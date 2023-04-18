Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Fulton Financial Corporation News Summary FULT US3602711000 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FULT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT 13.11 USD -2.31% 05:31p Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results BU 05:15p Fulton Financial Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Advance MT 05:08p Fulton Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results 04/18/2023 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $65.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 17.1%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006192/en/ “Our focus remains the same - the long-term financial wellbeing of our company, our customers and our communities,” said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. “During the quarter, we took actions to fortify our balance sheet, increase our liquidity, diversify our funding and enhance our reserves. By taking these actions, monitoring capital and communicating with customers, we’ve positioned ourselves to continue serving our stakeholders and growing our company.” Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $215.6 million, a decrease of $10.3 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 16 basis points, to 3.53%, in comparison to 3.69% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a shift in funding mix from lower-cost demand deposits to higher-cost borrowings, time deposits and brokered deposits. An increase in the average balance for net loans of $458.6 million and higher loan yields in the first quarter of 2023 primarily contributed to an increase in interest income of $22.0 million to $289.8 million in comparison to $267.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $32.3 million to $74.2 million in comparison to $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decline in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits of $669.1 million and an increase in the average balance for higher-cost borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.0 billion in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income was $215.6 million, an increase of $54.3 million, or 33.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. Interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $116.8 million to $289.8 million in comparison to $173.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from net loans, investment securities and other interest-earning assets of $110.9 million, $3.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Increases in the average balances for net loans and investment securities in the first quarter of 2023 of $2,080.0 million and $63.3 million, respectively, driven in part by the Prudential Bancorp, Inc. ("Prudential Bancorp") acquisition, also contributed to the increase in interest income. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $62.5 million to $74.2 million in comparison to $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $36.0 million and $26.5 million, respectively. An increase in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the first quarter of 2022 also contributed to the increase in interest expense. Total average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 was $25.2 billion, an increase of $450.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in average net loans of $458.6 million and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $33.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $41.0 million. Total average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $1.3 billion from the first quarter of 2022. Average net loans for the first quarter of 2023 were $20.5 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion from the same period in 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average other interest-earning assets decreased $793.6 million and average investment securities increased $63.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.2 billion, to $17.0 billion, in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to $15.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by increases in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and the average balance for total interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion and $215.8 million, respectively. Total average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.9 billion in comparison to $15.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $2.0 billion. Asset Quality In the first quarter of 2023, a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million was recorded in comparison to a provision for credit losses of $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase in the provision for credit losses of $10.0 million was primarily due to loan growth and changes to the macroeconomic outlook. Non-performing assets were $167.9 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, in comparison to $177.7 million, or 0.66% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $163.0 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.27% of total average loans in comparison to 0.23% and negative 0.02% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs of $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 were primarily due to a charge-off of $13.3 million for a commercial office loan due to credit-related concerns; the same loan that received a partial charge-off in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-interest Income Non-interest income before investment securities gains in the first quarter of 2023 was $51.7 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was driven primarily by decreases in commercial banking income, income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, and consumer banking fees of $1.1 million, $1.0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in wealth management revenues of $0.5 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income before investment securities gains in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.5 million, or 6.3%, from $55.2 million. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $2.6 million in mortgage banking income due to lower loan sale volumes and lower spreads, $1.4 million in wealth management revenues primarily due to market performance and $1.1 million from lower income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in commercial banking income. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $159.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 4.2%, compared to $166.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which excludes merger-related expenses of $1.9 million. The decline was primarily due to decreases of $3.5 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $0.7 million in other outside services expense, $0.6 million in professional fees and $0.5 million in marketing expense, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in FDIC insurance expense primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023. Additional contributors of the decline in noninterest expense were decreases of $1.2 million in charitable contributions, $1.1 million in other real estate owned assets due to gains on sales recorded in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.8 million in contingent liabilities, in each case, reflected in other expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, increased $14.0 million, or 9.6%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $2.0 million in other outside services expense, $1.6 million in FDIC insurance expense, primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023, $1.5 million in data processing and software expense, $0.6 million in professional fees, $0.6 million in marketing expense and $0.5 million in intangible amortization expense due to the acquisition of Prudential Bancorp. Additional drivers of the increase in noninterest expense were an unfavorable change in owned asset expense due to a $1.5 million gain on sale recorded on owned assets in the first quarter of 2022 and a $0.8 million contingent liability recorded in the first quarter of 2023, in each case, reflected in other expense. Income Tax Expense For the first quarter of 2023, the effective tax rate was 17.9%, in comparison to 17.3% for the full-year of 2022. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com. Safe Harbor Statement This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands, except per share data Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Ending Balances Investment securities $ 3,950,101 $ 3,968,023 $ 3,936,694 $ 4,117,801 $ 4,288,674 Net loans 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 18,920,950 18,476,119 Total assets 27,112,176 26,931,702 26,146,042 25,252,686 25,598,310 Deposits 21,316,584 20,649,538 21,376,554 21,143,866 21,541,174 Shareholders' equity 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 2,471,093 2,569,535 Average Balances Investment securities 3,964,615 3,936,579 4,254,216 4,216,507 4,228,827 Net loans 20,463,096 20,004,513 19,563,825 18,637,175 18,383,118 Total assets 26,900,653 26,386,355 26,357,095 25,578,432 25,622,462 Deposits 20,574,323 21,027,656 21,788,052 21,523,713 21,480,183 Shareholders' equity 2,613,316 2,489,148 2,604,057 2,531,346 2,688,834 Income Statement Net interest income 215,587 225,911 215,582 178,831 161,310 Provision for credit losses 24,544 14,513 18,958 1,500 (6,950 ) Non-interest income 51,753 54,321 59,162 58,391 55,256 Non-interest expense 159,616 168,462 169,558 149,730 145,978 Income before taxes 83,180 97,257 86,228 85,992 77,538 Net income available to common shareholders 65,752 79,271 68,309 67,427 61,726 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 108,375 115,049 113,631 89,384 71,842 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Operating net income available to common shareholders(1) $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Common shareholders' equity $ 14.67 $ 14.24 $ 13.61 $ 14.15 $ 14.79 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 11.26 $ 10.90 $ 10.26 $ 10.81 $ 11.44 Weighted average shares (basic) 166,605 167,504 167,353 160,920 160,588 Weighted average shares (diluted) 168,401 169,136 168,781 162,075 161,911 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release. Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.01 % (0.08 ) % (0.02 ) % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.80 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.87 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.71 % 0.64 % ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.32 % ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 169 % 157 % 138 % 143 % 151 % Profitability Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.02 % Operating return on average assets(2) 1.04 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.02 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.02 % 13.70 % 11.24 % 11.57 % 10.03 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 14.46 % 18.59 % 17.31 % 15.23 % 12.88 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.54 % 3.04 % 2.78 % Efficiency ratio(2) 58.5 % 58.1 % 57.8 % 61.4 % 65.8 % Non-interest expenses to total average assets 2.41 % 2.53 % 2.55 % 2.35 % 2.31 % Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(2) 2.40 % 2.48 % 2.43 % 2.32 % 2.29 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 7.3 % TCE ratio, (excluding AOCI)(2)(4) 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 7.9 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.2 % 9.1 % 8.9 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(3) 9.8 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 10.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 10.7 % 10.9 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.9 % Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 13.5 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 13.7 % 13.8 % (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release. (3) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. (4) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 129,003 $ 126,898 $ 143,465 $ 158,605 $ 161,462 Other interest-earning assets 545,355 685,209 467,164 383,715 1,054,232 Loans held for sale 6,507 7,264 14,411 17,528 27,675 Investment securities 3,950,101 3,968,023 3,936,694 4,117,801 4,288,674 Net loans 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 18,920,950 18,476,119 Less: ACL - loans(1) (278,695 ) (269,366 ) (266,838 ) (248,564 ) (243,705 ) Loans, net 20,391,493 20,010,181 19,428,361 18,672,386 18,232,414 Net premises and equipment 216,059 225,141 221,496 211,639 218,257 Accrued interest receivable 90,267 91,579 72,821 64,457 55,102 Goodwill and intangible assets 563,502 560,824 561,495 537,700 537,877 Other assets 1,219,889 1,256,583 1,300,135 1,088,855 1,022,617 Total Assets $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 $ 25,598,310 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 $ 21,143,866 $ 21,541,174 Borrowings 2,446,770 2,871,207 1,424,681 1,013,315 1,008,934 Other liabilities 729,824 831,200 873,648 624,412 478,667 Total Liabilities 24,493,178 24,351,945 23,674,883 22,781,593 23,028,775 Shareholders' equity 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 2,471,093 2,569,535 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 $ 25,598,310 LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,746,920 $ 7,693,835 $ 7,554,509 $ 7,417,036 $ 7,289,376 Commercial and industrial 4,596,096 4,473,004 4,240,865 4,170,975 4,156,562 Real estate - residential mortgage 4,880,919 4,737,279 4,574,228 4,203,827 3,946,741 Real estate - home equity 1,074,712 1,102,838 1,110,103 1,108,808 1,098,171 Real estate - construction 1,326,754 1,269,925 1,273,097 1,177,446 1,210,340 Consumer 730,775 699,179 633,666 538,747 481,551 Leases and other loans(2) 314,012 303,487 308,731 304,111 293,378 Total Net Loans $ 20,670,188 $ 20,279,547 $ 19,695,199 $ 18,920,950 $ 18,476,119 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,403,484 $ 7,006,388 $ 7,372,896 $ 7,530,777 $ 7,528,391 Interest-bearing demand 5,478,237 5,410,903 5,676,600 5,403,805 5,625,286 Savings 6,579,806 6,434,621 6,563,003 6,406,051 6,479,196 Total demand and savings 18,461,527 18,851,912 19,612,499 19,340,633 19,632,873 Brokered 960,919 208,416 226,883 243,172 248,833 Time 1,894,138 1,589,210 1,537,172 1,560,061 1,659,468 Total Deposits $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 $ 21,143,866 $ 21,541,174 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 525,000 $ 191,000 $ 136,000 $ 20,000 $ — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 747,000 1,250,000 265,500 — — Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,814 539,634 539,461 555,748 555,594 Other borrowings 634,956 890,573 483,720 437,567 453,340 Total Borrowings $ 2,446,770 $ 2,871,207 $ 1,424,681 $ 1,013,315 $ 1,008,934 (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands, except per share Three Months Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest Income: Interest income $ 289,820 $ 267,847 $ 233,691 $ 190,299 $ 173,001 Interest expense 74,233 41,936 18,109 11,468 11,691 Net Interest Income 215,587 225,911 215,582 178,831 161,310 Provision for credit losses 24,544 14,513 18,958 1,500 (6,950 ) Net Interest Income after Provision 191,043 211,398 196,624 177,331 168,260 Non-Interest Income: Commercial banking: Merchant and card 6,834 7,223 7,601 7,355 6,097 Cash management 5,515 5,756 6,483 6,062 5,428 Capital markets 2,344 2,627 4,060 3,893 1,676 Other commercial banking 2,820 2,998 2,664 3,049 2,807 Total commercial banking 17,513 18,604 20,808 20,359 16,008 Consumer banking: Card 6,243 6,331 6,278 6,067 5,796 Overdraft 2,733 3,364 4,463 3,881 3,772 Other consumer banking 2,241 2,380 2,534 2,524 2,106 Total consumer banking 11,217 12,075 13,275 12,472 11,674 Wealth management 18,062 17,531 17,610 18,274 19,428 Mortgage banking 1,970 2,140 3,720 3,768 4,576 Other 2,968 3,972 3,802 3,510 3,551 Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) 51,730 54,322 59,215 58,383 55,237 Investment securities gains (losses), net 23 (1 ) (53 ) 8 19 Total Non-Interest Income 51,753 54,321 59,162 58,391 55,256 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 89,283 92,733 94,283 85,404 84,464 Data processing and software 15,796 15,448 15,807 14,685 14,315 Net occupancy 14,438 14,061 14,025 13,587 14,522 Other outside services 10,126 10,860 9,361 8,764 8,167 FDIC insurance 4,795 3,219 3,158 2,961 3,209 Equipment 3,389 3,640 3,548 3,422 3,423 Professional fees 2,392 2,945 2,373 2,013 1,792 Marketing 1,886 2,380 1,859 1,326 1,320 Intangible amortization 674 688 690 177 176 Merger-related expenses — 1,894 7,006 1,027 401 Other 16,837 20,594 17,448 16,364 14,189 Total Non-Interest Expense 159,616 168,462 169,558 149,730 145,978 Income Before Income Taxes 83,180 97,257 86,228 85,992 77,538 Income tax expense 14,866 15,424 15,357 16,003 13,250 Net Income 68,314 81,833 70,871 69,989 64,288 Preferred stock dividends (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 65,752 $ 79,271 $ 68,309 $ 67,427 $ 61,726 Three Months Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 PER SHARE: Net income available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares (basic) 166,605 167,504 167,353 160,920 160,588 Weighted average shares (diluted) 168,401 169,136 168,781 162,075 161,911 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 20,463,096 $ 263,065 5.21 % $ 20,004,513 $ 241,453 4.80 % $ 18,383,118 $ 151,127 3.32 % Investment securities 4,289,643 27,522 2.60 % 4,330,635 27,781 2.56 % 4,226,352 24,251 2.29 % Other interest-earning assets 493,130 3,648 3.00 % 460,082 2,923 2.53 % 1,286,723 912 0.29 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 25,245,869 294,235 4.73 % 24,795,230 272,157 4.36 % 23,896,193 176,290 2.98 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 141,254 149,472 162,320 Premises and equipment 223,025 223,245 219,932 Other assets 1,563,806 1,488,684 1,595,039 Less: ACL - loans(2) (273,301 ) (270,276 ) (251,022 ) Total Assets $ 26,900,653 $ 26,386,355 $ 25,622,462 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,326,566 $ 8,455 0.64 % $ 5,479,443 $ 4,589 0.33 % $ 5,664,987 $ 728 0.05 % Savings deposits 6,469,468 20,535 1.29 % 6,466,775 11,539 0.71 % 6,436,548 1,021 0.06 % Brokered deposits 439,670 5,173 4.77 % 215,729 1,947 3.58 % 250,350 216 0.35 % Time deposits 1,696,878 7,458 1.78 % 1,554,885 4,302 1.10 % 1,697,063 3,640 0.87 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,932,582 41,621 1.21 % 13,716,832 22,377 0.65 % 14,048,948 5,605 0.16 % Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 3,058,684 32,613 4.32 % 2,025,522 19,559 3.83 % 1,033,815 6,087 2.39 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,991,266 74,234 1.78 % 15,742,354 41,936 1.06 % 15,082,763 11,692 0.31 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,641,741 7,310,824 7,431,235 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 654,330 844,029 419,630 Total Liabilities 24,287,337 23,897,207 22,933,628 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 20,574,323 0.82 % 21,027,656 0.42 % 21,480,183 0.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,633,007 1.27 % 23,053,178 0.72 % 22,513,998 0.21 % Shareholders' equity 2,613,316 2,489,148 2,688,834 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,900,653 $ 26,386,355 $ 25,622,462 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 220,001 3.53 % 230,221 3.69 % 164,598 2.78 % Tax equivalent adjustment (4,414 ) (4,310 ) (3,288 ) Net Interest Income $ 215,587 $ 225,911 $ 161,310 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,720,975 $ 7,696,997 $ 7,566,259 $ 7,340,417 $ 7,294,914 Commercial and industrial 4,565,923 4,372,935 4,250,573 4,155,436 4,213,014 Real estate - residential mortgage 4,790,868 4,643,784 4,485,649 4,052,666 3,887,428 Real estate - home equity 1,086,032 1,106,325 1,099,487 1,118,494 1,106,319 Real estate - construction 1,276,145 1,209,998 1,268,590 1,188,932 1,137,649 Consumer 721,248 679,108 604,634 485,095 471,129 Leases and other loans(1) 301,905 295,366 288,633 296,135 272,665 Total Net Loans $ 20,463,096 $ 20,004,513 $ 19,563,825 $ 18,637,175 $ 18,383,118 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,641,741 $ 7,310,824 $ 7,535,791 $ 7,647,618 $ 7,431,235 Interest-bearing demand 5,326,566 5,479,443 5,708,059 5,597,975 5,664,987 Savings 6,469,468 6,466,775 6,681,713 6,425,634 6,436,548 Total demand and savings 18,437,775 19,257,042 19,925,563 19,671,227 19,532,770 Brokered 439,670 215,729 247,105 244,200 250,350 Time 1,696,878 1,554,885 1,615,384 1,608,286 1,697,063 Total Deposits $ 20,574,323 $ 21,027,656 $ 21,788,052 $ 21,523,713 $ 21,480,183 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 505,142 $ 261,737 $ 96,965 $ 2,857 $ — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,261,589 564,692 206,152 — — Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,726 539,550 554,735 555,701 608,961 Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 752,227 659,543 501,496 445,261 424,854 Total Borrowings $ 3,058,684 $ 2,025,522 $ 1,359,348 $ 1,003,819 $ 1,033,815 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 269,366 $ 266,838 $ 248,564 $ 243,705 $ 249,001 CECL Day 1 provision expense — — 7,954 — — Initial purchased credit deteriorated loans — — 1,135 — — Loans charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage (13,362 ) (12,235 ) (86 ) — (152 ) Commercial and industrial (612 ) (179 ) (1,783 ) (201 ) (227 ) Real estate - residential mortgage — — — (66 ) — Consumer and home equity (2,206 ) (1,311 ) (1,172 ) (877 ) (1,052 ) Real estate - construction — — — — — Leases and other loans(1) (723 ) (505 ) (683 ) (474 ) (469 ) Total loans charged off (16,903 ) (14,230 ) (3,724 ) (1,618 ) (1,900 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage 786 183 29 3,536 112 Commercial and industrial 1,086 961 2,213 739 1,980 Real estate - residential mortgage 48 10 101 92 222 Consumer and home equity 661 683 682 762 454 Real estate - construction 202 530 — 12 32 Leases and other loans(1) 116 132 247 226 154 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 2,899 2,499 3,272 5,367 2,954 Net loans recovered (charged off) (14,004 ) (11,731 ) (452 ) 3,749 1,054 Provision for credit losses 23,333 14,259 9,637 1,110 (6,350 ) Balance at end of period $ 278,695 $ 269,366 $ 266,838 $ 248,564 $ 243,705 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.01 % (0.08 ) % (0.02 ) % Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures Provision for credit losses $ 1,211 $ 254 $ 1,367 $ 390 ($ 600 ) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 134,303 $ 144,443 $ 178,204 $ 162,530 $ 136,799 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 30,336 27,463 14,559 11,016 24,182 Total non-performing loans 164,639 171,906 192,763 173,546 160,981 Other real estate owned 3,304 5,790 5,877 4,786 2,014 Total non-performing assets $ 167,943 $ 177,696 $ 198,640 $ 178,332 $ 162,995 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 61,322 $ 72,634 $ 96,281 $ 59,940 $ 64,190 Commercial and industrial 33,555 28,288 29,831 44,713 30,193 Real estate - residential mortgage 46,576 46,509 41,597 42,922 39,308 Consumer and home equity 8,983 9,800 10,016 10,552 11,465 Real estate - construction 1,509 1,368 1,456 1,357 672 Leases and other loans(1) 12,694 13,307 13,582 14,062 15,153 Total non-performing loans $ 164,639 $ 171,906 $ 192,763 $ 173,546 $ 160,981 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow: Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Operating net income available to common shareholders Net income available to common shareholders $ 65,752 $ 79,271 $ 68,309 $ 67,427 $ 61,726 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization 514 514 514 — — Plus: Merger-related expenses — 1,894 7,006 1,027 401 Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense — — 7,954 — — Less: Tax impact of adjustments (108 ) (506 ) (3,250 ) (216 ) (84 ) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator) $ 66,158 $ 81,173 $ 80,533 $ 68,238 $ 62,043 Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator) 168,401 169,136 168,781 162,075 161,911 Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted) $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share Shareholders' equity $ 2,618,998 $ 2,579,757 $ 2,471,159 $ 2,471,093 $ 2,569,535 Less: Preferred stock (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (563,502 ) (560,824 ) (561,495 ) (537,700 ) (537,877 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,862,618 $ 1,826,055 $ 1,716,786 $ 1,740,515 $ 1,838,780 Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator) 165,396 167,599 167,399 161,057 160,669 Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share $ 11.26 $ 10.90 $ 10.26 $ 10.81 $ 11.44 Operating return on average assets Net income $ 68,314 $ 81,833 $ 70,871 $ 69,989 $ 64,288 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization 514 514 514 — — Plus: Merger-related expenses — 1,894 7,006 1,027 401 Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense — — 7,954 — — Less: Tax impact of adjustments (108 ) (506 ) (3,250 ) (216 ) (84 ) Operating net income (numerator) $ 68,720 $ 83,735 $ 83,095 $ 70,800 $ 64,605 Total average assets (denominator) $ 26,900,653 $ 26,386,355 $ 26,357,095 $ 25,578,432 $ 25,622,462 Operating return on average assets 1.04 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.02 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) Net income available to common shareholders $ 65,752 $ 79,271 $ 68,309 $ 67,427 $ 61,726 Plus: Intangible amortization 674 688 690 177 176 Plus: Merger-related expenses — 1,894 7,006 1,027 401 Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense — — 7,954 — — Less: Tax impact of adjustments (142 ) (542 ) (3,287 ) (253 ) (122 ) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator) $ 66,284 $ 81,311 $ 80,672 $ 68,378 $ 62,181 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,613,316 $ 2,489,148 $ 2,604,057 $ 2,531,346 $ 2,688,834 Less: Average preferred stock (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (561,744 ) (561,219 ) (562,285 ) (537,786 ) (537,976 ) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator) $ 1,858,694 $ 1,735,051 $ 1,848,894 $ 1,800,682 $ 1,957,980 Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) 14.46 % 18.59 % 17.31 % 15.23 % 12.88 % Three months ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio) Shareholders' equity $ 2,618,998 $ 2,579,757 $ 2,471,159 $ 2,471,093 $ 2,569,535 Less: Preferred stock (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (563,502 ) (560,824 ) (561,495 ) (537,700 ) (537,877 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,862,618 $ 1,826,055 $ 1,716,786 $ 1,740,515 $ 1,838,780 Total assets $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 $ 25,598,310 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (563,502 ) (560,824 ) (561,495 ) (537,700 ) (537,877 ) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 26,548,674 $ 26,370,878 $ 25,584,547 $ 24,714,986 $ 25,060,433 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.02 % 6.92 % 6.71 % 7.04 % 7.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio) excluding AOCI Shareholders' equity $ 2,618,998 $ 2,579,757 $ 2,471,159 $ 2,471,093 $ 2,569,535 Less: Preferred stock (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) (192,878 ) Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 350,992 385,476 442,947 304,210 158,855 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (563,502 ) (560,824 ) (561,495 ) (537,700 ) (537,877 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 2,213,610 $ 2,211,531 $ 2,159,733 $ 2,044,725 $ 1,997,635 Total assets $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 $ 25,598,310 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (563,502 ) (560,824 ) (561,495 ) (537,700 ) (537,877 ) Plus: AOCI - unrealized losses/(gains) on AFS investments securities 282,092 632,456 368,196 249,424 112,965 Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 26,830,766 $ 27,003,334 $ 25,952,743 $ 24,964,410 $ 25,173,398 Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI 8.25 % 8.19 % 8.32 % 8.19 % 7.94 % Efficiency ratio Non-interest expense $ 159,616 $ 168,462 $ 169,558 $ 149,730 $ 145,978 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments — (696 ) (696 ) (696 ) (696 ) Less: Merger-related expenses — (1,894 ) (7,006 ) (1,027 ) (401 ) Less: Intangible amortization (674 ) (688 ) (690 ) (177 ) (176 ) Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 158,942 $ 165,184 $ 161,166 $ 147,830 $ 144,705 Net interest income $ 215,587 $ 225,911 $ 215,582 $ 178,831 $ 161,310 Tax equivalent adjustment 4,414 4,310 3,970 3,427 3,288 Plus: Total non-interest income 51,753 54,321 59,162 58,391 55,256 Less: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (23 ) 1 53 (8 ) (19 ) Total revenue (denominator) $ 271,731 $ 284,543 $ 278,767 $ 240,641 $ 219,835 Efficiency ratio 58.5 % 58.1 % 57.8 % 61.4 % 65.8 % Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets Non-interest expense $