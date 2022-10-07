Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Funding Circle Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCH   GB00BG0TPX62

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:01 2022-10-07 am EDT
44.52 GBX   +3.53%
09:03aFunding Circle Applauds Biden-Harris Administration's Plan to Allow Fintech Participation in SBA Flagship 7(a) Program
BU
10/04Bank for International Settlements Releases Fed Study Findings on the Impact of Fintech Lending on Credit Access for U.S. Small Businesses
BU
09/08FTSE 100 Closed Higher Despite ECB's Interest-Rate Hike
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funding Circle Applauds Biden-Harris Administration's Plan to Allow Fintech Participation in SBA Flagship 7(a) Program

10/07/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Small Business Administration (SBA) to lift 40-year moratorium on allowing state-licensed Fintech lenders to originate government-guaranteed small business loans, increasing funding options for 31MM+ small business owners in the U.S.

The White House this week announced plans to introduce a rule lifting a 1982 Small Business Administration (SBA) moratorium on issuing new licenses for Small Business Lending Companies (SBLCs), which would expand SBA-backed 7(a) loan origination abilities for state licensed and regulated lenders that operate nationally in the United States.

Under this new rule, fintech lenders like Funding Circle — the leading online platform for small business loans — and others, including non-federally regulated lenders and non-depository lending institutions, will be able to begin originating these loans themselves after acquiring an SBLC license from the SBA. Prior to the introduction of S.2690, the Expanding Access to Affordable Credit for Small Businesses Act, state licensed lenders were restricted to issuing SBA 7(a) loans in one state. In addition, since 1982, just 14 SBLC licenses have been issued, further limiting access to funding for many U.S. small and medium businesses (SMBs).

The SBA intends for this policy to increase lending to the smallest and minority-owned businesses amid a steady decline in loans under $250,000 by traditional banks, which the agency has historically relied on to distribute 7(a) and 504 loans. The SBA has received research and motions from members of Congress, and has witnessed firsthand how fintech lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) stepped up to serve the businesses disproportionately overlooked by other types of lenders. Expanding the program to include fintech lenders serving the populations SBA is aiming to reach means more small business owners will have access to alternative, government-backed options for funding.

“Funding Circle applauds the Biden Administration, along with Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Jason Crow (D-CO) for working on this bipartisan, bicameral solution to help expand access to capital for America’s smallest and underserved businesses,” said Ryan Metcalf, Head of Public Policy and Social Impact at Funding Circle US.

The announcement follows the release of research conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia that analyzed proprietary loan-level data from two fintech small business lending platforms, one of which was Funding Circle. The study found that Funding Circle is expanding credit access to those underserved small business owners who are not likely to receive funding from traditional lenders and is doing so at a lower cost, in part through a more accurate loan risk-assessment process.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers. Since 2010, Funding Circle has originated $4.1 billion to 40,000 small businesses in the U.S. and $19.4 billion to 130,000 globally.

For small businesses, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

For financial institutions, Funding Circle provides a digital end-to-end lending-as-a-service solution enabling quicker, lower cost financing for their small business customers.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
09:03aFunding Circle Applauds Biden-Harris Administration's Plan to Allow Fintech Participati..
BU
10/04Bank for International Settlements Releases Fed Study Findings on the Impact of Fintech..
BU
09/08FTSE 100 Closed Higher Despite ECB's Interest-Rate Hike
DJ
09/08FTSE 100 Edges Higher as ECB Decision Nears
DJ
09/08Transcript : Funding Circle Holdings plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
09/08Shares of Companies With Fracking Interests Rise on Expected Energy Plan
DJ
09/08AB Foods Shares Tumble as it Cautions on Primark Margin
DJ
09/08FTSE 100 to Rise on U.S. Gains as ECB Awaited
DJ
09/08Earnings Flash (FCH.L) FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS Reports H1 EPS GBX1.80
MT
09/08Funding Circle Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 162 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 -14,8 M -16,6 M -16,6 M
Net cash 2022 219 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,00 GBX
Average target price 162,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 278%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Jacobs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Swati Lay Chief Information Security Officer
Bruno Tavares Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-61.61%170
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED6.12%54 409
ORIX CORPORATION-8.67%17 520
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-32.12%15 171
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED39.98%7 290
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-30.20%5 105