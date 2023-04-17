Advanced search
    FCH   GB00BG0TPX62

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:44:57 2023-04-17 am EDT
53.26 GBX   +2.42%
08:46aBritain's digital finance firms under pressure after banking turmoil, execs say
RE
03/31Funding Circle : Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
03/08LendingTree Adds Funding Circle to Its Marketplace Network of SMB Lenders And Products
BU
Britain's digital finance firms under pressure after banking turmoil, execs say

04/17/2023 | 08:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Digital finance firms in Britain will find it tougher to raise funds due to higher interest rates and investor caution after the collapse of U.S.-based technology lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), executives told an industry event on Monday.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates eleven times since December 2021 in a bid to curb soaring inflation, which has squeezed living standards. However, the hikes have also led to higher funding costs for companies.

"The bar on capital has been raised, from an era where there was [effectively] 0% interest rates and relatively easy access to cash and capital," said TS Anil, CEO of British digital bank Monzo, speaking at the Innovate Finance conference in London.

Now, Anil said, investors are holding companies to higher standards. He said this was "healthy for the industry because it takes the froth out."

Anil said last month's banking sector turmoil, sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank which spooked investors and caused a rout in global banking stocks, could contribute to a broad shake-up in the digital finance sector.

The Bank of England is considering an overhaul of its deposit guarantee scheme, which could include boosting the amount covered for businesses if lenders hit trouble, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"The Bank of England looking at the regulations... is the sensible course to do," Sam Everington, senior executive at British digital bank Starling, told the event in London.

Britain's digital banks will need support over the next few weeks and months to help them cope with the market fallout from SVB's demise, trade body Innovate Finance warned last month.

Digital finance company bosses speaking at the event said they were confident the sector could weather tough economic conditions, but said pressure was building on business models.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO of fintech Funding Circle, said much of the digital finance industry had only ever known low interest rates, but she was confident the industry could still show its value.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Sharon Singleton)

By Iain Withers and Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 163 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2023 -29,5 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net cash 2023 154 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 184 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 075
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,00 GBX
Average target price 115,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Jacobs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Swati Lay Chief Information Security Officer
Bruno Tavares Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-5.45%229
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.20%43 481
ORIX CORPORATION7.15%19 869
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-9.31%12 768
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED13.46%8 233
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.01%5 928
