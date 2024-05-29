Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
29 May 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
29 May 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
200,000
Highest price paid per share:
89.00p
Lowest price paid per share:
87.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
88.7305p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,847,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (352,847,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
88.7305p
200,000
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
22348
89.00
09:35:34
00070094372TRLO0
XLON
15
89.00
09:35:37
00070094373TRLO0
XLON
7389
88.60
09:35:41
00070094375TRLO0
XLON
6996
89.00
09:36:14
00070094383TRLO0
XLON
728
89.00
09:36:16
00070094385TRLO0
XLON
6
89.00
09:36:36
00070094401TRLO0
XLON
6
89.00
09:36:36
00070094402TRLO0
XLON
23
89.00
09:36:56
00070094408TRLO0
XLON
6715
89.00
09:37:03
00070094410TRLO0
XLON
4721
89.00
10:09:18
00070095354TRLO0
XLON
7198
89.00
10:09:18
00070095355TRLO0
XLON
2311
89.00
10:09:18
00070095356TRLO0
XLON
6141
89.00
10:09:18
00070095357TRLO0
XLON
6776
89.00
10:09:18
00070095358TRLO0
XLON
4400
88.60
10:09:32
00070095363TRLO0
XLON
1563
88.60
10:09:32
00070095364TRLO0
XLON
644
88.60
10:43:09
00070096167TRLO0
XLON
4700
88.60
10:43:09
00070096168TRLO0
XLON
751
87.00
11:04:53
00070096542TRLO0
XLON
6500
87.00
11:04:53
00070096543TRLO0
XLON
1361
87.20
11:40:40
00070097272TRLO0
XLON
2700
87.20
11:40:40
00070097273TRLO0
XLON
5347
87.20
11:40:40
00070097274TRLO0
XLON
1450
87.80
11:56:06
00070097665TRLO0
XLON
1450
87.80
11:56:06
00070097666TRLO0
XLON
4600
88.20
11:58:17
00070097696TRLO0
XLON
3487
89.00
14:43:33
00070102601TRLO0
XLON
3329
89.00
14:43:33
00070102602TRLO0
XLON
980
89.00
14:43:33
00070102603TRLO0
XLON
743
89.00
14:53:45
00070103074TRLO0
XLON
666
89.00
14:58:22
00070103354TRLO0
XLON
366
89.00
14:59:55
00070103397TRLO0
XLON
3991
89.00
14:59:55
00070103401TRLO0
XLON
6574
89.00
15:17:17
00070104239TRLO0
XLON
3936
89.00
15:17:17
00070104240TRLO0
XLON
2030
89.00
15:17:17
00070104241TRLO0
XLON
2015
89.00
15:17:17
00070104246TRLO0
XLON
4029
89.00
15:18:26
00070104268TRLO0
XLON
2796
89.00
15:27:23
00070104570TRLO0
XLON
3578
89.00
15:27:23
00070104571TRLO0
XLON
2700
89.00
15:33:42
00070104787TRLO0
XLON
598
88.40
15:41:08
00070105144TRLO0
XLON
7502
88.40
15:41:08
00070105145TRLO0
XLON
2963
88.00
15:45:31
00070105349TRLO0
XLON
382
89.00
16:04:41
00070106109TRLO0
XLON
20107
89.00
16:04:41
00070106110TRLO0
XLON
3195
89.00
16:04:41
00070106111TRLO0
XLON
4506
89.00
16:04:41
00070106112TRLO0
XLON
3000
89.00
16:05:20
00070106219TRLO0
XLON
3093
89.00
16:05:20
00070106220TRLO0
XLON
3413
89.00
16:08:37
00070106451TRLO0
XLON
3182
89.00
16:08:37
00070106452TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
