  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51:18 2023-05-24 pm EDT
11.48 USD   -0.65%
05/24/2023 | 03:36pm EDT - Fulton Bank Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
05/16Fulton Financial Corporation and Fulton Bank, N.A Announce Board Changes
CI
05/16Fulton Financial : Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
Fulton Bank Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

05/24/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
Report highlights how Fulton Bank is meeting its purpose to Change Lives for the Better

Fulton Bank, N.A (“Fulton Bank”), a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report showcasing how Fulton Bank continues to meet its purpose of changing lives for the better.

“In this year’s report, you will see that our company is growing and making impact by doing what matters most,” said Curt Myers, Chairman and CEO, Fulton Bank. “We’re helping people become first-time homeowners; educating customers about money; empowering community members to make good financial decisions; and making financial services available for people and small businesses in underbanked and underserved communities.”

This year’s CSR Report includes more highlights of how Fulton aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and provides additional information about certain other metrics that underscore our efforts to create positive impact in our company and throughout our communities.

Some highlights include:

  • $10.8 million in charitable contributions and donations via Fulton Bank from 2021-2022
  • 26,391 employee volunteer hours from 2021 to 2022
  • $3.8 million in closing cost assistance program grants disbursed from 2020 to 2022
  • $1 billion in loans to low- and moderate-income homebuyers through our partnership with Operation HOPE since 2016
  • $137 million in Small Business Administration loans financed from 2020 to 2022
  • 1,599 HomeReady® Mortgage Plus Loans through Fulton Mortgage Company for low-to-moderate buyers totaling $296 million from 2020 to 2022

Learn more about Fulton Bank in the 2022 CSR Report.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2023
