Function International Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

Headline: Changing of Chief Accountant Security Symbol: FTI

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant Accounting Manager Title Miss Name Vanida Surname Issarasurakij Effective Date of Termination 26-Jul-2022 Chief Accountant Position of Chief Accountant Assistant Accounting Manager Title Miss Name Thanuttha Surname Junbangplee Effective Date of Appointment 01-Aug-2022 Signature _________________ (Mr. Vikorn Poovapat) Chief Executive Officer Authorized Person to Disclose Information

