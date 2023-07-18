Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-18 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 12.90 USD +3.78% +6.17% -23.35% 10:30pm FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Q2 2023 Earnings Release FA 11:02pm Fulton Financial Q2 Earnings, Revenue Increase MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results Today at 04:46 pm Share Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $77.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.3 million, or 17.2%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Operating net income available to common shareholders was $77.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718487757/en/ For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income available to shareholders was $142.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, an increase of $13.6 million, or 10.6%, in comparison to the same period in 2022. Operating net income available to common shareholders was $143.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share(1). "We were pleased with our second quarter performance and results," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "We saw credit metrics remain stable and credit losses return to historically low levels, strong non-interest income in many areas of our bank, and loan growth was solid and in line with expectations. Despite the challenges around deposit growth and mix the industry is facing, we meaningfully grew both deposit accounts and deposit households during the quarter." (1) Non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release. Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $212.9 million, a decrease of $2.7 million in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 13 basis points, to 3.40%, in comparison to 3.53% in the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits and a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits. An increase in the average balance for net loans of $403.1 million and higher loan yields in the second quarter of 2023 primarily contributed to an increase in interest income of $25.1 million to $314.9 million in comparison to $289.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $27.9 million to $102.1 million in comparison to $74.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter increase in interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits of 63 basis points, a decline of $620.7 million in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance for interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income was $212.9 million, an increase of $34.0 million, or 19.0%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $124.6 million to $314.9 million in comparison to $190.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from net loans, investment securities and other interest-earning assets of $120.5 million, $1.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Increases in the average balances for net loans in the second quarter of 2023 of $2.2 billion, driven in part by the Prudential Bancorp, Inc. ("Prudential Bancorp") acquisition, contributed to the increase in interest income. Interest expense from interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $90.6 million to $102.1 million in comparison to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $64.0 million and $26.6 million, respectively. An increase in the average balance for higher rate interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the second quarter of 2022 also contributed to the increase in interest expense. Total average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 were $25.6 billion, an increase of $384.0 million from the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in average net loans of $403.1 million and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $36.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $55.5 million. Total average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $1.6 billion from the second quarter of 2022. Average net loans for the second quarter of 2023 were $20.9 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion from the same period in 2022. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average other interest-earning assets decreased $421.9 million and average investment securities decreased $164.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.0 billion, to $18.0 billion, in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to $17.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in the average balance for total interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $0.3 billion. Total average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased $3.1 billion, to $18.0 billion, in comparison to $14.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, driven by increases in the average balances for borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and total interest-bearing deposits of $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. Asset Quality In the second quarter of 2023, a provision for credit losses of $9.7 million was recorded in comparison to a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses of $9.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to loan growth and the macroeconomic outlook. Non-performing assets were $151.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, in comparison to $167.9 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $178.3 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.04% of total average loans in comparison to 0.27% and negative 0.08% in the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. Non-interest Income Non-interest income before investment securities gains in the second quarter of 2023 was $60.6 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 17.1%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to an increase in commercial banking income of $5.6 million, driven by increases in commercial customer interest rate swap fee income, reflected in capital markets, and merchant and card income of $3.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. In addition, increases from mortgage banking, wealth management, higher income from equity method investments, reflected in other non-interest income, and consumer banking of $1.0 million, $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to the increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest income before investment securities gains in the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.2 million, or 3.8%, from $58.4 million. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to increases in commercial customer interest rate swap fee income, reflected in capital markets, and merchant and card income of $2.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $168.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.4 million, or 5.3%, compared to $159.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $1.0 million in data processing and software expense and $0.7 million in other outside services expense. Additional contributors to the increase in non-interest expense were increases of $1.3 million in owned real estate and repossession expenses and $0.5 million in state tax expense, in each case, reflected in other expense. The $4.8 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by annual merit increases and one additional calendar day in the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased $19.3 million, or 13.0%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $8.7 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $2.1 million in other outside services expense, $2.1 million in data processing and software expense, $1.9 million in FDIC insurance expense, primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023, $0.9 million in intangible amortization expense and $0.8 million in net occupancy expense. Higher expense levels compared to the second quarter of 2022 are in part due to the Prudential Bancorp acquisition. The $8.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by annual merit increases, an increase in the number of employees, employee benefits due to higher claims experience and higher pension costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Ending Balances Investment securities $ 3,867,334 $ 3,950,101 $ 3,968,023 $ 3,936,694 $ 4,117,801 Net loans 21,044,685 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 18,920,950 Total assets 27,403,163 27,112,176 26,931,702 26,146,042 25,252,686 Deposits 21,206,540 21,316,584 20,649,538 21,376,554 21,143,866 Shareholders' equity 2,642,152 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 2,471,093 Average Balances Investment securities 3,916,130 3,964,615 3,936,579 4,254,216 4,216,507 Net loans 20,866,235 20,463,096 20,004,513 19,563,825 18,637,175 Total assets 27,235,567 26,900,653 26,386,355 26,357,095 25,578,432 Deposits 21,207,143 20,574,323 21,027,656 21,788,052 21,523,713 Shareholders' equity 2,647,464 2,613,316 2,489,148 2,604,057 2,531,346 Income Statement Net interest income 212,852 215,587 225,911 215,582 178,831 Provision for credit losses 9,747 24,544 14,513 18,958 1,500 Non-interest income 60,585 51,753 54,321 59,162 58,391 Non-interest expense 168,018 159,616 168,462 169,558 149,730 Income before taxes 95,672 83,180 97,257 86,228 85,992 Net income available to common shareholders 77,045 65,752 79,271 68,309 67,427 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 106,495 108,375 115,049 113,631 89,384 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Operating net income available to common shareholders(1) $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 Cash dividends $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Common shareholders' equity $ 14.75 $ 14.67 $ 14.24 $ 13.61 $ 14.15 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 11.36 $ 11.26 $ 10.90 $ 10.26 $ 10.81 Weighted average shares (basic) 165,854 166,605 167,504 167,353 160,920 Weighted average shares (diluted) 167,191 168,401 169,136 168,781 162,075 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release. Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.01 % (0.08 )% Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.70 % 0.80 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.71 % ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.37 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.31 % ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 195 % 169 % 157 % 138 % 143 % Profitability Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.07 % 1.10 % Operating return on average assets(2) 1.18 % 1.04 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.11 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.59 % 11.02 % 13.70 % 11.24 % 11.57 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 16.52 % 14.46 % 18.59 % 17.31 % 15.23 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.54 % 3.04 % Efficiency ratio(2) 60.1 % 58.5 % 58.1 % 57.8 % 61.4 % Non-interest expenses to total average assets 2.47 % 2.41 % 2.53 % 2.55 % 2.35 % Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(2) 2.46 % 2.40 % 2.48 % 2.43 % 2.32 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 7.0 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.7 % 7.0 % TCE ratio, (excluding AOCI)(2)(3) 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 9.3 % 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.2 % 9.1 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 10.1 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 9.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 10.9 % 10.6 % 10.9 % 10.9 % 10.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 13.7 % 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 13.7 % (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release. (3) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 123,779 $ 129,003 $ 126,898 $ 143,465 $ 158,605 Other interest-earning assets 505,141 545,355 685,209 467,164 383,715 Loans held for sale 14,673 6,507 7,264 14,411 17,528 Investment securities 3,867,334 3,950,101 3,968,023 3,936,694 4,117,801 Net loans 21,044,685 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 18,920,950 Less: ACL - loans(1) (287,442 ) (278,695 ) (269,366 ) (266,838 ) (248,564 ) Loans, net 20,757,243 20,391,493 20,010,181 19,428,361 18,672,386 Net premises and equipment 216,322 216,059 225,141 221,496 211,639 Accrued interest receivable 96,991 90,267 91,579 72,821 64,457 Goodwill and intangible assets 561,885 563,502 560,824 561,495 537,700 Other assets 1,259,795 1,219,889 1,256,583 1,300,135 1,088,855 Total Assets $ 27,403,163 $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 21,206,540 $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 $ 21,143,866 Borrowings 2,719,114 2,446,770 2,871,207 1,424,681 1,013,315 Other liabilities 835,357 729,824 831,200 873,648 624,412 Total Liabilities 24,761,011 24,493,178 24,351,945 23,674,883 22,781,593 Shareholders' equity 2,642,152 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 2,471,093 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,403,163 $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 $ 25,252,686 LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,846,861 $ 7,746,920 $ 7,693,835 $ 7,554,509 $ 7,417,036 Commercial and industrial 4,599,759 4,596,096 4,473,004 4,240,865 4,170,975 Real estate - residential mortgage 5,147,262 4,880,919 4,737,279 4,574,228 4,203,827 Real estate - home equity 1,061,891 1,074,712 1,102,838 1,110,103 1,108,808 Real estate - construction 1,308,564 1,326,754 1,269,925 1,273,097 1,177,446 Consumer 763,530 730,775 699,179 633,666 538,747 Leases and other loans(2) 316,818 314,012 303,487 308,731 304,111 Total Net Loans $ 21,044,685 $ 20,670,188 $ 20,279,547 $ 19,695,199 $ 18,920,950 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,865,855 $ 6,403,484 $ 7,006,388 $ 7,372,896 $ 7,530,777 Interest-bearing demand 5,543,320 5,478,237 5,410,903 5,676,600 5,403,805 Savings 6,646,448 6,579,806 6,434,621 6,563,003 6,406,051 Total demand and savings 18,055,623 18,461,527 18,851,912 19,612,499 19,340,633 Brokered 949,259 960,919 208,416 226,883 243,172 Time 2,201,658 1,894,138 1,589,210 1,537,172 1,560,061 Total Deposits $ 21,206,540 $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 $ 21,143,866 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 555,000 $ 525,000 $ 191,000 $ 136,000 $ 20,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,165,000 747,000 1,250,000 265,500 — Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,994 539,814 539,634 539,461 555,748 Other borrowings 459,120 634,956 890,573 483,720 437,567 Total Borrowings $ 2,719,114 $ 2,446,770 $ 2,871,207 $ 1,424,681 $ 1,013,315 (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share) Three Months Ended Six months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest income $ 314,912 $ 289,820 $ 267,847 $ 233,691 $ 190,299 $ 604,732 $ 363,300 Interest expense 102,060 74,233 41,936 18,109 11,468 176,293 23,159 Net Interest Income 212,852 215,587 225,911 215,582 178,831 428,439 340,141 Provision for credit losses 9,747 24,544 14,513 18,958 1,500 34,291 (5,450 ) Net Interest Income after Provision 203,105 191,043 211,398 196,624 177,331 394,148 345,591 Non-Interest Income: Wealth management 18,678 18,062 17,531 17,610 18,274 36,740 37,702 Commercial banking: Merchant and card 7,700 6,834 7,223 7,601 7,355 14,534 13,452 Cash management 5,835 5,515 5,756 6,483 6,062 11,350 11,490 Capital markets 6,092 2,344 2,627 4,060 3,893 8,436 5,569 Other commercial banking 3,518 2,820 2,998 2,664 3,049 6,338 5,856 Total commercial banking 23,145 17,513 18,604 20,808 20,359 40,658 36,367 Consumer banking: Card 6,592 6,243 6,331 6,278 6,067 12,835 11,863 Overdraft 2,696 2,733 3,364 4,463 3,881 5,429 7,653 Other consumer banking 2,432 2,241 2,380 2,534 2,524 4,673 4,630 Total consumer banking 11,720 11,217 12,075 13,275 12,472 22,937 24,146 Mortgage banking 2,940 1,970 2,140 3,720 3,768 4,910 8,344 Other 4,106 2,968 3,972 3,802 3,510 7,075 7,061 Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) 60,589 51,730 54,322 59,215 58,383 112,320 113,620 Investment securities gains (losses), net (4 ) 23 (1 ) (53 ) 8 19 27 Total Non-Interest Income 60,585 51,753 54,321 59,162 58,391 112,339 113,647 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 94,102 89,283 92,733 94,283 85,404 183,385 169,868 Data processing and software 16,776 15,796 15,448 15,807 14,685 32,571 29,000 Net occupancy 14,374 14,438 14,061 14,025 13,587 28,812 28,109 Other outside services 10,834 10,126 10,860 9,361 8,764 20,960 16,931 FDIC insurance 4,895 4,795 3,219 3,158 2,961 9,690 6,170 Equipment 3,530 3,389 3,640 3,548 3,422 6,920 6,845 Professional fees 1,829 2,392 2,945 2,373 2,013 4,221 3,805 Marketing 1,655 1,886 2,380 1,859 1,326 3,541 2,646 Intangible amortization 1,072 674 688 690 177 1,746 353 Merger-related expenses — — 1,894 7,006 1,027 — 1,428 Other 18,951 16,837 20,594 17,448 16,364 35,790 30,553 Total Non-Interest Expense 168,018 159,616 168,462 169,558 149,730 327,636 295,708 Income Before Income Taxes 95,672 83,180 97,257 86,228 85,992 178,851 163,530 Income tax expense 16,065 14,866 15,424 15,357 16,003 30,931 29,253 Net Income 79,607 68,314 81,833 70,871 69,989 147,920 134,277 Preferred stock dividends (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (5,124 ) (5,124 ) Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 77,045 $ 65,752 $ 79,271 $ 68,309 $ 67,427 $ 142,796 $ 129,153 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 PER SHARE: Net income available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.86 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 Cash dividends $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares (basic) 165,854 166,605 167,504 167,353 160,920 166,227 160,755 Weighted average shares (diluted) 167,191 168,401 169,136 168,781 162,075 167,809 162,015 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 20,866,235 $ 287,154 5.52 % $ 20,463,096 $ 263,065 5.21 % $ 18,637,175 $ 165,682 3.56 % Investment securities(2) 4,234,096 27,303 2.57 % 4,289,643 27,522 2.60 % 4,398,424 26,061 2.37 % Other interest-earning assets 529,582 4,860 3.68 % 493,130 3,648 3.00 % 951,504 1,983 0.83 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 25,629,913 319,317 4.99 % 25,245,869 294,235 4.73 % 23,987,103 193,726 3.24 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 129,682 141,254 160,240 Premises and equipment 216,847 223,025 216,798 Other assets 1,541,657 1,563,806 1,463,332 Less: ACL - loans(3) (282,532 ) (273,301 ) (249,041 ) Total Assets $ 27,235,567 $ 26,900,653 $ 25,578,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,535,669 $ 14,612 1.06 % $ 5,326,566 $ 8,455 0.64 % $ 5,597,975 $ 797 0.06 % Savings deposits 6,632,572 29,289 1.77 % 6,469,468 20,535 1.29 % 6,425,634 1,125 0.07 % Brokered deposits 954,773 12,135 5.10 % 439,670 5,173 4.77 % 244,200 619 1.02 % Time deposits 2,063,038 13,763 2.68 % 1,696,878 7,458 1.78 % 1,608,286 3,255 0.81 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 15,186,052 69,799 1.84 % 13,932,582 41,621 1.21 % 13,876,095 5,796 0.17 % Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,790,860 32,261 4.60 % 3,058,684 32,613 4.32 % 1,003,830 5,672 2.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 17,976,912 102,060 2.27 % 16,991,266 74,234 1.78 % 14,879,925 11,468 0.31 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,021,091 6,641,741 7,647,618 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 590,100 654,330 519,543 Total Liabilities 24,588,103 24,287,337 23,047,086 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,207,143 1.32 % 20,574,323 0.82 % 21,523,713 0.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,998,003 1.70 % 23,633,007 1.27 % 22,527,543 0.20 % Shareholders' equity 2,647,464 2,613,316 2,531,346 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,235,567 $ 26,900,653 $ 25,578,432 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 217,257 3.40 % 220,001 3.53 % 182,258 3.04 % Tax equivalent adjustment (4,405 ) (4,414 ) (3,427 ) Net Interest Income $ 212,852 $ 215,587 $ 178,831 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,775,436 $ 7,720,975 $ 7,696,997 $ 7,566,259 $ 7,340,417 Commercial and industrial 4,629,919 4,565,923 4,372,935 4,250,573 4,155,436 Real estate - residential mortgage 5,008,295 4,790,868 4,643,784 4,485,649 4,052,666 Real estate - home equity 1,066,615 1,086,032 1,106,325 1,099,487 1,118,494 Real estate - construction 1,306,286 1,276,145 1,209,998 1,268,590 1,188,932 Consumer 763,407 721,248 679,108 604,634 485,095 Leases and other loans(1) 316,277 301,905 295,366 288,633 296,135 Total Net Loans $ 20,866,235 $ 20,463,096 $ 20,004,513 $ 19,563,825 $ 18,637,175 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,021,091 $ 6,641,741 $ 7,310,824 $ 7,535,791 $ 7,647,618 Interest-bearing demand 5,535,669 5,326,566 5,479,443 5,708,059 5,597,975 Savings 6,632,572 6,469,468 6,466,775 6,681,713 6,425,634 Total demand and savings 18,189,332 18,437,775 19,257,042 19,925,563 19,671,227 Brokered 954,773 439,670 215,729 247,105 244,200 Time 2,063,038 1,696,878 1,554,885 1,615,384 1,608,286 Total Deposits $ 21,207,143 $ 20,574,323 $ 21,027,656 $ 21,788,052 $ 21,523,713 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 679,401 $ 505,142 $ 261,737 $ 96,965 $ 2,857 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 880,811 1,261,589 564,692 206,152 — Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,906 539,726 539,550 554,735 555,701 Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 690,742 752,227 659,543 501,496 445,261 Total Borrowings $ 2,790,860 $ 3,058,684 $ 2,025,522 $ 1,359,348 $ 1,003,819 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30 2023 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 20,665,779 $ 550,219 5.36 % $ 18,510,845 $ 316,809 3.44 % Investment securities(2) 4,261,718 54,824 2.57 % 4,312,867 50,312 2.33 % Other interest-earning assets 511,456 8,508 3.34 % 1,118,188 2,895 0.52 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 25,438,953 613,551 4.85 % 23,941,900 370,016 3.11 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 135,436 161,274 Premises and equipment 219,920 218,357 Other assets 1,552,669 1,528,820 Less: ACL - loans(3) (277,942 ) (250,026 ) Total Assets $ 27,069,036 $ 25,600,325 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,431,696 $ 23,067 0.86 % $ 5,631,296 $ 1,525 0.06 % Savings deposits 6,551,470 49,824 1.53 % 6,431,060 2,146 0.07 % Brokered deposits 698,644 17,308 5.00 % 247,258 835 0.68 % Time deposits 1,880,970 21,221 2.28 % 1,652,430 6,895 0.84 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,562,780 111,420 1.54 % 13,962,044 11,401 0.16 % Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,928,819 64,873 4.43 % 1,018,740 11,758 2.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 17,491,599 176,293 2.03 % 14,980,784 23,159 0.31 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,329,701 7,540,025 Other 617,252 469,861 Total Liabilities 24,438,552 22,990,670 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 20,892,481 1.08 % 21,502,069 0.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,821,300 1.49 % 22,520,809 0.21 % Shareholders' equity 2,630,484 2,609,655 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,069,036 $ 25,600,325 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 437,258 3.46 % 346,857 2.91 % Tax equivalent adjustment (8,819 ) (6,716 ) Net Interest Income $ 428,439 $ 340,141 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Balances include amortized historical cost for AFS. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30 2023 2022 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,748,356 $ 7,318,422 Commercial and industrial 4,598,097 4,185,883 Real estate - residential mortgage 4,900,182 3,970,877 Real estate - home equity 1,076,270 1,125,257 Real estate - construction 1,291,299 1,164,785 Consumer 742,445 461,159 Leases and other loans(1) 309,130 284,462 Total Net Loans $ 20,665,779 $ 18,510,845 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,329,701 $ 7,540,025 Interest-bearing demand 5,431,696 5,631,296 Savings 6,551,470 6,431,060 Total demand and savings 18,312,867 19,602,381 Brokered 698,644 247,258 Time 1,880,970 1,652,430 Total Deposits $ 20,892,481 $ 21,502,069 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 592,753 $ 1,436 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,070,148 6 Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,817 582,184 Other borrowings 726,101 435,114 Total Borrowings $ 2,928,819 $ 1,018,740 N/M - Not meaningful (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six Months Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 278,695 $ 269,366 $ 266,838 $ 248,564 $ 243,705 $ 269,366 $ 249,001 CECL Day 1 provision expense — — — 7,954 — — — Initial purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — 1,135 — — — Loans charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage (230 ) (13,362 ) (12,235 ) (86 ) — (13,592 ) (152 ) Commercial and industrial (2,017 ) (612 ) (179 ) (1,783 ) (201 ) (2,629 ) (428 ) Real estate - residential mortgage (62 ) — — — (66 ) (62 ) (66 ) Consumer and home equity (1,313 ) (2,206 ) (1,311 ) (1,172 ) (877 ) (3,519 ) (1,929 ) Real estate - construction — — — — — — — Leases and other loans(1) (1,165 ) (723 ) (505 ) (683 ) (474 ) (1,888 ) (943 ) Total loans charged off (4,787 ) (16,903 ) (14,230 ) (3,724 ) (1,618 ) (21,690 ) (3,518 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage 29 786 183 29 3,536 815 3,648 Commercial and industrial 988 1,086 961 2,213 739 2,074