Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $77.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.3 million, or 17.2%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Operating net income available to common shareholders was $77.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1).
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income available to shareholders was $142.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, an increase of $13.6 million, or 10.6%, in comparison to the same period in 2022. Operating net income available to common shareholders was $143.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share(1).
"We were pleased with our second quarter performance and results," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "We saw credit metrics remain stable and credit losses return to historically low levels, strong non-interest income in many areas of our bank, and loan growth was solid and in line with expectations. Despite the challenges around deposit growth and mix the industry is facing, we meaningfully grew both deposit accounts and deposit households during the quarter."
(1) Non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $212.9 million, a decrease of $2.7 million in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 13 basis points, to 3.40%, in comparison to 3.53% in the first quarter of 2023.
The linked-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits and a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits. An increase in the average balance for net loans of $403.1 million and higher loan yields in the second quarter of 2023 primarily contributed to an increase in interest income of $25.1 million to $314.9 million in comparison to $289.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $27.9 million to $102.1 million in comparison to $74.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter increase in interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits of 63 basis points, a decline of $620.7 million in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance for interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2023.
For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income was $212.9 million, an increase of $34.0 million, or 19.0%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $124.6 million to $314.9 million in comparison to $190.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from net loans, investment securities and other interest-earning assets of $120.5 million, $1.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Increases in the average balances for net loans in the second quarter of 2023 of $2.2 billion, driven in part by the Prudential Bancorp, Inc. ("Prudential Bancorp") acquisition, contributed to the increase in interest income. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $90.6 million to $102.1 million in comparison to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $64.0 million and $26.6 million, respectively. An increase in the average balance for higher rate interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the second quarter of 2022 also contributed to the increase in interest expense.
Total average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 were $25.6 billion, an increase of $384.0 million from the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in average net loans of $403.1 million and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $36.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $55.5 million.
Total average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $1.6 billion from the second quarter of 2022. Average net loans for the second quarter of 2023 were $20.9 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion from the same period in 2022. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average other interest-earning assets decreased $421.9 million and average investment securities decreased $164.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.0 billion, to $18.0 billion, in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to $17.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in the average balance for total interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $0.3 billion.
Total average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased $3.1 billion, to $18.0 billion, in comparison to $14.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, driven by increases in the average balances for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and total interest-bearing deposits of $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
Asset Quality
In the second quarter of 2023, a provision for credit losses of $9.7 million was recorded in comparison to a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses of $9.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to loan growth and the macroeconomic outlook.
Non-performing assets were $151.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, in comparison to $167.9 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $178.3 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.04% of total average loans in comparison to 0.27% and negative 0.08% in the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income before investment securities gains in the second quarter of 2023 was $60.6 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 17.1%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to an increase in commercial banking income of $5.6 million, driven by increases in commercial customer interest rate swap fee income, reflected in capital markets, and merchant and card income of $3.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. In addition, increases from mortgage banking, wealth management, higher income from equity method investments, reflected in other non-interest income, and consumer banking of $1.0 million, $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to the increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest income before investment securities gains in the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.2 million, or 3.8%, from $58.4 million. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to increases in commercial customer interest rate swap fee income, reflected in capital markets, and merchant and card income of $2.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $168.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.4 million, or 5.3%, compared to $159.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $1.0 million in data processing and software expense and $0.7 million in other outside services expense. Additional contributors to the increase in non-interest expense were increases of $1.3 million in owned real estate and repossession expenses and $0.5 million in state tax expense, in each case, reflected in other expense. The $4.8 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by annual merit increases and one additional calendar day in the quarter.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased $19.3 million, or 13.0%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $8.7 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $2.1 million in other outside services expense, $2.1 million in data processing and software expense, $1.9 million in FDIC insurance expense, primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023, $0.9 million in intangible amortization expense and $0.8 million in net occupancy expense. Higher expense levels compared to the second quarter of 2022 are in part due to the Prudential Bancorp acquisition. The $8.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by annual merit increases, an increase in the number of employees, employee benefits due to higher claims experience and higher pension costs.
Income Tax Expense
For the second quarter of 2023, the effective tax rate was 16.8%, in comparison to 17.3% for the full-year of 2022.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Ending Balances
Investment securities
$
3,867,334
$
3,950,101
$
3,968,023
$
3,936,694
$
4,117,801
Net loans
21,044,685
20,670,188
20,279,547
19,695,199
18,920,950
Total assets
27,403,163
27,112,176
26,931,702
26,146,042
25,252,686
Deposits
21,206,540
21,316,584
20,649,538
21,376,554
21,143,866
Shareholders' equity
2,642,152
2,618,998
2,579,757
2,471,159
2,471,093
Average Balances
Investment securities
3,916,130
3,964,615
3,936,579
4,254,216
4,216,507
Net loans
20,866,235
20,463,096
20,004,513
19,563,825
18,637,175
Total assets
27,235,567
26,900,653
26,386,355
26,357,095
25,578,432
Deposits
21,207,143
20,574,323
21,027,656
21,788,052
21,523,713
Shareholders' equity
2,647,464
2,613,316
2,489,148
2,604,057
2,531,346
Income Statement
Net interest income
212,852
215,587
225,911
215,582
178,831
Provision for credit losses
9,747
24,544
14,513
18,958
1,500
Non-interest income
60,585
51,753
54,321
59,162
58,391
Non-interest expense
168,018
159,616
168,462
169,558
149,730
Income before taxes
95,672
83,180
97,257
86,228
85,992
Net income available to common shareholders
77,045
65,752
79,271
68,309
67,427
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
106,495
108,375
115,049
113,631
89,384
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
0.47
$
0.41
$
0.42
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
0.42
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)
$
0.47
$
0.39
$
0.48
$
0.48
$
0.42
Cash dividends
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.21
$
0.15
$
0.15
Common shareholders' equity
$
14.75
$
14.67
$
14.24
$
13.61
$
14.15
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
$
11.36
$
11.26
$
10.90
$
10.26
$
10.81
Weighted average shares (basic)
165,854
166,605
167,504
167,353
160,920
Weighted average shares (diluted)
167,191
168,401
169,136
168,781
162,075
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.04
%
0.27
%
0.23
%
0.01
%
(0.08
)%
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.70
%
0.80
%
0.85
%
0.98
%
0.92
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.55
%
0.62
%
0.66
%
0.76
%
0.71
%
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.37
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.35
%
1.31
%
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
195
%
169
%
157
%
138
%
143
%
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.17
%
1.03
%
1.23
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.18
%
1.04
%
1.26
%
1.25
%
1.11
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity
12.59
%
11.02
%
13.70
%
11.24
%
11.57
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
16.52
%
14.46
%
18.59
%
17.31
%
15.23
%
Net interest margin
3.40
%
3.53
%
3.69
%
3.54
%
3.04
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
60.1
%
58.5
%
58.1
%
57.8
%
61.4
%
Non-interest expenses to total average assets
2.47
%
2.41
%
2.53
%
2.55
%
2.35
%
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(2)
2.46
%
2.40
%
2.48
%
2.43
%
2.32
%
Capital Ratios
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
7.0
%
7.0
%
6.9
%
6.7
%
7.0
%
TCE ratio, (excluding AOCI)(2)(3)
8.3
%
8.3
%
8.2
%
8.3
%
8.2
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(4)
9.3
%
9.2
%
9.5
%
9.2
%
9.1
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4)
10.1
%
9.8
%
10.0
%
10.0
%
9.9
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4)
10.9
%
10.6
%
10.9
%
10.9
%
10.8
%
Total risk-based capital ratio(4)
13.7
%
13.4
%
13.6
%
13.6
%
13.7
%
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.
(3) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI").
(4) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
123,779
$
129,003
$
126,898
$
143,465
$
158,605
Other interest-earning assets
505,141
545,355
685,209
467,164
383,715
Loans held for sale
14,673
6,507
7,264
14,411
17,528
Investment securities
3,867,334
3,950,101
3,968,023
3,936,694
4,117,801
Net loans
21,044,685
20,670,188
20,279,547
19,695,199
18,920,950
Less: ACL - loans(1)
(287,442
)
(278,695
)
(269,366
)
(266,838
)
(248,564
)
Loans, net
20,757,243
20,391,493
20,010,181
19,428,361
18,672,386
Net premises and equipment
216,322
216,059
225,141
221,496
211,639
Accrued interest receivable
96,991
90,267
91,579
72,821
64,457
Goodwill and intangible assets
561,885
563,502
560,824
561,495
537,700
Other assets
1,259,795
1,219,889
1,256,583
1,300,135
1,088,855
Total Assets
$
27,403,163
$
27,112,176
$
26,931,702
$
26,146,042
$
25,252,686
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
21,206,540
$
21,316,584
$
20,649,538
$
21,376,554
$
21,143,866
Borrowings
2,719,114
2,446,770
2,871,207
1,424,681
1,013,315
Other liabilities
835,357
729,824
831,200
873,648
624,412
Total Liabilities
24,761,011
24,493,178
24,351,945
23,674,883
22,781,593
Shareholders' equity
2,642,152
2,618,998
2,579,757
2,471,159
2,471,093
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
27,403,163
$
27,112,176
$
26,931,702
$
26,146,042
$
25,252,686
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$
7,846,861
$
7,746,920
$
7,693,835
$
7,554,509
$
7,417,036
Commercial and industrial
4,599,759
4,596,096
4,473,004
4,240,865
4,170,975
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,147,262
4,880,919
4,737,279
4,574,228
4,203,827
Real estate - home equity
1,061,891
1,074,712
1,102,838
1,110,103
1,108,808
Real estate - construction
1,308,564
1,326,754
1,269,925
1,273,097
1,177,446
Consumer
763,530
730,775
699,179
633,666
538,747
Leases and other loans(2)
316,818
314,012
303,487
308,731
304,111
Total Net Loans
$
21,044,685
$
20,670,188
$
20,279,547
$
19,695,199
$
18,920,950
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
5,865,855
$
6,403,484
$
7,006,388
$
7,372,896
$
7,530,777
Interest-bearing demand
5,543,320
5,478,237
5,410,903
5,676,600
5,403,805
Savings
6,646,448
6,579,806
6,434,621
6,563,003
6,406,051
Total demand and savings
18,055,623
18,461,527
18,851,912
19,612,499
19,340,633
Brokered
949,259
960,919
208,416
226,883
243,172
Time
2,201,658
1,894,138
1,589,210
1,537,172
1,560,061
Total Deposits
$
21,206,540
$
21,316,584
$
20,649,538
$
21,376,554
$
21,143,866
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$
555,000
$
525,000
$
191,000
$
136,000
$
20,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,165,000
747,000
1,250,000
265,500
—
Senior debt and subordinated debt
539,994
539,814
539,634
539,461
555,748
Other borrowings
459,120
634,956
890,573
483,720
437,567
Total Borrowings
$
2,719,114
$
2,446,770
$
2,871,207
$
1,424,681
$
1,013,315
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share)
Three Months Ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Interest Income:
Interest income
$
314,912
$
289,820
$
267,847
$
233,691
$
190,299
$
604,732
$
363,300
Interest expense
102,060
74,233
41,936
18,109
11,468
176,293
23,159
Net Interest Income
212,852
215,587
225,911
215,582
178,831
428,439
340,141
Provision for credit losses
9,747
24,544
14,513
18,958
1,500
34,291
(5,450
)
Net Interest Income after Provision
203,105
191,043
211,398
196,624
177,331
394,148
345,591
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management
18,678
18,062
17,531
17,610
18,274
36,740
37,702
Commercial banking:
Merchant and card
7,700
6,834
7,223
7,601
7,355
14,534
13,452
Cash management
5,835
5,515
5,756
6,483
6,062
11,350
11,490
Capital markets
6,092
2,344
2,627
4,060
3,893
8,436
5,569
Other commercial banking
3,518
2,820
2,998
2,664
3,049
6,338
5,856
Total commercial banking
23,145
17,513
18,604
20,808
20,359
40,658
36,367
Consumer banking:
Card
6,592
6,243
6,331
6,278
6,067
12,835
11,863
Overdraft
2,696
2,733
3,364
4,463
3,881
5,429
7,653
Other consumer banking
2,432
2,241
2,380
2,534
2,524
4,673
4,630
Total consumer banking
11,720
11,217
12,075
13,275
12,472
22,937
24,146
Mortgage banking
2,940
1,970
2,140
3,720
3,768
4,910
8,344
Other
4,106
2,968
3,972
3,802
3,510
7,075
7,061
Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)
60,589
51,730
54,322
59,215
58,383
112,320
113,620
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(4
)
23
(1
)
(53
)
8
19
27
Total Non-Interest Income
60,585
51,753
54,321
59,162
58,391
112,339
113,647
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
94,102
89,283
92,733
94,283
85,404
183,385
169,868
Data processing and software
16,776
15,796
15,448
15,807
14,685
32,571
29,000
Net occupancy
14,374
14,438
14,061
14,025
13,587
28,812
28,109
Other outside services
10,834
10,126
10,860
9,361
8,764
20,960
16,931
FDIC insurance
4,895
4,795
3,219
3,158
2,961
9,690
6,170
Equipment
3,530
3,389
3,640
3,548
3,422
6,920
6,845
Professional fees
1,829
2,392
2,945
2,373
2,013
4,221
3,805
Marketing
1,655
1,886
2,380
1,859
1,326
3,541
2,646
Intangible amortization
1,072
674
688
690
177
1,746
353
Merger-related expenses
—
—
1,894
7,006
1,027
—
1,428
Other
18,951
16,837
20,594
17,448
16,364
35,790
30,553
Total Non-Interest Expense
168,018
159,616
168,462
169,558
149,730
327,636
295,708
Income Before Income Taxes
95,672
83,180
97,257
86,228
85,992
178,851
163,530
Income tax expense
16,065
14,866
15,424
15,357
16,003
30,931
29,253
Net Income
79,607
68,314
81,833
70,871
69,989
147,920
134,277
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562
)
(2,562
)
(2,562
)
(2,562
)
(2,562
)
(5,124
)
(5,124
)
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
77,045
$
65,752
$
79,271
$
68,309
$
67,427
$
142,796
$
129,153
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
PER SHARE:
Net income available to common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
0.47
$
0.41
$
0.42
$
0.86
$
0.80
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
0.42
$
0.85
$
0.80
Cash dividends
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.21
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.31
$
0.30
Weighted average shares (basic)
165,854
166,605
167,504
167,353
160,920
166,227
160,755
Weighted average shares (diluted)
167,191
168,401
169,136
168,781
162,075
167,809
162,015
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans
$
20,866,235
$
287,154
5.52
%
$
20,463,096
$
263,065
5.21
%
$
18,637,175
$
165,682
3.56
%
Investment securities(2)
4,234,096
27,303
2.57
%
4,289,643
27,522
2.60
%
4,398,424
26,061
2.37
%
Other interest-earning assets
529,582
4,860
3.68
%
493,130
3,648
3.00
%
951,504
1,983
0.83
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
25,629,913
319,317
4.99
%
25,245,869
294,235
4.73
%
23,987,103
193,726
3.24
%
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
129,682
141,254
160,240
Premises and equipment
216,847
223,025
216,798
Other assets
1,541,657
1,563,806
1,463,332
Less: ACL - loans(3)
(282,532
)
(273,301
)
(249,041
)
Total Assets
$
27,235,567
$
26,900,653
$
25,578,432
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
5,535,669
$
14,612
1.06
%
$
5,326,566
$
8,455
0.64
%
$
5,597,975
$
797
0.06
%
Savings deposits
6,632,572
29,289
1.77
%
6,469,468
20,535
1.29
%
6,425,634
1,125
0.07
%
Brokered deposits
954,773
12,135
5.10
%
439,670
5,173
4.77
%
244,200
619
1.02
%
Time deposits
2,063,038
13,763
2.68
%
1,696,878
7,458
1.78
%
1,608,286
3,255
0.81
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,186,052
69,799
1.84
%
13,932,582
41,621
1.21
%
13,876,095
5,796
0.17
%
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
2,790,860
32,261
4.60
%
3,058,684
32,613
4.32
%
1,003,830
5,672
2.27
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
17,976,912
102,060
2.27
%
16,991,266
74,234
1.78
%
14,879,925
11,468
0.31
%
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
6,021,091
6,641,741
7,647,618
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
590,100
654,330
519,543
Total Liabilities
24,588,103
24,287,337
23,047,086
Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits
21,207,143
1.32
%
20,574,323
0.82
%
21,523,713
0.11
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
23,998,003
1.70
%
23,633,007
1.27
%
22,527,543
0.20
%
Shareholders' equity
2,647,464
2,613,316
2,531,346
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
27,235,567
$
26,900,653
$
25,578,432
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
217,257
3.40
%
220,001
3.53
%
182,258
3.04
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(4,405
)
(4,414
)
(3,427
)
Net Interest Income
$
212,852
$
215,587
$
178,831
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED):
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$
7,775,436
$
7,720,975
$
7,696,997
$
7,566,259
$
7,340,417
Commercial and industrial
4,629,919
4,565,923
4,372,935
4,250,573
4,155,436
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,008,295
4,790,868
4,643,784
4,485,649
4,052,666
Real estate - home equity
1,066,615
1,086,032
1,106,325
1,099,487
1,118,494
Real estate - construction
1,306,286
1,276,145
1,209,998
1,268,590
1,188,932
Consumer
763,407
721,248
679,108
604,634
485,095
Leases and other loans(1)
316,277
301,905
295,366
288,633
296,135
Total Net Loans
$
20,866,235
$
20,463,096
$
20,004,513
$
19,563,825
$
18,637,175
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,021,091
$
6,641,741
$
7,310,824
$
7,535,791
$
7,647,618
Interest-bearing demand
5,535,669
5,326,566
5,479,443
5,708,059
5,597,975
Savings
6,632,572
6,469,468
6,466,775
6,681,713
6,425,634
Total demand and savings
18,189,332
18,437,775
19,257,042
19,925,563
19,671,227
Brokered
954,773
439,670
215,729
247,105
244,200
Time
2,063,038
1,696,878
1,554,885
1,615,384
1,608,286
Total Deposits
$
21,207,143
$
20,574,323
$
21,027,656
$
21,788,052
$
21,523,713
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$
679,401
$
505,142
$
261,737
$
96,965
$
2,857
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
880,811
1,261,589
564,692
206,152
—
Senior debt and subordinated debt
539,906
539,726
539,550
554,735
555,701
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
690,742
752,227
659,543
501,496
445,261
Total Borrowings
$
2,790,860
$
3,058,684
$
2,025,522
$
1,359,348
$
1,003,819
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans
$
20,665,779
$
550,219
5.36
%
$
18,510,845
$
316,809
3.44
%
Investment securities(2)
4,261,718
54,824
2.57
%
4,312,867
50,312
2.33
%
Other interest-earning assets
511,456
8,508
3.34
%
1,118,188
2,895
0.52
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
25,438,953
613,551
4.85
%
23,941,900
370,016
3.11
%
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
135,436
161,274
Premises and equipment
219,920
218,357
Other assets
1,552,669
1,528,820
Less: ACL - loans(3)
(277,942
)
(250,026
)
Total Assets
$
27,069,036
$
25,600,325
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
5,431,696
$
23,067
0.86
%
$
5,631,296
$
1,525
0.06
%
Savings deposits
6,551,470
49,824
1.53
%
6,431,060
2,146
0.07
%
Brokered deposits
698,644
17,308
5.00
%
247,258
835
0.68
%
Time deposits
1,880,970
21,221
2.28
%
1,652,430
6,895
0.84
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,562,780
111,420
1.54
%
13,962,044
11,401
0.16
%
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
2,928,819
64,873
4.43
%
1,018,740
11,758
2.31
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
17,491,599
176,293
2.03
%
14,980,784
23,159
0.31
%
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
6,329,701
7,540,025
Other
617,252
469,861
Total Liabilities
24,438,552
22,990,670
Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits
20,892,481
1.08
%
21,502,069
0.11
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
23,821,300
1.49
%
22,520,809
0.21
%
Shareholders' equity
2,630,484
2,609,655
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
27,069,036
$
25,600,325
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
437,258
3.46
%
346,857
2.91
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(8,819
)
(6,716
)
Net Interest Income
$
428,439
$
340,141
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Balances include amortized historical cost for AFS. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED):
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2023
2022
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$
7,748,356
$
7,318,422
Commercial and industrial
4,598,097
4,185,883
Real estate - residential mortgage
4,900,182
3,970,877
Real estate - home equity
1,076,270
1,125,257
Real estate - construction
1,291,299
1,164,785
Consumer
742,445
461,159
Leases and other loans(1)
309,130
284,462
Total Net Loans
$
20,665,779
$
18,510,845
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,329,701
$
7,540,025
Interest-bearing demand
5,431,696
5,631,296
Savings
6,551,470
6,431,060
Total demand and savings
18,312,867
19,602,381
Brokered
698,644
247,258
Time
1,880,970
1,652,430
Total Deposits
$
20,892,481
$
21,502,069
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$
592,753
$
1,436
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,070,148
6
Senior debt and subordinated debt
539,817
582,184
Other borrowings
726,101
435,114
Total Borrowings
$
2,928,819
$
1,018,740
N/M - Not meaningful
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$
278,695
$
269,366
$
266,838
$
248,564
$
243,705
$
269,366
$
249,001
CECL Day 1 provision expense
—
—
—
7,954
—
—
—
Initial purchased credit deteriorated loans
—
—
—
1,135
—
—
—
Loans charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(230
)
(13,362
)
(12,235
)
(86
)
—
(13,592
)
(152
)
Commercial and industrial
(2,017
)
(612
)
(179
)
(1,783
)
(201
)
(2,629
)
(428
)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(62
)
—
—
—
(66
)
(62
)
(66
)
Consumer and home equity
(1,313
)
(2,206
)
(1,311
)
(1,172
)
(877
)
(3,519
)
(1,929
)
Real estate - construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Leases and other loans(1)
(1,165
)
(723
)
(505
)
(683
)
(474
)
(1,888
)
(943
)
Total loans charged off
(4,787
)
(16,903
)
(14,230
)
(3,724
)
(1,618
)
(21,690
)
(3,518
)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
29
786
183
29
3,536
815
3,648
Commercial and industrial
988
1,086
961
2,213
739
2,074