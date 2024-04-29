Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. Through banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank), it delivers financial services within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking as well as wealth management products and services, to its customers and the communities it serves. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It provides commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans. Its wealth management services include investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services.

Sector Banks