MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Fundamental Global (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Strong Global Entertainment.

In the transaction, the stockholders of Strong Global Entertainment will receive 1.5 common shares of Fundamental Global for each share of Strong Global Entertainment. The transaction may not be in the best interest of the shareholders of Fundamental Global. Insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Akili's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

