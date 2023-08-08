Fulton Bank today announced the appointments of Retired Rear Admiral Dr. Jan Hamby and CEO of The High Companies Mike Shirk to the Bank’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808010805/en/

Retired Rear Admiral Dr. Jan Hamby (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Hamby, a highly decorated naval officer, brings more than 35 years of expertise and leadership in telecommunications, space, cyber and national security to Fulton Bank’s board of directors.

Mike Shirk, CEO of The High Companies, one of the largest family-owned employers in central Pennsylvania, brings more than 25 years of business management, strategy and engineering experience to Fulton Bank’s board of directors.

“We are thrilled to expand Fulton Bank’s board of directors with two accomplished leaders, Dr. Jan Hamby and Mike Shirk,” said Fulton Chairman, President and CEO Curtis J. Myers. “Their insights, expertise and unique perspective is extremely valuable to the work we do, both as a financial institution and community partner.”

About Dr. Jan Hamby

Prior to retiring from the U.S. Navy, Hamby served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Vice Director of Command, Control, Computers and Communications for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Subsequent to her naval career, she served as the Chancellor for the College of Information and Cyberspace at National Defense University.

Currently, she serves on the board of Ligado Networks, and she previously served on the boards of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association and Cubic Corporation. Additionally, she holds advisory board roles with the Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation and George Mason University’s C4I and Cyber Center. In addition to these board positions, Hamby co-owns Fair Winds Farm, LLC, and TwinSet Designs.

Hamby holds a Doctor of Management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus, a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College, a master’s degree in information systems and a Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

About Mike Shirk

Shirk has led The High Companies as CEO since 2015 after starting as a member of the High boards of directors in 2011. In this role, he has been responsible for strengthening the family of 11 diverse companies. Prior to joining High, he served as Vice President of Architectural Specialties Worldwide for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Additionally, he worked for Bain & Company, Inc., in Boston, a global business consulting firm where he advised companies across several industries on a variety of corporate strategy, growth and operational effectiveness issues. He also previously worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation in the maritime systems and sensors division headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

Shirk holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He attended Bucknell University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

For more than 12 years, Shirk has served as a board member with the PA Chamber of Business and Industry. Additionally, he has been an active advisory board member with the Lancaster STEM Alliance since 2016.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank, N.A., is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808010805/en/