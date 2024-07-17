LANCASTER, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $92.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $33.0 million, or $0.16 per share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $82.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1), an increase of $17.1 million, or $0.07 per share in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.
"The second quarter was an extraordinary quarter for Fulton. I want to personally thank both our new Republic teammates and our dedicated Fulton team for an exceptional effort," said Curtis J. Myers Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. "Fulton's solid performance, steady business trends and stable asset quality were supplemented by a meaningful contribution from the Republic transaction."
Republic Transaction
- On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 (the "Acquisition Date"), among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.
- The Acquisition included total assets with preliminary fair values of approximately $4.8 billion including total loans with preliminary fair values of approximately $2.5 billion and investments with a fair value of $1.9 billion. Following the Acquisition, the Corporation sold the acquired investments with a portion of the proceeds used to repay $1.4 billion of assumed borrowings. In the Acquisition, the Corporation assumed $4.1 billion of deposits without a premium. Additionally, the Corporation received $809.9 million in cash from the FDIC and $208.5 million in cash reflected on Republic Bank's balance sheet.
(1)
Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
Financial Highlights
Second quarter of 2024 results were impacted by the following items:
- Preliminary gain on acquisition of $47.4 million (net of tax).
- Core deposit intangible of $92.6 million in connection with the Acquisition resulting in intangible amortization expense of $4.1 million for the quarter.
- Provision for credit losses of $23.4 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Acquisition.
- Acquisition-related expenses of $13.8 million.
- Pre-tax gain of $20.3 million in connection with a sale-leaseback transaction (the "Sale-Leaseback Transaction") involving 40 Fulton Bank financial center office locations.
- Restructured a portion of the available-for-sale investment portfolio and realized a pre-tax loss of $20.3 million on the sale of $356.4 million of investment securities with the proceeds reinvested in higher-yielding securities of a similar type and similar duration.
- FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs of $6.3 million.
- Issued 19,166,667 shares of common stock at $15.00 per share resulting in proceeds of approximately $273.0 million net of issuance costs.
The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024:
- Net interest income totaled $241.7 million, an increase of $34.8 million. The Acquisition contributed approximately $30.7 million to the increase.
- Net interest margin was 3.43%, an increase of 11 basis points, entirely due to the Acquisition.
- Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $113.3 million compared to $57.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $47.4 million gain on acquisition (net of tax) as well as $2.8 million from Republic Bank's operations. The remaining $6.1 million increase in non-interest income included a $1.3 million decrease in losses from equity method investments, a $0.9 million increase in merchant fee income due to seasonality and a merchant fee increase during the quarter, a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking income from higher loan volumes and higher spreads, an $0.8 million increase in wealth management revenues due to an increase in assets under management in the brokerage business due to equity market returns and organic sales results, a $0.6 million increase in cash management fee income due to an increase in account analysis fees with customers electing to move funds to interest-bearing accounts along with a pricing increase and a $0.3 million increase in gains from Small Business Administration loan sales.
- Excluding the $20.3 million gain on the Sale-Leaseback Transaction, reflected in other expense, non-interest expense was $219.8 million compared to $177.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was largely due to $13.8 million of Acquisition-related expenses and $21.1 million from Republic Bank's operations. The remaining increase of $7.3 million was primarily due to a $6.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense as a result of an increase in variable incentive expenses, the impact of the annual merit increases and approximately $1.0 million of severance costs related to the FultonFirst initiative.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Net loans totaled $24.1 billion, an increase of $2.7 billion compared to $21.4 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition resulting in an increase of $2.5 billion based on preliminary fair values as of the Acquisition Date. The reduction in fair value on the acquired loans as of the Acquisition Date was $378.9 million, which included an adjustment for interest rates of $299.5 million, an adjustment for credit of $55.9 million on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and an adjustment for credit of $23.4 million for non-PCD loans. Excluding the impact from the day 1 PCD credit-related adjustment of $55.9 million and purchase accounting accretion of $10.4 million, net loans acquired from Republic Bank declined approximately $33.1 million subsequent to the Acquisition Date. Excluding the Acquisition, net loans increased $123.6 million largely due to increases of $102.9 million and $63.8 million in residential mortgage loans and construction loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $25.7 million in consumer loans and a $19.8 million decrease in leases and other loans.
- Deposits totaled $25.6 billion, an increase of $3.8 billion compared to $21.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition resulting in an increase of $3.6 billion based on preliminary fair values as of the Acquisition Date. Deposits assumed in the Acquisition declined approximately $357.3 million subsequent to the Acquisition Date. Excluding the Acquisition, deposits increased $62.7 million largely due to increases of $180.1 million, $159.4 million and $102.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits and savings deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $190.8 million in brokered deposits and $188.8 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
- The provision for credit losses was $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to the Acquisition, which included a provision for credit losses of $23.4 million for non-PCD loans. Excluding the Acquisition, the provision declined $2.2 million primarily due to a $1.4 million reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.
- Non-performing assets were $163.8 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, in comparison to $156.4 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The dollar increase was largely due to the Acquisition.
- Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were 0.19% of total average loans in comparison to 0.16% in the first quarter of 2024.
- The allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans totaled $375.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2024, an increase of $78.1 million. The Acquisition resulted in a $79.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses.
Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Ending Balances
Investment securities
$ 4,184,027
$ 3,783,392
$ 3,666,274
$ 3,698,601
$ 3,867,334
Net loans
24,106,297
21,444,483
21,351,094
21,177,508
21,044,685
Total assets
31,769,813
27,642,957
27,571,915
27,375,177
27,403,163
Deposits
25,559,654
21,741,950
21,537,623
21,421,589
21,206,540
Shareholders' equity
3,101,609
2,757,679
2,760,139
2,566,693
2,642,152
Average Balances
Investment securities
4,043,136
3,672,844
3,665,261
3,834,824
3,916,130
Net loans
23,345,914
21,370,033
21,255,779
21,121,277
20,866,235
Total assets
30,774,891
27,427,626
27,397,671
27,377,836
27,235,567
Deposits
24,642,954
21,378,754
21,476,548
21,357,295
21,207,143
Shareholders' equity
2,952,671
2,766,945
2,618,024
2,645,977
2,647,464
Income Statement
Net interest income
241,720
206,937
212,006
213,842
212,852
Provision for credit losses
32,056
10,925
9,808
9,937
9,747
Non-interest income
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
60,585
Non-interest expense
199,488
177,600
180,552
171,020
168,018
Income before taxes
103,170
75,552
81,024
88,846
95,672
Net income available to common shareholders
92,413
59,379
61,701
69,535
77,045
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.36
$0.38
$0.42
$0.46
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.52
$0.36
$0.37
$0.42
$0.46
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)
$0.47
$0.40
$0.42
$0.43
$0.47
Cash dividends
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.16
$0.16
Common shareholders' equity
$16.00
$15.82
$15.67
$14.47
$14.75
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
$12.43
$12.37
$12.25
$11.05
$11.36
Weighted average shares (basic)
175,305
162,706
163,975
164,566
165,854
Weighted average shares (diluted)
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
167,191
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.04 %
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.67 %
0.73 %
0.72 %
0.67 %
0.70 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.52 %
0.57 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
0.55 %
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.56 %
1.39 %
1.37 %
1.38 %
1.37 %
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
232 %
191 %
191 %
208 %
195 %
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.24 %
0.91 %
0.93 %
1.04 %
1.17 %
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.11 %
1.00 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
1.18 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
13.47 %
9.28 %
10.09 %
11.25 %
12.59 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
15.56 %
13.08 %
14.68 %
15.17 %
16.52 %
Net interest margin
3.43 %
3.32 %
3.36 %
3.40 %
3.40 %
Efficiency ratio(2)
62.6 %
63.2 %
62.0 %
61.5 %
60.1 %
Non-interest expense to total average assets
2.61 %
2.60 %
2.61 %
2.48 %
2.47 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
2.55 %
2.49 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
2.46 %
Capital Ratios(3)
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
7.3 %
7.4 %
7.4 %
6.8 %
7.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.0 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
9.4 %
9.3 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.1 %
11.1 %
11.2 %
11.1 %
11.0 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.8 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
13.8 %
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 333,238
$ 247,581
$ 300,343
$ 304,042
$ 123,779
Other interest-earning assets
1,188,341
231,389
373,772
222,781
505,141
Loans held for sale
26,822
10,624
15,158
20,368
14,673
Investment securities
4,184,027
3,783,392
3,666,274
3,698,601
3,867,334
Net loans
24,106,297
21,444,483
21,351,094
21,177,508
21,044,685
Less: ACL - loans(1)
(375,941)
(297,888)
(293,404)
(292,739)
(287,442)
Loans, net
23,730,356
21,146,595
21,057,690
20,884,769
20,757,243
Net premises and equipment
180,642
213,541
222,881
215,626
216,322
Accrued interest receivable
120,752
107,089
107,972
101,624
96,991
Goodwill and intangible assets
648,026
560,114
560,687
561,284
561,885
Other assets
1,357,609
1,342,632
1,267,138
1,366,082
1,259,795
Total Assets
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
$ 27,403,163
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$ 25,559,654
$ 21,741,950
$ 21,537,623
$ 21,421,589
$ 21,206,540
Borrowings
2,178,597
2,296,040
2,487,526
2,370,112
2,719,114
Other liabilities
929,953
847,288
786,627
1,016,783
835,357
Total Liabilities
28,668,204
24,885,278
24,811,776
24,808,484
24,761,011
Shareholders' equity
3,101,609
2,757,679
2,760,139
2,566,693
2,642,152
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
$ 27,403,163
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,289,770
$ 8,252,117
$ 8,127,728
$ 8,106,300
$ 7,846,861
Commercial and industrial
4,967,796
4,467,589
4,545,552
4,577,334
4,599,759
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,248,856
5,395,720
5,325,923
5,279,681
5,147,262
Real estate - home equity
1,120,878
1,040,335
1,047,184
1,045,438
1,061,891
Real estate - construction
1,463,799
1,249,199
1,239,075
1,078,263
1,308,564
Consumer
692,086
698,421
729,318
743,976
763,530
Leases and other loans(2)
323,112
341,102
336,314
346,516
316,818
Total Net Loans
$ 24,106,297
$ 21,444,483
$ 21,351,094
$ 21,177,508
$ 21,044,685
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,609,383
$ 5,086,514
$ 5,314,094
$ 5,575,374
$ 5,865,855
Interest-bearing demand
7,478,077
5,521,017
5,722,695
5,757,487
5,543,320
Savings
7,563,495
6,846,038
6,616,901
6,707,729
6,646,448
Total demand and savings
20,650,955
17,453,569
17,653,690
18,040,590
18,055,623
Brokered
995,975
1,152,427
1,144,692
941,059
949,259
Time
3,912,724
3,135,954
2,739,241
2,439,940
2,201,658
Total Deposits
$ 25,559,654
$ 21,741,950
$ 21,537,623
$ 21,421,589
$ 21,206,540
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ —
$ —
$ 240,000
$ 544,000
$ 555,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
750,000
900,000
1,100,000
730,000
1,165,000
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,741
535,566
535,384
540,174
539,994
Other borrowings
892,856
860,474
612,142
555,938
459,120
Total Borrowings
$ 2,178,597
$ 2,296,040
$ 2,487,526
$ 2,370,112
$ 2,719,114
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
Jun 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$ 400,506
$ 339,666
$ 338,134
$ 330,371
$ 314,912
$ 740,172
$ 604,732
Interest expense
158,786
132,729
126,128
116,529
102,060
291,515
176,293
Net Interest Income
241,720
206,937
212,006
213,842
212,852
448,657
428,439
Provision for credit losses
32,056
10,925
9,808
9,937
9,747
42,981
34,291
Net Interest Income after Provision
209,664
196,012
202,198
203,905
203,105
405,676
394,148
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management
20,990
20,155
19,388
19,413
18,678
41,144
36,740
Commercial banking:
Merchant and card
7,798
6,808
7,045
7,626
7,700
14,607
14,534
Cash management
6,966
6,305
6,030
5,960
5,835
13,271
11,350
Capital markets
2,585
2,341
4,258
2,960
6,092
4,926
8,436
Other commercial banking
4,061
3,375
3,447
3,176
3,518
7,434
6,338
Total commercial banking
21,410
18,829
20,780
19,722
23,145
40,238
40,658
Consumer banking:
Card
8,305
6,628
6,739
6,770
6,592
14,933
12,835
Overdraft
3,377
2,786
2,991
2,996
2,696
6,163
5,429
Other consumer banking
2,918
2,254
2,357
2,407
2,432
5,172
4,673
Total consumer banking
14,600
11,668
12,087
12,173
11,720
26,268
22,937
Mortgage banking
3,951
3,090
2,288
3,190
2,940
7,041
4,910
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
47,392
—
—
—
—
47,392
—
Other
4,933
3,398
5,587
1,463
4,106
8,332
7,075
Non-interest income before investment securities
113,276
57,140
60,130
55,961
60,589
170,415
112,320
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(20,282)
—
(752)
—
(4)
(20,282)
19
Total Non-Interest Income
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
60,585
150,133
112,339
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
110,630
95,481
97,275
96,757
94,102
206,111
183,385
Data processing and software
20,357
17,661
16,985
16,914
16,776
38,018
32,571
Net occupancy
17,793
16,149
14,647
14,561
14,374
33,943
28,812
Other outside services
16,933
13,283
14,670
12,094
10,834
30,216
20,960
FDIC insurance
6,696
6,104
11,138
4,738
4,895
12,800
9,690
Intangible amortization
4,688
573
597
601
1,072
5,261
1,746
Equipment
4,561
4,040
3,995
3,475
3,530
8,602
6,920
Professional fees
2,571
2,088
2,302
1,869
1,829
4,659
4,221
Marketing
2,101
1,912
3,550
1,913
1,655
4,012
3,541
Acquisition-related expenses
13,803
—
—
—
—
13,803
—
Other
(645)
20,309
15,393
18,098
18,951
19,662
35,790
Total Non-Interest Expense
199,488
177,600
180,552
171,020
168,018
377,087
327,636
Income Before Income Taxes
103,170
75,552
81,024
88,846
95,672
178,722
178,851
Income tax expense
8,195
13,611
16,761
16,749
16,065
21,806
30,931
Net Income
94,975
61,941
64,263
72,097
79,607
156,916
147,920
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(5,124)
(5,124)
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
$ 77,045
$ 151,792
$ 142,796
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
Jun 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
PER SHARE:
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.36
$0.38
$0.42
$0.46
$0.90
$0.86
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.52
$0.36
$0.37
$0.42
$0.46
$0.89
$0.85
Cash dividends
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.16
$0.16
$0.34
$0.31
Weighted average shares (basic)
175,305
162,706
163,975
164,566
165,854
169,006
166,227
Weighted average shares (diluted)
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
167,191
170,769
167,809
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 23,345,914
$ 355,533
6.12 %
$ 21,370,033
$ 313,882
5.90 %
$ 20,866,235
$ 287,154
5.52 %
Investment securities(3)
4,396,050
33,799
3.07 %
3,983,753
27,048
2.71 %
4,234,096
27,303
2.57 %
Other interest-earning assets
1,125,886
15,730
5.61 %
249,079
3,328
5.36 %
529,582
4,860
3.68 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
28,867,850
405,062
5.64 %
25,602,865
344,258
5.40 %
25,629,913
319,317
4.99 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
302,381
282,895
129,682
Premises and equipment
203,166
223,375
216,847
Other assets
1,759,138
1,614,746
1,541,657
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(357,644)
(296,255)
(282,532)
Total Assets
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,235,567
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,080,302
$ 31,748
1.80 %
$ 5,596,725
$ 20,500
1.47 %
$ 5,535,669
$ 14,612
1.06 %
Savings deposits
7,309,141
44,901
2.47 %
6,669,228
38,797
2.34 %
6,632,572
29,289
1.77 %
Brokered deposits
1,123,328
15,074
5.40 %
1,083,382
14,655
5.44 %
954,773
12,135
5.10 %
Time deposits
3,670,158
39,364
4.31 %
2,968,344
29,622
4.01 %
2,063,038
13,763
2.68 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
19,182,929
131,087
2.75 %
16,317,679
103,574
2.55 %
15,186,052
69,799
1.84 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing
2,441,691
27,699
4.53 %
2,608,376
29,155
4.46 %
2,790,860
32,261.2
4.60 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
21,624,620
158,786
2.95 %
18,926,055
132,729
2.82 %
17,976,912
102,060
2.27 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,460,025
5,061,075
6,021,091
Other liabilities
737,575
673,551
590,100
Total Liabilities
27,822,220
24,660,681
24,588,103
Shareholders' equity
2,952,671
2,766,945
2,647,464
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,235,567
Net interest income/net interest margin
246,276
3.43 %
211,529
3.32 %
217,257
3.40 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(4,556)
(4,592)
(4,405)
Net Interest Income
$ 241,720
$ 206,937
$ 212,852
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 8,958,139
$ 8,166,018
$ 8,090,627
$ 7,912,801
$ 7,775,436
Commercial and industrial
4,853,583
4,517,179
4,579,441
4,611,376
4,629,919
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,977,132
5,353,905
5,303,632
5,209,105
5,008,295
Real estate - home equity
1,117,367
1,039,321
1,043,753
1,045,806
1,066,615
Real estate - construction
1,430,057
1,240,640
1,153,601
1,254,577
1,306,286
Consumer
685,183
721,523
746,011
761,273
763,407
Leases and other loans(1)
324,453
331,447
338,714
326,339
316,277
Total Net Loans
$ 23,345,914
$ 21,370,033
$ 21,255,779
$ 21,121,277
$ 20,866,235
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,460,025
$ 5,061,075
$ 5,440,098
$ 5,672,411
$ 6,021,091
Interest-bearing demand
7,080,302
5,596,725
5,723,169
5,740,229
5,535,669
Savings
7,309,141
6,669,228
6,682,512
6,676,792
6,632,572
Total demand and savings
19,849,468
17,327,028
17,845,779
18,089,432
18,189,332
Brokered
1,123,328
1,083,382
1,051,369
937,657
954,773
Time
3,670,158
2,968,344
2,579,400
2,330,206
2,063,038
Total Deposits
$ 24,642,954
$ 21,378,754
$ 21,476,548
$ 21,357,295
$ 21,207,143
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 32,637
$ 173,659
$ 446,707
$ 634,163
$ 679,401
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
833,726
902,890
760,087
793,098
880,811
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,656
535,479
539,186
540,086
539,906
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
1,039,672
996,348
795,747
723,740
690,742
Total Borrowings
$ 2,441,691
$ 2,608,376
$ 2,541,727
$ 2,691,087
$ 2,790,860
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 22,357,972
$ 669,414
6.02 %
$ 20,665,779
$ 550,219
5.36 %
Investment securities(3)
4,189,901
60,847
2.90 %
4,261,718
54,824
2.57 %
Other interest-earning assets
699,547
19,059
5.47 %
511,456
8,508
3.34 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
27,247,420
749,320
5.52 %
25,438,953
613,551
4.85 %
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
292,638
135,436
Premises and equipment
213,270
219,920
Other assets
1,686,941
1,552,669
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(326,950)
(277,942)
Total Assets
$ 29,113,319
$ 27,069,036
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 6,338,513
$ 52,248
1.66 %
$ 5,431,696
$ 23,067
0.86 %
Savings deposits
6,989,186
83,699
2.41 %
6,551,470
49,824
1.53 %
Brokered deposits
1,103,356
29,728
5.42 %
698,644
17,308
5.00 %
Time deposits
3,319,249
68,986
4.18 %
1,880,970
21,221
2.28 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
17,750,304
234,661
2.66 %
14,562,780
111,420
1.54 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
2,525,034
56,854
4.49 %
2,928,819
64,873
4.43 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
20,275,338
291,515
2.89 %
17,491,599
176,293
2.03 %
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,260,550
6,329,701
Other liabilities
717,623
617,252
Total Liabilities
26,253,511
24,438,552
Shareholders' equity
2,859,808
2,630,484
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 29,113,319
$ 27,069,036
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable
457,805
3.37 %
437,258
3.46 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(9,148)
(8,819)
Net Interest Income
$ 448,657
$ 428,439
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(3) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2024
2023
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 8,562,077
$ 7,748,356
Commercial and industrial
4,685,383
4,598,097
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,665,518
4,900,182
Real estate - home equity
1,078,344
1,076,270
Real estate - construction
1,335,348
1,291,299
Consumer
703,353
742,445
Leases and other loans(1)
327,949
309,130
Total Net Loans
$ 22,357,972
$ 20,665,779
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,260,550
$ 6,329,701
Interest-bearing demand
6,338,513
5,431,696
Savings
6,989,186
6,551,470
Total demand and savings
18,588,249
18,312,867
Brokered
1,103,356
698,644
Time
3,319,249
1,880,970
Total Deposits
$ 23,010,854
$ 20,892,481
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 103,148
$ 592,753
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
868,308
1,070,148
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,567
539,817
Other borrowings
1,018,011
726,101
Total Borrowings
$ 2,525,034
$ 2,928,819
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$ 297,888
$ 293,404
$ 292,739
$ 287,442
$ 278,695
$ 293,404
$ 269,366
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
23,444
—
—
—
—
23,444
—
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit
55,906
—
—
—
—
55,906
—
Loans charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(7,853)
(26)
(3,547)
(860)
(230)
(7,879)
(13,592)
Commercial and industrial
(2,955)
(7,632)
(3,397)
(3,220)
(2,017)
(10,587)
(2,629)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(35)
(251)
—
—
(62)
(286)
(62)
Consumer and home equity
(1,766)
(2,238)
(2,192)
(1,803)
(1,313)
(4,004)
(3,519)
Real estate - construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Leases and other loans(2)
(1,398)
(805)
(1,096)
(1,396)
(1,165)
(2,203)
(1,888)
Total loans charged off
(14,007)
(10,952)
(10,232)
(7,279)
(4,787)
(24,959)
(21,690)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
146
152
160
101
29
298
815
Commercial and industrial
796
1,248
779
620
988
2,044
2,074
Real estate - residential mortgage
122
116
278
37
58
238
106
Consumer and home equity
1,161
676
555
1,023
959
1,837
1,620
Real estate - construction
233
—
87
—
569
233
771
Leases and other loans(2)
247
162
374
400
213
409
329
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
2,705
2,354
2,233
2,181
2,816
5,059
5,715
Net loans charged off
(11,302)
(8,598)
(7,999)
(5,098)
(1,971)
(19,900)
(15,975)
Provision for credit losses(1)
10,005
13,082
8,664
10,395
10,718
23,087
34,051
Balance at end of period
$ 375,941
$ 297,888
$ 293,404
$ 292,739
$ 287,442
$ 375,941
$ 287,442
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.04 %
0.18 %
0.15 %
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
Provision for credit losses(1)
$ (1,393)
$ (2,157)
$ 1,144
$ (458)
$ (971)
$ (3,550)
$ 240
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-accrual loans
$ 135,367
$ 129,628
$ 121,620
$ 113,022
$ 123,280
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
26,962
26,521
31,721
27,962
24,415
Total non-performing loans
162,329
156,149
153,341
140,984
147,695
Other real estate owned
1,444
277
896
2,549
3,881
Total non-performing assets
$ 163,773
$ 156,426
$ 154,237
$ 143,533
$ 151,576
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 50,817
$ 44,118
$ 41,020
$ 33,365
$ 30,588
Real estate - commercial mortgage
46,343
47,891
46,527
44,058
55,048
Real estate - residential mortgage
40,955
40,685
42,029
40,560
39,157
Consumer and home equity
11,589
10,172
10,878
11,580
10,469
Leases and other loans(2)
9,993
10,135
10,011
10,744
11,334
Real estate - construction
2,632
3,148
2,876
677
1,099
Total non-performing loans
$ 162,329
$ 156,149
$ 153,341
$ 140,984
$ 147,695
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF ASSETS ACQUIRED AND LIABILITIES ASSUMED IN ACQUISITION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
as of April 26, 2024
Assets
Fair Value
Adjusted Assets
Cash payment received from FDIC
$ 809,920
$ —
$ 809,920
Assets acquired:
Cash and due from banks
208,451
—
208,451
Other interest-earning assets
37,931
—
37,931
Investment securities
1,961,099
(22,528)
1,938,571
Net loans
2,883,930
(378,890)
2,505,040
Net premises and equipment
2,669
(1,699)
970
Accrued interest receivable
16,164
—
16,164
Goodwill and intangible assets
—
92,600
92,600
Other assets
11,715
67
11,782
Total Assets
$ 5,121,959
$ (310,450)
$ 4,811,509
Liabilities assumed:
Deposits
4,112,325
—
4,112,325
Borrowings
1,434,846
1,130
1,435,976
Other liabilities
10,771
1,088
11,859
Total Liabilities
$ 5,557,942
$ 2,218
$ 5,560,160
Gain on acquisition, before tax
$ 61,269
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
$ 47,392
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Explanatory
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
$ 77,045
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
4,556
441
441
441
912
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
13,803
—
—
—
—
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(571)
—
—
—
—
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
23,444
—
—
—
—
Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
—
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
(47,392)
—
—
—
—
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
20,282
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
(20,266)
—
—
—
—
Plus: FDIC special assessment
—
956
6,494
—
—
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
6,323
6,329
3,197
—
—
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(9,961)
(1,591)
(1,896)
(714)
(192)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 82,494
$ 65,363
$ 68,835
$ 72,220
$ 77,765
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
167,191
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share
$ 0.47
$ 0.40
$ 0.42
$ 0.43
$ 0.47
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,101,609
$ 2,757,679
$ 2,760,139
$ 2,566,693
$ 2,642,152
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
(561,885)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,260,705
$ 2,004,687
$ 2,006,574
$ 1,812,531
$ 1,887,389
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
181,831
162,087
163,801
164,084
166,097
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
$ 12.43
$ 12.37
$ 12.25
$ 11.05
$ 11.36
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Operating return on average assets(2)
Net income
$ 94,975
$ 61,941
$ 64,263
$ 72,097
$ 79,607
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
4,556
441
441
441
912
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
13,803
—
—
—
—
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(571)
—
—
—
—
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
23,444
—
—
—
—
Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
—
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
(47,392)
—
—
—
—
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
20,282
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
(20,266)
—
—
—
—
Plus: FDIC special assessment
—
956
6,494
—
—
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
6,323
6,329
3,197
—
—
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(9,961)
(1,591)
(1,896)
(714)
(192)
Operating net income (numerator)
$ 85,056
$ 67,925
$ 71,397
$ 74,782
$ 80,327
Total average assets
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,397,671
$ 27,377,836
$ 27,235,567
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
(68,234)
(4,666)
(5,106)
(5,548)
(6,417)
Total operating average assets (denominator)
$ 30,706,657
$ 27,422,960
$ 27,392,565
$ 27,372,288
$ 27,229,150
Operating return on average assets
1.11 %
1.00 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
1.18 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
$ 77,045
Plus: Intangible amortization
4,688
573
597
601
1,072
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
13,803
—
—
—
—
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(571)
—
—
—
—
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
23,444
—
—
—
—
Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
—
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
(47,392)
—
—
—
—
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
20,282
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
(20,266)
—
—
—
—
Plus: FDIC special assessment
—
956
6,494
—
—
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
6,323
6,329
3,197
—
—
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(9,989)
(1,618)
(1,929)
(747)
(225)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 82,598
$ 65,468
$ 68,958
$ 72,347
$ 77,892
Average shareholders' equity
$ 2,952,671
$ 2,766,945
$ 2,618,024
$ 2,645,977
$ 2,647,464
Less: Average preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(624,471)
(560,393)
(560,977)
(561,578)
(563,146)
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 2,135,322
$ 2,013,674
$ 1,864,169
$ 1,891,521
$ 1,891,440
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
15.56 %
13.08 %
14.68 %
15.17 %
16.52 %
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,101,609
$ 2,757,679
$ 2,760,139
$ 2,566,693
$ 2,642,152
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
(561,885)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,260,705
$ 2,004,687
$ 2,006,574
$ 1,812,531
$ 1,887,389
Total assets
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
$ 27,403,163
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
(561,885)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 31,121,787
$ 27,082,843
$ 27,011,228
$ 26,813,893
$ 26,841,278
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.26 %
7.40 %
7.43 %
6.76 %
7.03 %
Efficiency ratio
Non-interest expense
$ 199,488
$ 177,600
$ 180,552
$ 171,020
$ 168,018
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(13,803)
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
20,266
—
—
—
—
Less: FDIC special assessment
—
(956)
(6,494)
—
—
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(6,323)
(6,329)
(3,197)
—
—
Less: Intangible amortization
(4,688)
(573)
(597)
(601)
(1,072)
Less: Debt extinguishment
—
—
720
—
—
Non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 194,940
$ 169,742
$ 170,984
$ 170,419
$ 166,946
Net interest income
$ 241,720
$ 206,937
$ 212,006
$ 213,842
$ 212,852
Tax equivalent adjustment
4,556
4,592
4,549
4,442
4,405
Plus: Total non-interest income
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
60,585
Plus: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
—
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(571)
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
(47,392)
—
—
—
—
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
20,282
—
752
—
4
Total revenue (denominator)
$ 311,452
$ 268,518
$ 275,583
$ 277,203
$ 277,846
Efficiency ratio
62.6 %
63.2 %
62.0 %
61.5 %
60.1 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
Non-interest expense
$ 199,488
$ 177,600
$ 180,552
$ 171,020
$ 168,018
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments
—
—
—
—
—
Less: Intangible amortization
(4,688)
(573)
(597)
(601)
(1,072)
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(13,803)
—
—
—
—
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
20,266
—
—
—
—
Less: FDIC special assessment
—
(956)
(6,494)
—
—
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(6,323)
(6,329)
(3,197)
—
—
Non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 194,940
$ 169,742
$ 170,264
$ 170,419
$ 166,946
Total average assets (denominator)
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,397,671
$ 27,377,836
$ 27,235,567
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets
2.55 %
2.49 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
2.46 %
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Note: numbers in this report may not sum due to rounding.
