Fulton Financial : Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends - Form 8-K

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Fulton Financial : Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

03/15/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly
Common and Preferred Dividends

March 15, 2022 -- LANCASTER, PA -- The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that was declared on December 21, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on April 15, 2022, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of March 31, 2022, for the period from and including January 15, 2022 to, but excluding, April 15, 2022.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,200 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fultonbank.com.

Fulton Financial Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 20:59:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 926 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 2 833 M 2 833 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 71,0%
