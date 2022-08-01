Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Function International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTI   THA804010009

FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FTI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-26
2.340 THB   +1.74%
07:35aFUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Changing of Chief Accountant
PU
07/07FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Appointment of Director, Executive Committee, Risk Management Committee and the change of authorized directors to sign on behalf of the Company
PU
07/07Function International Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Function International Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Changing of Chief Accountant

Security Symbol:

FTI

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant

Accounting Manager

Title

Miss

Name

Vanida

Surname

Issarasurakij

Effective Date of Termination

26-Jul-2022

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant

Assistant Accounting Manager

Title

Miss

Name

Thanuttha

Surname

Junbangplee

Effective Date of Appointment

01-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Vikorn Poovapat)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Function International pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:35aFUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Changing of Chief Accountant
PU
07/07FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Appointment of Director, Executive Committee, Risk Managem..
PU
07/07Function International Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the use of proceeds from capital increase receiv..
PU
07/01FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
07/01Function International Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Director
CI
05/18Function International Public Company Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of THB..
CI
2021Function International Public Company Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 718 M - -
Net income 2021 36,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 053 M 29,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Function International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikorn Poovapat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman
Arunsak Wongkawiwit COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Tanachot Saenharn CAO & Director-Human Resources
Taveesak Foongkiatcharoen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNCTION INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-17.70%28 252
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.81%6 371
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-21.45%3 073
SJW GROUP-10.30%1 986
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-36.94%1 466