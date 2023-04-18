|
Fulton Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $65.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 17.1%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.
“Our focus remains the same - the long-term financial wellbeing of our company, our customers and our communities,” said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. “During the quarter, we took actions to fortify our balance sheet, increase our liquidity, diversify our funding and enhance our reserves. By taking these actions, monitoring capital and communicating with customers, we’ve positioned ourselves to continue serving our stakeholders and growing our company.”
Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $215.6 million, a decrease of $10.3 million in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 16 basis points, to 3.53%, in comparison to 3.69% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The linked-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a shift in funding mix from lower-cost demand deposits to higher-cost borrowings, time deposits and brokered deposits. An increase in the average balance for net loans of $458.6 million and higher loan yields in the first quarter of 2023 primarily contributed to an increase in interest income of $22.0 million to $289.8 million in comparison to $267.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $32.3 million to $74.2 million in comparison to $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decline in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits of $669.1 million and an increase in the average balance for higher-cost borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.0 billion in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income was $215.6 million, an increase of $54.3 million, or 33.6%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. Interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $116.8 million to $289.8 million in comparison to $173.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from net loans, investment securities and other interest-earning assets of $110.9 million, $3.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Increases in the average balances for net loans and investment securities in the first quarter of 2023 of $2,080.0 million and $63.3 million, respectively, driven in part by the Prudential Bancorp, Inc. ("Prudential Bancorp") acquisition, also contributed to the increase in interest income. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $62.5 million to $74.2 million in comparison to $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $36.0 million and $26.5 million, respectively. An increase in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the first quarter of 2022 also contributed to the increase in interest expense.
Total average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 was $25.2 billion, an increase of $450.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in average net loans of $458.6 million and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $33.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $41.0 million.
Total average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $1.3 billion from the first quarter of 2022. Average net loans for the first quarter of 2023 were $20.5 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion from the same period in 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average other interest-earning assets decreased $793.6 million and average investment securities increased $63.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.2 billion, to $17.0 billion, in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to $15.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by increases in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and the average balance for total interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion and $215.8 million, respectively.
Total average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.9 billion in comparison to $15.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $2.0 billion.
Asset Quality
In the first quarter of 2023, a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million was recorded in comparison to a provision for credit losses of $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase in the provision for credit losses of $10.0 million was primarily due to loan growth and changes to the macroeconomic outlook.
Non-performing assets were $167.9 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, in comparison to $177.7 million, or 0.66% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $163.0 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.27% of total average loans in comparison to 0.23% and negative 0.02% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs of $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 were primarily due to a charge-off of $13.3 million for a commercial office loan due to credit-related concerns; the same loan that received a partial charge-off in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income before investment securities gains in the first quarter of 2023 was $51.7 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was driven primarily by decreases in commercial banking income, income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, and consumer banking fees of $1.1 million, $1.0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in wealth management revenues of $0.5 million.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income before investment securities gains in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.5 million, or 6.3%, from $55.2 million. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $2.6 million in mortgage banking income due to lower loan sale volumes and lower spreads, $1.4 million in wealth management revenues primarily due to market performance and $1.1 million from lower income from equity method investments, reflected in other income, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in commercial banking income.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $159.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 4.2%, compared to $166.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which excludes merger-related expenses of $1.9 million. The decline was primarily due to decreases of $3.5 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $0.7 million in other outside services expense, $0.6 million in professional fees and $0.5 million in marketing expense, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in FDIC insurance expense primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023. Additional contributors of the decline in noninterest expense were decreases of $1.2 million in charitable contributions, $1.1 million in other real estate owned assets due to gains on sales recorded in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.8 million in contingent liabilities, in each case, reflected in other expense.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, increased $14.0 million, or 9.6%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $2.0 million in other outside services expense, $1.6 million in FDIC insurance expense, primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023, $1.5 million in data processing and software expense, $0.6 million in professional fees, $0.6 million in marketing expense and $0.5 million in intangible amortization expense due to the acquisition of Prudential Bancorp. Additional drivers of the increase in noninterest expense were an unfavorable change in owned asset expense due to a $1.5 million gain on sale recorded on owned assets in the first quarter of 2022 and a $0.8 million contingent liability recorded in the first quarter of 2023, in each case, reflected in other expense.
Income Tax Expense
For the first quarter of 2023, the effective tax rate was 17.9%, in comparison to 17.3% for the full-year of 2022.
Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
Ending Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
$
|
3,950,101
|
|
|
$
|
3,968,023
|
|
|
$
|
3,936,694
|
|
|
$
|
4,117,801
|
|
|
$
|
4,288,674
|
|
|
Net loans
|
|
20,670,188
|
|
|
|
20,279,547
|
|
|
|
19,695,199
|
|
|
|
18,920,950
|
|
|
|
18,476,119
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
27,112,176
|
|
|
|
26,931,702
|
|
|
|
26,146,042
|
|
|
|
25,252,686
|
|
|
|
25,598,310
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
21,316,584
|
|
|
|
20,649,538
|
|
|
|
21,376,554
|
|
|
|
21,143,866
|
|
|
|
21,541,174
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,618,998
|
|
|
|
2,579,757
|
|
|
|
2,471,159
|
|
|
|
2,471,093
|
|
|
|
2,569,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
3,964,615
|
|
|
|
3,936,579
|
|
|
|
4,254,216
|
|
|
|
4,216,507
|
|
|
|
4,228,827
|
|
|
Net loans
|
|
20,463,096
|
|
|
|
20,004,513
|
|
|
|
19,563,825
|
|
|
|
18,637,175
|
|
|
|
18,383,118
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
26,900,653
|
|
|
|
26,386,355
|
|
|
|
26,357,095
|
|
|
|
25,578,432
|
|
|
|
25,622,462
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
20,574,323
|
|
|
|
21,027,656
|
|
|
|
21,788,052
|
|
|
|
21,523,713
|
|
|
|
21,480,183
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,613,316
|
|
|
|
2,489,148
|
|
|
|
2,604,057
|
|
|
|
2,531,346
|
|
|
|
2,688,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
215,587
|
|
|
|
225,911
|
|
|
|
215,582
|
|
|
|
178,831
|
|
|
|
161,310
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
24,544
|
|
|
|
14,513
|
|
|
|
18,958
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
(6,950
|
)
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
51,753
|
|
|
|
54,321
|
|
|
|
59,162
|
|
|
|
58,391
|
|
|
|
55,256
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
159,616
|
|
|
|
168,462
|
|
|
|
169,558
|
|
|
|
149,730
|
|
|
|
145,978
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
83,180
|
|
|
|
97,257
|
|
|
|
86,228
|
|
|
|
85,992
|
|
|
|
77,538
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
65,752
|
|
|
|
79,271
|
|
|
|
68,309
|
|
|
|
67,427
|
|
|
|
61,726
|
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
|
|
108,375
|
|
|
|
115,049
|
|
|
|
113,631
|
|
|
|
89,384
|
|
|
|
71,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14.67
|
|
|
$
|
14.24
|
|
|
$
|
13.61
|
|
|
$
|
14.15
|
|
|
$
|
14.79
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
|
$
|
11.26
|
|
|
$
|
10.90
|
|
|
$
|
10.26
|
|
|
$
|
10.81
|
|
|
$
|
11.44
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
|
166,605
|
|
|
|
167,504
|
|
|
|
167,353
|
|
|
|
160,920
|
|
|
|
160,588
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
|
168,401
|
|
|
|
169,136
|
|
|
|
168,781
|
|
|
|
162,075
|
|
|
|
161,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
(0.08
|
) %
|
|
|
(0.02
|
) %
|
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
0.85
|
%
|
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
0.76
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
|
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
|
|
169
|
%
|
|
|
157
|
%
|
|
|
138
|
%
|
|
|
143
|
%
|
|
|
151
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
Operating return on average assets(2)
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
13.70
|
%
|
|
|
11.24
|
%
|
|
|
11.57
|
%
|
|
|
10.03
|
%
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
|
|
14.46
|
%
|
|
|
18.59
|
%
|
|
|
17.31
|
%
|
|
|
15.23
|
%
|
|
|
12.88
|
%
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
Efficiency ratio(2)
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
|
58.1
|
%
|
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
|
|
65.8
|
%
|
|
Non-interest expenses to total average assets
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
2.55
|
%
|
|
|
2.35
|
%
|
|
|
2.31
|
%
|
|
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(2)
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
|
|
2.48
|
%
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
|
|
2.32
|
%
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
TCE ratio, (excluding AOCI)(2)(4)
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3)
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(3)
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.
|
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
|
|
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.
|
|
(4) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI").
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
129,003
|
|
|
$
|
126,898
|
|
|
$
|
143,465
|
|
|
$
|
158,605
|
|
|
$
|
161,462
|
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
545,355
|
|
|
|
685,209
|
|
|
|
467,164
|
|
|
|
383,715
|
|
|
|
1,054,232
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
6,507
|
|
|
|
7,264
|
|
|
|
14,411
|
|
|
|
17,528
|
|
|
|
27,675
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
3,950,101
|
|
|
|
3,968,023
|
|
|
|
3,936,694
|
|
|
|
4,117,801
|
|
|
|
4,288,674
|
|
|
Net loans
|
|
20,670,188
|
|
|
|
20,279,547
|
|
|
|
19,695,199
|
|
|
|
18,920,950
|
|
|
|
18,476,119
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(1)
|
|
(278,695
|
)
|
|
|
(269,366
|
)
|
|
|
(266,838
|
)
|
|
|
(248,564
|
)
|
|
|
(243,705
|
)
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
20,391,493
|
|
|
|
20,010,181
|
|
|
|
19,428,361
|
|
|
|
18,672,386
|
|
|
|
18,232,414
|
|
|
Net premises and equipment
|
|
216,059
|
|
|
|
225,141
|
|
|
|
221,496
|
|
|
|
211,639
|
|
|
|
218,257
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
90,267
|
|
|
|
91,579
|
|
|
|
72,821
|
|
|
|
64,457
|
|
|
|
55,102
|
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
563,502
|
|
|
|
560,824
|
|
|
|
561,495
|
|
|
|
537,700
|
|
|
|
537,877
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,219,889
|
|
|
|
1,256,583
|
|
|
|
1,300,135
|
|
|
|
1,088,855
|
|
|
|
1,022,617
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
27,112,176
|
|
|
$
|
26,931,702
|
|
|
$
|
26,146,042
|
|
|
$
|
25,252,686
|
|
|
$
|
25,598,310
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
21,316,584
|
|
|
$
|
20,649,538
|
|
|
$
|
21,376,554
|
|
|
$
|
21,143,866
|
|
|
$
|
21,541,174
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
2,446,770
|
|
|
|
2,871,207
|
|
|
|
1,424,681
|
|
|
|
1,013,315
|
|
|
|
1,008,934
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
729,824
|
|
|
|
831,200
|
|
|
|
873,648
|
|
|
|
624,412
|
|
|
|
478,667
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
24,493,178
|
|
|
|
24,351,945
|
|
|
|
23,674,883
|
|
|
|
22,781,593
|
|
|
|
23,028,775
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,618,998
|
|
|
|
2,579,757
|
|
|
|
2,471,159
|
|
|
|
2,471,093
|
|
|
|
2,569,535
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
27,112,176
|
|
|
$
|
26,931,702
|
|
|
$
|
26,146,042
|
|
|
$
|
25,252,686
|
|
|
$
|
25,598,310
|
|
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
7,746,920
|
|
|
$
|
7,693,835
|
|
|
$
|
7,554,509
|
|
|
$
|
7,417,036
|
|
|
$
|
7,289,376
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
4,596,096
|
|
|
|
4,473,004
|
|
|
|
4,240,865
|
|
|
|
4,170,975
|
|
|
|
4,156,562
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
4,880,919
|
|
|
|
4,737,279
|
|
|
|
4,574,228
|
|
|
|
4,203,827
|
|
|
|
3,946,741
|
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
|
1,074,712
|
|
|
|
1,102,838
|
|
|
|
1,110,103
|
|
|
|
1,108,808
|
|
|
|
1,098,171
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
1,326,754
|
|
|
|
1,269,925
|
|
|
|
1,273,097
|
|
|
|
1,177,446
|
|
|
|
1,210,340
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
730,775
|
|
|
|
699,179
|
|
|
|
633,666
|
|
|
|
538,747
|
|
|
|
481,551
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(2)
|
|
314,012
|
|
|
|
303,487
|
|
|
|
308,731
|
|
|
|
304,111
|
|
|
|
293,378
|
|
|
Total Net Loans
|
$
|
20,670,188
|
|
|
$
|
20,279,547
|
|
|
$
|
19,695,199
|
|
|
$
|
18,920,950
|
|
|
$
|
18,476,119
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
6,403,484
|
|
|
$
|
7,006,388
|
|
|
$
|
7,372,896
|
|
|
$
|
7,530,777
|
|
|
$
|
7,528,391
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
5,478,237
|
|
|
|
5,410,903
|
|
|
|
5,676,600
|
|
|
|
5,403,805
|
|
|
|
5,625,286
|
|
|
Savings
|
|
6,579,806
|
|
|
|
6,434,621
|
|
|
|
6,563,003
|
|
|
|
6,406,051
|
|
|
|
6,479,196
|
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
|
18,461,527
|
|
|
|
18,851,912
|
|
|
|
19,612,499
|
|
|
|
19,340,633
|
|
|
|
19,632,873
|
|
|
Brokered
|
|
960,919
|
|
|
|
208,416
|
|
|
|
226,883
|
|
|
|
243,172
|
|
|
|
248,833
|
|
|
Time
|
|
1,894,138
|
|
|
|
1,589,210
|
|
|
|
1,537,172
|
|
|
|
1,560,061
|
|
|
|
1,659,468
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
21,316,584
|
|
|
$
|
20,649,538
|
|
|
$
|
21,376,554
|
|
|
$
|
21,143,866
|
|
|
$
|
21,541,174
|
|
Borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
$
|
525,000
|
|
|
$
|
191,000
|
|
|
$
|
136,000
|
|
|
$
|
20,000
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
747,000
|
|
|
|
1,250,000
|
|
|
|
265,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Senior debt and subordinated debt
|
|
539,814
|
|
|
|
539,634
|
|
|
|
539,461
|
|
|
|
555,748
|
|
|
|
555,594
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
634,956
|
|
|
|
890,573
|
|
|
|
483,720
|
|
|
|
437,567
|
|
|
|
453,340
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
2,446,770
|
|
|
$
|
2,871,207
|
|
|
$
|
1,424,681
|
|
|
$
|
1,013,315
|
|
|
$
|
1,008,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
dollars in thousands, except per share
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
289,820
|
|
|
$
|
267,847
|
|
|
$
|
233,691
|
|
|
$
|
190,299
|
|
|
$
|
173,001
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
74,233
|
|
|
|
41,936
|
|
|
|
18,109
|
|
|
|
11,468
|
|
|
|
11,691
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
215,587
|
|
|
|
225,911
|
|
|
|
215,582
|
|
|
|
178,831
|
|
|
|
161,310
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
24,544
|
|
|
|
14,513
|
|
|
|
18,958
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
(6,950
|
)
|
|
|
Net Interest Income after Provision
|
|
|
191,043
|
|
|
|
211,398
|
|
|
|
196,624
|
|
|
|
177,331
|
|
|
|
168,260
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant and card
|
|
|
6,834
|
|
|
|
7,223
|
|
|
|
7,601
|
|
|
|
7,355
|
|
|
|
6,097
|
|
|
|
Cash management
|
|
|
5,515
|
|
|
|
5,756
|
|
|
|
6,483
|
|
|
|
6,062
|
|
|
|
5,428
|
|
|
|
Capital markets
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
4,060
|
|
|
|
3,893
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
Other commercial banking
|
|
|
2,820
|
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
|
|
3,049
|
|
|
|
2,807
|
|
|
|
Total commercial banking
|
|
|
17,513
|
|
|
|
18,604
|
|
|
|
20,808
|
|
|
|
20,359
|
|
|
|
16,008
|
|
|
|
Consumer banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card
|
|
|
6,243
|
|
|
|
6,331
|
|
|
|
6,278
|
|
|
|
6,067
|
|
|
|
5,796
|
|
|
|
Overdraft
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
|
4,463
|
|
|
|
3,881
|
|
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
|
Other consumer banking
|
|
|
2,241
|
|
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
|
2,524
|
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
|
Total consumer banking
|
|
|
11,217
|
|
|
|
12,075
|
|
|
|
13,275
|
|
|
|
12,472
|
|
|
|
11,674
|
|
|
|
Wealth management
|
|
|
18,062
|
|
|
|
17,531
|
|
|
|
17,610
|
|
|
|
18,274
|
|
|
|
19,428
|
|
|
|
Mortgage banking
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
|
2,140
|
|
|
|
3,720
|
|
|
|
3,768
|
|
|
|
4,576
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
|
3,972
|
|
|
|
3,802
|
|
|
|
3,510
|
|
|
|
3,551
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)
|
|
|
51,730
|
|
|
|
54,322
|
|
|
|
59,215
|
|
|
|
58,383
|
|
|
|
55,237
|
|
|
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
51,753
|
|
|
|
54,321
|
|
|
|
59,162
|
|
|
|
58,391
|
|
|
|
55,256
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
89,283
|
|
|
|
92,733
|
|
|
|
94,283
|
|
|
|
85,404
|
|
|
|
84,464
|
|
|
|
Data processing and software
|
|
|
15,796
|
|
|
|
15,448
|
|
|
|
15,807
|
|
|
|
14,685
|
|
|
|
14,315
|
|
|
|
Net occupancy
|
|
|
14,438
|
|
|
|
14,061
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
|
|
13,587
|
|
|
|
14,522
|
|
|
|
Other outside services
|
|
|
10,126
|
|
|
|
10,860
|
|
|
|
9,361
|
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
|
|
8,167
|
|
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
4,795
|
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
|
2,961
|
|
|
|
3,209
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
|
|
3,389
|
|
|
|
3,640
|
|
|
|
3,548
|
|
|
|
3,422
|
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
|
|
2,373
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
Marketing
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
Intangible amortization
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
|
7,006
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
16,837
|
|
|
|
20,594
|
|
|
|
17,448
|
|
|
|
16,364
|
|
|
|
14,189
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
159,616
|
|
|
|
168,462
|
|
|
|
169,558
|
|
|
|
149,730
|
|
|
|
145,978
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
83,180
|
|
|
|
97,257
|
|
|
|
86,228
|
|
|
|
85,992
|
|
|
|
77,538
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
14,866
|
|
|
|
15,424
|
|
|
|
15,357
|
|
|
|
16,003
|
|
|
|
13,250
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
68,314
|
|
|
|
81,833
|
|
|
|
70,871
|
|
|
|
69,989
|
|
|
|
64,288
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
(2,562
|
)
|
|
|
(2,562
|
)
|
|
|
(2,562
|
)
|
|
|
(2,562
|
)
|
|
|
(2,562
|
)
|
|
|
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
|
$
|
65,752
|
|
|
$
|
79,271
|
|
|
$
|
68,309
|
|
|
$
|
67,427
|
|
|
$
|
61,726
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (basic)
|
|
|
166,605
|
|
|
|
167,504
|
|
|
|
167,353
|
|
|
|
160,920
|
|
|
|
160,588
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted)
|
|
|
168,401
|
|
|
|
169,136
|
|
|
|
168,781
|
|
|
|
162,075
|
|
|
|
161,911
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
|
dollars in thousands
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans
|
$
|
20,463,096
|
|
|
$
|
263,065
|
|
|
5.21
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,004,513
|
|
|
$
|
241,453
|
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
|
$
|
18,383,118
|
|
|
$
|
151,127
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
4,289,643
|
|
|
|
27,522
|
|
|
2.60
|
%
|
|
|
4,330,635
|
|
|
|
27,781
|
|
|
2.56
|
%
|
|
|
4,226,352
|
|
|
|
24,251
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
493,130
|
|
|
|
3,648
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
|
460,082
|
|
|
|
2,923
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
1,286,723
|
|
|
|
912
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
25,245,869
|
|
|
|
294,235
|
|
|
4.73
|
%
|
|
|
24,795,230
|
|
|
|
272,157
|
|
|
4.36
|
%
|
|
|
23,896,193
|
|
|
|
176,290
|
|
|
2.98
|
%
|
|
Noninterest-Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
141,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
162,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
223,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
223,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,563,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,488,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,595,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: ACL - loans(2)
|
|
(273,301
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(270,276
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(251,022
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
26,900,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,386,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,622,462
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
5,326,566
|
|
|
$
|
8,455
|
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,479,443
|
|
|
$
|
4,589
|
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,664,987
|
|
|
$
|
728
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
6,469,468
|
|
|
|
20,535
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
6,466,775
|
|
|
|
11,539
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
6,436,548
|
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
439,670
|
|
|
|
5,173
|
|
|
4.77
|
%
|
|
|
215,729
|
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
250,350
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
1,696,878
|
|
|
|
7,458
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
1,554,885
|
|
|
|
4,302
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
|
1,697,063
|
|
|
|
3,640
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
13,932,582
|
|
|
|
41,621
|
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
|
13,716,832
|
|
|
|
22,377
|
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
|
|
14,048,948
|
|
|
|
5,605
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
3,058,684
|
|
|
|
32,613
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
|
|
2,025,522
|
|
|
|
19,559
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
|
|
1,033,815
|
|
|
|
6,087
|
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
16,991,266
|
|
|
|
74,234
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
15,742,354
|
|
|
|
41,936
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
15,082,763
|
|
|
|
11,692
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
6,641,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,310,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,431,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
654,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
419,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
24,287,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,897,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,933,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits
|
|
20,574,323
|
|
|
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
|
21,027,656
|
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
|
|
21,480,183
|
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|
|
23,633,007
|
|
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
23,053,178
|
|
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
|
22,513,998
|
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,613,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,489,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,688,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
26,900,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,386,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,622,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|
|
|
220,001
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
230,221
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
164,598
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
(4,414
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,288
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
$
|
215,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
225,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
|
|
(2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED):
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
Loans, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
7,720,975
|
|
$
|
7,696,997
|
|
$
|
7,566,259
|
|
$
|
7,340,417
|
|
$
|
7,294,914
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
4,565,923
|
|
|
4,372,935
|
|
|
4,250,573
|
|
|
4,155,436
|
|
|
4,213,014
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
4,790,868
|
|
|
4,643,784
|
|
|
4,485,649
|
|
|
4,052,666
|
|
|
3,887,428
|
|
|
Real estate - home equity
|
|
1,086,032
|
|
|
1,106,325
|
|
|
1,099,487
|
|
|
1,118,494
|
|
|
1,106,319
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
1,276,145
|
|
|
1,209,998
|
|
|
1,268,590
|
|
|
1,188,932
|
|
|
1,137,649
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
721,248
|
|
|
679,108
|
|
|
604,634
|
|
|
485,095
|
|
|
471,129
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
|
301,905
|
|
|
295,366
|
|
|
288,633
|
|
|
296,135
|
|
|
272,665
|
|
|
Total Net Loans
|
$
|
20,463,096
|
|
$
|
20,004,513
|
|
$
|
19,563,825
|
|
$
|
18,637,175
|
|
$
|
18,383,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
6,641,741
|
|
$
|
7,310,824
|
|
$
|
7,535,791
|
|
$
|
7,647,618
|
|
$
|
7,431,235
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
5,326,566
|
|
|
5,479,443
|
|
|
5,708,059
|
|
|
5,597,975
|
|
|
5,664,987
|
|
|
Savings
|
|
6,469,468
|
|
|
6,466,775
|
|
|
6,681,713
|
|
|
6,425,634
|
|
|
6,436,548
|
|
|
Total demand and savings
|
|
18,437,775
|
|
|
19,257,042
|
|
|
19,925,563
|
|
|
19,671,227
|
|
|
19,532,770
|
|
|
Brokered
|
|
439,670
|
|
|
215,729
|
|
|
247,105
|
|
|
244,200
|
|
|
250,350
|
|
|
Time
|
|
1,696,878
|
|
|
1,554,885
|
|
|
1,615,384
|
|
|
1,608,286
|
|
|
1,697,063
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
20,574,323
|
|
$
|
21,027,656
|
|
$
|
21,788,052
|
|
$
|
21,523,713
|
|
$
|
21,480,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, by type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
$
|
505,142
|
|
$
|
261,737
|
|
$
|
96,965
|
|
$
|
2,857
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
1,261,589
|
|
|
564,692
|
|
|
206,152
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Senior debt and subordinated debt
|
|
539,726
|
|
|
539,550
|
|
|
554,735
|
|
|
555,701
|
|
|
608,961
|
|
|
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
752,227
|
|
|
659,543
|
|
|
501,496
|
|
|
445,261
|
|
|
424,854
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
3,058,684
|
|
$
|
2,025,522
|
|
$
|
1,359,348
|
|
$
|
1,003,819
|
|
$
|
1,033,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
|FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
269,366
|
|
|
$
|
266,838
|
|
|
$
|
248,564
|
|
|
$
|
243,705
|
|
|
$
|
249,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECL Day 1 provision expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,954
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial purchased credit deteriorated loans
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
|
(13,362
|
)
|
|
|
(12,235
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
(612
|
)
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
(1,783
|
)
|
|
|
(201
|
)
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
(2,206
|
)
|
|
|
(1,311
|
)
|
|
|
(1,172
|
)
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(1,052
|
)
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
|
(723
|
)
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
|
|
(683
|
)
|
|
|
(474
|
)
|
|
|
(469
|
)
|
|
|
Total loans charged off
|
|
(16,903
|
)
|
|
|
(14,230
|
)
|
|
|
(3,724
|
)
|
|
|
(1,618
|
)
|
|
|
(1,900
|
)
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
3,536
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
1,086
|
|
|
|
961
|
|
|
|
2,213
|
|
|
|
739
|
|
|
|
1,980
|
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|
|
2,899
|
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
|
|
3,272
|
|
|
|
5,367
|
|
|
|
2,954
|
|
|
Net loans recovered (charged off)
|
|
(14,004
|
)
|
|
|
(11,731
|
)
|
|
|
(452
|
)
|
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
23,333
|
|
|
|
14,259
|
|
|
|
9,637
|
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
|
(6,350
|
)
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
278,695
|
|
|
$
|
269,366
|
|
|
$
|
266,838
|
|
|
$
|
248,564
|
|
|
$
|
243,705
|
|
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
(0.08
|
) %
|
|
|
(0.02
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
1,211
|
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
|
$
|
1,367
|
|
|
$
|
390
|
|
|
($
|
600
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
134,303
|
|
|
$
|
144,443
|
|
|
$
|
178,204
|
|
|
$
|
162,530
|
|
|
$
|
136,799
|
|
|
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|
|
30,336
|
|
|
|
27,463
|
|
|
|
14,559
|
|
|
|
11,016
|
|
|
|
24,182
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
164,639
|
|
|
|
171,906
|
|
|
|
192,763
|
|
|
|
173,546
|
|
|
|
160,981
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
3,304
|
|
|
|
5,790
|
|
|
|
5,877
|
|
|
|
4,786
|
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
167,943
|
|
|
$
|
177,696
|
|
|
$
|
198,640
|
|
|
$
|
178,332
|
|
|
$
|
162,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate - commercial mortgage
|
$
|
61,322
|
|
|
$
|
72,634
|
|
|
$
|
96,281
|
|
|
$
|
59,940
|
|
|
$
|
64,190
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
33,555
|
|
|
|
28,288
|
|
|
|
29,831
|
|
|
|
44,713
|
|
|
|
30,193
|
|
|
|
Real estate - residential mortgage
|
|
46,576
|
|
|
|
46,509
|
|
|
|
41,597
|
|
|
|
42,922
|
|
|
|
39,308
|
|
|
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
8,983
|
|
|
|
9,800
|
|
|
|
10,016
|
|
|
|
10,552
|
|
|
|
11,465
|
|
|
|
Real estate - construction
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
1,456
|
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
Leases and other loans(1)
|
|
12,694
|
|
|
|
13,307
|
|
|
|
13,582
|
|
|
|
14,062
|
|
|
|
15,153
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
$
|
164,639
|
|
|
$
|
171,906
|
|
|
$
|
192,763
|
|
|
$
|
173,546
|
|
|
$
|
160,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Explanatory note:
|
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
65,752
|
|
|
$
|
79,271
|
|
|
$
|
68,309
|
|
|
$
|
67,427
|
|
|
$
|
61,726
|
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Plus: Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
|
7,006
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,954
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
(506
|
)
|
|
|
(3,250
|
)
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$
|
66,158
|
|
|
$
|
81,173
|
|
|
$
|
80,533
|
|
|
$
|
68,238
|
|
|
$
|
62,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
|
|
|
168,401
|
|
|
|
169,136
|
|
|
|
168,781
|
|
|
|
162,075
|
|
|
|
161,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,618,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,579,757
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,159
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,093
|
|
|
$
|
2,569,535
|
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(563,502
|
)
|
|
|
(560,824
|
)
|
|
|
(561,495
|
)
|
|
|
(537,700
|
)
|
|
|
(537,877
|
)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$
|
1,862,618
|
|
|
$
|
1,826,055
|
|
|
$
|
1,716,786
|
|
|
$
|
1,740,515
|
|
|
$
|
1,838,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
|
|
|
165,396
|
|
|
|
167,599
|
|
|
|
167,399
|
|
|
|
161,057
|
|
|
|
160,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
|
|
$
|
11.26
|
|
|
$
|
10.90
|
|
|
$
|
10.26
|
|
|
$
|
10.81
|
|
|
$
|
11.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
68,314
|
|
|
$
|
81,833
|
|
|
$
|
70,871
|
|
|
$
|
69,989
|
|
|
$
|
64,288
|
|
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Plus: Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
|
7,006
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,954
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
(506
|
)
|
|
|
(3,250
|
)
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
Operating net income (numerator)
|
|
$
|
68,720
|
|
|
$
|
83,735
|
|
|
$
|
83,095
|
|
|
$
|
70,800
|
|
|
$
|
64,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets (denominator)
|
|
$
|
26,900,653
|
|
|
$
|
26,386,355
|
|
|
$
|
26,357,095
|
|
|
$
|
25,578,432
|
|
|
$
|
25,622,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average assets
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
65,752
|
|
|
$
|
79,271
|
|
|
$
|
68,309
|
|
|
$
|
67,427
|
|
|
$
|
61,726
|
|
Plus: Intangible amortization
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
Plus: Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
|
7,006
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,954
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
|
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
|
(542
|
)
|
|
|
(3,287
|
)
|
|
|
(253
|
)
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
|
|
$
|
66,284
|
|
|
$
|
81,311
|
|
|
$
|
80,672
|
|
|
$
|
68,378
|
|
|
$
|
62,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,613,316
|
|
|
$
|
2,489,148
|
|
|
$
|
2,604,057
|
|
|
$
|
2,531,346
|
|
|
$
|
2,688,834
|
|
Less: Average preferred stock
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(561,744
|
)
|
|
|
(561,219
|
)
|
|
|
(562,285
|
)
|
|
|
(537,786
|
)
|
|
|
(537,976
|
)
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
|
$
|
1,858,694
|
|
|
$
|
1,735,051
|
|
|
$
|
1,848,894
|
|
|
$
|
1,800,682
|
|
|
$
|
1,957,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
|
|
|
14.46
|
%
|
|
|
18.59
|
%
|
|
|
17.31
|
%
|
|
|
15.23
|
%
|
|
|
12.88
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
Dec 31
|
|
Sep 30
|
|
Jun 30
|
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,618,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,579,757
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,159
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,093
|
|
|
$
|
2,569,535
|
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(563,502
|
)
|
|
|
(560,824
|
)
|
|
|
(561,495
|
)
|
|
|
(537,700
|
)
|
|
|
(537,877
|
)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$
|
1,862,618
|
|
|
$
|
1,826,055
|
|
|
$
|
1,716,786
|
|
|
$
|
1,740,515
|
|
|
$
|
1,838,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
27,112,176
|
|
|
$
|
26,931,702
|
|
|
$
|
26,146,042
|
|
|
$
|
25,252,686
|
|
|
$
|
25,598,310
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(563,502
|
)
|
|
|
(560,824
|
)
|
|
|
(561,495
|
)
|
|
|
(537,700
|
)
|
|
|
(537,877
|
)
|
Total tangible assets (denominator)
|
|
$
|
26,548,674
|
|
|
$
|
26,370,878
|
|
|
$
|
25,584,547
|
|
|
$
|
24,714,986
|
|
|
$
|
25,060,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
7.02
|
%
|
|
|
6.92
|
%
|
|
|
6.71
|
%
|
|
|
7.04
|
%
|
|
|
7.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio) excluding AOCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,618,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,579,757
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,159
|
|
|
$
|
2,471,093
|
|
|
$
|
2,569,535
|
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
|
|
(192,878
|
)
|
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
|
|
|
350,992
|
|
|
|
385,476
|
|
|
|
442,947
|
|
|
|
304,210
|
|
|
|
158,855
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(563,502
|
)
|
|
|
(560,824
|
)
|
|
|
(561,495
|
)
|
|
|
(537,700
|
)
|
|
|
(537,877
|
)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$
|
2,213,610
|
|
|
$
|
2,211,531
|
|
|
$
|
2,159,733
|
|
|
$
|
2,044,725
|
|
|
$
|
1,997,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
27,112,176
|
|
|
$
|
26,931,702
|
|
|
$
|
26,146,042
|
|
|
$
|
25,252,686
|
|
|
$
|
25,598,310
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
(563,502
|
)
|
|
|
(560,824
|
)
|
|
|
(561,495
|
)
|
|
|
(537,700
|
)
|
|
|
(537,877
|
)
|
Plus: AOCI - unrealized losses/(gains) on AFS investments securities
|
|
|
282,092
|
|
|
|
632,456
|
|
|
|
368,196
|
|
|
|
249,424
|
|
|
|
112,965
|
|
Total tangible assets (denominator)
|
|
$
|
26,830,766
|
|
|
$
|
27,003,334
|
|
|
$
|
25,952,743
|
|
|
$
|
24,964,410
|
|
|
$
|
25,173,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI
|
|
|
8.25
|
%
|
|
|
8.19
|
%
|
|
|
8.32
|
%
|
|
|
8.19
|
%
|
|
|
7.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$
|
159,616
|
|
|
$
|
168,462
|
|
|
$
|
169,558
|
|
|
$
|
149,730
|
|
|
$
|
145,978
|
|
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(696
|
)
|
|
|
(696
|
)
|
|
|
(696
|
)
|
|
|
(696
|
)
|
Less: Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,894
|
)
|
|
|
(7,006
|
)
|
|
|
(1,027
|
)
|
|
|
(401
|
)
|
Less: Intangible amortization
|
|
|
(674
|
)
|
|
|
(688
|
)
|
|
|
(690
|
)
|
|
|
(177
|
)
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|
Non-interest expense (numerator)
|
|
$
|
158,942
|
|
|
$
|
165,184
|
|
|
$
|
161,166
|
|
|
$
|
147,830
|
|
|
$
|
144,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
215,587
|
|
|
$
|
225,911
|
|
|
$
|
215,582
|
|
|
$
|
178,831
|
|
|
$
|
161,310
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
4,414
|
|
|
|
4,310
|
|
|
|
3,970
|
|
|
|
3,427
|
|
|
|
3,288
|
|
Plus: Total non-interest income
|
|
|
51,753
|
|
|
|
54,321
|
|
|
|
59,162
|
|
|
|
58,391
|
|
|
|
55,256
|
|
Less: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Total revenue (denominator)
|
|
$
|
271,731
|
|
|
$
|
284,543
|
|
|
$
|
278,767
|
|
|
$
|
240,641
|
|
|
$
|
219,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
|
58.1
|
%
|
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
|
|
65.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$