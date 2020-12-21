Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Funding Circle Holdings plc    FCH   GB00BG0TPX62

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/21 08:31:42 am
85.05 GBX   +0.06%
08:09aFUNDING CIRCLE : Pints win prizes
PU
12/04FUNDING CIRCLE : Christmas like no other
PU
11/25FUNDING CIRCLE : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funding Circle : PINTS WIN PRIZES

12/21/2020 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PINTS WIN PRIZES

21 December 2020

A hobby 'micro' brewery started in the cramped living room of an ex-council flat has grown into a million-pound business that has weathered the alcohol industry's biggest ever storm.

Andrew Birkby, 35, and William Harris, 32, launched Wildcard Brewery after making their own beer from a home brew kit.

They took a shot in the notoriously difficult industry by maxing out a £2,000 personal credit card and rented equipment at an Essex brewery in 2012.

Eight years on, and with the help of one of the UK's few female master brewers, Jaega Wise, Wildcard is now an award-winning business turning over more than £1.2 million per year.

And despite the pub and alcohol industry being severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown, the business in Walthamstow, East London, still expects growth of around 12 per cent this year.

Founder Andrew, originally from Nottingham, said: 'It has been tough this year but by being flexible we have managed to find a way through.

'On the day the lockdown started we opened an e-commerce store and started delivering to doorsteps.

'We diverted beer from kegs into cans. Being smaller and independent meant we were able to move quickly.

'The online shop is an area that we want to continue to grow. It's been really positive - we sell a lot to local customers but we're now also delivering nationwide.

'Over the past year we've grown by 12 per cent. If you were to tell me that in January, I would have been disappointed, but all things considered we're thrilled with how it's gone.'

After using the brewery in Essex, a process known as cuckoo brewing, they found a pub in Walthamstow which let them use their cellar to brew from in return for running mini beer festivals and helping to rejuvenate the venue.

By 2013 they got their first industrial unit. Knowing cashflow was important, they opened a tap bar on site and soon outgrew it.

At their current site, they are at capacity, brewing 12,000 litres of beer each week and selling online, in pubs and at around 800 Tesco stores across the UK.

When the first lockdown kicked in, they moved everything temporarily to cans and launched their web shop and at the peak were selling £20,000 of beer online per week.

To help with working capital, the brewers used Funding Circle on three occasions, including through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan scheme.

They now employ 12 staff full-time and their first employee was Jaega Wise, a chemical engineer who is their head brewer.

In the build up to Christmas, they have seen a big uptake in people buying via their web shop - including customers buying gift boxes and merchandise along with cases of beer.

Andrew added:'We started Wildcard because of our love for beer and we're excited by the journey and the next steps.

'We were a shoestring start-up with no capital and no family wealth, so we needed to be creative, using personal credit cards and other breweries at the beginning. As we became more established, Funding Circle has played an important role.'

Wildcard Brewery is one of more than 61,000 UK businesses which have been supported by Funding Circle over the past 10 years.

Lisa Jacobs, Europe managing director at Funding Circle, said: 'Andrew and William are a great example of how entrepreneurs can turn their passion into a successful business.

'We are proud to have supported thousands of businesses like Wildcard Brewery and it is fantastic to see how they have adapted and grown their business during one of the most difficult economic periods in history.'

ENDS

For more information:

Funding Circle: press@fundingcircle.com; +44 (0) 203 667 2245

Notes to editors

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a small and medium enterprise ('SME') loans platform. Since launching in 2010, investors and lenders across Funding Circle's geographies - including retail investors, banks, specialty finance companies asset management companies, insurance companies, government-backed entities and funds - have lent approximately £10 billion to 90,000 businesses globally.

Disclaimer

Funding Circle Holdings plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:08:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
08:09aFUNDING CIRCLE : Pints win prizes
PU
12/04FUNDING CIRCLE : Christmas like no other
PU
11/25FUNDING CIRCLE : Trading Update
PU
11/24FUNDING CIRCLE : ups forecasts after strong growth in Britain
RE
11/05FUNDING CIRCLE : British Business Investments announces new £30 million commitme..
PU
09/24FUNDING CIRCLE : operating losses rise but sees long-term lending opportunity
RE
09/24FUNDING CIRCLE : H1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
09/24FUNDING CIRCLE : Half Year 2020 Results
PU
07/08FUNDING CIRCLE : Britain's Funding Circle to cut 85 U.S. jobs
RE
05/13FUNDING CIRCLE : FinTechs join forces to support small businesses
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 205 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -155 M -155 M
Net cash 2020 193 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 300 M 405 M 398 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 004
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 185,00 GBX
Last Close Price 85,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 402%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samir Desai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Swati Lay Chief Technology Officer
Henry Willem Nelis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-2.75%405
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED54.42%711 978
NETFLIX, INC.65.17%236 117
PROSUS N.V.38.85%178 876
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.21%89 282
NASPERS LIMITED31.34%88 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ