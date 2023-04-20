Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04:09 2023-04-20 pm EDT
12.57 USD   -1.53%
12:41pFulton Bank Launches Diverse Business Banking Program
BU
09:53aDA Davidson Cuts Price Target on Fulton Financial to $14 From $17, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/19Transcript : Fulton Financial Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulton Bank Launches Diverse Business Banking Program

04/20/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Initiative designed to meet the unique needs of minority, women, veteran and LGBTQ business owners

Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), has launched a Diverse Business Banking program designed to meet the unique needs of minority, women, veteran and LGBTQ business owners.

“This program advances our purpose to change lives for the better,” said Fulton Financial Chairman, President and CEO Curtis J. Myers. “We are committed to making financing and banking products more accessible to groups that, historically, have been underserved.”

The cornerstone of the program is Fulton Bank’s Diverse Business Advocates, bankers who have earned a special certification and can provide one-on-one mentorship, educational resources, and custom solutions to meet the needs of diverse business owners.

Products and services available through the program include:

  • Flexible approval criteria for loans and lines of credit
  • Business banking product bundles
  • SBA (Small Business Administration) products
  • Merchant services
  • Payroll and cash management services 

“We’re building on the work Fulton Bank has long done as a trusted advisor for our customers,” said Joel Barnett, Director of Commercial Affinity Banking. “In addition to serving diverse businesses, we want to strengthen relationships with community organizations so we can connect diverse businesses with the network and resources they need to succeed.”

More information – including links to educational resources and networking opportunities – is available on Fulton Bank’s Diverse Business Banking website.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:41pFulton Bank Launches Diverse Business Banking Program
BU
09:53aDA Davidson Cuts Price Target on Fulton Financial to $14 From $17, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
04/19Transcript : Fulton Financial Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 202..
CI
04/18Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/18Fulton Financial Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Advance
MT
04/18Fulton Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/18Fulton Financial : Form 8-K
PU
04/18Fulton Financial Corporation Reports Net Charge-Offs for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/18Fulton Financial Corporation Provides Net Interest Income Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/18Fulton Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 100 M - -
Net income 2023 298 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,21x
Yield 2023 4,89%
Capitalization 2 110 M 2 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,76 $
Average target price 15,36 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curtis J. Myers Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
George W. Hodges Independent Director
Denise L. Devine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION-22.10%2 110
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.18%168 195
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 107
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.25%52 395
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.03%48 670
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-15.67%38 514
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer