  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
18.28 USD   +0.77%
04:29pFulton Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09FULTON FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/08Fulton Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend

11/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a special cash dividend of six cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Fulton declared quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of fifteen cents per share in each of the first, second and third quarters of 2022. The Board is expected to consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December 2022 meeting.

Fulton, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 019 M - -
Net income 2022 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 3 038 M 3 038 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,14 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
George W. Hodges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.71%3 038
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.70%134 611
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.89%69 555
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-10.23%48 913
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.05%48 637
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-15.39%47 328