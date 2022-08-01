Function International Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

|
Headline:
|
Changing of Chief Accountant
|
Security Symbol:
|
FTI
|
|
Announcement Details
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Chief Accountant
|
Position of Chief Accountant
|
Accounting Manager
|
|
|
Title
|
Miss
|
|
|
Name
|
Vanida
|
|
|
Surname
|
Issarasurakij
|
|
|
Effective Date of Termination
|
26-Jul-2022
|
|
|
Chief Accountant
|
|
|
|
Position of Chief Accountant
|
Assistant Accounting Manager
|
|
|
Title
|
Miss
|
|
|
Name
|
Thanuttha
|
|
|
Surname
|
Junbangplee
|
|
|
Effective Date of Appointment
|
01-Aug-2022
|
|
|
Signature _________________
|
|
(Mr. Vikorn Poovapat)
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Authorized Person to Disclose
|
|
Information
|
|
|
