Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today announced that Ashley DeLong and Yazlin Moujalled have been chosen to each receive a $3,000 scholarship.

The scholarships were awarded by Fulton’s Women in Technology employee resource group to women studying in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields.

Both recipients will be attending undergraduate programs in the fall:

Ashley DeLong is from Fleetwood, Pennsylvania and graduated from Brandywine Heights High School. She will attend the University of Delaware pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

Yazlin Moujalled is from Frederick, Maryland and graduated from Walkersville High School and Frederick County Public School Career and Technology Center. She will attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics.

“Fulton Bank is proud to honor these two women who have shown their dedication and perseverance to continuing their education in the STEM field,” said Kelly Salvato, an Information Technology Project Manager and Chairperson of Fulton’s Women in Technology Employee Resource Group. “The mission of our group is to engage a diverse network of professionals to inspire, educate and connect women working on both the IT and business sides of technology.”

In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants had to reside within Fulton Bank’s footprint, be a high school senior, and be accepted and in the process of enrolling at a two-to-four-year undergraduate program.

