Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results

Funding Circle Holdings plc Full Year 2023 Results Embargoed until 7.00am, 7 March 2024 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS GO FORWARD FOCUS ON PROFITABLE UK BUSINESS £25M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED Funding Circle Holdings plc (“Funding Circle”) today announces results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023. Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, says: “I’m pleased with our 2023 performance. We delivered a solid set of results in FY 2023, in line with our expectations, and made good progress against our multi-product strategy. In the UK, we have expanded our product range with the rollout of our Card product so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle. Our UK Loans business was profitable and our FlexiPay business grew strongly with transactions nearly quadrupling. We continue to deliver a superior experience for our customers. “Looking ahead, we will be focused on our UK business – comprising UK Loans and FlexiPay – to drive improved Group cash and profits and deliver greater shareholder value. Whilst the US business offers attractive long term growth, it also requires a significant amount of cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition and we don’t believe that this is the best course of action for the Group. We have received indications of interest for the US business and will update further in due course. “Our go forward UK business will be PBT profitable in H2 2024 and has an attractive growth and profitability profile over the medium term. We look forward to executing against our plan to help more SMEs get the funding they need to win and to capture growth in a large, underserved market. “We believe the share price materially undervalues the business and as such will be buying back up to £25m shares.” Executive Summary: We delivered a solid Group performance in line with expectations: Total income grew 7% to £162.2m (FY 2022: £151.0m); Group AEBITDA of negative £3.9m (FY 2022: £9.5m) with strong profit in UK Loans offset by continued investment into FlexiPay and the US business. Profitable UK Loans business with AEBITDA of £21.3m (FY 2022: £13.8m) and PBT of £6.5m (FY 2022: loss before tax of £1.8m). FlexiPay transactions almost quadrupled to £234m (FY 2022: £59m). Loan returns remain robust and attractive with continued institutional investor demand to fund loans; £1.1bn of forward flow agreements in the UK.

We continue to execute against the three strategic pillars of our medium-term plan: Attract more businesses: strengthening existing distribution channels and expanding into new embedded and intermediated channels to enable more businesses to reach us. FlexiPay extends our product range so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle, driving increased relevance and attracting new customers. Launched second year of sports sponsorship with Premiership Rugby and secured Jamie George as our brand ambassador, driving increased brand metrics. Say yes to more businesses : serving more businesses through an expanded set of Funding Circle products and further integration with third party lenders. Marketplace (where we refer businesses we cannot support to other lenders) showing continued strong momentum, with over £100m UK lending through 2023. Continued innovation in core product with expanded product offering via the third iteration of the UK government Recovery Loan Scheme since August. #1 in new products: using our capabilities to enter new markets where we can develop market-leading products. FlexiPay transactions grew ~4x in 2023, with £297m FlexiPay transactions since launch. Completed FlexiPay card launch – now available to new and existing customers, with over 6,600 cards issued so far.

Looking ahead, we are focused on a profitable UK business with attractive growth prospects, which we believe will deliver greater shareholder value: Received early indications of interest in the US business and will provide an update in due course. Go-forward UK business combines scalable and profitable UK Loans business with high-growth FlexiPay business. Over the next 3-4 years we expect net income growth of 15-20% CAGR with PBT margins of >15%

Performance Highlights 2023 £m 2022[1] £m Originations: i) Loans Originations 1,456 1,422 ii) FlexiPay Transactions 234 59 Loans under Management (LuM): i) Loans under Management 3,284 3,725 ii) FlexiPay Balances 56 18 Key Financials: Operating income 154.8 133.7 Net investment income[2] 7.4 17.3 Total income 162.2 151.0 Fair value gains 8.7 4.8 Net income 168.2 155.8 AEBITDA2 (3.9) 9.5 Loss before taxation (33.2) (12.9) Cash 221.4 177.7 Net Assets 246.8 284.0 Financial Summary: Loans Originations growth of 2% to £1.5bn (2022: £1.4bn) reflects prudent approach to lending. Commercial lending saw strong growth.

LuM reduced to £3.3bn (2022: £3.7bn), reflecting the repayment of government loans.

FlexiPay saw continued momentum with transactions almost quadrupling to £234m (2022: £59m) and end of month balances up to £56m (2022: £18m).

Operating income grew to £154.8m (2022: £133.7m) following origination yield increases, income from FlexiPay and improved interest on corporate cash.

Net investment income was £7.4m (2022: £17.3m) and, as expected, continues to reduce as investments amortise down or have been sold.

Fair value gains of £8.7m (2022: £4.8m) from the strong credit performance of on balance sheet loans.

AEBITDA of negative £3.9m (2022: positive £9.5m) reflects planned investment in both the US Loans business and FlexiPay.

The UK Loans business was AEBITDA positive at £21.3m (2022: £13.8m) and profitable at a PBT level at £6.5m (2022: loss before tax of £1.8m).

Loss before tax was £33.2m (2022: loss before tax of £12.9m) reflecting the above planned investments.

Net assets remain robust at £246.8m (2022: £284.0m), with the reduction down to investment in the US Loans business and FlexiPay. Group cash is £221.4m (2022: £177.7m), of which £169.6m (2022: £165.6m) is unrestricted [3] . 1 To improve clarity and to better reflect our evolving business, we made certain changes to the presentation of our financial results within our Half Year 2023 results which are reflected in our Full Year 2023 results. All interest earned is now shown within Total Income (and consequently AEBITDA), where previously interest earned on cash was presented below operating profit. With no meaningful other items between operating profit and profit before tax we no longer present an operating profit line item. Comparative financial information has been re-presented with further detail provided in Note 2. 2For definitions of non-GAAP measures refer to Note 2. 3 Unrestricted cash refers to total cash less cash that is restricted in use. The restricted cash is cash that is not available for general use by the company as it is held within investment vehicles and generally payable to third parties. Outlook: We set out the following guidance for 2024: FY 2024 UK Loans FlexiPay Total income >10% growth 3x growth PBT Margins of 8-12% (20-25% AEBITDA margins) Continued investment, with losses at a similar level to FY23 The UK businesses (UK Loans and FlexiPay) will be PBT positive from H2 2024 Board changes Eric Daniels will not be standing for re-election as a Director at the Company’s AGM on 15 May 2024. Share buyback Funding Circle announces that it intends to commence a discretionary programme to purchase ordinary shares of £0.001 each in its share capital, up to maximum consideration of £25 million, because the share price materially undervalues the business. Forward looking statements and other important information: This document contains forward looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that reflect Funding Circle’s beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and financial and operational performance. These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other factors, which may be beyond the control of Funding Circle and which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied from such forward looking statements. Nothing contained within this document is or should be relied upon as a warranty, promise or representation, express or implied, as to the future performance of Funding Circle or its business. Any historical information contained in this statistical information is not indicative of future performance. The information contained in this document is provided as of the dates shown. Nothing in this document should be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or accounting advice, or solicitation for or an offer to invest in Funding Circle. Business Review Funding Circle is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over £80bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and £1.3trn of B2B SME payments each year. What sets us apart is an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. This advantage is clear in our credit assessment process, with our models 3x better at discriminating risk than traditional bureau scores. It also delivers superior results for our customers. 80% of UK applicants receive an instant decision, we have a strong NPS of 79 and see strong repeat usage, especially with FlexiPay. We made good, solid progress in 2023 despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Alongside progressing the launch of new products and delivering against our strategic pillars, our priority has been to serve our small business customers responsibly and deliver robust loan returns in a high inflation environment. At a Group level, we delivered financial results in line with expectations with total income of £162.2m, up 7%, and AEBITDA loss of £3.9m, reflecting a strong step-up in profitability from our UK Loans business and investment in FlexiPay and in US Loans. We closed the year with a very healthy unrestricted cash balance of £169.6m, up from £165.6m, as legacy investments paid down, offsetting the operating cash outflow in the US and FlexiPay. During the year, we saw good momentum in our two UK businesses - UK Loans and FlexiPay. Our more mature UK Loans business is profitable and margins improved half-on-half. In 2023, UK Loans delivered AEBITDA profit of £21.3m and PBT of £6.5m, up from £13.8m and a loss of £1.8m in 2022, respectively. Our newer FlexiPay business, which helps small businesses manage their cashflows, delivered strong growth in 2023, building on a successful full launch of the product in 2022. Transactions near quadrupled to £234m, compared to £59m in 2022, as we saw FlexiPay quickly become an essential and ongoing part of customers cashflow management toolkit. We more than trebled the number of active accounts to c.6,500 at the end of 2023 and we have been encouraged by the increasingly predictable repeat behaviour among users. We also continued to innovate and expand our product set in 2023. In the second half we launched our integrated FlexiPay card. Whilst this remains at an early stage, with its launch, customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle. In the US, we made steady progress. We saw good growth in the first half of 2023, which moderated as the year progressed. Total income for US Loans was £32.5m in 2023, from £29.1m in 2022, and the business recorded an AEBITDA loss of £10.6m, increasing from a loss of £3.1m in 2022. During the year, the team were successful in receiving the tentative award of an SBA 7(a) licence. We have now reached a point where future growth in the US will require significant cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition. Against this, we have determined that a focus on our profitable UK business will deliver greater shareholder value with improved profitability and cash generation. We have received early indications of interest in the US business and will provide a further update in due course. In the last two years, we’ve transitioned our UK business from a single product line to one that today enables SMEs to not only borrow over the long term, but also pay and spend. We are realising our multiproduct vision, thereby expanding our addressable market, increasing the level of engagement with our customers and strengthening the platform from which we can continue to grow. We expect our go forward business will be profitable in the second half of 2024. Over the next 3-4 years, we expect a net income growth CAGR in the range of 15-20% with profit margins improving to greater than 15%. Within that, our UK Loans business will grow between 10-15% with margins improving year on year. We expect FlexiPay to reach AEBITDA profitability in 2025. Given the strength of our business today and the future growth and profitability profile, we believe that our current share price materially undervalues the business. As such we are announcing a share buyback of up to £25m. We’re excited about the future of the UK business. Our strategy is focused on expanded distribution, increased conversion and an expanded product set, which is underpinned by a robust balance sheet and strong cash position. We are well-placed to deliver on our growth prospects and help more SMEs get the funding they need to win. Overview of the year ended 31 December 2023 The performance in 2023 was in line with our expectations, with total income growth in each business unit compared to 2022 and controlled investment in US Loans and FlexiPay. The UK Loans business originations were in line with 2022, with growth in commercial lending despite a slower economic recovery than initially expected. UK Loans showed AEBITDA growth to £21.3m (2022: £13.8m) and profit before tax of £6.5m (2022: loss before tax of £1.8m). The US Loans business showed originations and LuM growth on 2022 with originations at £396m (2022: £327m) and LuM at £420m (2022: £375m). Our line of credit product, FlexiPay, has demonstrated significant growth to date and we are investing to support the momentum we see in this product. Its transaction levels continue to grow (more than quadrupled in 2023 compared to 2022) following continuing strong customer engagement and the launch of FlexiPay card in September 2023. Segmental highlights (unaudited) 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United Kingdom United States Other United Kingdom United Kingdom United States Other United Kingdom £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Originations: Loans Originations 1,060 396 - - 1,456 1,095 327 - - 1,422 FlexiPay Transactions - - - 234 234 - - - 59 59 LuM: Loans under Management 2,853 420 11 - 3,284 3,311 375 39 - 3,725 FlexiPay Balances - - - 56 56 - - - 18 18 31 December 2023 31 December 2022[4] Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United Kingdom United States Other United Kingdom United Kingdom United States Other United Kingdom £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Net income Operating income4 117.8 28.7 0.4 7.9 154.8 109.0 21.6 1.6 1.5 133.7 Net investment income 3.6 3.8 - - 7.4 9.8 7.5 - - 17.3 Total income 121.4 32.5 0.4 7.9 162.2 118.8 29.1 1.6 1.5 151.0 Fair value gains/(losses) 3.1 5.6 - - 8.7 (2.4) 7.2 - - 4.8 Cost of funds - - - (2.7) (2.7) - - - - - Net income 124.5 38.1 0.4 5.2 168.2 116.4 36.3 1.6 1.5 155.8 13.8 Adjusted EBITDA4 21.3 (10.6) (0.2) (14.4) (3.9) 13.8 (3.1) 2.8 (4.0) 9.5 Discount unwind on lease liabilities4 (0.2) (0.4) - - (0.6) (0.2) (0.7) - - (0.9) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (11.3) (10.3) - (1.3) (22.9) (11.7) (5.2) (0.1) - (17.0) Share-based payments and social security costs (3.3) (1.8) - (0.5) (5.6) (3.9) (0.8) - - (4.7) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) - (0.2) - - (0.2) 0.2 - - - 0.2 Profit/(loss) before tax 6.5 (23.3) (0.2) (16.2) (33.2) (1.8) (9.8) 2.7 (4.0) (12.9) Operating AEBITDA[5] 14.6 (20.0) (0.2) (14.4) (20.0) 6.4 (17.8) 2.8 (4.0) (12.6) Investment AEBITDA5 6.7 9.4 - - 16.1 7.4 14.7 - - 22.1 4The comparative financial information has been re-presented with Operating profit now removed and instead AEBITDA is reconciled to profit before tax. The three items below Operating profit were finance income, finance costs and share of profit of associates. The finance income which represents interest income on cash and cash equivalents is now included within ‘Operating Income’ and was £2.3m in 2022 and £8.7m in 2023. The share of profits of associates is included within other operating costs and is included within AEBITDA and was £0.4m in 2022 and £0.1m in 2023. Finance costs which represent the discount unwind on lease liabilities is included within other operating costs and is included below AEBITDA alongside the depreciation associated with our leased premises. Refer to Note 2. 5Investment AEBITDA is defined as investment income, investment expense and fair value adjustments, and operating AEBITDA represents AEBITDA excluding investment AEBITDA. United Kingdom Loans business Originations were £1,060m in 2023, compared to £1,095m in 2022, with growth in non-government backed (“commercial”) lending and through our marketplace of third party lenders. In H1 2022, the business was originating significant levels under the government’s Recovery Loan Scheme (“RLS2”) which ended in June 2022 and therefore we anticipated originations would reduce in H1 2023 compared to the previous year. A smaller Recovery Loan Scheme, (“RLS3”), has continued since then and is due to end in June 2024 and we have been participating in that since August 2023. Originations continue to be funded through forward flow agreements with institutional investors. Funding was provided by a number of banks and asset managers during 2023 and we are well placed for funding in 2024 with forward flow agreements in excess of £1.5bn. Bank of England base rate increases during 2023 have raised the cost of borrowing for SMEs, but targeted marketing, strong relationships with brokers and continued focus on customer experience have enabled us to grow commercial lending despite these headwinds. LuM decreased in 2023 as growth in commercial lending was offset by continued repayment on the government loan schemes (CBILS and RLS). As at 31 December 2023, UK government-guaranteed loans represented £1,555m (31 December 2022: £2,325m). UK Loans operating income grew to £117.8m in 2023, compared with £109.0m in 2022. Origination yield improvements and higher interest generated on corporate cash balances were partially offset by lower servicing fees (as a result of lower LuM). Investment income of £3.6m decreased from £9.8m in 2022, in line with expectations and following the sale of previously securitised loans in H2 2022, as well as continued amortisation of remaining loans on balance sheet. The UK AEBITDA grew to £21.3m in 2023 compared to £13.8m in 2022, with AEBITDA margin improvement as well as increased interest from corporate cash balances (with no additional costs and therefore resulting in undiluted AEBITDA increase). Investment AEBITDA was £6.7m in 2023, down slightly from £7.4m in 2022. Despite lower net investment income, we benefitted from favourable fair value movements with overall stronger loan performance than we expected during 2023. Profit before tax was £6.5m in 2023, up from negative £(1.8)m in 2022 due to the growth in AEBITDA. United States Loans business Originations grew to £396m in 2023, after a strong H1 23 and despite a tough economic backdrop. In April 2023, the SBA relaxed the requirements for loans <$500k under its SBA7(a) programme. This has encouraged more businesses to apply for SBA7(a) loans, which to date we have not provided, and as a result we saw a drop in demand for our core loans. At the same time, the SBA offered three new SBA7(a) licences and we applied for, and were granted subject to final approval of supporting documents, a licence to participate in the programme by the SBA. As with the UK Loans business, originations were funded through forward flow agreements with institutional investors and during 2023 we onboarded three new financial institutions to add to our existing investor base. LuM grew to £420m as at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: £375m) with government-guaranteed PPP loans at £4m as at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: £28m). Total income for US Loans was £32.5m in 2023, up from £29.1m in 2022 as origination and yield growth was partially offset by a reduction in investment income following the amortisation of SME loans held on balance sheet. There remained strong recoveries and lower than expected defaults driving a positive fair value. H1 2022 benefitted from £2.5m of PPP deferred income, this did not recur in 2023. AEBITDA of negative £10.6m in 2023 was as expected as planned investments to scale the business continued. FlexiPay FlexiPay transactions have almost quadrupled in 2023 to £234m compared to £59m in 2022. Drawn lines of credit at 31 December 2023 grew to £56m, in line with transaction growth. Total income for FlexiPay was £7.9m in 2023, increasing from £1.5m in 2022 as a result of transactions and fee growth. The fee charged on FlexiPay for each drawdown against lines of credit averaged 4.6% (2022: 3.0%) which is paid in three equal instalments along with the repayment of each drawdown balance. FlexiPay card was launched in September 2023 and is now issued to each new FlexiPay customer. When customers transact using the card, we also earn an interchange fee of 1.75% alongside existing FlexiPay drawdown fees. The AEBITDA for the period was negative at £14.4m (2022: negative £4.0m) as investment continues to support product momentum. The principal costs incurred are staff-related costs, marketing costs and expected credit losses which are required to be recognised up front on the drawn and undrawn lines of credit. Until June 2023, FlexiPay was solely funded through Funding Circle invested capital. From June 2023, FlexiPay has also been funded through a senior debt facility with Citibank with interest payable on this facility shown in “cost of funds”. Finance Review Overview Group total income was £162.2m (2022: £151.0m), up 7%, and net income was £168.2m (2022: £155.8m). Net income is total income plus fair value movements on SME loans held for sale and investments in trusts and now also includes cost of funds. In June 2023, the Group levered its funding of the FlexiPay product with a senior debt facility. Associated costs and the interest payable on this debt is shown within cost of funds. The Group’s loss before tax was £33.2m for the year (2022: loss of £12.9m). This includes £5.8m (2022: £1.8m) of impairment on the San Francisco leased offices following the exit of tenants and a write down on capitalised development following an annual impairment assessment on the US Loans cash generating unit. Profit and loss (unaudited) 31 December 2023 31 December 2022[6] £m £m Transaction fees 88.7 77.5 Servicing fees 42.4 47.9 Interest income 16.7 4.2 Other fees 7.0 4.1 Operating income 154.8 133.7 Investment income 8.0 22.0 Investment expense (0.6) (4.7) Total income 162.2 151.0 Fair value gains 8.7 4.8 Cost of funds (2.7) - Net income 168.2 155.8 People costs (94.4) (85.9) Marketing costs (48.4) (38.4) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (22.9) (17.0) (Charge)/credit for expected credit losses (4.4) 1.5 Other costs (31.3) (28.9) Operating expenses (201.4) (168.7) Loss before tax (33.2) (12.9) Operating income includes transaction fees, servicing fees, interest income from loans held at amortised cost, interest on cash balances and other fees and was £154.8m (2022: £133.7m). Transaction fees , representing fees earned on originations, increased to £88.7m (2022: £77.5m), driven by improved origination fee yields in each business segment. Loan originations were in line with 2022. Average origination fee yields grew in the UK Loans business to 6.2% (2022: 5.5%) and yields in the US Loans business grew to 5.9% (2022: 4.6%). Servicing fees , representing income for servicing Loans under Management, were £42.4m (2022: £47.9m), down on 2022. The fees move in line with the quantum of loans under management, which decreased in the UK Loans business as growth in UK LuM from commercial lending was offset by continued repayment on the government loan schemes. Servicing fees are not charged on FlexiPay lines of credit or on the PPP loans. Servicing yields remain similar to 2022 levels.

Interest income represents FlexiPay income, interest earned on loans held at amortised cost and on cash and cash equivalents. FlexiPay interest income has increased to £7.8m (2022: £1.5m). This is where we charge a fee which is spread over three months, in line with borrower repayments. Interest earned on cash and cash equivalents has also increased to £8.7m (2022: £2.3m) which has increased in line with base rates.

Other fees arose principally from collection fees we recovered on defaulted loans, some of which was accelerated through investors selling some of their non-performing loan portfolios. Net investment income represents the investment income, less investment expense, on loans held on balance sheet at fair value and declined to £7.4m (2022: £17.3m) as expected. This was driven by the continued amortisation of the remaining loans and the buyout and wind up of the securitisation vehicles in the UK Loans business and US Loans business during 2022 and subsequent sale of certain loan portfolios in October 2022. The Group wound up the last remaining US securitisation vehicle (SBIZ-20A) in April 2023. 6The comparative financial information has been re-presented to include interest income on cash and cash equivalents within ‘Operating Income’. The impact of this was an increase in the interest income line of £2.3m in 2022 and £8.7m in 2023. Finance costs were £0.9m in 2022 and £0.6m in 2023 and the share of profits of associates was £0.4m in 2022 and £0.1m in 2023 and are both now included in Other costs on the grounds of materiality. Refer to Note 2. Net income, defined as total income after fair value adjustments and cost of funds, was £168.2m (2022: £155.8m). The fair value gain in the period related to the loans on balance sheet held at fair value reflected ongoing strong performance from the SME loans with lower defaults and higher recoveries than expected, in part offset by higher discount rates driven by UK and US base rates. As the on-balance sheet loans continue to amortise down, we would expect fair value gains/losses to continue to diminish. Operating expenses At an overall level, operating expenses increased compared with 2022. Operating costs movements were driven by cost increases in the US Loans business and cost investment in the FlexiPay business including increased expected credit losses. Costs remained flat in the established UK Loans business as a result of ongoing cost management. People costs (including contractors) represent the Group’s largest ongoing operating cost. These increased during the period by 10% to £94.4m (2022: £85.9m), after the capitalisation of development spend. This was driven by wage inflation and headcount growth for the FlexiPay and US Loans teams, whilst headcount across UK Loans business has reduced by 7%. The average salary per head increased by 3.5% but below wage inflation. The share-based payment charge for the period, included in people costs, was £5.6m (2022: £4.7m). 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Change % People costs 105.7 98.4 7 Less capitalised development spend (“CDS”) (11.3) (12.5) (10) People costs net of CDS 94.4 85.9 10 Average headcount (incl. contractors) 1,074 1,035 4 Period-end headcount (incl. contractors) 1,101 1,075 2 Marketing costs comprise above the line marketing channels (direct mail and online), brand spend and commission payments made to brokers. Marketing increased in the period to £48.4m (2022: £38.4m), and reached 31% of operating income (2022: 29%), driven by media spend investments in the FlexiPay and US businesses and higher broker commissions. Excluding FlexiPay, the Loans businesses invested 30% of operating income in marketing (2022: 28%) with lower conversion in the current economic environment impacting marketing efficiency. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment costs of £22.9m (2022: £17.0m) largely represent the amortisation of the cost of the Group’s capitalised technology development and the depreciation of right-of-use assets related to the Group’s office leases. With a weakening commercial property market in San Francisco, the Group has impaired its sublet office space by £2.0m. This follows an impairment of the San Francisco office in 2022 of £1.8m. Additionally we impaired the capitalised development spend in the US Loans business following our annual impairment exercise as near term cash flows of the cash generating unit do not support the carrying amounts. Following these impairments we would expect a reduction in these costs going forwards. Expected credit losses principally relate to the IFRS9 charge for FlexiPay where we account for actual and expected credit losses from SMEs defaulting on their lines of credit. We would expect this charge to increase as FlexiPay grows. The probability of default is estimated utilising observed trends and combining these with forward-looking information including different macroeconomic scenarios which are probability weighted. The loss given default is driven by assumptions regarding the level of recoveries collected after defaults occur. Other operating costs, which consist of loan processing costs, data and technology, professional fees and staff and office related costs, have grown as the Group continued to invest in growth in the US Loans and FlexiPay businesses. The increase is driven by inflation, higher volumes, loan processing costs and higher office costs, with lower subtenant contributions received in the US for its San Francisco office. Balance sheet and investments The Group’s net equity was £247m at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: £284m). This reduction reflects the Group’s loss after tax, the purchase of own shares by the Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”) and foreign exchange losses on the retranslation of the investment in the US Loans business. The majority of the Group’s balance sheet is represented by cash and invested capital as shown below. The invested capital is in certain SME loans, either directly or historically through investment vehicles, and in the FlexiPay lines of credit. Operating business Investment business 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Loans business1 FlexiPay Legacy securitisation, warehouse and other loans at fair value CBILS/RLS/ Commercial co-investments Private funds Total Total £m £m £m £m £m £m £m SME loans/Lines of credit 6.7 50.0 18.6 25.2 1.5 102.0 141.3 Cash and cash equivalents Unrestricted 169.0 0.6 - - - 169.6 165.6 Restricted 1.1 19.6 - 31.1 - 51.8 12.1 Other assets/(liabilities) - 2.7 - - - 2.7 0.9 Borrowings/bonds (2.2) (54.7) - - - (56.9) (46.3) Cash and net investments 174.6 18.2 18.6 56.3 1.5 269.2 273.6 Other assets 47.1 - - - - 47.1 64.1 Other liabilities (38.4) - - (31.1) - (69.5) (53.7) Equity 183.3 18.2 18.6 25.2 1.5 246.8 284.0 1 Loans business includes £2.2m of PPP loans together with the associated Federal Reserve borrowings which we expect will both reduce as the remaining PPP loans are forgiven. The table below provides a summation of Funding Circle’s net invested capital in products and vehicles: Investment in product/vehicles 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Legacy securitisation, warehouse and other loans at fair value 19 46 CBILS/RLS/Commercial co-investments 2 25 32 Private funds 2 3 Net invested 46 81 FlexiPay2 18 16 Total net invested capital 64 97 2 These vehicles are bankruptcy remote SME loans at fair value – this relates to the legacy loans previously held in SPVs and warehouses. During 2023, the Group called options to wind down the US securitisation (SBIZ-20A) and in 2022, the Group called options to wind down UK (SBOLT-19A) and US (SBIZ-19A) securitisations and bought out the remaining bondholders. These loans continue to amortise down. CBILS/RLS/Commercial co-investments – as part of our participation in the CBILS and RLS UK government-guaranteed loan schemes, we were required to co-invest c.1% alongside institutional investors. Private funds – there are a small amount of other loans, comprising seed investments in private funds held as associates. Cash flow At 31 December 2023, the Group’s cash position was £221.4m (31 December 2022: £177.7m). Of this balance £169.6m (31 December 2022: £165.6m) is unrestricted in its use with £51.8m (£12.1m) being restricted. Restricted cash relates to cash held in the funding vehicle of FlexiPay together with amounts due to be paid to the British Business Bank (“BBB”) for guarantee fees collected from institutional investors under the participation of the CBILS and RLS schemes. Total cash movements have principally been driven by: Trading performance Sale of temporary funding loans in the US Loans business Monetisation of on-balance sheet SME loans as they have continued to pay down offset by the wind down and buyout of the SBIZ-20A external bonds Leveraging the investment in FlexiPay lines of credit with external bank debt Timing of working capital movements associated with UK government loan guarantee payments received from investors still to be paid to the British Business Bank Free cash flow, which is an alternative performance measure, represents the net cash flows from operating activities less the cost of purchasing intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and lease payments. It excludes the investment vehicle financing and funding cash flows together with FlexiPay lines of credit. The Directors view this as a key liquidity measure and it is the net amount of cash used or generated to operate and develop the Group’s platform each year. The table below shows how the Group’s cash has been utilised: 31 December 2023 31 December 20221 £m £m Adjusted EBITDA (3.9) 9.5 Fair value adjustments (8.7) (4.8) Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (12.2) (13.9) Payment ofleaseliabilities (6.0) (6.1) Working capital/other 25.9 0.9 Free cash flow (4.9) (14.4) Net distributions from associates 1.2 5.4 Net movement in trusts and co-investments 4.8 3.6 Net movement in lines of credit 15.8 (16.0) Net movement in other SME loans 15.8 (22.4) Net movement in warehouses and securitisation vehicles 13.6 - Purchase of own shares (1.8) (8.7) Other - 2.4 Effect of foreign exchange (0.8) 3.8 Movement in the year 43.7 (46.3) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 177.7 224.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 221.4 177.7 1The comparative information has been re-presented consistent with the Income Statement. Principal risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties for the Group are as follows: Strategic Risk Strategic risk is defined as the failure to build a sustainable, diversified and profitable business that can successfully adapt to environment changes due to the inefficient use of Funding Circle’s available resources. Strategic risk The risk that Funding Circle does not achieve its key business objectives and maintain its competitive advantage and business operations. Economic environment Financial risk that is associated with macroeconomic or political factors that may affect Funding Circle’s financial and/or credit performance. Environmental, social and governance risk Environment, social and/or governance events or circumstances could cause an actual or potential material negative impact on Funding Circle’s financial performance or reputation. Funding and Balance Sheet Risk Funding and balance sheet risk is defined as the risks associated with platform funding (matching borrower demand and supply of funding), capital commitments and corporate liquidity through normal and stress scenarios. Funding Risk The risk that demand from borrowers for loans cannot be fulfilled or can only be met at an uneconomic price. This risk varies with the economic attractiveness of Funding Circle loans as an investment, the level of diversification of funding sources and the level of resilience of these funding sources through economic cycles. Balance Sheet Risk The risk that Funding Circle investment positions reduce in value or cannot be exited at an economically viable price. The risk that Funding Circle liabilities cannot be met when and where they fall due or can only be met at an uneconomic price. Credit Risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to an investor should any borrower fail to fulfil their contractual repayment obligations. Credit risk management is the sum of activities necessary to deliver a risk profile at portfolio level in line with Funding Circle management’s expectations, in terms of net loss rate, risk-adjusted rate of return and its volatility through economic cycles. Credit Risk Borrower acquisition Credit performance and returns of new loans can deviate from expectations due to several factors: changes in credit quality of incoming applications, calibration of risk models or strategy parameters, and control gaps in processing loan applications. Portfolio risk management Credit performance and returns of existing portfolio can deviate from expectations due to several factors: deterioration of credit environment, increased competition driving higher prepayment rates, effectiveness of portfolio monitoring, collections and recoveries. Regulatory, Reputation and Conduct Risk Regulatory, reputation and conduct risk is defined as engaging in activities that detract from Funding Circle’s goal of being a trusted and reputable company with products, services and processes designed for customer success and delivered in a way that will not cause customer detriment or regulatory censure. Regulatory Risk The risk that Funding Circle’s ability to effectively manage its regulatory relationships is compromised or diminished, that the Group’s governance and controls framework is not satisfactory given business growth, or that there is business interruption by reason of non-compliance with regulation or the introduction of business-impacting regulation. Reputation Risk Operational or performance failures could lead to negative publicity that could adversely affect our brand, business, results, operations, financial condition or prospects. Conduct Risk/Treating Customers Fairly Funding Circle’s activities (or the failure to satisfactorily perform its activities) could impact the delivery of fair customer outcomes. Operational Risk Operational risk is the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events. Process Risk Failure to originate and service loans in line with Funding Circle internal policies, investor guidelines and third party loan guarantees (e.g. the British Business Bank) may result in Funding Circle repurchasing loans from investors. The risk of operational incident could impact the ability to originate new loans or the ability to service loans through collections from borrowers and return of money to investors. Financial Crime Risk of regulatory breach, financial loss or reputational damage arising from a failure to adequately manage or prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, or to comply with sanctions regulations. Client Money Risk Failure of Funding Circle to adequately protect and segregate client money may lead to financial loss, reputational damage and regulatory censure. Technology Risk Technology Risk refers to the potential negative consequences that can arise from the use or implementation of technology, including hardware, software, and data management systems. Technology risks can arise from a variety of sources, including hardware failures, software bugs, cyber attacks, data breaches, and user errors. In response to evolving threats and the rise of Gen AI, Technology risk has been designated a “Principle Risk” for 2024, ensuring stringent oversight and proactive mitigation. Technology Risk Failure of the technology platform could have a material adverse impact on Funding Circle’s business, results of operations, financial condition or prospects. Information Risk Failure to protect the confidential information of Funding Circle’s borrowers, investors and IT systems may lead to financial loss, reputational damage and regulatory censure. Data Risk Failure in our ability to acquire, use, secure and transform our data assets could result in adverse material impacts across Funding Circle. Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2023 Note 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 (re-presented)1 £m Transaction fees 88.7 77.5 Servicing fees 42.4 47.9 Interest income2 16.7 4.2 Other fees 7.0 4.1 Operating income 154.8 133.7 Investment income 8.0 22.0 Investment expense (0.6) (4.7) Total income 162.2 151.0 Fair value gains 8.7 4.8 Cost of funds (2.7) — Net income 3 168.2 155.8 People costs 4, 5 (94.4) (85.9) Marketing costs 4 (48.4) (38.4) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 4 (22.9) (17.0) (Charge)/credit for expected credit losses 4, 13 (4.4) 1.5 Other costs 4 (31.3) (28.9) Operating expenses 4 (201.4) (168.7) Loss before taxation (33.2) (12.9) Income tax (charge)/credit 6 (5.1) 6.0 Loss for the year (38.3) (6.9) Other comprehensive income/(expense) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2.7) 5.8 Total comprehensive loss for the year (41.0) (1.1) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Parent (41.0) (1.1) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share 7 (11.1)p (2.0)p The comparative consolidated statement of comprehensive income has been re-presented to include interest income on cash and cash equivalents within “Interest income” which was previously presented within “Finance income”. Finance costs and share of net profit of associates are now presented within “Other costs” as these are not considered material to present separately. Refer to note 2. Interest income recognised on assets held at amortised cost under the effective interest rate method and £6.5 million (2022: £1.6 million) on money market funds at fair value through profit and loss. All amounts relate to continuing activities. Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 Note 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Non-current assets Intangible assets 8 23.0 28.2 Property, plant and equipment 9 5.0 10.0 Investment in associates 1.5 2.7 Investment in trusts and co-investments 10, 13 25.2 28.7 SME loans (other) 10, 13 6.7 24.8 Deferred tax asset 6 — 6.9 Trade and other receivables 11 1.4 3.4 62.8 104.7 Current assets SME loans (warehouse) 10, 13 1.3 2.4 SME loans (securitised) 10, 13 16.4 45.8 SME loans (other) 10, 13 0.9 20.9 Lines of credit 10, 13 50.0 16.0 Trade and other receivables 11 20.4 16.5 Cash and cash equivalents 14 221.4 177.7 310.4 279.3 Total assets 373.2 384.0 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 54.3 31.8 Bonds 10, 13 — 23.7 Bank borrowings 10, 13 54.7 — Short-term provisions and other liabilities 1.5 1.0 Lease liabilities 7.2 7.2 117.7 63.7 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions and other liabilities 1.1 1.1 Bank borrowings 10, 13 2.2 22.6 Lease liabilities 5.4 12.6 Total liabilities 126.4 100.0 Equity Share capital 0.4 0.4 Share premium account 293.1 293.1 Foreign exchange reserve 14.2 16.9 Share options reserve 24.0 22.2 Accumulated losses (84.9) (48.6) Total equity 246.8 284.0 Total equity and liabilities 373.2 384.0 The condensed financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 7 March 2024. They were signed on behalf of the Board by: Oliver White Director Company registration number 07123934 Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2023 Share capital £m Share premium account £m Foreign exchange reserve £m Share options reserve £m Accumulated losses £m Total equity £m Balance at 1 January 2022 0.4 293.0 11.1 19.1 (35.6) 288.0 Loss for the year — — — — (6.9) (6.9) Other comprehensive income/(expense) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations — — 5.8 — — 5.8 Total comprehensive income/(expense) — — 5.8 — (6.9) (1.1) Transactions with owners Transfer of share option costs — — — (2.6) 2.6 — Purchase of own shares held in employee benefit trust — — — — (8.7) (8.7) Issue of share capital — 0.1 — — — 0.1 Employee share schemes – value of employee services — — — 5.7 — 5.7 Balance at 31 December 2022 0.4 293.1 16.9 22.2 (48.6) 284.0 Loss for the year — — — — (38.3) (38.3) Other comprehensive income/(expense) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations — — (2.7) — — (2.7) Total comprehensive income/(expense) — — (2.7) — (38.3) (41.0) Transactions with owners Transfer of share option costs — — — (3.8) 3.8 — Purchase of own shares held in employee benefit trust — — — — (1.8) (1.8) Issue of share capital — — — — — — Employee share schemes – value of employee services — — — 5.6 — 5.6 Balance at 31 December 2023 0.4 293.1 14.2 24.0 (84.9) 246.8 Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2023 Note 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 (re-presented)1 £m Net cash outflow from operating activities 14 (25.6) (8.1) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets 8 (11.5) (12.7) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 9 (0.7) (1.2) Originations of SME loans (other) 13 (16.6) (24.0) Cash receipts from SME loans (other) 13 21.8 59.5 Cash receipts from SME loans (warehouse phase) 13 2.0 2.8 Proceeds from sale of SME loans (other) 13 30.4 — Cash receipts from SME loans (securitised) 13 35.0 86.8 Proceeds from sale of SME loans (securitised) 13 — 39.5 Investment in trusts and co-investments 13 (1.8) (6.4) Cash receipts from investments in trusts and co-investments 13 6.6 10.0 Redemption in associates 1.1 5.1 Dividends from associates 0.1 0.3 Net cash inflow from investing activities 66.4 159.7 Financing activities Proceeds from bank borrowings 14 55.8 — Repayment of bank borrowings 14 (20.9) (57.9) Payment of bond liabilities 14 (23.4) (129.1) Proceeds from the exercise of share options — 0.1 Proceeds from subleases 1.2 1.2 Purchase of own shares (1.8) (8.7) Payment of lease liabilities 14 (7.2) (7.3) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 3.7 (201.7) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44.5 (50.1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 177.7 224.0 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (0.8) 3.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 14 221.4 177.7 1. The comparative year to 31 December 2022 has been re-presented to classify “Interest received”, which was previously a component of investing activities, as a component of operating income. This mirrors the re-presentation of interest on cash and cash equivalents within “Interest income” on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Notes forming part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 1. Basis of accounting The unaudited consolidated financial statements are prepared under the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are carried at fair value through profit and loss (“FVTPL”). 2. Basis of preparation The financial statements included in this preliminary announcement have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and the principles of UK-adopted international accounting standards, but do not comply with the full disclosure requirements of these standards. The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2022 is derived from the statutory financial statements for that year which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor reported on those financial statements: their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The unaudited financial information contained in this announcement does not constitute the statutory financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023, but is derived from those financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards. The financial statements themselves will be approved by the Board of Directors and reported on by the auditor and then subsequently delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. Accordingly, the financial information for FY22/23 is presented as unaudited in this announcement. Going concern The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis as the Directors are satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue in business for the foreseeable future (which has been taken as at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements). The Group made a total comprehensive loss of £41.0 million during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: loss of £1.1 million). As at 31 December 2023, the Group had net assets of £246.8 million (2022: £284.0 million). This includes £221.4 million of cash and cash equivalents (2022: £177.7 million) of which £51.8 million (2022: £12.1 million) is held for specific purposes and is restricted in use. Additionally, within the net assets, the Group holds £63.5 million (2022: £96.5 million) of invested capital, some of which is capable of being monetised if liquidity needs arise. The Group has prepared detailed cash flow forecasts for the next 15 months and has updated the going concern assessment to factor in the potential ongoing impact of inflation and related economic stress. The base case scenario assumes: The economic environment still contains a high degree of uncertainty, this is factored into the 2024 credit risk strategies which include stressed assumptions;

Ongoing investment in FlexiPay along with growth in UK loans with an exit of the US loans business;

FlexiPay sees significant growth in top line as lines of credit become established and the card offering becomes a fully functional offering;

The Group continues to fund the lines of credit through balance sheet along with the senior banking facility;

Costs are controlled with any growth driven by marketing, expected credit losses (ECL) and cost of funds. Remaining costs grow but predominantly through inflation. Management prepared a severe but plausible downside scenario in which: further macroeconomic volatility continues through the period with increased inflation and interest rates reducing originations and increasing costs;

investment returns reduce owing to increased funding costs, widening discount rates and deterioration in loan performance;

an operational event occurs requiring a cash outlay;

a downside loss scenario is applied to Funding Circle’s on-balance sheet investment in SME loans resulting in higher initial fair value losses and lower cash flows to the investments it owns; and

a combined credit and liquidity risk stress for FlexiPay. Management has reviewed financial covenants the Group must adhere to in relation to its servicing agreements. These are with institutional investors for which there are unrestricted cash, tangible net worth and debt to tangible net worth ratios. Management has also reviewed regulatory capital requirements. In the downside scenario the risk of covenant or capital requirement breach is considered remote. The Group does not currently rely on committed or uncommitted borrowing facilities, with the exception of a facility for the purpose of originating FlexiPay lines of credit and a small remaining balance on the PPPLF previously used to fund PPP loans, and does not have undrawn committed borrowing facilities available to the wider Group. The Directors have made enquiries of management and considered budgets and cash flow forecasts for the Group and have, at the time of approving these financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Significant changes in the current reporting year The financial position and performance of the Group were affected by the following events and transactions during the year ended 31 December 2023: i) Launch of FlexiPay leveraged warehouse During the year ended 31 December 2023, the Group set up a warehouse special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) for the purposes of scaling up the FlexiPay product through bank borrowings. The vehicle is consolidated by the Group as a consequence of it having control through the design of the vehicle and ability to influence the returns and exposure to the majority of the variability of the cash flows generated by the vehicle. As a result, the underlying lines of credit and borrowings through the senior lending facility in the vehicle are also consolidated. The interest and other fees associated with the borrowing facility are presented within cost of funds. Details of the borrowing facility terms are outlined in note 13. ii) Unwind of US SPV In April 2023, Funding Circle exercised the call rights associated with the ownership of the unrated junior residual tranches of Small Business Lending Trust 2020-A’s bonds in the US. This resulted in Funding Circle buying out the remaining bondholders. The Group continues to recognise 100% of the previously securitised SME loans, which continue to be held at fair value through profit and loss within SME loans (securitised), as the Group continues to hold these with the intention of selling them. All the Group’s securitisation SPVs have now been unwound and all bond liabilities have now been repaid. iii) Sale of SME loans (other) In February 2023, commercial loans in the US which had been temporarily funded by the Group with the intention of selling onwards, and were held at fair value through profit and loss, were sold to a third party investor for £30.4 million with a fair value loss of £0.4 million from the sale. Re-presentation of interest income on cash and cash equivalents and impact on AEBITDA The business uses its cash resources where it makes the platform stronger. As a result, the Group historically invested in warehouse and securitisation vehicles (which are now all unwound), co-invested alongside investors and more recently in the FlexiPay product. Where cash is not invested in these areas, it is held at banks and in money market funds earning interest. Given its use is integral to the business and the Group is now earning interest through various mechanisms, we now show the interest we earn on bank deposits, money market funds and client money, previously shown in “Finance income”, in “Interest income” within “Operating income”. Finance costs and profit/(loss) from share of associates are now presented within “Other costs” as these are not considered material. The comparative financial presentation has been re-presented accordingly with an additional £2.3 million presented in “Interest income” previously presented in “Finance income”, £0.5 million presented within “Other costs”, £0.9 million of which was previously presented within “Finance costs” and £0.4 million credit which was previously presented in “Share of net profit from associates”. The consolidated statement of cash flows and note 14 have also been re-presented to mirror this with interest received now forming part of cash flows from operating activities which were previously disclosed as investing activities, with the comparative period re-presented with £2.3 million included within cash flows from operations previously within cash flows from investing activities. The Group’s definition of the alternative performance measure, adjusted EBITDA, has consequently also been adjusted to take account of this re-presentation (refer note 3). The definition used is now profit for the period before finance costs (being the discount unwind on lease liabilities), taxation, depreciation, amortisation and impairment (“AEBITDA”) and additionally excludes share-based payment charges and associated social security costs, foreign exchange and exceptional items. The comparative period AEBITDA is re-presented higher by £2.7 million including the re-presentation of interest income on bank deposits and share of net profit from associates. 3. Segmental information IFRS 8 Operating Segments requires the Group to determine its operating segments based on information which is used internally for decision making. Based on the internal reporting information and management structures within the Group, it has been determined that there are four operating segments, three of which are term loans businesses arranged geographically and the fourth which is a line of credit business, FlexiPay, based in the United Kingdom. Reporting on this basis is reviewed by the Global Leadership Team (“GLT”) which is the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). The GLT is made up of the Executive Directors and other senior management and is responsible for the strategic decision making of the Group. The four reportable segments are as shown in the following table. The other segment includes the Group’s term loan businesses in Germany and the Netherlands. The GLT measures the performance of each segment by reference to a non-GAAP measure, adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as profit/loss for the period before finance costs (being the discount unwind on lease liabilities), taxation, depreciation, amortisation and impairments (“AEBITDA”), and additionally excludes share-based payment charges and associated social security costs, foreign exchange and exceptional items. Together with profit/loss before tax, adjusted EBITDA is a key measure of Group performance as it allows better comparability of the underlying performance of the business. The segment reporting, including adjusted EBITDA, excludes the impact of the Group’s transfer pricing arrangements as this is not information presented to, or used by, the CODM in decision making or the allocation of resources. Net income 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 (re-presented, see note 2) Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United Kingdom £m United States £m Other £m United Kingdom £m £m United Kingdom £m United States £m Other £m United Kingdom £m £m Transaction fees 65.2 23.4 — 0.1 88.7 59.8 17.7 — — 77.5 Servicing fees 38.8 3.4 0.2 — 42.4 44.8 2.4 0.7 — 47.9 Other fees 6.3 0.6 0.1 — 7.0 2.4 1.0 0.7 — 4.1 Interest income (including FlexiPay) 7.5 1.3 0.1 7.8 16.7 2.0 0.5 0.2 1.5 4.2 Operating income 117.8 28.7 0.4 7.9 154.8 109.0 21.6 1.6 1.5 133.7 Net investment income 3.6 3.8 — — 7.4 9.8 7.5 — — 17.3 Total income 121.4 32.5 0.4 7.9 162.2 118.8 29.1 1.6 1.5 151.0 Fair value gains/(losses) 3.1 5.6 — — 8.7 (2.4) 7.2 — — 4.8 Cost of funds — — — (2.7) (2.7) — — — — — Net income 124.5 38.1 0.4 5.2 168.2 116.4 36.3 1.6 1.5 155.8 Segment profit/(loss) 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 (re-presented, see note 2) Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United Kingdom £m United States £m Other £m United Kingdom £m £m United Kingdom £m United States £m Other £m United Kingdom £m £m Adjusted EBITDA 21.3 (10.6) (0.2) (14.4) (3.9) 13.8 (3.1) 2.8 (4.0) 9.5 Discount unwind on lease liabilities (0.2) (0.4) — — (0.6) (0.2) (0.7) — — (0.9) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (11.3) (10.3) — (1.3) (22.9) (11.7) (5.2) (0.1) — (17.0) Share-based payments and social security costs (3.3) (1.8) — (0.5) (5.6) (3.9) (0.8) — — (4.7) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains — (0.2) — — (0.2) 0.2 — — — 0.2 Profit/(loss) before tax 6.5 (23.3) (0.2) (16.2) (33.2) (1.8) (9.8) 2.7 (4.0) (12.9) 4. Operating expenses 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 (re-presented, see note 2) £m Depreciation 4.3 5.1 Amortisation 12.4 10.1 Rental income and other recharges (0.2) (1.0) Operating lease rentals: – Land and buildings 0.4 0.3 Employment costs (including contractors) 94.4 85.9 Marketing costs

(excluding employment costs) 48.4 38.4 Data and technology 9.3 9.7 Expected credit loss impairment charge/(credit) 4.4 (1.5) Impairment of intangible and

tangible assets and investment in sublease (See notes 8, 9 and 13) 6.2 1.8 Other expenses 21.8 19.9 Total operating expenses 201.4 168.7 5. Employees The average monthly number of employees (including Directors) during the year was: 2023 Number 2022 Number UK 666 686 FlexiPay 81 20 US 203 177 Other 9 10 959 893 In addition to the employees above, the average monthly number of contractors during the year was 115 (2022: 142). Employment costs (including Directors’ emoluments) during the year were: 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Wages and salaries 80.9 72.2 Social security costs 7.8 7.6 Pension costs 2.2 1.9 Share-based payments 5.6 4.7 96.5 86.4 Contractor costs 9.2 12.0 Less: capitalised development costs (11.3) (12.5) Employment costs net of capitalised development costs 94.4 85.9 6. Income tax charge/(credit) The Group is subject to all taxes applicable to a commercial company in its countries of operation. The UK (losses)/profits of the Company are subject to UK income tax at the standard corporation tax rate of 25% (23.5% is applied to the table below for 2023 as a blended rate for the year, as the increase in the statutory corporation tax rate to 25% was effective from 1 April 2023) (2022: 19%). 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Current tax UK Current tax on (losses)/profits for the year 0.3 0.3 Adjustment in respect of prior years (2.0) (0.3) (1.7) — US and Other Current tax on (losses)/profits for the year 0.3 0.4 Adjustment in respect of prior years (0.1) 0.5 0.2 0.9 Total current tax (credit)/charge (1.5) 0.9 Deferred tax UK Deferred tax on (losses)/profits for the year — — Adjustment in respect of prior years — — — — US and Other Deferred tax on profits/(losses) for the year 6.6 (6.9) Adjustments in respect of prior years — — 6.6 (6.9) Total deferred tax charge/(credit) 6.6 (6.9) Total tax charge/(credit) 5.1 (6.0) The above current tax charge represents the expected tax on the Research and Development Expenditure Credit (“RDEC”) receivable for 2023 and US state taxes. In the prior year, the tax charge represents the tax liability on the Group’s taxable profit, including state taxes, and the amount of tax deducted from the RDEC receivable for 2022. The adjustment in respect of prior years in the UK relates to an expected tax refund from HMRC of £2m following the resubmission of a tax return for 2021. The deferred tax movement represents the write off of the deferred tax asset in respect of uncertainty related to the use of US losses. The Group charge/(credit) for the year can be reconciled to the loss before tax shown per the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as follows. Factors affecting the tax charge/(credit) for the year 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Loss before taxation (33.2) (12.9) Taxation on loss at 23.5% (2022: 19.0%) (7.8) (2.4) Effects of: Research and development 0.3 0.3 Effect of foreign tax rates 0.3 0.3 Non-taxable/non-deductible expenses 0.7 1.0 Unrecognised timing differences 1.7 5.3 Unrecognised tax losses accumulated/(utilised) 5.6 (4.0) Adjustment in respect of prior years (2.1) 0.2 Deferred tax assets de-recognised/(recognised) 6.6 (6.9) Impairment charge (0.2) 0.2 Total tax charge/(credit) 5.1 (6.0) The Group is taxed at different rates depending on the country in which the profits arise. The key applicable tax rates include the UK 23.5%, the US 21%, Germany 30% and the Netherlands 25%. The effective tax rate for the year was (-15.4%) (2022: 46.5%). The statutory UK corporation tax rate is currently 25% (effective 1 April 2023). There is a blended rate in the UK of 23.5% for 2023. The Group has de-recognised the deferred tax asset relating to the use of historic tax losses in the US (2022: asset recognised of £6.9 million in respect of £32.9 million of the US federal losses). The Group utilised historical tax losses in the US for the first time in 2021. The Group’s existing transfer pricing arrangements between the UK and US currently entitle the US to earn an agreed profit margin. Following the granting of a provisional SBA license in the US, the nature of the transfer pricing arrangements between the UK and US are expected to change. This, together with anticipated near-term trading losses in the US means that there are not expected to be taxable profits to utilise brought forward trading losses in the near term. Accordingly the deferred tax asset associated with brought forward US trading losses has been de-recognised. 7. Loss per share Basic loss per share amounts are calculated by dividing the loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year. For diluted loss per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The dilutive potential ordinary shares include those share options granted to employees under the Group’s share-based compensation schemes which do not have an exercise price or where the exercise price is less than the average market price of the Company’s ordinary shares during the year. There is no difference in the weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share as the effect of all potentially dilutive shares outstanding was anti-dilutive. The following table reflects the loss and share data used in the basic and diluted loss per share computations: 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Loss for the year (£m) (38.3) (6.9) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 344.4 348.6 Basic and diluted loss per share (11.1)p (2.0)p 8. Intangible assets Capitalised development costs £m Computer software £m Other intangibles £m Total £m Cost At 1 January 2022 49.0 0.9 1.2 51.1 Exchange differences 1.9 — — 1.9 Additions 12.7 — — 12.7 Disposals (8.8) (0.1) — (8.9) At 31 December 2022 54.8 0.8 1.2 56.8 At 1 January 2023 54.8 0.8 1.2 56.8 Exchange differences (0.8) — — (0.8) Additions 11.3 0.2 — 11.5 Disposals (4.1) (0.6) — (4.7) At 31 December 2023 61.2 0.4 1.2 62.8 Accumulated amortisation At 1 January 2022 24.4 0.6 1.2 26.2 Exchange differences 1.2 — — 1.2 Charge for the year 10.0 0.1 — 10.1 Disposals (8.8) (0.1) — (8.9) At 31 December 2022 26.8 0.6 1.2 28.6 At 1 January 2023 26.8 0.6 1.2 28.6 Exchange differences (0.5) 0.1 — (0.4) Charge for the year 12.3 0.1 — 12.4 Impairment 3.9 — — 3.9 Disposals (4.1) (0.6) — (4.7) At 31 December 2023 38.4 0.2 1.2 39.8 Carrying amount At 31 December 2023 22.8 0.2 — 23.0 At 31 December 2022 28.0 0.2 — 28.2 Intangible assets of £3.9 million (2022: £nil) predominantly related to the US business have been fully impaired. This is as a result of the annual impairment review assessment of each cash generating unit. Given the uncertainty as to the near-term cash flows of the US business, the value in use assessment did not support the non-financial assets and the capitalised development costs of the US were impaired. 9. Property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities The Group has right-of-use assets which comprise property leases held by the Group. Information about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below. Analysis of property, plant and equipment between owned and leased assets 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Property, plant and equipment (owned) 1.7 2.7 Right-of-use assets 3.3 7.3 5.0 10.0 Reconciliation of amount recognised in the balance sheet Leasehold improvements £m Computer equipment £m Furniture and fixtures £m Right-of-use assets (property) £m Total £m Cost At 1 January 2022 4.7 2.7 1.9 31.0 40.3 Disposals — (0.8) — — (0.8) Additions1 0.5 1.0 0.1 0.7 2.3 Exchange differences — 0.1 0.1 1.0 1.2 At 31 December 2022 5.2 3.0 2.1 32.7 43.0 At 1 January 2023 5.2 3.0 2.1 32.7 43.0 Disposals — (1.1) — — (1.1) Additions1 — 0.7 — 0.2 0.9 Exchange differences — — — (0.6) (0.6) Derecognition of right-of-use assets — — — — — At 31 December 2023 5.2 2.6 2.1 32.3 42.2 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2022 3.2 1.9 1.5 19.6 26.2 Disposals — (0.8) — — (0.8) Charge for the year 0.7 0.7 0.2 3.5 5.1 Impairment — — — 1.8 1.8 Exchange differences — 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.7 At 31 December 2022 3.9 1.9 1.8 25.4 33.0 At 1 January 2023 3.9 1.9 1.8 25.4 33.0 Disposals — (1.1) — — (1.1) Charge for the year 0.7 0.8 0.1 2.7 4.3 Impairment — 0.1 0.1 1.3 1.5 Exchange differences (0.1) — — (0.4) (0.5) Derecognition of right-of-use assets — — — — — At 31 December 2023 4.5 1.7 2.0 29.0 37.2 Carrying amount At 31 December 2023 0.7 0.9 0.1 3.3 5.0 At 31 December 2022 1.3 1.1 0.3 7.3 10.0 1. Leasehold improvement and right-of-use asset additions in the year are non-cash in nature. Certain right-of-use assets related to the US San Francisco office have been sublet under an operating sublease. Due to a further weakening of the San Francisco commercial property market, the estimated cash flows on the sublet no longer support the carrying value of the asset. As a result, an impairment of £1.3 million was recognised in the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: £1.8 million). Property, plant and equipment of £0.2 million (2022: £nil) related to the US business has been fully impaired. See note 8 for further details of this impairment. 10. SME loans and lines of credit 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Non-current SME loans (other) – amortised cost 6.7 24.8 Investment in trusts and co-investments – FVTPL 25.2 28.7 Total non-current 31.9 53.5 Current Lines of credit – amortised cost 50.0 16.0 SME loans (other) – FVTPL 0.9 20.9 SME loans (warehouse) – FVTPL 1.3 2.4 SME loans (securitised) – FVTPL 16.4 45.8 Total current 68.6 85.1 Total 100.5 138.6 11. Trade and other receivables 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Other receivables 1.4 3.4 Non-current trade and other receivables 1.4 3.4 Trade receivables 0.4 0.4 Other receivables 7.3 5.3 Prepayments 5.2 3.7 Accrued income 5.3 4.8 Rent and other deposits 2.2 2.3 Current trade and other receivables 20.4 16.5 21.8 19.9 The maximum exposure to credit risk at the reporting date is the carrying value of each class of receivables described earlier. No trade receivables were overdue or impaired. Included in rent and other deposits are £1.6 million of rental deposits (2022: £1.3 million) in respect of the Group’s property leases which expire over the next five years. The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other receivables approximates to their fair value. 12. Trade and other payables 31 December 2023 £m 31 December 2022 £m Trade payables 2.4 2.5 Other taxes and social security costs 4.2 5.0 Other creditors1 32.6 9.7 Accruals and deferred income 15.1 14.6 54.3 31.8 1. Other creditors includes £30.7 million (2022: £7.5 million) due to the British Business Bank (BBB) primarily related to scheme lender fees collected from investors associated with government-guaranteed products. The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. 13. Financial risk management The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group’s risk management framework. The risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and ensure any limits are adhered to. The Group’s activities are reviewed regularly and potential risks are considered. Risk factors The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments: • credit risk; • liquidity risk; and • market risk (including foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk and other price risk). Principal financial instruments The principal financial instruments used by the Group, from which financial instrument risk arises, are as follows: • SME loans; • investments in trusts and co-investments; • lines of credit; • trade and other receivables; • cash and cash equivalents; • trade and other payables; • bank borrowings; • bonds; • lease liabilities; and • loan repurchase liabilities. Categorisation of financial assets and financial liabilities The tables show the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities by category of financial instrument as at 31 December 2023: Assets Fair value through profit and loss £m Amortised cost £m Other £m Total £m SME loans (other) 0