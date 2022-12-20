Advanced search
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
16.46 USD   +0.86%
04:38pFulton Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pFulton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividends and $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program
BU
12/01Insider Sell: Fulton Financial
MT
Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividends and $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

12/20/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2023, for the period from and including October 15, 2022, to but excluding, January 15, 2023.

Fulton also announced that the Board approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of shares of Fulton’s common stock commencing on January 1, 2023 (the “2023 Program”). The 2023 Program will expire on December 31, 2023.

As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2023 Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2023 Program may be discontinued at any time.

Fulton, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 019 M - -
Net income 2022 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 2 734 M 2 734 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 73,8%
Managers and Directors
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
George W. Hodges Independent Director
