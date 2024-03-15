Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

15 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 15 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 142,442 Highest price paid per share: 49.00p Lowest price paid per share: 48.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.9620p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,571,192 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,571,192) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 48.9620p 142,442

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1759 48.50 08:14:25 00069247577TRLO0 XLON 7260 48.50 08:14:25 00069247578TRLO0 XLON 8991 48.90 14:07:24 00069254595TRLO0 XLON 10936 49.00 14:07:24 00069254596TRLO0 XLON 65659 49.00 14:07:24 00069254597TRLO0 XLON 11859 49.00 14:07:24 00069254598TRLO0 XLON 2193 49.00 14:07:24 00069254599TRLO0 XLON 11407 49.00 14:10:09 00069254677TRLO0 XLON 95 49.00 14:10:09 00069254678TRLO0 XLON 7842 49.00 14:27:40 00069255165TRLO0 XLON 4657 49.00 14:27:40 00069255166TRLO0 XLON 437 49.00 14:27:40 00069255169TRLO0 XLON 6189 49.00 14:48:40 00069255733TRLO0 XLON 3000 49.00 14:48:40 00069255734TRLO0 XLON 40 49.00 14:48:40 00069255735TRLO0 XLON 118 49.00 14:48:40 00069255736TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse