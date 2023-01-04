Advanced search
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2023-01-04 pm EST
16.65 USD   -1.28%
Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

01/04/2023 | 03:23pm EST
Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that the company will distribute its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, January 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http://investor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqa3yhpo

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 019 M - -
Net income 2022 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 2 824 M 2 824 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 73,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,86 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
George W. Hodges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%2 824
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%144 486
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%67 525
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.02%53 408
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%48 057
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.17%46 201