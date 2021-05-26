Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulton Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULT   US3602711000

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulton Financial : George K. Martin Joins Fulton Financial Corporation Board of Directors

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

George K. Martin, of Virginia, managing partner of the Richmond, Virginia office of McGuire Woods LLP, has been elected to the board of directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), effective May 25, 2021. Martin fills the board seat vacated by retiring director Patrick Freer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006053/en/

George K. Martin (Photo: Business Wire)

George K. Martin (Photo: Business Wire)

Martin has been a partner with the law firm since 1990 and practices construction and commercial real estate law. He is admitted to practice in the Virginia Supreme Court, U.S. Tax Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Martin brings to the Fulton Board of Directors extensive senior leadership, legal, real estate and risk management experience. He has been a director of Fulton Bank since 2016, and prior to joining the Fulton Bank board he was a member of Fulton Bank’s Central Virginia Advisory Board.

Martin is active in the Richmond, Virginia and Metro DC communities. He is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia School of Law. He also serves on the Jefferson Scholars Foundation Board and Executive Committee, and the Governing Council and Executive Committee at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. Additionally, he is a member of the University of Virginia School of Architecture Foundation Board. Since 1991, he has served on the Housing and Development Law Institute Board (Washington, D.C.).

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information can be found at www.fult.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:31pFULTON FINANCIAL  : George K. Martin Joins Fulton Financial Corporation Board of..
BU
05/25FULTON FINANCIAL  : Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
05/25FULTON FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/14FULTON FINANCIAL CORP  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
05/07FULTON FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : Fulton Financial Corp Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Sec..
MT
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Fulton Financial Corp Acquires Stock Via Option/Deri..
MT
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Fulton Financial Corp Converts/Exercises Derivative ..
MT
05/04FULTON FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/04FULTON FINANCIAL  : Performance Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 896 M - -
Net income 2021 229 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,08 $
Last Close Price 16,78 $
Spread / Highest target 7,27%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION31.92%2 729
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%175 155
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.27.20%74 466
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.55%73 128
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.33%62 218
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.13%54 662