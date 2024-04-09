Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings

More about the company
Funding Circle Holdings plc provides a loan platform for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). The Company operates through four segments: United Kingdom Loans, United States Loans, Other Loans and United Kingdom Flexipay. The Other Loans segment includes the Company's businesses in Germany and the Netherlands. It reinvents small business lending through machine learning, technology, and data. Its 4D work system includes data accumulation, data engineering, data science, and decision engine platform. The Company's products include FlexiPay, FlexiPay card, and embedded finance. FlexiPay is a line of credit that allows businesses to make purchases and then spread the cost over three months, paying it back in three equal monthly installments. FlexiPay card is another way for customers to use their FlexiPay line of credit, helping them to pay for everyday business expenses and make purchases. Its embedded finance solution enables partners to offer its loans on their platforms.