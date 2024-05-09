Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
9 May 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
9 May 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
250,000
Highest price paid per share:
77.20p
Lowest price paid per share:
71.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
73.8359p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,849,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (354,849,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
73.8359p
250,000
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
7988
77.20
08:29:51
00069876904TRLO0
XLON
7523
76.00
08:33:08
00069876961TRLO0
XLON
17054
76.40
08:55:50
00069877507TRLO0
XLON
2457
76.00
08:56:04
00069877510TRLO0
XLON
5414
76.00
08:56:04
00069877511TRLO0
XLON
105
77.20
09:28:00
00069878137TRLO0
XLON
8270
77.20
09:31:02
00069878190TRLO0
XLON
1922
77.20
09:31:02
00069878191TRLO0
XLON
6930
77.20
09:31:02
00069878192TRLO0
XLON
105
76.60
09:44:26
00069878428TRLO0
XLON
7443
76.60
09:44:26
00069878429TRLO0
XLON
2855
76.00
09:47:50
00069878472TRLO0
XLON
5709
76.00
09:47:50
00069878473TRLO0
XLON
25000
75.28
10:04:31
00069878801TRLO0
XLON
4565
75.40
10:09:47
00069878923TRLO0
XLON
3506
75.40
10:09:47
00069878924TRLO0
XLON
7133
74.00
11:45:43
00069880374TRLO0
XLON
3898
74.20
12:38:38
00069881587TRLO0
XLON
3715
74.20
12:38:38
00069881588TRLO0
XLON
4407
73.80
12:50:58
00069881939TRLO0
XLON
2474
73.80
12:50:58
00069881940TRLO0
XLON
622
73.80
12:50:58
00069881941TRLO0
XLON
2695
73.60
12:51:00
00069881942TRLO0
XLON
5389
73.60
12:51:00
00069881943TRLO0
XLON
44
73.40
14:21:52
00069884064TRLO0
XLON
63
73.40
14:22:10
00069884066TRLO0
XLON
105
73.00
15:02:21
00069885065TRLO0
XLON
9308
73.00
15:02:21
00069885066TRLO0
XLON
8496
72.60
15:16:30
00069885474TRLO0
XLON
8624
72.00
15:26:45
00069885714TRLO0
XLON
7562
71.60
15:44:49
00069886361TRLO0
XLON
244
71.40
15:45:49
00069886432TRLO0
XLON
487
71.40
15:45:49
00069886433TRLO0
XLON
105
71.40
15:45:49
00069886434TRLO0
XLON
7839
71.40
15:51:05
00069886521TRLO0
XLON
11806
71.40
15:53:49
00069886604TRLO0
XLON
4360
71.60
15:53:59
00069886618TRLO0
XLON
4468
71.60
15:53:59
00069886619TRLO0
XLON
5000
71.40
15:59:34
00069886936TRLO0
XLON
324
71.40
15:59:34
00069886937TRLO0
XLON
105
71.40
15:59:34
00069886938TRLO0
XLON
7551
71.40
16:05:19
00069887322TRLO0
XLON
719
71.00
16:05:46
00069887338TRLO0
XLON
5353
71.00
16:06:17
00069887383TRLO0
XLON
2955
71.00
16:07:00
00069887423TRLO0
XLON
4545
71.00
16:07:00
00069887424TRLO0
XLON
4406
71.00
16:07:13
00069887438TRLO0
XLON
5391
71.20
16:10:37
00069887667TRLO0
XLON
7253
71.20
16:13:49
00069888058TRLO0
XLON
2538
71.20
16:13:49
00069888059TRLO0
XLON
200
71.20
16:14:49
00069888105TRLO0
XLON
105
71.20
16:14:49
00069888106TRLO0
XLON
77
71.20
16:14:49
00069888107TRLO0
XLON
1230
71.20
16:14:49
00069888108TRLO0
XLON
32
71.20
16:14:54
00069888117TRLO0
XLON
1526
71.20
16:15:49
00069888321TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
