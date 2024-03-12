Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 12 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 237,023 Highest price paid per share: 47.75p Lowest price paid per share: 45.90p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.1951p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 361,066,120 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (361,066,120) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 47.1951p 237,023

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6789 45.90 08:21:24 00069196292TRLO0 XLON 25000 47.00 09:44:41 00069199096TRLO0 XLON 5000 47.50 09:49:41 00069199263TRLO0 XLON 25000 47.75 10:07:34 00069200013TRLO0 XLON 25000 47.75 10:10:17 00069200080TRLO0 XLON 7198 47.00 10:15:15 00069200263TRLO0 XLON 12096 47.00 10:15:15 00069200262TRLO0 XLON 8523 47.00 10:15:15 00069200261TRLO0 XLON 7536 47.00 10:15:15 00069200260TRLO0 XLON 6243 47.00 10:15:15 00069200259TRLO0 XLON 12337 47.00 10:15:29 00069200274TRLO0 XLON 7801 47.00 11:20:45 00069201900TRLO0 XLON 10000 47.00 11:40:40 00069202327TRLO0 XLON 6214 47.00 13:01:51 00069204179TRLO0 XLON 50000 47.50 13:40:17 00069205210TRLO0 XLON 6534 46.30 15:40:56 00069210474TRLO0 XLON 4107 46.50 15:49:06 00069210926TRLO0 XLON 3745 46.60 16:03:10 00069211814TRLO0 XLON 7900 46.60 16:03:10 00069211813TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse