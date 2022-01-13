Log in
    9757   JP3825800000

FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

(9757)
Funai Soken Incorporated : Consulting Group Partners with Zoho Japan on Digital Solutions Staff Training Services.

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
For Immediate Release

Funai Soken Consulting Group Partners with Zoho Japan on Digital Solutions Staff

Training Services to Help Alleviate Digitally-Skilled Worker Shortages

December 28, 2021. Osaka, JAPAN-Funai Soken Holdings Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange section 1, 9757) announced today that it had entered into a Training and Certification Partnership Agreement with Zoho Japan Corporation to cooperate on digital solutions staff training services.

Under the agreement, Funai Soken Corporate Relations, a company of the Funai Soken Consulting Group will, with the cooperation of Zoho Japan and its India-based headquarters, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., create Zoho-based digital solutions staff training programs for Japanese trainees, and provide certification by Zoho Japan for those who meet certain criteria. The partnership will not only accelerate the local market penetration of the Zoho suite of cloud-based business solutions, but will also enable the Funai Soken Consulting Group to help Japan build a workforce with the skills needed to power the digital transformation the nation so desperately requires. Training is set to begin in the summer of 2022 with an elementary program, and more levels are scheduled to follow.

Funai Soken Holdings is the holding company of the Funai Soken Consulting Group, Japan's foremost comprehensive provider of management consulting solutions for SMEs and mid-scale companies. Zoho Japan is the Japanese distributor and support services provider for products made by Zoho Corporation, a global provider of software with offering more than 50 applications to help customers with sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, back-office operations, productivity improvements, and collaborations.

Zoho is a suite of cloud-based solutions to help businesses digitalize their operations and improve efficiency. With more than 70 million users at 250,000 companies worldwide, Zoho is currently expanding its user base in Japan, too. Zoho has dozens of applications to help businesses grow, including CRM, MA, groupware, project management, online office functions, and more. With prices ranging from free to affordable, Zoho is the ideal SaaS platform for enterprises of all sizes from SME to major corporation.

For more information regarding this matter, contact:

Takahisa Okumura

Head of Management Administration Divisional Headquarters

Funai Soken Holdings, Inc.

Mail: ir@funaisoken.co.jp

About Funai Soken Holdings

Name:

Funai Soken Holdings Inc.

HQ:

4-4-10 Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka

President & CEO:

Takayuki Nakatani

Incorporated:

March 6, 1970

Capital:

3,125 million yen

About Zoho Japan

Name:

Zoho Japan Corporation

HQ:

13th floor, Minato Mirai Center Bldg., 3-6-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama

President:

Manikandan Thangaraj

Incorporated:

September 6, 2001

Capital:

400 million yen (wholly owned by Zoho Corporation Pte. Ltd. of Singapore)

- End -

Agreement Signing Ceremony

A signing ceremony was held at Funai Soken Holdings' Tokyo Headquarters on December 28, 2021.

From left:

Kazuhiro Oyama, vice president of Zoho Japan

Manikandan Thangaraj, president of Zoho Japan (on screen)

Takayuki Nakatani, president & CEO of Funai Soken Holdings

© 2021 Funai Soken Holdings Inc.

1

Disclaimer

Funai Soken Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
