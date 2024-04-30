Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

30-Apr-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

30 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

69.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

65.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

67.0727p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,660,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,660,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

67.0727p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

8350

69.00

 09:28:48

00069779139TRLO0

XLON

115

69.00

 09:28:48

00069779138TRLO0

XLON

269

69.00

 09:28:48

00069779140TRLO0

XLON

9343

69.00

 09:28:48

00069779141TRLO0

XLON

3358

68.40

 09:32:39

00069779305TRLO0

XLON

4400

68.40

 09:32:41

00069779309TRLO0

XLON

115

68.40

 09:43:42

00069779802TRLO0

XLON

327

68.40

 09:45:33

00069779892TRLO0

XLON

39

68.40

 09:45:33

00069779893TRLO0

XLON

4

68.40

 10:39:07

00069782607TRLO0

XLON

1830

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784245TRLO0

XLON

9449

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784246TRLO0

XLON

8244

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784247TRLO0

XLON

813

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784248TRLO0

XLON

3000

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784249TRLO0

XLON

8208

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784250TRLO0

XLON

3184

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784251TRLO0

XLON

6545

68.40

 11:11:47

00069784252TRLO0

XLON

6960

67.80

 12:12:31

00069786544TRLO0

XLON

50000

67.40

 12:33:45

00069787213TRLO0

XLON

9049

67.20

 12:33:58

00069787216TRLO0

XLON

2902

66.80

 12:35:03

00069787231TRLO0

XLON

5803

66.80

 12:35:03

00069787232TRLO0

XLON

6123

66.40

 14:01:40

00069789898TRLO0

XLON

2967

66.40

 14:02:03

00069789919TRLO0

XLON

7935

66.20

 14:12:19

00069790271TRLO0

XLON

1426

66.20

 14:17:24

00069790416TRLO0

XLON

8513

65.60

 14:36:46

00069791074TRLO0

XLON

50000

65.40

 14:51:00

00069791888TRLO0

XLON

7337

66.80

 15:22:28

00069793075TRLO0

XLON

14543

66.80

 16:08:52

00069795752TRLO0

XLON

3487

66.80

 16:08:52

00069795753TRLO0

XLON

557

66.80

 16:08:52

00069795754TRLO0

XLON

4805

66.40

 16:12:59

00069796123TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


