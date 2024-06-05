Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

05-Jun-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

5 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

185,223

Highest price paid per share:

92.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

88.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

90.0690p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,951,906 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,951,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

90.0690p

185,223

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6222

91.00

 10:05:49

00070179219TRLO0

XLON

6448

90.80

 10:11:16

00070179283TRLO0

XLON

5000

90.80

 10:11:16

00070179284TRLO0

XLON

11392

90.80

 10:11:16

00070179285TRLO0

XLON

2500

90.80

 10:11:18

00070179286TRLO0

XLON

236

90.80

 10:11:18

00070179287TRLO0

XLON

4801

90.80

 10:11:18

00070179288TRLO0

XLON

2513

90.80

 10:11:18

00070179289TRLO0

XLON

87

90.80

 10:19:51

00070179486TRLO0

XLON

8634

91.20

 11:24:51

00070181070TRLO0

XLON

6277

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182558TRLO0

XLON

5724

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182559TRLO0

XLON

3000

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182560TRLO0

XLON

3400

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182561TRLO0

XLON

3015

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182562TRLO0

XLON

2908

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182563TRLO0

XLON

3524

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182564TRLO0

XLON

2493

92.00

 12:38:37

00070182565TRLO0

XLON

3200

90.60

 14:12:21

00070184739TRLO0

XLON

9324

90.60

 14:12:21

00070184740TRLO0

XLON

5068

89.80

 14:41:45

00070185711TRLO0

XLON

1421

89.80

 14:41:45

00070185712TRLO0

XLON

4500

89.60

 14:43:05

00070185860TRLO0

XLON

4137

89.60

 14:43:05

00070185861TRLO0

XLON

9063

89.60

 14:43:05

00070185862TRLO0

XLON

4466

89.60

 14:43:05

00070185863TRLO0

XLON

3997

88.80

 15:02:08

00070186979TRLO0

XLON

3142

88.60

 15:02:09

00070186980TRLO0

XLON

87

88.60

 15:02:09

00070186981TRLO0

XLON

2414

88.60

 15:02:10

00070186982TRLO0

XLON

5732

88.20

 15:08:39

00070187386TRLO0

XLON

2333

88.00

 15:08:39

00070187387TRLO0

XLON

3808

88.00

 15:11:13

00070187519TRLO0

XLON

1815

88.80

 15:14:05

00070187570TRLO0

XLON

9428

88.80

 15:14:06

00070187571TRLO0

XLON

5822

88.80

 15:14:10

00070187572TRLO0

XLON

4178

88.80

 15:15:10

00070187601TRLO0

XLON

74

88.80

 15:19:25

00070187705TRLO0

XLON

4330

88.80

 15:19:25

00070187706TRLO0

XLON

1084

88.80

 15:19:25

00070187707TRLO0

XLON

24

88.80

 15:19:25

00070187708TRLO0

XLON

414

88.80

 15:19:25

00070187709TRLO0

XLON

392

88.80

 15:24:25

00070187980TRLO0

XLON

6088

88.80

 15:24:25

00070187981TRLO0

XLON

1035

88.80

 15:40:15

00070188882TRLO0

XLON

1452

88.80

 15:40:15

00070188883TRLO0

XLON

1252

88.80

 15:46:52

00070189292TRLO0

XLON

5415

88.80

 15:46:52

00070189293TRLO0

XLON

1554

89.00

 16:01:32

00070190441TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Funding Circle:

Tony Nicol
Tony Nicol

Angeli Everitt
Angeli Everitt

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


