Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

29-May-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

29 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

89.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

87.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

88.7305p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,847,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,847,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

88.7305p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

22348

89.00

 09:35:34

00070094372TRLO0

XLON

15

89.00

 09:35:37

00070094373TRLO0

XLON

7389

88.60

 09:35:41

00070094375TRLO0

XLON

6996

89.00

 09:36:14

00070094383TRLO0

XLON

728

89.00

 09:36:16

00070094385TRLO0

XLON

6

89.00

 09:36:36

00070094401TRLO0

XLON

6

89.00

 09:36:36

00070094402TRLO0

XLON

23

89.00

 09:36:56

00070094408TRLO0

XLON

6715

89.00

 09:37:03

00070094410TRLO0

XLON

4721

89.00

 10:09:18

00070095354TRLO0

XLON

7198

89.00

 10:09:18

00070095355TRLO0

XLON

2311

89.00

 10:09:18

00070095356TRLO0

XLON

6141

89.00

 10:09:18

00070095357TRLO0

XLON

6776

89.00

 10:09:18

00070095358TRLO0

XLON

4400

88.60

 10:09:32

00070095363TRLO0

XLON

1563

88.60

 10:09:32

00070095364TRLO0

XLON

644

88.60

 10:43:09

00070096167TRLO0

XLON

4700

88.60

 10:43:09

00070096168TRLO0

XLON

751

87.00

 11:04:53

00070096542TRLO0

XLON

6500

87.00

 11:04:53

00070096543TRLO0

XLON

1361

87.20

 11:40:40

00070097272TRLO0

XLON

2700

87.20

 11:40:40

00070097273TRLO0

XLON

5347

87.20

 11:40:40

00070097274TRLO0

XLON

1450

87.80

 11:56:06

00070097665TRLO0

XLON

1450

87.80

 11:56:06

00070097666TRLO0

XLON

4600

88.20

 11:58:17

00070097696TRLO0

XLON

3487

89.00

 14:43:33

00070102601TRLO0

XLON

3329

89.00

 14:43:33

00070102602TRLO0

XLON

980

89.00

 14:43:33

00070102603TRLO0

XLON

743

89.00

 14:53:45

00070103074TRLO0

XLON

666

89.00

 14:58:22

00070103354TRLO0

XLON

366

89.00

 14:59:55

00070103397TRLO0

XLON

3991

89.00

 14:59:55

00070103401TRLO0

XLON

6574

89.00

 15:17:17

00070104239TRLO0

XLON

3936

89.00

 15:17:17

00070104240TRLO0

XLON

2030

89.00

 15:17:17

00070104241TRLO0

XLON

2015

89.00

 15:17:17

00070104246TRLO0

XLON

4029

89.00

 15:18:26

00070104268TRLO0

XLON

2796

89.00

 15:27:23

00070104570TRLO0

XLON

3578

89.00

 15:27:23

00070104571TRLO0

XLON

2700

89.00

 15:33:42

00070104787TRLO0

XLON

598

88.40

 15:41:08

00070105144TRLO0

XLON

7502

88.40

 15:41:08

00070105145TRLO0

XLON

2963

88.00

 15:45:31

00070105349TRLO0

XLON

382

89.00

 16:04:41

00070106109TRLO0

XLON

20107

89.00

 16:04:41

00070106110TRLO0

XLON

3195

89.00

 16:04:41

00070106111TRLO0

XLON

4506

89.00

 16:04:41

00070106112TRLO0

XLON

3000

89.00

 16:05:20

00070106219TRLO0

XLON

3093

89.00

 16:05:20

00070106220TRLO0

XLON

3413

89.00

 16:08:37

00070106451TRLO0

XLON

3182

89.00

 16:08:37

00070106452TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

