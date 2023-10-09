Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its third quarter 2023 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fulton will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at https://investor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siue86p6.

Fulton, a $27 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton can be found at https://investor.fultonbank.com.

