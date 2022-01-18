Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Fulton Financial Corporation News Summary FULT US3602711000 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FULT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 01/18 04:00:01 pm 18.8 USD -0.42% 05:08p Fulton Financial Q4 Net Income, Revenue Rises MT 04:57p Fulton Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results BU 04:42p FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results - Form 8-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Fulton Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results 01/18/2022 | 04:57pm EST Send by mail :

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $265.2 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006016/en/ "2021 was a very good year for Fulton — a result of our continued successful execution of our relationship banking strategy," said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. "Despite a difficult operating environment, the Fulton team did an outstanding job in helping our customers through some very challenging times. Our employees served as trusted financial advisors and delivered a wide variety of financial products and services. These activities, coupled with our success in keeping credit costs down and maintaining expenses, translated into record earnings per share for 2021. We are encouraged by many of the core business trends we saw during the year, particularly in the second half of 2021, and believe we are well-positioned to continue to advance our strategic priorities and deliver shareholder value in 2022." Our employees served as trusted financial advisors and delivered a wide variety of financial products and services. These activities, coupled with our success in keeping credit costs down and maintaining expenses, translated into record earnings per share for 2021. We are encouraged by many of the core business trends we saw during the year, particularly in the second half of 2021, and believe we are well-positioned to continue to advance our strategic priorities and deliver shareholder value in 2022." Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $165.6 million, $5.7 million lower than the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points, to 2.77%, from 2.82% in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decreases in net interest income and net interest margin were primarily due to a decrease in loan fees related to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which were $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by a lower cost of deposits. The PPP loan balance as of December 31, 2021 was $301.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income was $663.7 million, an increase of $34.5 million in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for 2021 included $59.0 million in PPP loan fees. The yield on average interest-earning assets and the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities both declined 34 basis points in 2021 in comparison to 2020. The net interest margin in 2021 was 2.78% compared to 2.86% in 2020. Total average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $24.3 billion, a decrease of $0.3 billion from the third quarter of 2021, driven by decreases in PPP loans of $0.4 billion and deposits with other banks reflected in other interest-earning assets of $0.2 billion, partially offset by increases in residential mortgage loans of $0.1 billion and tax-exempt investment securities of $0.1 billion. Total average interest-earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $24.4 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion from 2020. Average loans, net of unearned income, were $18.6 billion, an increase of $0.4 billion from 2020. Included in average loans were PPP loans that had an average balance of $1.1 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion from 2020. The increase in average loans was mainly driven by a $0.6 billion increase in the residential mortgage loan portfolio. Total average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $0.3 billion, to $15.5 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by decreases of $0.2 billion in wholesale deposits reflected in demand deposits and $0.1 billion in time deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $0.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total average interest-bearing deposits for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $0.8 billion from 2020, driven by increases in demand and savings deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation repurchased 1.1 million shares and 2.8 million shares of Fulton common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, at a cost of $17.8 million and $43.9 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, up to an additional $31.1 million of Fulton's common stock may be repurchased through March 31, 2022 under the $75 million share repurchase program originally announced in February 2021. Asset Quality In the fourth quarter of 2021, a negative provision for credit losses of $5.0 million was recognized, as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $0.6 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021. The negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was recorded to adjust the allowance for credit losses as a result of improved economic conditions. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the negative provision for credit losses was $14.6 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $76.9 million in 2020. A $6.2 million provision for credit losses was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $153.9 million, or 0.60% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $152.1 million, or 0.58% of total assets, and $151.3 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were 0.07% of total average loans, compared to (0.05)% and (0.07)% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Non-interest Income Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $63.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.1%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in income from equity method investments reflected in other income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $8.3 million, or 14.9%, from $55.6 million, primarily due to an increase of $3.9 million in income from equity method investments, a $2.6 million increase in wealth management income due to growth in managed assets, and increases of $1.7 million and $1.3 million in commercial banking income and consumer banking income, respectively. These increases were partially offset with a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income, primarily due to a decline in income from loan sales for the period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, was $240.2 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 6.1%, from 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $12.7 million in wealth management, $7.1 million in income from equity method investments and $3.9 million in consumer banking income, offset by declines of $8.7 million in mortgage banking income, due to a $29.2 million decline in income from loan sales, offset by a net favorable pre-tax income change attributable to the mortgage servicing rights valuation allowance as compared to 2020 of $20.4 million. Specifically, Fulton increased the mortgage servicing valuation allowance by $10.5 million in 2020. The Corporation reduced the valuation allowance by $9.9 million in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the mortgage servicing rights valuation allowance remaining was $0.6 million. During both 2021 and 2020, Fulton completed balance sheet restructurings involving sales of investment securities and corresponding prepayments of FHLB advances. During 2021, the balance sheet restructuring involved gains on sales of Visa, Inc. Class B restricted shares of $34.0 million that were offset in non-interest expense by debt extinguishment of costs of $33.2 million. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $154.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.4 million, or 6.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of higher incentive compensation and bonuses, charitable contributions of $2.5 million, reflected in other expense, and other outside services expense of $1.7 million, driven by technology-related services. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 0.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a write-off in the prior year period of $4.8 million for fixed assets and $5.8 million of lease termination charges, partially offset by increases of $2.7 million in data processing and software and $1.3 million in other outside services. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased $1.6 million, primarily due to an increase of $6.8 million for incentive compensation and bonuses, partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease in employee severance expense. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation made a $1.0 million contribution to the Fulton Forward Foundation. Total non-interest expense increased $38.4 million to $617.8 million, or 6.6%, in 2021 in comparison to 2020. Non-interest expense, excluding debt extinguishment costs of $33.2 million, was $584.6 million, an increase of $21.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to non-interest expenses of $563.2 million in 2020, which excludes expenses associated with cost savings initiatives of $16.2 million. Excluding the net decrease in severance costs of $5.9 million, the increase in non-interest expense over 2020 was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $10.6 million, attributable to a $12.7 million increase in incentive compensation and bonuses. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense were $8.4 million in data processing and software and $2.8 million in other outside services expense, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in professional fees. Income Tax Expense For the year ended December 31, 2021, the effective tax rate was 17.6% compared to 12.0% in 2020. The increase was a result of higher income before income taxes. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and other current and periodic reports, which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three months ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Ending Balances Investments $ 4,167,774 $ 4,000,760 $ 3,921,658 $ 3,612,010 $ 3,340,424 Net loans 18,325,350 18,269,407 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 Total assets 25,796,398 26,390,832 26,079,774 25,892,990 25,906,733 Deposits 21,573,499 22,074,041 21,724,312 21,633,838 20,839,207 Shareholders' equity 2,712,680 2,699,818 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 Average Balances Investments $ 3,980,045 $ 3,914,627 $ 3,670,333 $ 3,448,166 $ 3,221,289 Net loans 18,220,550 18,414,153 18,906,556 18,980,586 18,994,514 Total assets 26,136,536 26,440,876 26,017,542 26,082,816 25,749,405 Deposits 21,876,938 22,123,480 21,765,601 21,117,024 20,791,522 Shareholders' equity 2,713,198 2,722,833 2,669,413 2,637,098 2,544,866 Income Statement Net interest income $ 165,613 $ 171,270 $ 162,399 $ 164,448 $ 161,591 Provision for credit losses (5,000 ) (600 ) (3,500 ) (5,500 ) 6,240 Non-interest income 63,881 62,577 51,890 95,397 55,574 Non-interest expense 154,019 144,596 140,831 178,384 154,738 Income before taxes 80,475 89,851 76,958 86,961 56,187 Net income available to common shareholders 59,325 73,021 62,402 70,472 48,690 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 77,837 90,947 75,575 81,795 64,092 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 Cash dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Common shareholders' equity $ 15.70 $ 15.53 $ 15.34 $ 14.99 $ 14.93 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 12.35 $ 12.21 $ 12.05 $ 11.69 $ 11.62 Weighted average shares (basic) 161,210 162,506 162,785 162,441 162,242 Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,355 163,456 163,858 163,737 163,071 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. Three months ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.07 % (0.05 )% 0.15 % 0.13 % (0.07 )% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.78 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.58 % ACL - loans(2) to total loans 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.47 % ACL - loans(2) to non-performing loans 164 % 171 % 166 % 174 % 189 % Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(3) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to adjusted average loans (annualized) 0.07 % (0.05 )% 0.16 % 0.14 % (0.08 )% Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.85 % ACL - loans(2) to total adjusted loans 1.38 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.54 % 1.60 % Profitability Return on average assets 0.94 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 1.14 % 0.79 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.34 % 11.45 % 10.01 % 11.73 % 8.21 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 11.89 % 14.56 % 12.93 % 15.00 % 10.32 % Net interest margin 2.77 % 2.82 % 2.73 % 2.79 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio(1) 65.2 % 60.3 % 63.8 % 63.0 % 62.5 % Non-interest expenses to total average assets(1) 2.30 % 2.14 % 2.14 % 2.25 % 2.13 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.8 % 7.6 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.4 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 10.0 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 11.0 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 10.5 % Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 14.3 % 14.4 % 14.5 % 14.2 % 14.4 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (3) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 172,276 $ 260,564 $ 143,002 $ 102,570 $ 120,462 (33.9 )% 43.0 % Other interest-earning assets 1,523,973 2,271,738 1,823,688 1,625,515 1,819,499 (32.9 )% (16.2 )% Loans held for sale 35,768 43,123 41,924 34,092 83,886 (17.1 )% (57.4 )% Investment securities 4,167,774 4,000,760 3,921,658 3,612,010 3,340,424 4.2 % 24.8 % Net loans 18,325,350 18,269,407 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 0.3 % (3.0 )% Less: ACL - loans(1) (249,001 ) (256,727 ) (255,032 ) (265,986 ) (277,567 ) (3.0 )% (10.3 )% Loans, net 18,076,349 18,012,680 18,331,724 18,725,000 18,623,253 0.4 % (2.9 )% Net, premises and equipment 220,357 228,179 228,353 229,035 231,480 (3.4 )% (4.8 )% Accrued interest receivable 57,451 57,902 63,232 65,649 72,942 (0.8 )% (21.2 )% Goodwill and intangible assets 538,053 536,697 536,847 536,544 536,659 0.3 % 0.3 % Other assets 1,004,397 979,189 989,346 962,575 1,078,128 2.6 % (6.8 )% Total Assets $ 25,796,398 $ 26,390,832 $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 (2.3 )% (0.4 )% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 21,573,499 $ 22,074,041 $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 (2.3 )% 3.5 % Short-term borrowings 416,764 468,967 533,749 520,989 630,066 (11.1 )% (33.9 )% Other liabilities 472,110 520,620 501,542 482,101 524,369 (9.3 )% (10.0 )% Long-term borrowings 621,345 627,386 627,213 626,407 1,296,263 (1.0 )% (52.1 )% Total Liabilities 23,083,718 23,691,014 23,386,816 23,263,335 23,289,905 (2.6 )% (0.9 )% Shareholders' equity 2,712,680 2,699,818 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 0.5 % 3.7 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 25,796,398 $ 26,390,832 $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 (2.3 )% (0.4 )% LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,279,080 $ 7,145,115 $ 7,152,932 $ 7,142,137 $ 7,105,092 1.9 % 2.4 % Commercial and industrial 3,906,791 3,863,154 3,870,462 3,986,858 4,088,561 1.1 % (4.4 )% Real estate - residential mortgage 3,846,750 3,719,684 3,555,897 3,254,058 3,141,915 3.4 % 22.4 % Real estate - home equity 1,118,248 1,126,628 1,136,128 1,149,958 1,202,913 (0.7 )% (7.0 )% Real estate - construction 1,139,779 1,111,487 1,070,755 1,083,494 1,047,218 2.5 % 8.8 % Consumer 464,657 458,595 448,433 451,857 466,772 1.3 % (0.5 )% Equipment lease financing 236,344 242,967 252,158 260,907 279,118 (2.7 )% (15.3 )% Other(2) 32,448 11,330 (14,410 ) (26,677 ) (12,481 ) N/M N/M Net loans before PPP 18,024,097 17,678,960 17,472,355 17,302,592 17,319,108 2.0 % 4.1 % PPP 301,253 590,447 1,114,401 1,688,394 1,581,712 (49.0 )% (81.0 )% Total Net Loans $ 18,325,350 $ 18,269,407 $ 18,586,756 $ 18,990,986 $ 18,900,820 0.3 % (3.0 )% Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,370,963 $ 7,434,155 $ 7,442,132 $ 7,046,116 $ 6,531,002 (0.9 )% 12.9 % Interest-bearing demand 5,819,539 6,187,096 5,795,404 5,959,909 5,818,564 (5.9 )% — % Savings 6,403,995 6,401,619 6,276,554 6,244,513 5,929,792 — % 8.0 % Total demand and savings 19,594,497 20,022,870 19,514,090 19,250,538 18,279,358 (2.1 )% 7.2 % Brokered 251,526 262,617 277,444 309,873 335,185 (4.2 )% (25.0 )% Time 1,727,476 1,788,554 1,932,778 2,073,427 2,224,664 (3.4 )% (22.3 )% Total Deposits $ 21,573,499 $ 22,074,041 $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 (2.3 )% 3.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 416,764 $ 468,967 $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 (11.1 )% (33.9 )% Total Short-Term Borrowings $ 416,764 $ 468,967 $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 (11.1 )% (33.9 )% (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Year Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 % Change Interest Income: Interest income $ 177,724 $ 184,079 $ 176,673 $ 184,936 $ 183,645 (3.5 )% (3.2 )% $ 723,412 $ 742,878 (2.6 )% Interest expense 12,111 12,809 14,274 20,488 22,054 (5.4 )% (45.1 )% 59,682 113,671 (47.5 )% Net Interest Income 165,613 171,270 162,399 164,448 161,591 (3.3 )% 2.5 % 663,730 629,207 5.5 % Provision for credit losses (5,000 ) (600 ) (3,500 ) (5,500 ) 6,240 N/M N/M (14,600 ) 76,920 (119.0 )% Net Interest Income after Provision 170,613 171,870 165,899 169,948 155,351 (0.7 )% 9.8 % 678,330 552,287 22.8 % Non-Interest Income: Commercial banking: Merchant and card 6,588 6,979 6,786 5,768 5,953 (5.6 )% 10.7 % 26,121 23,139 12.9 % Cash management 5,318 5,285 5,341 4,921 4,737 0.6 % 12.3 % 20,865 18,725 11.4 % Capital markets 2,982 2,063 1,536 2,800 3,513 44.5 % (15.1 )% 9,381 18,288 (48.7 )% Other commercial banking 3,592 2,411 3,466 2,853 2,606 49.0 % 37.8 % 12,322 10,134 21.6 % Total commercial banking 18,480 16,738 17,129 16,342 16,809 10.4 % 9.9 % 68,689 70,286 (2.3 )% Consumer banking: Card 5,953 5,941 5,733 5,878 5,123 0.2 % 16.2 % 23,505 19,777 18.9 % Overdraft 3,896 3,474 2,750 2,724 3,376 12.1 % 15.4 % 12,844 12,556 2.3 % Other consumer banking 2,280 2,386 2,377 2,152 2,298 (4.4 )% (0.8 )% 9,195 9,265 (0.8 )% Total consumer banking 12,129 11,801 10,860 10,754 10,797 2.8 % 12.3 % 45,544 41,598 9.5 % Wealth management 18,285 18,532 17,634 17,347 15,653 (1.3 )% 16.8 % 71,798 59,058 21.6 % Mortgage banking 7,243 9,535 2,838 13,960 9,311 (24.0 )% (22.2 )% 33,576 42,309 (20.6 )% Other 7,739 5,971 3,393 3,519 3,004 29.6 % N/M 20,622 13,084 57.6 % Non-interest income before investment securities gains 63,876 62,577 51,854 61,922 55,574 2.1 % 14.9 % 240,229 226,335 6.1 % Investment securities gains, net 5 — 36 33,475 — N/M N/M 33,516 3,053 N/M Total Non-Interest Income 63,881 62,577 51,890 95,397 55,574 2.1 % 14.9 % 273,745 229,388 19.3 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 85,506 82,679 78,367 82,586 83,929 3.4 % 1.9 % 329,138 324,395 1.5 % Data processing and software 14,612 14,335 13,932 13,561 11,951 1.9 % 22.3 % 56,440 48,073 17.4 % Net occupancy 14,366 12,957 12,494 13,982 13,161 10.9 % 9.2 % 53,799 53,013 1.5 % Other outside services 9,637 7,889 8,178 8,490 8,334 22.2 % 15.6 % 34,194 31,432 8.8 % Equipment 3,539 3,416 3,424 3,428 3,563 3.6 % (0.7 )% 13,807 13,885 (0.6 )% FDIC insurance 3,032 2,727 2,282 2,624 2,346 11.2 % 29.2 % 10,665 8,865 20.3 % Professional fees 1,946 2,271 2,651 2,779 2,424 (14.3 )% (19.7 )% 9,647 12,835 (24.8 )% Amortization of tax credit investments 1,547 1,546 1,563 1,531 1,532 0.1 % 1.0 % 6,187 6,126 1.0 % Marketing 1,477 1,448 1,348 1,002 1,098 2.0 % 34.5 % 5,275 5,127 2.9 % Intangible amortization 146 150 178 115 132 (2.7 )% 10.6 % 589 529 11.3 % Debt extinguishment 674 — 412 32,163 — N/M N/M 33,249 2,878 N/M Other 17,537 15,178 16,002 16,123 26,268 15.5 % (33.2 )% 64,840 72,282 (10.3 )% Total Non-Interest Expense 154,019 144,596 140,831 178,384 154,738 6.5 % (0.5 )% 617,830 579,440 6.6 % Income Before Income Taxes 80,475 89,851 76,958 86,961 56,187 (10.4 )% 43.2 % 334,245 202,235 65.3 % Income tax expense 18,588 14,268 11,994 13,898 5,362 30.3 % N/M 58,748 24,195 142.8 % Net Income 61,887 75,583 64,964 73,063 50,825 (18.1 )% 21.8 % 275,497 178,040 54.7 % Preferred stock dividends (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,591 ) (2,135 ) — % 20.0 % (10,277 ) (2,135 ) N/M Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 59,325 $ 73,021 $ 62,402 $ 70,472 $ 48,690 (18.8 )% 21.8 % $ 265,220 $ 175,905 50.8 % PER SHARE: Net income available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 (17.8 )% 23.3 % $ 1.63 $ 1.08 50.9 % Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 (17.8 )% 23.3 % $ 1.62 $ 1.08 50.0 % Cash dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 57.1 % 29.4 % $ 0.64 $ 0.56 14.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 161,210 162,506 162,785 162,441 162,242 (0.8 )% (0.6 )% 162,233 162,372 (0.1 )% Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,355 163,456 163,858 163,737 163,071 (0.7 )% (0.4 )% 163,307 163,090 0.1 % N/M - Not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 18,220,550 $ 159,057 3.47 % $ 18,414,153 $ 163,343 3.53 % $ 18,994,514 $ 164,329 3.45 % Taxable investment securities 2,801,934 14,006 1.75 % 2,785,828 13,757 1.80 % 2,233,730 13,559 2.43 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,120,263 8,418 3.00 % 1,035,685 7,906 3.05 % 886,329 7,044 3.17 % Total Investment Securities 3,922,197 22,424 2.29 % 3,821,513 21,663 2.27 % 3,120,059 20,603 2.64 % Loans held for sale 35,235 333 3.77 % 36,427 299 3.28 % 76,871 521 2.71 % Other interest-earning assets 2,100,392 (905 ) 0.19 % 2,301,326 1,888 0.18 % 1,668,454 1,179 0.28 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 24,278,374 180,909 2.96 % 24,573,419 187,193 3.03 % 23,859,898 186,632 3.12 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 211,958 200,315 126,190 Premises and equipment 226,319 228,861 236,265 Other assets 1,677,028 1,695,767 1,799,381 Less: ACL - loans(2) (257,143 ) (257,486 ) (272,329 ) Total Assets $ 26,136,536 $ 26,440,876 $ 25,749,405 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,933,780 $ 756 0.05 % $ 6,168,908 $ 814 0.05 % $ 5,762,150 $ 1,457 0.10 % Savings deposits 6,413,638 992 0.06 % 6,392,537 1,054 0.07 % 5,905,137 1,866 0.13 % Brokered deposits 256,192 220 0.34 % 270,168 229 0.34 % 340,451 451 0.53 % Time deposits 1,756,672 3,928 0.89 % 1,852,223 4,428 0.95 % 2,306,556 8,082 1.39 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,360,282 5,896 0.16 % 14,683,836 6,525 0.18 % 14,314,294 11,856 0.33 % Short-term borrowings 474,022 128 0.11 % 494,811 131 0.11 % 622,623 268 0.17 % Long-term borrowings 623,073 6,088 3.91 % 627,300 6,153 3.92 % 1,296,139 9,930 3.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,457,377 12,112 0.31 % 15,805,947 12,809 0.32 % 16,233,056 22,054 0.54 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 7,516,656 7,439,644 6,477,228 Other 449,305 472,452 494,255 Total Liabilities 23,423,338 23,718,043 23,204,539 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,876,938 0.11 % 22,123,480 0.12 % 20,791,522 0.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 22,974,033 0.21 % 23,245,591 0.22 % 22,710,284 0.39 % Shareholders' equity 2,713,198 2,722,833 2,544,866 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,136,536 $ 26,440,876 $ 25,749,405 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 168,797 2.77 % 174,384 2.82 % 164,578 2.75 % Tax equivalent adjustment (3,184 ) (3,114 ) (2,987 ) Net Interest Income $ 165,613 $ 171,270 $ 161,591 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended % Change from Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,157,906 $ 7,134,177 $ 7,177,622 $ 7,128,997 $ 7,101,363 0.3 % 0.8 % Commercial and industrial 3,898,559 3,878,767 3,920,771 4,033,367 4,024,879 0.5 % (3.1 )% Real estate - residential mortgage 3,773,156 3,642,822 3,396,690 3,183,585 3,087,529 3.6 % 22.2 % Real estate - home equity 1,122,042 1,128,076 1,139,558 1,175,218 1,212,113 (0.5 )% (7.4 )% Real estate - construction 1,117,592 1,085,846 1,054,469 1,054,718 1,009,284 2.9 % 10.7 % Consumer 462,346 452,844 451,486 459,038 468,678 2.1 % (1.4 )% Equipment lease financing 238,349 247,776 256,248 266,405 279,059 (3.8 )% (14.6 )% Other(1) 15,558 (6,773 ) (14,677 ) (9,455 ) (18,817 ) N/M N/M Net loans before PPP 17,785,508 17,563,535 17,382,167 17,291,873 17,164,088 1.3 % 3.6 % PPP 435,042 850,618 1,524,389 1,688,713 1,830,426 (48.9 ) % (76.2 )% Total Net Loans $ 18,220,550 $ 18,414,153 $ 18,906,556 $ 18,980,586 $ 18,994,514 (1.1 ) % (4.1 )% Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,516,656 $ 7,439,644 $ 7,203,696 $ 6,672,832 $ 6,477,228 1.0 % 16.0 % Interest-bearing demand 5,933,780 6,168,908 5,979,855 5,832,174 5,762,150 (3.8 )% 3.0 % Savings 6,413,638 6,392,537 6,280,629 6,137,084 5,905,137 0.3 % 8.6 % Total demand and savings 19,864,074 20,001,089 19,464,180 18,642,090 18,144,515 (0.7 )% 9.5 % Brokered 256,192 270,168 297,815 324,364 340,451 (5.2 )% (24.7 )% Time 1,756,672 1,852,223 2,003,606 2,150,570 2,306,556 (5.2 )% (23.8 )% Total Deposits $ 21,876,938 $ 22,123,480 $ 21,765,601 $ 21,117,024 $ 20,791,522 (1.1 )% 5.2 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 474,022 $ 494,811 $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 (4.2 )% (23.9 )% Total Short-Term borrowings $ 474,022 $ 494,811 $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 (4.2 )% (23.9 )% (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Year ended December 31 2021 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 18,627,787 $ 644,387 3.46 % $ 18,270,390 $ 662,785 3.63 % Taxable investment securities 2,665,416 55,351 1.88 % 2,182,410 58,173 2.66 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,007,834 30,974 3.07 % 825,057 26,641 3.22 % Total Investment Securities 3,673,250 86,325 2.35 % 3,007,467 84,814 2.82 % Loans held for sale 39,211 1,302 3.32 % 60,015 2,077 3.46 % Other interest-earning assets 2,014,954 3,694 0.18 % 1,120,727 5,504 0.49 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 24,355,202 735,708 3.02 % 22,458,599 755,180 3.36 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 165,942 139,146 Premises and equipment 228,708 238,864 Other assets 1,686,053 1,746,956 Less: ACL - loans(2) (265,572 ) (249,848 ) Total Assets $ 26,170,333 $ 24,333,717 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,979,479 $ 3,662 0.06 % $ 5,278,941 $ 11,390 0.22 % Savings deposits 6,306,967 4,936 0.08 % 5,550,234 14,654 0.26 % Brokered deposits 286,901 1,096 0.38 % 310,763 2,387 0.77 % Time deposits 1,939,446 20,311 1.05 % 2,546,305 41,615 1.63 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,512,793 30,005 0.21 % 13,686,243 70,046 0.51 % Short-term borrowings 513,092 583 0.11 % 810,583 5,227 0.64 % Long-term borrowings 784,871 29,094 3.71 % 1,254,300 38,398 3.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,810,756 59,682 0.38 % 15,751,126 113,671 0.72 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 7,211,153 5,714,803 Other 462,478 476,139 Total Liabilities 23,484,387 21,942,068 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,723,946 0.14 % 19,401,046 0.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,021,909 0.26 % 21,465,929 0.53 % Shareholders' equity 2,685,946 2,391,649 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,170,333 $ 24,333,717 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 676,026 2.78 % 641,509 2.86 % Tax equivalent adjustment (12,296 ) (12,302 ) Net Interest Income $ 663,730 $ 629,207 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Year ended December 31 2021 2020 % Change Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,149,712 $ 6,928,269 3.2 % Commercial and industrial 3,932,351 4,237,252 (7.2 )% Real estate - residential mortgage 3,501,072 2,876,538 21.7 % Real estate - home equity 1,141,042 1,255,094 (9.1 )% Real estate - construction 1,078,350 965,534 11.7 % Consumer 456,427 466,419 (2.1 )% Equipment lease financing 252,104 281,859 (10.6 )% Other(1) (3,776 ) (4,640 ) 18.6 % Net loans before PPP 17,507,282 17,006,325 2.9 % PPP 1,120,505 1,264,065 (11.4 )% Total Net Loans $ 18,627,787 $ 18,270,390 2.0 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,211,153 $ 5,714,803 26.2 % Interest-bearing demand 5,979,479 5,278,941 13.3 % Savings 6,306,967 5,550,234 13.6 % Total demand and savings 19,497,599 16,543,978 17.9 % Brokered 286,901 310,763 (7.7 )% Time 1,939,446 2,546,305 (23.8 )% Total Deposits $ 21,723,946 $ 19,401,046 12.0 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding 513,092 553,033 (7.2 )% Federal funds purchased — 64,918 N/M Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings — 192,632 N/M Total Short-Term Borrowings $ 513,092 $ 810,583 (36.7 )% N/M - Not meaningful (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended Year Ended December Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 256,727 $ 255,032 $ 265,986 $ 277,567 $ 266,825 $ 277,567 $ 163,621 Impact of adopting CECL — — — — — — 45,723 Loans charged off: Commercial and industrial (9,417 ) (647 ) (954 ) (4,319 ) (1,567 ) (15,337 ) (18,915 ) Real estate - commercial mortgage (369 ) (14 ) (6,506 ) (1,837 ) (300 ) (8,726 ) (4,225 ) Consumer and home equity (828 ) (504 ) (1,130 ) (847 ) (668 ) (3,309 ) (4,593 ) Real estate - residential mortgage — (602 ) (496 ) (192 ) — (1,290 ) (620 ) Real estate - construction — — — (39 ) — (39 ) (17 ) Equipment lease financing and other (380 ) (467 ) (436 ) (968 ) (483 ) (2,251 ) (2,187 ) Total loans charged off (10,994 ) (2,234 ) (9,522 ) (8,202 ) (3,018 ) (30,952 ) (30,557 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial and industrial 5,795 2,330 693 769 4,581 9,587 11,396 Real estate - commercial mortgage 1,007 564 729 174 588 2,474 1,027 Consumer and home equity 767 504 634 440 594 2,345 2,380 Real estate - residential mortgage 89 86 105 95 199 375 491 Real estate - construction 77 </