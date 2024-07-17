LANCASTER, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $92.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $33.0 million, or $0.16 per share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $82.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1), an increase of $17.1 million, or $0.07 per share in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.

Fulton Financial Corporation

"The second quarter was an extraordinary quarter for Fulton. I want to personally thank both our new Republic teammates and our dedicated Fulton team for an exceptional effort," said Curtis J. Myers Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. "Fulton's solid performance, steady business trends and stable asset quality were supplemented by a meaningful contribution from the Republic transaction."

Republic Transaction

  • On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 (the "Acquisition Date"), among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.

  • The Acquisition included total assets with preliminary fair values of approximately $4.8 billion including total loans with preliminary fair values of approximately $2.5 billion and investments with a fair value of $1.9 billion. Following the Acquisition, the Corporation sold the acquired investments with a portion of the proceeds used to repay $1.4 billion of assumed borrowings. In the Acquisition, the Corporation assumed $4.1 billion of deposits without a premium. Additionally, the Corporation received $809.9 million in cash from the FDIC and $208.5 million in cash reflected on Republic Bank's balance sheet.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter of 2024 results were impacted by the following items:

  • Preliminary gain on acquisition of $47.4 million (net of tax).

  • Core deposit intangible of $92.6 million in connection with the Acquisition resulting in intangible amortization expense of $4.1 million for the quarter.

  • Provision for credit losses of $23.4 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Acquisition.

  • Acquisition-related expenses of $13.8 million.

  • Pre-tax gain of $20.3 million in connection with a sale-leaseback transaction (the "Sale-Leaseback Transaction") involving 40 Fulton Bank financial center office locations.

  • Restructured a portion of the available-for-sale investment portfolio and realized a pre-tax loss of $20.3 million on the sale of $356.4 million of investment securities with the proceeds reinvested in higher-yielding securities of a similar type and similar duration.

  • FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs of $6.3 million.

  • Issued 19,166,667 shares of common stock at $15.00 per share resulting in proceeds of approximately $273.0 million net of issuance costs.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024:

  • Net interest income totaled $241.7 million, an increase of $34.8 million. The Acquisition contributed approximately $30.7 million to the increase.

  • Net interest margin was 3.43%, an increase of 11 basis points, entirely due to the Acquisition.

  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $113.3 million compared to $57.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $47.4 million gain on acquisition (net of tax) as well as $2.8 million from Republic Bank's operations. The remaining $6.1 million increase in non-interest income included a $1.3 million decrease in losses from equity method investments, a $0.9 million increase in merchant fee income due to seasonality and a merchant fee increase during the quarter, a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking income from higher loan volumes and higher spreads, an $0.8 million increase in wealth management revenues due to an increase in assets under management in the brokerage business due to equity market returns and organic sales results, a $0.6 million increase in cash management fee income due to an increase in account analysis fees with customers electing to move funds to interest-bearing accounts along with a pricing increase and a $0.3 million increase in gains from Small Business Administration loan sales.

  • Excluding the $20.3 million gain on the Sale-Leaseback Transaction, reflected in other expense, non-interest expense was $219.8 million compared to $177.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was largely due to $13.8 million of Acquisition-related expenses and $21.1 million from Republic Bank's operations. The remaining increase of $7.3 million was primarily due to a $6.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense as a result of an increase in variable incentive expenses, the impact of the annual merit increases and approximately $1.0 million of severance costs related to the FultonFirst initiative.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Net loans totaled $24.1 billion, an increase of $2.7 billion compared to $21.4 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition resulting in an increase of $2.5 billion based on preliminary fair values as of the Acquisition Date. The reduction in fair value on the acquired loans as of the Acquisition Date was $378.9 million, which included an adjustment for interest rates of $299.5 million, an adjustment for credit of $55.9 million on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and an adjustment for credit of $23.4 million for non-PCD loans. Excluding the impact from the day 1 PCD credit-related adjustment of $55.9 million and purchase accounting accretion of $10.4 million, net loans acquired from Republic Bank declined approximately $33.1 million subsequent to the Acquisition Date. Excluding the Acquisition, net loans increased $123.6 million largely due to increases of $102.9 million and $63.8 million in residential mortgage loans and construction loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $25.7 million in consumer loans and a $19.8 million decrease in leases and other loans.

  • Deposits totaled $25.6 billion, an increase of $3.8 billion compared to $21.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition resulting in an increase of $3.6 billion based on preliminary fair values as of the Acquisition Date. Deposits assumed in the Acquisition declined approximately $357.3 million subsequent to the Acquisition Date. Excluding the Acquisition, deposits increased $62.7 million largely due to increases of $180.1 million, $159.4 million and $102.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits and savings deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $190.8 million in brokered deposits and $188.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to the Acquisition, which included a provision for credit losses of $23.4 million for non-PCD loans. Excluding the Acquisition, the provision declined $2.2 million primarily due to a $1.4 million reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

  • Non-performing assets were $163.8 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, in comparison to $156.4 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The dollar increase was largely due to the Acquisition.

  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.19% of total average loans in comparison to 0.16% in the first quarter of 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans totaled $375.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2024, an increase of $78.1 million. The Acquisition resulted in a $79.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION








SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)








(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)









Three months ended



Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


Ending Balances











Investment securities

$   4,184,027


$    3,783,392


$   3,666,274


$   3,698,601


$   3,867,334


Net loans

24,106,297


21,444,483


21,351,094


21,177,508


21,044,685


Total assets

31,769,813


27,642,957


27,571,915


27,375,177


27,403,163


Deposits

25,559,654


21,741,950


21,537,623


21,421,589


21,206,540


Shareholders' equity

3,101,609


2,757,679


2,760,139


2,566,693


2,642,152













Average Balances











Investment securities

4,043,136


3,672,844


3,665,261


3,834,824


3,916,130


Net loans

23,345,914


21,370,033


21,255,779


21,121,277


20,866,235


Total assets

30,774,891


27,427,626


27,397,671


27,377,836


27,235,567


Deposits

24,642,954


21,378,754


21,476,548


21,357,295


21,207,143


Shareholders' equity

2,952,671


2,766,945


2,618,024


2,645,977


2,647,464













Income Statement











Net interest income

241,720


206,937


212,006


213,842


212,852


Provision for credit losses

32,056


10,925


9,808


9,937


9,747


Non-interest income

92,994


57,140


59,378


55,961


60,585


Non-interest expense

199,488


177,600


180,552


171,020


168,018


Income before taxes

103,170


75,552


81,024


88,846


95,672


Net income available to common shareholders

92,413


59,379


61,701


69,535


77,045













Per Share











Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.53


$0.36


$0.38


$0.42


$0.46


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.52


$0.36


$0.37


$0.42


$0.46


Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)

$0.47


$0.40


$0.42


$0.43


$0.47


Cash dividends

$0.17


$0.17


$0.17


$0.16


$0.16


Common shareholders' equity

$16.00


$15.82


$15.67


$14.47


$14.75


Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)

$12.43


$12.37


$12.25


$11.05


$11.36


Weighted average shares (basic)

175,305


162,706


163,975


164,566


165,854


Weighted average shares (diluted)

176,934


164,520


165,650


166,023


167,191













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.














Three months ended



Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


Asset Quality











Net charge-offs to average loans

0.19 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.10 %


0.04 %


Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.67 %


0.73 %


0.72 %


0.67 %


0.70 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.52 %


0.57 %


0.56 %


0.52 %


0.55 %


ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.56 %


1.39 %


1.37 %


1.38 %


1.37 %


ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

232 %


191 %


191 %


208 %


195 %













Profitability











Return on average assets

1.24 %


0.91 %


0.93 %


1.04 %


1.17 %


Operating return on average assets(2)

1.11 %


1.00 %


1.03 %


1.08 %


1.18 %


Return on average common shareholders' equity

13.47 %


9.28 %


10.09 %


11.25 %


12.59 %


Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

15.56 %


13.08 %


14.68 %


15.17 %


16.52 %


Net interest margin

3.43 %


3.32 %


3.36 %


3.40 %


3.40 %


Efficiency ratio(2)

62.6 %


63.2 %


62.0 %


61.5 %


60.1 %


Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.61 %


2.60 %


2.61 %


2.48 %


2.47 %


Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)

2.55 %


2.49 %


2.47 %


2.47 %


2.46 %













Capital Ratios(3)











Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

7.3 %


7.4 %


7.4 %


6.8 %


7.0 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.0 %


9.3 %


9.5 %


9.4 %


9.3 %


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.3 %


10.3 %


10.3 %


10.3 %


10.1 %


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.1 %


11.1 %


11.2 %


11.1 %


11.0 %


Total risk-based capital ratio

13.8 %


14.0 %


14.0 %


14.0 %


13.8 %













(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

    ("OBS") credit exposures.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.


(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.


 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


Jun 30



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$     333,238


$     247,581


$     300,343


$     304,042


$     123,779


Other interest-earning assets

1,188,341


231,389


373,772


222,781


505,141


Loans held for sale

26,822


10,624


15,158


20,368


14,673


Investment securities

4,184,027


3,783,392


3,666,274


3,698,601


3,867,334


Net loans

24,106,297


21,444,483


21,351,094


21,177,508


21,044,685


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(375,941)


(297,888)


(293,404)


(292,739)


(287,442)


   Loans, net

23,730,356


21,146,595


21,057,690


20,884,769


20,757,243


Net premises and equipment

180,642


213,541


222,881


215,626


216,322


Accrued interest receivable

120,752


107,089


107,972


101,624


96,991


Goodwill and intangible assets

648,026


560,114


560,687


561,284


561,885


Other assets

1,357,609


1,342,632


1,267,138


1,366,082


1,259,795


    Total Assets

$ 31,769,813


$ 27,642,957


$ 27,571,915


$ 27,375,177


$ 27,403,163

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 25,559,654


$ 21,741,950


$ 21,537,623


$ 21,421,589


$ 21,206,540


Borrowings

2,178,597


2,296,040


2,487,526


2,370,112


2,719,114


Other liabilities

929,953


847,288


786,627


1,016,783


835,357


    Total Liabilities

28,668,204


24,885,278


24,811,776


24,808,484


24,761,011


Shareholders' equity

3,101,609


2,757,679


2,760,139


2,566,693


2,642,152


    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,769,813


$ 27,642,957


$ 27,571,915


$ 27,375,177


$ 27,403,163












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$  9,289,770


$  8,252,117


$  8,127,728


$  8,106,300


$  7,846,861


Commercial and industrial

4,967,796


4,467,589


4,545,552


4,577,334


4,599,759


Real estate - residential mortgage

6,248,856


5,395,720


5,325,923


5,279,681


5,147,262


Real estate - home equity

1,120,878


1,040,335


1,047,184


1,045,438


1,061,891


Real estate - construction

1,463,799


1,249,199


1,239,075


1,078,263


1,308,564


Consumer

692,086


698,421


729,318


743,976


763,530


Leases and other loans(2)

323,112


341,102


336,314


346,516


316,818


Total Net Loans

$ 24,106,297


$ 21,444,483


$ 21,351,094


$ 21,177,508


$ 21,044,685

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$  5,609,383


$  5,086,514


$  5,314,094


$  5,575,374


$  5,865,855


Interest-bearing demand

7,478,077


5,521,017


5,722,695


5,757,487


5,543,320


Savings

7,563,495


6,846,038


6,616,901


6,707,729


6,646,448


     Total demand and savings

20,650,955


17,453,569


17,653,690


18,040,590


18,055,623


Brokered

995,975


1,152,427


1,144,692


941,059


949,259


Time

3,912,724


3,135,954


2,739,241


2,439,940


2,201,658


Total Deposits

$ 25,559,654


$ 21,741,950


$ 21,537,623


$ 21,421,589


$ 21,206,540

Borrowings, by type:










Federal funds purchased

$              —


$              —


$     240,000


$     544,000


$     555,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

750,000


900,000


1,100,000


730,000


1,165,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

535,741


535,566


535,384


540,174


539,994


Other borrowings

892,856


860,474


612,142


555,938


459,120


Total Borrowings

$  2,178,597


$  2,296,040


$  2,487,526


$  2,370,112


$  2,719,114












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30


Jun 30




2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 400,506


$ 339,666


$ 338,134


$ 330,371


$ 314,912


$ 740,172


$ 604,732


Interest expense


158,786


132,729


126,128


116,529


102,060


291,515


176,293


    Net Interest Income


241,720


206,937


212,006


213,842


212,852


448,657


428,439


Provision for credit losses


32,056


10,925


9,808


9,937


9,747


42,981


34,291


    Net Interest Income after Provision


209,664


196,012


202,198


203,905


203,105


405,676


394,148

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


20,990


20,155


19,388


19,413


18,678


41,144


36,740


Commercial banking:
















   Merchant and card


7,798


6,808


7,045


7,626


7,700


14,607


14,534


   Cash management


6,966


6,305


6,030


5,960


5,835


13,271


11,350


   Capital markets


2,585


2,341


4,258


2,960


6,092


4,926


8,436


   Other commercial banking


4,061


3,375


3,447


3,176


3,518


7,434


6,338


Total commercial banking


21,410


18,829


20,780


19,722


23,145


40,238


40,658


Consumer banking:
















  Card


8,305


6,628


6,739


6,770


6,592


14,933


12,835


  Overdraft


3,377


2,786


2,991


2,996


2,696


6,163


5,429


  Other consumer banking


2,918


2,254


2,357


2,407


2,432


5,172


4,673


Total consumer banking


14,600


11,668


12,087


12,173


11,720


26,268


22,937


Mortgage banking


3,951


3,090


2,288


3,190


2,940


7,041


4,910


Gain on acquisition, net of tax


47,392






47,392



Other


4,933


3,398


5,587


1,463


4,106


8,332


7,075


Non-interest income before investment securities
gains (losses)


113,276


57,140


60,130


55,961


60,589


170,415


112,320


Investment securities gains (losses), net


(20,282)



(752)



(4)


(20,282)


19


    Total Non-Interest Income


92,994


57,140


59,378


55,961


60,585


150,133


112,339

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


110,630


95,481


97,275


96,757


94,102


206,111


183,385


Data processing and software


20,357


17,661


16,985


16,914


16,776


38,018


32,571


Net occupancy


17,793


16,149


14,647


14,561


14,374


33,943


28,812


Other outside services


16,933


13,283


14,670


12,094


10,834


30,216


20,960


FDIC insurance


6,696


6,104


11,138


4,738


4,895


12,800


9,690


Intangible amortization


4,688


573


597


601


1,072


5,261


1,746


Equipment


4,561


4,040


3,995


3,475


3,530


8,602


6,920


Professional fees


2,571


2,088


2,302


1,869


1,829


4,659


4,221


Marketing


2,101


1,912


3,550


1,913


1,655


4,012


3,541


Acquisition-related expenses


13,803






13,803



Other


(645)


20,309


15,393


18,098


18,951


19,662


35,790


    Total Non-Interest Expense


199,488


177,600


180,552


171,020


168,018


377,087


327,636


    Income Before Income Taxes


103,170


75,552


81,024


88,846


95,672


178,722


178,851


Income tax expense


8,195


13,611


16,761


16,749


16,065


21,806


30,931


    Net Income


94,975


61,941


64,263


72,097


79,607


156,916


147,920


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(5,124)


(5,124)


     Net Income Available to Common  Shareholders


$   92,413


$   59,379


$   61,701


$   69,535


$   77,045


$ 151,792


$ 142,796




















Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30


Jun 30




2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.53


$0.36


$0.38


$0.42


$0.46


$0.90


$0.86


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.52


$0.36


$0.37


$0.42


$0.46


$0.89


$0.85


Cash dividends


$0.17


$0.17


$0.17


$0.16


$0.16


$0.34


$0.31


















Weighted average shares (basic)


175,305


162,706


163,975


164,566


165,854


169,006


166,227


Weighted average shares (diluted)


176,934


164,520


165,650


166,023


167,191


170,769


167,809

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


June 30, 2023



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$  23,345,914


$ 355,533


6.12 %


$  21,370,033


$ 313,882


5.90 %


$  20,866,235


$ 287,154


5.52 %


Investment securities(3)

4,396,050


33,799


3.07 %


3,983,753


27,048


2.71 %


4,234,096


27,303


2.57 %


Other interest-earning assets

1,125,886


15,730


5.61 %


249,079


3,328


5.36 %


529,582


4,860


3.68 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

28,867,850


405,062


5.64 %


25,602,865


344,258


5.40 %


25,629,913


319,317


4.99 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

302,381






282,895






129,682






Premises and equipment

203,166






223,375






216,847






Other assets

1,759,138






1,614,746






1,541,657






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(357,644)






(296,255)






(282,532)






Total Assets

$  30,774,891






$  27,427,626






$  27,235,567
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 7,080,302


$   31,748


1.80 %


$ 5,596,725


$   20,500


1.47 %


$ 5,535,669


$   14,612


1.06 %


Savings deposits

7,309,141


44,901


2.47 %


6,669,228


38,797


2.34 %


6,632,572


29,289


1.77 %


Brokered deposits

1,123,328


15,074


5.40 %


1,083,382


14,655


5.44 %


954,773


12,135


5.10 %


Time deposits

3,670,158


39,364


4.31 %


2,968,344


29,622


4.01 %


2,063,038


13,763


2.68 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

19,182,929


131,087


2.75 %


16,317,679


103,574


2.55 %


15,186,052


69,799


1.84 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing
liabilities

2,441,691


27,699


4.53 %


2,608,376


29,155


4.46 %


2,790,860


32,261.2


4.60 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

21,624,620


158,786


2.95 %


18,926,055


132,729


2.82 %


17,976,912


102,060


2.27 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,460,025






5,061,075






6,021,091






Other liabilities

737,575






673,551






590,100






Total Liabilities

27,822,220






24,660,681






24,588,103






Shareholders' equity

2,952,671






2,766,945






2,647,464






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  30,774,891






$  27,427,626






$  27,235,567

























Net interest income/net interest margin
(fully taxable equivalent)



246,276


3.43 %




211,529


3.32 %




217,257


3.40 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,556)






(4,592)






(4,405)




Net Interest Income



$ 241,720






$ 206,937






$ 212,852























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.










(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30




2024


2023


2023


2023


2023


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 8,958,139


$ 8,166,018


$ 8,090,627


$ 7,912,801


$ 7,775,436



Commercial and industrial

4,853,583


4,517,179


4,579,441


4,611,376


4,629,919



Real estate - residential mortgage

5,977,132


5,353,905


5,303,632


5,209,105


5,008,295



Real estate - home equity

1,117,367


1,039,321


1,043,753


1,045,806


1,066,615



Real estate - construction

1,430,057


1,240,640


1,153,601


1,254,577


1,306,286



Consumer

685,183


721,523


746,011


761,273


763,407



Leases and other loans(1)

324,453


331,447


338,714


326,339


316,277



Total Net Loans

$  23,345,914


$  21,370,033


$  21,255,779


$  21,121,277


$  20,866,235














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,460,025


$ 5,061,075


$ 5,440,098


$ 5,672,411


$ 6,021,091



Interest-bearing demand

7,080,302


5,596,725


5,723,169


5,740,229


5,535,669



Savings

7,309,141


6,669,228


6,682,512


6,676,792


6,632,572



     Total demand and savings

19,849,468


17,327,028


17,845,779


18,089,432


18,189,332



Brokered

1,123,328


1,083,382


1,051,369


937,657


954,773



Time

3,670,158


2,968,344


2,579,400


2,330,206


2,063,038



Total Deposits

$  24,642,954


$  21,378,754


$  21,476,548


$  21,357,295


$  21,207,143














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$      32,637


$    173,659


$    446,707


$    634,163


$    679,401



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

833,726


902,890


760,087


793,098


880,811



Senior debt and subordinated debt

535,656


535,479


539,186


540,086


539,906



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,039,672


996,348


795,747


723,740


690,742



Total Borrowings

$ 2,441,691


$ 2,608,376


$ 2,541,727


$ 2,691,087


$ 2,790,860













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)










Six months ended June 30




2024


2023




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest(1)


Rate


Balance


Interest(1)


Rate

ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:








Net loans(2)


$      22,357,972


$      669,414


6.02 %


$      20,665,779


$      550,219


5.36 %


Investment securities(3)


4,189,901


60,847


2.90 %


4,261,718


54,824


2.57 %


Other interest-earning assets


699,547


19,059


5.47 %


511,456


8,508


3.34 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


27,247,420


749,320


5.52 %


25,438,953


613,551


4.85 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:








Cash and due from banks


292,638






135,436






Premises and equipment


213,270






219,920






Other assets


1,686,941






1,552,669






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(326,950)






(277,942)






Total Assets


$      29,113,319






$      27,069,036



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-Bearing liabilities:








Demand deposits


$        6,338,513


$        52,248


1.66 %


$        5,431,696


$        23,067


0.86 %


Savings deposits


6,989,186


83,699


2.41 %


6,551,470


49,824


1.53 %


Brokered deposits


1,103,356


29,728


5.42 %


698,644


17,308


5.00 %


Time deposits


3,319,249


68,986


4.18 %


1,880,970


21,221


2.28 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


17,750,304


234,661


2.66 %


14,562,780


111,420


1.54 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


2,525,034


56,854


4.49 %


2,928,819


64,873


4.43 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


20,275,338


291,515


2.89 %


17,491,599


176,293


2.03 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:








Demand deposits


5,260,550






6,329,701






Other liabilities


717,623






617,252






Total Liabilities


26,253,511






24,438,552






Shareholders' equity


2,859,808






2,630,484






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$      29,113,319






$      27,069,036




















Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable
equivalent)




457,805


3.37 %




437,258


3.46 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(9,148)






(8,819)




Net Interest Income




$      448,657






$      428,439


















(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.





(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.














(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(3) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Six months ended June 30





2024


2023


Loans, by type:







 Real estate - commercial mortgage


$              8,562,077


$              7,748,356



 Commercial and industrial


4,685,383


4,598,097



 Real estate - residential mortgage


5,665,518


4,900,182



 Real estate - home equity


1,078,344


1,076,270



 Real estate - construction


1,335,348


1,291,299



 Consumer


703,353


742,445



 Leases and other loans(1)


327,949


309,130



 Total Net Loans


$            22,357,972


$            20,665,779









Deposits, by type:







 Noninterest-bearing demand


$              5,260,550


$              6,329,701



 Interest-bearing demand


6,338,513


5,431,696



 Savings


6,989,186


6,551,470



    Total demand and savings


18,588,249


18,312,867



 Brokered


1,103,356


698,644



 Time


3,319,249


1,880,970



 Total Deposits


$            23,010,854


$            20,892,481









Borrowings, by type:







 Federal funds purchased


$                  103,148


$                  592,753



 Federal Home Loan Bank advances


868,308


1,070,148



 Senior debt and subordinated debt


535,567


539,817



 Other borrowings


1,018,011


726,101



 Total Borrowings


$              2,525,034


$              2,928,819









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION









ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended


Six months ended
June 30



Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30


Jun 30


Jun 30



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:













Balance at beginning of period

$  297,888


$  293,404


$  292,739


$  287,442


$  278,695


$  293,404


$  269,366

















CECL day 1 provision expense(1)

23,444






23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit
losses

55,906






55,906



Loans charged off:















    Real estate - commercial mortgage

(7,853)


(26)


(3,547)


(860)


(230)


(7,879)


(13,592)


    Commercial and industrial

(2,955)


(7,632)


(3,397)


(3,220)


(2,017)


(10,587)


(2,629)


    Real estate - residential mortgage

(35)


(251)




(62)


(286)


(62)


    Consumer and home equity

(1,766)


(2,238)


(2,192)


(1,803)


(1,313)


(4,004)


(3,519)


    Real estate - construction








    Leases and other loans(2)

(1,398)


(805)


(1,096)


(1,396)


(1,165)


(2,203)


(1,888)


    Total loans charged off

(14,007)


(10,952)


(10,232)


(7,279)


(4,787)


(24,959)


(21,690)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















    Real estate - commercial mortgage

146


152


160


101


29


298


815


    Commercial and industrial

796


1,248


779


620


988


2,044


2,074


    Real estate - residential mortgage

122


116


278


37


58


238


106


    Consumer and home equity

1,161


676


555


1,023


959


1,837


1,620


    Real estate - construction

233



87



569


233


771


    Leases and other loans(2)

247


162


374


400


213


409


329


    Recoveries of loans previously charged off

2,705


2,354


2,233


2,181


2,816


5,059


5,715

Net loans charged off

(11,302)


(8,598)


(7,999)


(5,098)


(1,971)


(19,900)


(15,975)

Provision for credit losses(1)

10,005


13,082


8,664


10,395


10,718


23,087


34,051

Balance at end of period

$  375,941


$  297,888


$  293,404


$  292,739


$  287,442


$  375,941


$  287,442

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.19 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.10 %


0.04 %


0.18 %


0.15 %
















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures











Provision for credit losses(1)

$ (1,393)


$ (2,157)


$    1,144


$   (458)


$   (971)


$ (3,550)


$      240
















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:














Non-accrual loans

$  135,367


$  129,628


$  121,620


$  113,022


$  123,280






Loans 90 days past due and accruing

26,962


26,521


31,721


27,962


24,415






    Total non-performing loans

162,329


156,149


153,341


140,984


147,695






Other real estate owned

1,444


277


896


2,549


3,881






Total non-performing assets

$  163,773


$  156,426


$  154,237


$  143,533


$  151,576




















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:














Commercial and industrial

$  50,817


$  44,118


$  41,020


$  33,365


$  30,588






Real estate - commercial mortgage

46,343


47,891


46,527


44,058


55,048






Real estate - residential mortgage

40,955


40,685


42,029


40,560


39,157






Consumer and home equity

11,589


10,172


10,878


11,580


10,469






Leases and other loans(2)

9,993


10,135


10,011


10,744


11,334






Real estate - construction

2,632


3,148


2,876


677


1,099






Total non-performing loans

$  162,329


$  156,149


$  153,341


$  140,984


$  147,695







(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SUMMARY OF ASSETS ACQUIRED AND LIABILITIES ASSUMED IN ACQUISITION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)







as of April 26, 2024
















Assets
Acquired/Liabilities
Assumed


Fair Value
Adjustments


Adjusted Assets
Acquired/Liabilities
Assumed








Cash payment received from FDIC


$                809,920


$                          —


$                809,920








Assets acquired:







Cash and due from banks


208,451



208,451

Other interest-earning assets


37,931



37,931

Investment securities


1,961,099


(22,528)


1,938,571

Net loans


2,883,930


(378,890)


2,505,040

Net premises and equipment


2,669


(1,699)


970

Accrued interest receivable


16,164



16,164

Goodwill and intangible assets



92,600


92,600

Other assets


11,715


67


11,782

Total Assets


$             5,121,959


$              (310,450)


$             4,811,509








Liabilities assumed:







Deposits


4,112,325



4,112,325

Borrowings


1,434,846


1,130


1,435,976

Other liabilities


10,771


1,088


11,859

Total Liabilities


$             5,557,942


$                    2,218


$             5,560,160








Gain on acquisition, before tax


$                  61,269












Gain on acquisition, net of tax


$                  47,392





 

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory
note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The
Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative
information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial
measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently
used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management
believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's
results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to
similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis
measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30







2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$        92,413


$       59,379


$       61,701


$       69,535


$       77,045

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


4,556


441


441


441


912

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


13,803





Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition


(571)





Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


23,444





Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)


(137)


(151)


(1,102)


2,958


Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


(47,392)





Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


20,282





Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


(20,266)





Plus: FDIC special assessment



956


6,494



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


6,323


6,329


3,197



Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(9,961)


(1,591)


(1,896)


(714)


(192)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$        82,494


$       65,363


$       68,835


$       72,220


$       77,765
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


176,934


164,520


165,650


166,023


167,191
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
(diluted)


$           0.47


$          0.40


$          0.42


$          0.43


$          0.47
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$     3,101,609


$    2,757,679


$    2,760,139


$    2,566,693


$    2,642,152

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(648,026)


(560,114)


(560,687)


(561,284)


(561,885)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$     2,260,705


$    2,004,687


$    2,006,574


$    1,812,531


$    1,887,389












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


181,831


162,087


163,801


164,084


166,097












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$          12.43


$         12.37


$         12.25


$         11.05


$         11.36

(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.

(2) Results are annualized.

































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30







2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Operating return on average assets(2)











Net income


$        94,975


$       61,941


$       64,263


$       72,097


$       79,607

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


4,556


441


441


441


912

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


13,803





Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition


(571)





Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


23,444





Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)


(137)


(151)


(1,102)


2,958


Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


(47,392)





Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


20,282





Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


(20,266)





Plus: FDIC special assessment



956


6,494



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


6,323


6,329


3,197



Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(9,961)


(1,591)


(1,896)


(714)


(192)

Operating net income (numerator)


$        85,056


$       67,925


$       71,397


$       74,782


$       80,327
















Total average assets


$   30,774,891


$  27,427,626


$  27,397,671


$  27,377,836


$  27,235,567

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(68,234)


(4,666)


(5,106)


(5,548)


(6,417)

Total operating average assets  (denominator)


$   30,706,657


$  27,422,960


$  27,392,565


$  27,372,288


$  27,229,150
















Operating return on average assets


1.11 %


1.00 %


1.03 %


1.08 %


1.18 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)







Net income available to common shareholders


$        92,413


$       59,379


$       61,701


$       69,535


$       77,045

Plus: Intangible amortization



4,688


573


597


601


1,072

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



13,803





Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition


(571)





Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


23,444





Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)


(137)


(151)


(1,102)


2,958


Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


(47,392)





Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


20,282





Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


(20,266)





Plus: FDIC special assessment



956


6,494



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


6,323


6,329


3,197



Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(9,989)


(1,618)


(1,929)


(747)


(225)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$        82,598


$       65,468


$       68,958


$       72,347


$       77,892












Average shareholders' equity


$     2,952,671


$    2,766,945


$    2,618,024


$    2,645,977


$    2,647,464

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(624,471)


(560,393)


(560,977)


(561,578)


(563,146)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$     2,135,322


$    2,013,674


$    1,864,169


$    1,891,521


$    1,891,440












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)


15.56 %


13.08 %


14.68 %


15.17 %


16.52 %

(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.

(2) Results are annualized.

































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec  31


Sep 30


June 30







2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$     3,101,609


$    2,757,679


$    2,760,139


$    2,566,693


$    2,642,152

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(648,026)


(560,114)


(560,687)


(561,284)


(561,885)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$     2,260,705


$    2,004,687


$    2,006,574


$    1,812,531


$    1,887,389
















Total assets


$   31,769,813


$  27,642,957


$  27,571,915


$  27,375,177


$  27,403,163

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(648,026)


(560,114)


(560,687)


(561,284)


(561,885)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$   31,121,787


$  27,082,843


$  27,011,228


$  26,813,893


$  26,841,278
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


7.26 %


7.40 %


7.43 %


6.76 %


7.03 %
















Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$      199,488


$     177,600


$     180,552


$     171,020


$     168,018

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(13,803)





Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


20,266





Less: FDIC special assessment



(956)


(6,494)



Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(6,323)


(6,329)


(3,197)



Less: Intangible amortization


(4,688)


(573)


(597)


(601)


(1,072)

Less: Debt extinguishment




720



Non-interest expense (numerator)


$      194,940


$     169,742


$     170,984


$     170,419


$     166,946












Net interest income


$      241,720


$     206,937


$     212,006


$     213,842


$     212,852

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,556


4,592


4,549


4,442


4,405

Plus: Total non-interest income


92,994


57,140


59,378


55,961


60,585

Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)


(137)


(151)


(1,102)


2,958


Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition


(571)





Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


(47,392)





Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


20,282



752



4

Total revenue (denominator)


$      311,452


$     268,518


$     275,583


$     277,203


$     277,846












Efficiency ratio


62.6 %


63.2 %


62.0 %


61.5 %


60.1 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$      199,488


$     177,600


$     180,552


$     171,020


$     168,018

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments






Less: Intangible amortization


(4,688)


(573)


(597)


(601)


(1,072)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(13,803)





Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


20,266





Less: FDIC special assessment



(956)


(6,494)



Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(6,323)


(6,329)


(3,197)



Non-interest expense (numerator)


$      194,940


$     169,742


$     170,264


$     170,419


$     166,946
















Total average assets (denominator)


$   30,774,891


$  27,427,626


$  27,397,671


$  27,377,836


$  27,235,567
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets


2.55 %


2.49 %


2.47 %


2.47 %


2.46 %

(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.

(2) Results are annualized.












Note: numbers in this report may not sum due to rounding.












 

Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

FFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fulton Financial Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulton-financial-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2024-results-302198762.html

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation