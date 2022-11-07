Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-11-07 pm EST
18.27 USD   -0.41%
01:06pFulton Financial Merges Its Prudential Bank Subsidiary Into Fulton Bank, N.A.
BU
10/19Transcript : Fulton Financial Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/19Tranche Update on Fulton Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fulton Financial Merges Its Prudential Bank Subsidiary Into Fulton Bank, N.A.

11/07/2022 | 01:06pm EST
Former Prudential Bank customers now have access to full suite of Fulton Bank products, services and financial centers

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton") announced the merger of Prudential Bank with and into Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank"), effective November 5, 2022, and the subsequent conversion of Prudential Bank's systems onto Fulton Bank's banking platforms. This conversion brings new products and services to former Prudential Bank customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005950/en/

Spring Garden Exterior Branding (Photo: Business Wire)

Spring Garden Exterior Branding (Photo: Business Wire)

“We welcome Prudential Bank customers to Fulton Bank! You now have access to our full suite of products, services, digital platforms and financial centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Bank’s Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to be expanding Fulton Bank’s presence in Philadelphia, and we look forward to serving our new customers, strengthening the Philadelphia community and continuing to fulfill our company purpose to change lives for the better.”

As previously announced, in conjunction with its acquisition of Prudential Bancorp. Inc. on July 1, 2022, Fulton made a $2 million contribution to the Fulton Forward Foundation. Those funds were designated to provide impact gifts to nonprofit community organizations in Philadelphia that are focused on advancing economic empowerment -- particularly in underserved communities. Nonprofit organizations whose programs align with the Foundation’s programmatic areas of focus can request funds on Fulton Bank’s website, www.fultonbank.com, by searching “Fulton Forward®.”

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As part of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 019 M - -
Net income 2022 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 3 070 M 3 070 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,34 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
George W. Hodges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.88%3 070
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.30%131 109
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.21%68 725
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.05%51 250
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.57%49 085
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.96%44 625