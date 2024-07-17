SECOND QUARTER 2024
RESULTS
NASDAQ: FULT
Data as of or for the period ended June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Fulton Financial Corporation's (the "Corporation") financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results. Management's "2024 Outlook" contained herein is comprised of forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this presentation that have been derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this presentation.
2
MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTION: SIMILAR LENDING PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND MARKETS OF OPERATION
Transaction
Loan
Portfolio
(June 30,2024)
Deposit
Portfolio
(June 30,2024)
$21.6B
$2.5B
$24.1B
11 basis point improvement to net interest margin ("NIM") in 2Q24
$21.8B
$3.8B
$25.6B
~$34.8 million improvement to net interest income in 2Q24
3
INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
2Q24
1Q24
Linked-Quarter
Change
(dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Net interest income
$241,720
$206,937
$34,783
Provision for credit losses
32,056
10,925
21,131
Non-interest income
113,276
57,140
56,136
Securities gains (losses)
(20,282)
-
(20,282)
Non-interest expense
199,488
177,600
21,888
Income before income taxes
103,170
75,552
27,618
Income taxes
8,195
13,611
(5,416)
Net income
94,975
61,941
33,034
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562)
(2,562)
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$92,413
$59,379
$33,034
Net income available to common shareholders,
$0.52
$0.36
$0.16
per share (diluted)
Operating net income available to common
$0.47
$0.40
$0.07
shareholders, per share (diluted)(1)
ROAA
1.24%
0.91%
0.33%
Operating ROAA(1)
1.11%
1.00%
0.11%
ROAE
13.47%
9.28%
4.19%
Operating ROAE (tangible)(1)
15.56%
13.08%
2.48%
Efficiency ratio(1)
62.6%
63.2%
-0.6%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation and management's reason for using this measure on the slide titled "Non-GAAP
4
Reconciliation" at the end of this presentation.
SECOND QUARTER PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ACCRETION(1)
Republic Transaction - Loan Accretion
as of June 30, 2024
$ in thousands
Credit
Remaining
Q2 2024 Accretion
Q2 2024
Loan Balance
Interest Rate
Non-
Term
Duration
Interest Rate
Credit-
Total
Acquired
Mark
PCD
(months)
(months)
Mark
Non-PCD
Accretion
CRE
$1,159,451
$89,052
$6,027
59
33
$5,109
$204
$5,313
Residential mortgage
1,021,567
183,775
15,049
301
75
3,085
221
$3,306
C&I
219,441
623
694
33
18
(7)
53
$46
Multi-family
249,650
14,605
742
39
27
1,150
60
$1,210
Construction
140,310
5,776
487
34
22
281
20
$301
Home equity
90,882
5,712
424
200
35
175
12
$187
Other consumer
2,629
(6)
21
100
27
2
1
$3
$2,883,930
$299,537
$23,444
144
46
$9,795
$571
$10,366
(1) Categories based on third-party valuation as of April 26, 2024. Balances may differ in financial statement presentation. Remaining Term is the weighted
5
average remaining contractual term of the pool of loans. Duration is the weighted average expected life of the cash flows of the pool of loans.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NIM
2Q24 Highlights
Average Interest-Earning Assets & Yields
(dollars in billions)
- NIM was 3.43% in the second quarter of 2024, increasing 11 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
- Loan yield improved by 22 basis points during the second quarter of 2024, increasing to 6.12% compared to 5.90% in the first quarter of 2024.
- Total cost of deposits was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Average Deposits and Borrowings & Other and
Net Interest Income & NIM
(dollars in millions)
(dollars in billions)
Cost of Funds
6
ASSET QUALITY
Provision for Credit Losses
Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs") & NPLs to Loans
Net Charge-offs ("NCOs") and NCOs to Average Loans
ACL(1) to NPLs & Loans
(1) The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") relates specifically to "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include reserves related to off-balance sheet
7
credit exposures.
NON-INTEREST INCOME(1)
Non-interest Income
(percentage of total non-interest income,
three months ended June 30, 2024)
Linked-
2Q24 Fulton
2Q24 Republic
2Q24
Quarter
(dollars in thousands)
Organic
Transaction
Consolidated
1Q24
Change
Commercial Banking
$
21,027
$
383
$
21,410
$
18,829
$
2,581
Wealth Management
20,990
-
20,990
20,155
835
Consumer Banking
12,256
2,344
14,600
11,668
2,932
Mortgage Banking
3,951
-
3,951
3,090
861
Gain On Acquisition, net of tax
-
47,392
47,392
-
47,392
Other
4,874
59
4,933
3,398
1,535
Total
$
63,098
$
50,178
$
113,276
$
57,140
$
56,136
Increases due to:
- Broad-basedcommercial banking increases (all categories)
- Record wealth management income
- Strong incremental consumer banking fees from the Republic Transaction
- Gain on sale of mortgage loans
Preliminary Gain on Acquisition:
- Represents the after-tax impact of the bargain purchase gain
(1) Excluding investment securities gains and losses.
8
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest Expense
(percentage of total non-interest expense,
three months ended June 30, 2024)
Linked-
2Q24 Fulton
2Q24 Republic
2Q24
Quarter
Organic
Transaction
Consolidated
1Q24
Change
(dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
102,117
$
8,513
$
110,630
$
95,481
$
15,149
Data processing and software
17,978
2,379
20,357
17,661
2,696
Net occupancy
15,328
2,465
17,793
16,149
1,644
Other outside services
16,280
653
16,933
13,283
3,650
FDIC insurance
5,310
1,386
6,696
6,104
592
Equipment
4,123
438
4,561
4,040
521
Professional fees
2,314
257
2,571
2,088
483
Acquisition related expenses
13,803
-
13,803
-
13,803
Other
1,138
5,006
6,144
22,794
(16,650)
Total
$
178,391
$
21,097
$
199,488
$
177,600
$
21,888
Decreases primarily due to:
- The $20.3 million pre-tax gain on sale of real estate related to the sale-leaseback transaction is presented as an offset to other expenses
Increases primarily due to:
- $13.8 million in acquisition related charges
- $6.3 million of FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs
- Two months of incremental expenses of $17.0 million and $4.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization related to the Republic Transaction
9
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
(as of June 30, 2024)
(dollars in millions)
$790
$581
$1,181$730
(2)
- Regulatory capital ratios and excess capital amounts as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary estimates.
(2) Excesses shown are to regulatory minimums, including the 250 basis point capital conservation buffer, except for Tier 1 Leverage which is the well-
10
capitalized minimum.
