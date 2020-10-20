MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Fulton Financial Corporation FULT FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FULT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 10/20 04:00:00 pm 10.275 USD +1.33% 05:31p FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter Earnings BU 05:28p FULTON FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:17p FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Fulton Financial : Announces Third Quarter Earnings 0 10/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income of $62 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006287/en/ “While it is still too early to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 on our regional economy, we were pleased that our third quarter produced stronger results than we had initially predicted in both our commercial and consumer lines of business,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. “In particular, our mortgage business achieved record growth in the third quarter, coming on the heels of a record second quarter. Loan growth, fee income and credit quality also exceeded our expectations. And after a strategic, company-wide review, we are taking steps to significantly reduce our annual operating expenses for the future, with the goal of prudently managing the company for the longer term.” Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $154 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 11 basis points, to 2.70%, from 2.81% in the second quarter of 2020. Total average assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $25.2 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the second quarter of 2020. Average loans, net of unearned income, of $18.9 billion increased $0.5 billion from the second quarter of 2020. The increase was principally due to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") during the second quarter, which had an outstanding balance of $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2020. Average loans and yields, by type, for the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table: Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,986,528 3.27 % $ 6,875,872 3.47 % $ 110,656 1.6 % Commercial and industrial(2) 5,983,872 2.53 % 5,710,145 2.83 % 273,727 4.8 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,975,516 3.73 % 2,769,682 3.88 % 205,834 7.4 % Real estate - home equity 1,237,602 3.87 % 1,271,190 3.91 % (33,588) (2.6) % Real estate - construction 981,589 3.84 % 941,079 3.53 % 40,510 4.3 % Consumer 464,851 4.07 % 465,728 4.17 % (877) (0.2) % Equipment lease financing 279,217 3.96 % 284,658 3.44 % (5,441) (1.9) % Other(3) (28,656) N/A 13,443 N/A (42,099) N/M Total Average Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,880,519 3.38 % $ 18,331,797 3.52 % $ 548,722 3.0 % (1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Includes average PPP loans of $2.0 billion and $1.3 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. Total average liabilities increased $1.0 billion, from the second quarter of 2020 driven by increases in demand and savings deposits. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table: Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,270,683 — $ 5,789,788 — $ 480,895 8.3 % Interest-bearing demand 5,591,548 0.14 % 5,103,419 0.17 % 488,129 9.6 % Savings 5,716,050 0.16 % 5,446,368 0.25 % 269,682 5.0 % Total average demand and savings 17,578,281 0.10 % 16,339,575 0.14 % 1,238,706 7.6 % Brokered 314,721 0.56 % 312,121 0.54 % 2,600 0.8 % Time 2,495,445 1.58 % 2,624,962 1.71 % (129,517) (4.9) % Total Average Deposits $ 20,388,447 0.29 % $ 19,276,658 0.36 % $ 1,111,789 5.8 % Asset Quality The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $7 million, which reflects current expected credit losses based on forecasted economic and other assumptions, including the estimated impacts of COVID-19, over the remaining expected lives of financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Non-performing assets were $147 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, representing a decrease, when expressed as a percentage of total assets from June 30, 2020. Annualized net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 0.05% of total average loans, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% and 0.15% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The third quarter of 2020 annualized net recoveries were primarily due to $5 million in real estate construction recoveries. Non-interest Income Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2020, excluding investment securities gains, was $63 million, an increase of $10 million, or 20%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase of $7 million in mortgage banking income, although increases in nearly all non-interest income categories were experienced in the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, a $1.5 million impairment of mortgage servicing assets was recognized, as compared to a $6.6 million impairment in the second quarter of 2020. This impairment charge is recorded as a reduction to mortgage banking income. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, increased $8 million, or 14%, in the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to increases in mortgage banking income. There was no mortgage servicing asset impairment charge in the third quarter of 2019. Net investment securities gains declined by $3 million in the third quarter of 2020 in comparison to the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included net securities gains of $3 million related to a limited balance sheet restructuring that also involved the redemption of FHLB advances that resulted in $3 million of prepayment penalties recorded in non-interest expense in the same period. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $139 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a $3 million prepayment penalty on redemption of FHLB advances. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest expense decreased $8 million, or 5%, due primarily to decreases in other outside services, FHLB prepayment penalties, marketing and intangible amortization, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance. FDIC insurance expense was reduced in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of the receipt of $3 million of assessment credits. As a result of a recent strategic operating expense review the Corporation is making a number of changes that are expected to result in annual expense savings of $25 million, inclusive of the previously reported financial center closure savings. Of the expected $25 million in annual expense savings, the Corporation expects to reinvest a portion to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. It is expected that the savings will not be fully realized until mid-2021. In addition, it is expected that a pre-tax charge within the range of $17 to $19 million will be realized for this initiative for employee severance, fixed asset write-offs and lease termination charges, among others. Of this charge, $16 to $17 million is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the remaining charges of up to approximately $1 million pre-tax being recognized in the first quarter of 2021. Income Tax Expense The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 13%, as compared to 14% for both the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses. including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and other current and periodic reports, which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fult.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Ending Balances Investments $ 3,097,721 $ 2,974,813 $ 3,141,440 $ 2,867,378 $ 2,705,610 Loans, net of unearned income 19,028,621 18,704,722 17,077,403 16,837,526 16,686,866 Total assets 25,543,281 24,617,863 22,929,859 21,886,040 21,703,618 Deposits 20,730,051 19,884,208 17,365,026 17,393,913 17,342,717 Shareholders' equity 2,390,261 2,340,501 2,285,748 2,342,176 2,324,016 Average Balances Investments $ 2,977,672 $ 3,096,632 $ 3,071,828 $ 2,830,999 $ 2,829,672 Loans, net of unearned income 18,880,519 18,331,797 16,860,067 16,768,057 16,436,507 Total assets 25,169,508 24,139,116 22,252,099 21,812,438 21,457,800 Deposits 20,388,447 19,276,658 17,121,428 17,449,565 16,950,667 Shareholders' equity 2,374,091 2,309,133 2,337,016 2,341,397 2,315,585 Income Statement Net interest income $ 154,116 $ 152,754 $ 160,746 $ 159,270 $ 161,260 Provision for credit losses 7,080 19,570 44,030 20,530 2,170 Non-interest income 63,248 55,922 54,644 55,281 59,813 Non-interest expense 139,147 143,006 142,552 138,974 146,770 Income before taxes 71,137 46,101 28,808 55,047 72,133 Net income 61,607 39,559 26,047 47,789 62,108 Per Share Net income (basic) $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 Net income (diluted) $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 Cash dividends $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 11.44 $ 11.15 $ 10.84 $ 11.00 $ 10.91 Weighted average shares (basic) 162,061 161,715 163,475 164,135 165,324 Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,579 162,267 164,417 165,039 166,126 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Asset Quality(2) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.05) % 0.09 % 0.26 % 0.65 % 0.15 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.82 % 0.84 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.66 % ACL - loans(3) to total loans 1.40 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 0.97 % 1.00 % ACL - loans(3) to non-performing loans 188 % 183 % 170 % 116 % 122 % Non-performing assets to shareholders' equity (tangible) and ACL - loans (1)(3) 6.91 % 7.04 % 7.37 % 7.51 % 7.35 % Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(4) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average adjusted loans (annualized) (0.06) % 0.10 % — % — % — % Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans 0.83 % 0.83 % — % — % — % ACL - loans(3) to total adjusted loans 1.56 % 1.53 % — % — % — % Profitability Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.87 % 1.15 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.32 % 6.89 % 4.48 % 8.10 % 10.64 % Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 13.50 % 8.99 % 5.84 % 10.52 % 14.03 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.81 % 3.21 % 3.22 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio(1) 62.3 % 66.4 % 64.5 % 63.1 % 63.6 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.4 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.5 % 9.5 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Total risk-based capital ratio(5) 13.9 % 13.8 % 13.8 % 11.8 % 12.0 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, Fulton adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” referred to as the current expected credit loss model (“CECL”). This accounting standard requires that credit losses for financial assets and off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures be measured based on expected credit losses, rather than on incurred credit losses as in prior periods. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (4) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (5) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 139,304 $ 141,702 $ 181,777 $ 132,283 $ 120,671 (1.7) % 15.4 % Other interest-earning assets 1,489,550 1,007,939 793,572 482,930 572,499 47.8 % 160.2 % Loans held for sale 93,621 77,415 40,645 37,828 33,945 20.9 % 175.8 % Investment securities 3,097,721 2,974,813 3,141,440 2,867,378 2,705,610 4.1 % 14.5 % Loans, net of unearned income 19,028,621 18,704,722 17,077,403 16,837,526 16,686,866 1.7 % 14.0 % Less: ACL - loans(1) (266,825) (256,537) (238,508) (163,622) (166,135) 4.0 % 60.6 % Net loans 18,761,796 18,448,185 16,838,895 16,673,904 16,520,731 1.7 % 13.6 % Premises and equipment 236,943 239,596 236,908 240,046 237,344 (1.1) % (0.2) % Accrued interest receivable 70,766 73,720 59,365 60,898 60,447 (4.0) % 17.1 % Goodwill and intangible assets 534,907 535,039 535,171 535,303 534,178 — % 0.1 % Other assets 1,118,673 1,119,454 1,102,086 855,470 918,193 (0.1) % 21.8 % Total Assets $ 25,543,281 $ 24,617,863 $ 22,929,859 $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 3.8 % 17.7 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 20,730,051 $ 19,884,208 $ 17,365,026 $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 4.3 % 19.5 % Short-term borrowings 611,727 572,551 1,386,808 883,241 832,860 6.8 % (26.6) % Other liabilities 515,230 525,407 513,811 384,941 477,311 (1.9) % 7.9 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,296,012 1,295,196 1,378,466 881,769 726,714 0.1 % 78.3 % Total Liabilities 23,153,020 22,277,362 20,644,111 19,543,864 19,379,602 3.9 % 19.5 % Shareholders' equity 2,390,261 2,340,501 2,285,748 2,342,176 2,324,016 2.1 % 2.9 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 25,543,281 $ 24,617,863 $ 22,929,859 $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 3.8 % 17.7 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,046,330 $ 6,934,936 $ 6,895,069 $ 6,700,776 $ 6,604,634 1.6 % 6.7 % Commercial and industrial 4,007,278 4,033,439 4,450,557 4,445,634 4,493,379 (0.6) % (10.8) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,061,835 2,862,226 2,718,290 2,641,465 2,570,793 7.0 % 19.1 % Real estate - home equity 1,222,709 1,251,455 1,292,677 1,314,944 1,346,115 (2.3) % (9.2) % Real estate - construction 1,007,534 972,909 947,768 971,079 913,644 3.6 % 10.3 % Consumer 469,551 465,610 468,172 463,164 464,213 0.8 % 1.1 % Equipment lease financing 280,286 281,897 289,726 284,537 280,649 (0.6) % (0.1) % PPP 1,960,165 1,937,034 — — — 1.2 % N/M Other(2) (27,067) (34,784) 15,144 15,927 13,439 (22.2) % N/M Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 19,028,621 $ 18,704,722 $ 17,077,403 $ 16,837,526 $ 16,686,866 1.7 % 14.0 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,378,077 $ 6,239,055 $ 4,531,872 $ 4,453,324 $ 4,240,478 2.2 % 50.4 % Interest-bearing demand 5,813,935 5,099,405 4,724,520 4,720,188 4,771,109 14.0 % 21.9 % Savings 5,805,431 5,667,893 5,092,865 5,153,941 5,094,387 2.4 % 14.0 % Total demand and savings 17,997,443 17,006,353 14,349,257 14,327,453 14,105,974 5.8 % 27.6 % Brokered 317,588 310,689 313,337 264,531 256,870 2.2 % 23.6 % Time 2,415,020 2,567,166 2,702,432 2,801,929 2,979,873 (5.9) % (19.0) % Total Deposits $ 20,730,051 $ 19,884,208 $ 17,365,026 $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 4.3 % 19.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 611,727 $ 572,551 $ 461,808 $ 383,241 $ 337,860 6.8 % 81.1 % Federal funds purchased — — 200,000 — 20,000 N/M N/M Short-term FHLB advances — — 725,000 500,000 475,000 N/M N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 611,727 $ 572,551 $ 1,386,808 $ 883,241 $ 832,860 6.8 % (26.6) % N/M - Not meaningful (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Nine months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % Change Interest Income: Interest income $ 179,159 $ 180,696 $ 199,378 $ 202,159 $ 208,413 (0.9) % (14.0) % $ 559,233 $ 623,147 (10.3) % Interest expense 25,043 27,942 38,632 42,889 47,153 (10.4) % (46.9) % 91,617 134,028 (31.6) % Net Interest Income 154,116 152,754 160,746 159,270 161,260 0.9 % (4.4) % 467,616 489,119 (4.4) % Provision for credit losses 7,080 19,570 44,030 20,530 2,170 (63.8) % N/M 70,680 12,295 N/M Net Interest Income after Provision 147,036 133,184 116,716 138,740 159,090 10.4 % (7.6) % 396,936 476,824 (16.8) % Non-Interest Income: Wealth management 14,943 13,407 15,055 14,419 13,867 11.5 % 7.8 % 43,405 41,259 5.2 % Mortgage banking 16,801 9,964 6,234 5,076 6,658 68.6 % 152.3 % 32,998 18,023 83.1 % Consumer banking: Card 5,002 4,966 4,685 4,991 5,791 0.7 % (13.6) % 14,653 15,524 (5.6) % Overdraft 3,015 2,107 4,058 4,750 4,682 43.1 % (35.6) % 9,180 13,199 (30.4) % Other consumer banking 2,406 2,065 2,496 2,688 2,860 16.5 % (15.9) % 6,967 8,354 (16.6) % Total consumer banking 10,423 9,138 11,239 12,429 13,333 14.1 % (21.8) % 30,800 37,077 (16.9) % Commercial banking: Merchant and card 6,237 5,326 5,624 5,841 6,166 17.1 % 1.2 % 17,187 18,236 (5.8) % Cash management 4,742 4,503 4,742 4,697 4,696 5.3 % 1.0 % 13,987 13,695 2.1 % Capital markets 4,696 5,004 5,075 5,939 4,448 (6.2) % 5.6 % 14,775 11,015 34.1 % Other commercial banking 2,636 1,914 2,978 3,664 3,478 37.7 % (24.2) % 7,528 10,109 (25.5) % Total commercial banking 18,311 16,748 18,419 20,141 18,788 9.3 % (2.5) % 53,477 53,055 0.8 % Other 2,769 3,660 3,651 3,216 2,675 (24.3) % 3.5 % 10,080 6,733 49.7 % Non-interest income before investment securities gains 63,246 52,917 54,598 55,281 55,321 19.5 % 14.3 % 170,761 156,147 9.4 % Investment securities gains, net 2 3,005 46 — 4,492 N/M N/M 3,053 4,733 (35.5) % Total Non-Interest Income 63,248 55,922 54,644 55,281 59,813 13.1 % 5.7 % 173,814 160,880 8.0 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 79,227 81,012 80,228 76,975 78,211 (2.2) % 1.3 % 240,467 234,959 2.3 % Net occupancy 13,221 13,144 13,486 13,080 12,368 0.6 % 6.9 % 39,851 39,746 0.3 % Data processing and software 12,285 12,193 11,645 11,468 11,590 0.8 % 6.0 % 36,123 33,211 8.8 % Other outside services 7,617 7,600 7,881 8,215 12,163 0.2 % (37.4) % 23,098 31,774 (27.3) % Equipment 3,711 3,193 3,418 3,475 3,459 16.2 % 7.3 % 10,322 10,100 2.2 % Professional fees 2,879 3,331 4,202 2,873 3,331 (13.6) % (13.6) % 10,412 10,261 1.5 % Marketing 1,147 1,303 1,579 1,503 3,322 (12.0) % (65.5) % 4,029 8,345 (51.7) % Amortization of tax credit investments 1,694 1,450 1,450 1,505 1,533 16.8 % 10.5 % 4,594 4,516 1.7 % FDIC insurance 1,578 2,133 2,808 2,177 239 (26.0) % N/M 6,519 5,603 16.3 % Intangible amortization 132 132 132 142 1,071 — % (87.7) % 397 1,285 (69.1) % Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances — 2,878 — — 4,326 N/M N/M 2,878 4,326 (33.5) % Other 15,654 14,637 15,723 17,561 15,157 6.9 % 3.3 % 46,014 44,636 3.1 % Total Non-Interest Expense 139,147 143,006 142,552 138,974 146,770 (2.7) % (5.2) % 424,705 428,762 (0.9) % Income Before Income Taxes 71,137 46,100 28,808 55,047 72,133 54.3 % (1.4) % 146,045 208,942 (30.1) % Income tax expense 9,529 6,542 2,761 7,258 10,025 45.7 % (4.9) % 18,832 30,391 (38.0) % Net Income $ 61,607 $ 39,559 $ 26,047 $ 47,789 $ 62,108 55.7 % (0.8) % $ 127,213 $ 178,551 (28.8) % PER SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 58.3 % — % $ 0.78 $ 1.06 (26.4) % Diluted 0.38 0.24 0.16 0.29 0.37 58.3 % 2.7 % 0.78 1.06 (26.4) % Cash dividends 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.17 0.13 — % — % $ 0.39 $ 0.39 — % Weighted average shares (basic) 162,061 161,715 163,475 164,135 165,324 0.2 % (2.0) % 162,416 167,834 (3.2) % Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,579 162,267 164,417 165,039 166,126 0.2 % (2.1) % 163,083 168,722 (3.3) % FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,880,519 $ 160,344 3.38 % $ 18,331,797 $ 160,613 3.52 % $ 16,436,507 $ 188,280 4.55 % Taxable investment securities 2,011,893 13,150 2.61 % 2,200,870 15,171 2.76 % 2,282,292 15,565 2.73 % Tax-exempt investment securities 861,764 6,899 3.19 % 830,836 6,737 3.23 % 516,907 4,650 3.57 % Total Investment Securities 2,873,657 20,049 2.79 % 3,031,706 21,908 2.89 % 2,799,199 20,215 2.88 % Loans held for sale 79,999 728 3.64 % 55,608 509 3.66 % 31,898 466 5.83 % Other interest-earning assets 1,387,327 1,028 0.30 % 815,910 766 0.38 % 509,579 2,709 2.12 % Total Interest-earning Assets 23,221,502 182,149 3.13 % 22,235,021 183,796 3.32 % 19,777,183 211,670 4.25 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 138,567 153,728 120,967 Premises and equipment 239,183 240,417 240,383 Other assets 1,835,190 1,761,038 1,491,115 Less: ACL - loans(2) (264,934) (251,088) (171,848) Total Assets $ 25,169,508 $ 24,139,116 $ 21,457,800 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,591,548 $ 1,913 0.14 % $ 5,103,419 $ 2,219 0.17 % $ 4,448,112 $ 9,163 0.82 % Savings deposits 5,716,050 2,347 0.16 % 5,446,368 3,331 0.25 % 5,026,316 11,059 0.87 % Brokered deposits 314,721 440 0.56 % 312,121 422 0.54 % 253,426 1,536 2.40 % Time deposits 2,495,445 9,931 1.58 % 2,624,962 11,145 1.71 % 2,974,993 13,979 1.86 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 14,117,764 14,631 0.41 % 13,486,870 17,118 0.51 % 12,702,847 35,737 1.12 % Short-term borrowings 613,127 370 0.24 % 707,771 517 0.29 % 919,697 4156 1.78 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,295,515 10,042 3.10 % 1,361,421 10,307 3.03 % 842,706 7,260 3.44 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 16,026,406 25,043 0.62 % 15,556,062 27,942 0.72 % 14,465,250 47,153 1.29 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,270,683 5,789,788 4,247,820 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 20,388,447 0.29 % 19,276,658 0.36 % 16,950,667 0.84 % Other 498,328 484,133 429,145 Total Liabilities 22,795,417 $ 21,829,983 19,142,215 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 22,297,089 0.45 % 21,345,850 0.53 % 18,713,070 1.00 % Shareholders' equity 2,374,091 2,309,133 2,315,585 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 25,169,508 $ 24,139,116 $ 21,457,800 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 157,106 2.70 % 155,854 2.81 % 164,517 3.31 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2,990) (3,100) (3,257) Net interest income $ 154,116 $ 152,754 $ 161,260 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended % Change from Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,986,528 $ 6,875,872 $ 6,746,766 $ 6,561,029 $ 6,489,456 1.6 % 7.7 % Commercial and industrial 4,030,750 4,451,228 4,446,750 4,574,047 4,414,992 (9.4) % (8.7) % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,975,516 2,769,682 2,670,019 2,606,136 2,512,899 7.4 % 18.4 % Real estate - home equity 1,237,602 1,271,190 1,300,132 1,331,088 1,364,161 (2.6) % (9.3) % Real estate - construction 981,589 941,079 929,529 934,556 905,060 4.3 % 8.5 % Consumer 464,851 465,728 466,415 464,606 457,524 (0.2) % 1.6 % Equipment lease financing 279,217 284,658 284,566 281,451 277,555 (1.9) % 0.6 % PPP 1,953,122 1,258,917 — — — 55.1 % N/M Other(1) (28,656) 13,443 15,890 14,058 14,860 N/M N/M Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,880,519 $ 18,331,797 $ 16,860,067 $ 16,766,971 $ 16,436,507 3.0 % 14.9 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,270,683 $ 5,789,788 $ 4,307,027 $ 4,324,568 $ 4,247,820 8.3 % 47.6 % Interest-bearing demand 5,591,548 5,103,419 4,649,905 4,699,040 4,448,112 9.6 % 25.7 % Savings 5,716,050 5,446,368 5,127,662 5,205,260 5,026,316 5.0 % 13.7 % Total demand and savings 17,578,281 16,339,575 14,084,594 14,228,868 13,722,248 7.6 % 28.1 % Brokered 314,721 312,121 275,359 261,689 253,426 0.8 % 24.2 % Time 2,495,445 2,624,962 2,761,474 2,959,008 2,974,993 (4.9) % (16.1) % Total Deposits $ 20,388,447 $ 19,276,658 $ 17,121,427 $ 17,449,565 $ 16,950,667 5.8 % 20.3 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 613,127 $ 546,716 $ 428,240 $ 377,529 $ 332,893 12.1 % 84.2 % Federal funds purchased — 74,231 186,868 91,467 101,022 N/M N/M Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings — 86,824 687,937 248,815 485,782 N/M N/M Total Short-term borrowings $ 613,127 $ 707,771 $ 1,303,045 $ 717,811 $ 919,697 (13.4) % (33.3) % (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Nine months ended September 30 2020 2019 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,027,253 $ 498,455 3.69 % $ 16,316,540 $ 565,095 4.63 % Taxable investment securities 2,165,180 44,615 2.75 % 2,305,472 46,935 2.71 % Tax-exempt investment securities 804,484 19,596 3.24 % 468,689 12,940 3.66 % Total Investment Securities 2,969,664 64,211 2.88 % 2,774,161 59,875 2.87 % Loans held for sale 54,355 1,557 3.82 % 24,357 1,056 5.78 % Other interest-earning assets 936,819 4,325 0.62 % 428,982 6,879 2.14 % Total Interest-earning Assets 21,988,091 568,548 3.45 % 19,544,040 632,905 4.33 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 143,496 116,019 Premises and equipment 239,739 239,402 Other assets 1,729,351 1,337,482 Less: ACL - loans(2) (242,300) (165,733) Total Assets $ 23,858,377 $ 21,071,210 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,116,696 $ 9,933 0.26 % $ 4,263,869 $ 24,854 0.78 % Savings deposits 5,431,071 12,788 0.31 % 4,955,403 31,570 0.85 % Brokered deposits 300,795 1,935 0.86 % 240,045 4,500 2.51 % Time deposits 2,626,802 33,533 1.71 % 2,853,147 37,050 1.74 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 13,475,364 58,189 0.58 % 12,312,464 97,974 1.06 % Short-term borrowings 873,694 4,960 0.76 % 894,116 12,200 1.81 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,240,253 28,468 3.06 % 965,111 23,854 3.30 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 15,589,311 91,617 0.78 % 14,171,691 134,028 1.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,458,807 4,223,927 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 18,934,171 0.41 % 16,536,391 0.79 % Other 470,055 381,427 Total Liabilities 21,518,173 18,777,045 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 21,048,118 0.58 % 18,395,618 0.97 % Shareholders' equity 2,340,204 2,294,165 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,858,377 $ 21,071,210 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 476,931 2.90 % 498,877 3.41 % Tax equivalent adjustment (9,315) (9,758) Net interest income $ 467,616 $ 489,119 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Nine months ended September 30 2020 2019 % Change Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,870,148 $ 6,431,012 6.8 % Commercial and industrial 4,308,559 4,438,894 (2.9) % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,805,694 2,386,264 17.6 % Real estate - home equity 1,269,525 1,400,371 (9.3) % Real estate - construction 950,845 926,036 2.7 % Consumer 465,661 442,678 5.2 % Equipment lease financing 282,800 278,463 1.6 % PPP 1,073,900 — N/M Other(1) 121 12,822 (99.1) % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,027,253 $ 16,316,540 10.5 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,458,807 $ 4,223,927 29.2 % Interest-bearing demand 5,116,696 4,263,869 20.0 % Savings 5,431,071 4,955,403 9.6 % Total demand and savings 16,006,574 13,443,199 19.1 % Brokered 300,795 240,045 25.3 % Time 2,626,802 2,853,147 (7.9) % Total Deposits $ 18,934,171 $ 16,536,391 14.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 529,667 $ 348,721 51.9 % Federal funds purchased 86,715 146,432 (40.8) % Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 257,312 398,963 (35.5) % Total Short-term Borrowings $ 873,694 $ 894,116 (2.3) % (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses related to Loans, net of unearned income: Balance at beginning of period $ 256,537 $ 238,508 $ 163,620 $ 166,135 $ 170,233 Impact of adopting CECL — — 45,724 — — Loans charged off: Commercial and industrial (2,969) (3,480) (10,899) (30,547) (7,181) Real estate - commercial mortgage (746) (2,324) (855) (68) (394) Consumer and home equity (1,093) (1,303) (1,529) (1,416) (1,375) Real estate - residential mortgage (198) (235) (187) (223) (533) Real estate - construction — (17) — — (45) Equipment lease financing and other (483) (688) (533) (727) (600) Total loans charged off (5,489) (8,047) (14,003) (32,981) (10,128) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial and industrial 2,103 2,978 1,734 2,487 2,311 Real estate - commercial mortgage 100 95 244 1,453 444 Consumer and home equity 491 649 646 437 348 Real estate - residential mortgage 95 112 85 206 440 Real estate - construction 4,873 — 70 1,098 164 Equipment lease financing and other 185 92 108 182 107 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 7,847 3,926 2,887 5,863 3,814 Net loans recovered (charged off) 2,358 (4,121) (11,116) (27,118) (6,314) Provision for credit losses 7,930 22,150 40,280 24,603 2,216 Balance at end of period $ 266,825 $ 256,537 $ 238,508 $ 163,620 $ 166,135 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.05) % 0.09 % 0.26 % 0.65 % 0.15 % Allowance credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures(1) Balance at beginning of period $ 16,383 $ 18,963 $ 2,588 $ 6,662 $ 6,708 Impact of adopting CECL — — 12,625 — — Provision for credit losses (850) (2,580) 3,750 (4,074) (46) Balance at end of period $ 15,533 $ 16,383 $ 18,963 $ 2,588 $ 6,662 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 128,321 $ 125,037 $ 120,345 $ 125,098 $ 124,287 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 13,761 14,767 19,593 16,057 11,689 Total non-performing loans 142,082 139,804 139,938 141,155 135,976 Other real estate owned 4,565 5,418 6,593 6,831 7,706 Total non-performing assets $ 146,647 $ 145,222 $ 146,531 $ 147,986 $ 143,682 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Commercial and industrial $ 37,224 $ 39,730 $ 41,318 $ 49,491 $ 37,126 Real estate - commercial mortgage 43,426 42,374 36,538 37,279 45,710 Real estate - residential mortgage 28,287 22,887 25,832 22,411 20,150 Consumer and home equity 12,292 11,911 11,226 11,026 11,012 Real estate - construction 4,051 4,525 4,379 4,306 4,312 Equipment lease financing and other 16,802 18,377 20,645 16,642 17,666 Total non-performing loans $ 142,082 $ 139,804 $ 139,938 $ 141,155 $ 135,976 (1) The allowance for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures is presented in "other liabilities" on the consolidated balance sheets. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per share data and percentages Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow: Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share Shareholders' equity $ 2,390,261 $ 2,340,501 $ 2,285,748 $ 2,342,176 $ 2,324,016 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (534,907) (535,039) (535,171) (535,303) (534,178) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,855,354 $ 1,805,462 $ 1,750,577 $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator) 162,134 161,958 161,435 164,218 164,036 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share $ 11.44 $ 11.15 $ 10.84 $ 11.00 $ 10.91 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible) Net income $ 61,607 $ 39,559 $ 26,047 $ 47,789 $ 62,108 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 103 104 104 112 846 (Numerator) $ 61,711 $ 39,663 $ 26,151 $ 47,901 $ 62,954 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,374,091 $ 2,309,133 $ 2,337,016 $ 2,341,397 $ 2,315,585 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (534,971) (535,103) (535,235) (534,190) (535,184) Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator) $ 1,839,120 $ 1,774,030 $ 1,801,781 $ 1,807,207 $ 1,780,401 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible), annualized 13.50 % 8.99 % 5.84 % 10.52 % 14.03 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) Shareholders' equity $ 2,390,261 $ 2,340,501 $ 2,285,748 $ 2,342,176 $ 2,324,016 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (534,907) (535,039) (535,171) (535,303) (534,178) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,855,354 $ 1,805,462 $ 1,750,577 $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 Total assets $ 25,543,281 $ 24,617,863 $ 22,929,859 $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (534,907) (535,039) (535,171) (535,303) (534,178) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 25,008,374 $ 24,082,824 $ 22,394,688 $ 21,350,737 $ 21,169,440 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.42 % 7.50 % 7.82 % 8.46 % 8.45 % Efficiency ratio Non-interest expense $ 139,147 $ 143,006 $ 142,552 $ 138,974 $ 146,770 Less: Intangible amortization (132) (132)