Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

30 April 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 30 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 69.00p Lowest price paid per share: 65.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 67.0727p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,660,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,660,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 67.0727p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 8350 69.00 09:28:48 00069779139TRLO0 XLON 115 69.00 09:28:48 00069779138TRLO0 XLON 269 69.00 09:28:48 00069779140TRLO0 XLON 9343 69.00 09:28:48 00069779141TRLO0 XLON 3358 68.40 09:32:39 00069779305TRLO0 XLON 4400 68.40 09:32:41 00069779309TRLO0 XLON 115 68.40 09:43:42 00069779802TRLO0 XLON 327 68.40 09:45:33 00069779892TRLO0 XLON 39 68.40 09:45:33 00069779893TRLO0 XLON 4 68.40 10:39:07 00069782607TRLO0 XLON 1830 68.40 11:11:47 00069784245TRLO0 XLON 9449 68.40 11:11:47 00069784246TRLO0 XLON 8244 68.40 11:11:47 00069784247TRLO0 XLON 813 68.40 11:11:47 00069784248TRLO0 XLON 3000 68.40 11:11:47 00069784249TRLO0 XLON 8208 68.40 11:11:47 00069784250TRLO0 XLON 3184 68.40 11:11:47 00069784251TRLO0 XLON 6545 68.40 11:11:47 00069784252TRLO0 XLON 6960 67.80 12:12:31 00069786544TRLO0 XLON 50000 67.40 12:33:45 00069787213TRLO0 XLON 9049 67.20 12:33:58 00069787216TRLO0 XLON 2902 66.80 12:35:03 00069787231TRLO0 XLON 5803 66.80 12:35:03 00069787232TRLO0 XLON 6123 66.40 14:01:40 00069789898TRLO0 XLON 2967 66.40 14:02:03 00069789919TRLO0 XLON 7935 66.20 14:12:19 00069790271TRLO0 XLON 1426 66.20 14:17:24 00069790416TRLO0 XLON 8513 65.60 14:36:46 00069791074TRLO0 XLON 50000 65.40 14:51:00 00069791888TRLO0 XLON 7337 66.80 15:22:28 00069793075TRLO0 XLON 14543 66.80 16:08:52 00069795752TRLO0 XLON 3487 66.80 16:08:52 00069795753TRLO0 XLON 557 66.80 16:08:52 00069795754TRLO0 XLON 4805 66.40 16:12:59 00069796123TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse