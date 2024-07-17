SECOND QUARTER 2024

RESULTS

NASDAQ: FULT

Data as of or for the period ended June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Fulton Financial Corporation's (the "Corporation") financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results. Management's "2024 Outlook" contained herein is comprised of forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this presentation that have been derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this presentation.

2

MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTION: SIMILAR LENDING PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND MARKETS OF OPERATION

Transaction

Loan

Portfolio

(June 30,2024)

Deposit

Portfolio

(June 30,2024)

$21.6B

$2.5B

$24.1B

11 basis point improvement to net interest margin ("NIM") in 2Q24

$21.8B

$3.8B

$25.6B

~$34.8 million improvement to net interest income in 2Q24

3

INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

2Q24

1Q24

Linked-Quarter

Change

(dollars in thousands, except per-share data)

Net interest income

$241,720

$206,937

$34,783

Provision for credit losses

32,056

10,925

21,131

Non-interest income

113,276

57,140

56,136

Securities gains (losses)

(20,282)

-

(20,282)

Non-interest expense

199,488

177,600

21,888

Income before income taxes

103,170

75,552

27,618

Income taxes

8,195

13,611

(5,416)

Net income

94,975

61,941

33,034

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$92,413

$59,379

$33,034

Net income available to common shareholders,

$0.52

$0.36

$0.16

per share (diluted)

Operating net income available to common

$0.47

$0.40

$0.07

shareholders, per share (diluted)(1)

ROAA

1.24%

0.91%

0.33%

Operating ROAA(1)

1.11%

1.00%

0.11%

ROAE

13.47%

9.28%

4.19%

Operating ROAE (tangible)(1)

15.56%

13.08%

2.48%

Efficiency ratio(1)

62.6%

63.2%

-0.6%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation and management's reason for using this measure on the slide titled "Non-GAAP

4

Reconciliation" at the end of this presentation.

SECOND QUARTER PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ACCRETION(1)

Republic Transaction - Loan Accretion

as of June 30, 2024

$ in thousands

Credit

Remaining

Q2 2024 Accretion

Q2 2024

Loan Balance

Interest Rate

Non-

Term

Duration

Interest Rate

Credit-

Total

Acquired

Mark

PCD

(months)

(months)

Mark

Non-PCD

Accretion

CRE

$1,159,451

$89,052

$6,027

59

33

$5,109

$204

$5,313

Residential mortgage

1,021,567

183,775

15,049

301

75

3,085

221

$3,306

C&I

219,441

623

694

33

18

(7)

53

$46

Multi-family

249,650

14,605

742

39

27

1,150

60

$1,210

Construction

140,310

5,776

487

34

22

281

20

$301

Home equity

90,882

5,712

424

200

35

175

12

$187

Other consumer

2,629

(6)

21

100

27

2

1

$3

$2,883,930

$299,537

$23,444

144

46

$9,795

$571

$10,366

(1) Categories based on third-party valuation as of April 26, 2024. Balances may differ in financial statement presentation. Remaining Term is the weighted

5

average remaining contractual term of the pool of loans. Duration is the weighted average expected life of the cash flows of the pool of loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NIM

2Q24 Highlights

Average Interest-Earning Assets & Yields

(dollars in billions)

  • NIM was 3.43% in the second quarter of 2024, increasing 11 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Loan yield improved by 22 basis points during the second quarter of 2024, increasing to 6.12% compared to 5.90% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Average Deposits and Borrowings & Other and

Net Interest Income & NIM

(dollars in millions)

(dollars in billions)

Cost of Funds

6

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for Credit Losses

Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs") & NPLs to Loans

Net Charge-offs ("NCOs") and NCOs to Average Loans

ACL(1) to NPLs & Loans

(1) The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") relates specifically to "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include reserves related to off-balance sheet

7

credit exposures.

NON-INTEREST INCOME(1)

Non-interest Income

(percentage of total non-interest income,

three months ended June 30, 2024)

Linked-

2Q24 Fulton

2Q24 Republic

2Q24

Quarter

(dollars in thousands)

Organic

Transaction

Consolidated

1Q24

Change

Commercial Banking

$

21,027

$

383

$

21,410

$

18,829

$

2,581

Wealth Management

20,990

-

20,990

20,155

835

Consumer Banking

12,256

2,344

14,600

11,668

2,932

Mortgage Banking

3,951

-

3,951

3,090

861

Gain On Acquisition, net of tax

-

47,392

47,392

-

47,392

Other

4,874

59

4,933

3,398

1,535

Total

$

63,098

$

50,178

$

113,276

$

57,140

$

56,136

Increases due to:

  • Broad-basedcommercial banking increases (all categories)
  • Record wealth management income
  • Strong incremental consumer banking fees from the Republic Transaction
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans

Preliminary Gain on Acquisition:

  • Represents the after-tax impact of the bargain purchase gain

(1) Excluding investment securities gains and losses.

8

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest Expense

(percentage of total non-interest expense,

three months ended June 30, 2024)

Linked-

2Q24 Fulton

2Q24 Republic

2Q24

Quarter

Organic

Transaction

Consolidated

1Q24

Change

(dollars in thousands)

Salaries and employee benefits

$

102,117

$

8,513

$

110,630

$

95,481

$

15,149

Data processing and software

17,978

2,379

20,357

17,661

2,696

Net occupancy

15,328

2,465

17,793

16,149

1,644

Other outside services

16,280

653

16,933

13,283

3,650

FDIC insurance

5,310

1,386

6,696

6,104

592

Equipment

4,123

438

4,561

4,040

521

Professional fees

2,314

257

2,571

2,088

483

Acquisition related expenses

13,803

-

13,803

-

13,803

Other

1,138

5,006

6,144

22,794

(16,650)

Total

$

178,391

$

21,097

$

199,488

$

177,600

$

21,888

Decreases primarily due to:

  • The $20.3 million pre-tax gain on sale of real estate related to the sale-leaseback transaction is presented as an offset to other expenses

Increases primarily due to:

  • $13.8 million in acquisition related charges
  • $6.3 million of FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs
  • Two months of incremental expenses of $17.0 million and $4.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization related to the Republic Transaction

9

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

(as of June 30, 2024)

(dollars in millions)

$790

$581

$1,181$730

(2)

  1. Regulatory capital ratios and excess capital amounts as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary estimates.

(2) Excesses shown are to regulatory minimums, including the 250 basis point capital conservation buffer, except for Tier 1 Leverage which is the well-

10

capitalized minimum.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fulton Financial Corporation published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 22:53:06 UTC.