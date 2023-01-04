Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that the company will distribute its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, January 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http://investor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqa3yhpo

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005919/en/