Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Apr-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

225,000

Highest price paid per share:

47.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

46.2754p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,442,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,442,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

46.2754p

225,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9405

47.00

 08:33:54

00069498110TRLO0

XLON

11139

47.00

 08:41:24

00069498281TRLO0

XLON

11013

47.00

 08:44:33

00069498311TRLO0

XLON

10452

47.00

 10:10:45

00069500044TRLO0

XLON

10820

47.00

 10:10:49

00069500045TRLO0

XLON

2217

47.00

 10:10:56

00069500054TRLO0

XLON

3664

47.00

 10:10:56

00069500055TRLO0

XLON

7251

47.00

 10:10:56

00069500056TRLO0

XLON

3506

47.00

 10:10:58

00069500058TRLO0

XLON

712

47.00

 10:10:58

00069500059TRLO0

XLON

6773

47.00

 11:16:30

00069501290TRLO0

XLON

4217

47.00

 11:17:29

00069501335TRLO0

XLON

8935

46.50

 11:50:27

00069501980TRLO0

XLON

1194

46.50

 11:50:27

00069501981TRLO0

XLON

50000

46.20

 12:47:29

00069503329TRLO0

XLON

434

46.00

 13:25:45

00069504234TRLO0

XLON

8791

46.00

 13:39:37

00069504603TRLO0

XLON

9871

45.80

 13:39:37

00069504604TRLO0

XLON

8695

45.50

 14:12:31

00069505461TRLO0

XLON

733

45.50

 14:51:56

00069507064TRLO0

XLON

9830

45.50

 14:51:56

00069507065TRLO0

XLON

3287

45.50

 15:42:26

00069510192TRLO0

XLON

7430

45.50

 15:42:26

00069510193TRLO0

XLON

3567

45.50

 15:46:58

00069510536TRLO0

XLON

2173

45.50

 15:46:58

00069510537TRLO0

XLON

3891

45.50

 15:46:58

00069510538TRLO0

XLON

1406

45.50

 16:04:32

00069511289TRLO0

XLON

6063

45.50

 16:06:00

00069511346TRLO0

XLON

5979

45.50

 16:13:39

00069511707TRLO0

XLON

5544

45.50

 16:13:41

00069511710TRLO0

XLON

6008

45.50

 16:13:44

00069511712TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 314571
EQS News ID: 1876843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a