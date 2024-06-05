Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
5 June 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
5 June 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
185,223
Highest price paid per share:
92.00p
Lowest price paid per share:
88.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
90.0690p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,951,906 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (351,951,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
90.0690p
185,223
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
6222
91.00
10:05:49
00070179219TRLO0
XLON
6448
90.80
10:11:16
00070179283TRLO0
XLON
5000
90.80
10:11:16
00070179284TRLO0
XLON
11392
90.80
10:11:16
00070179285TRLO0
XLON
2500
90.80
10:11:18
00070179286TRLO0
XLON
236
90.80
10:11:18
00070179287TRLO0
XLON
4801
90.80
10:11:18
00070179288TRLO0
XLON
2513
90.80
10:11:18
00070179289TRLO0
XLON
87
90.80
10:19:51
00070179486TRLO0
XLON
8634
91.20
11:24:51
00070181070TRLO0
XLON
6277
92.00
12:38:37
00070182558TRLO0
XLON
5724
92.00
12:38:37
00070182559TRLO0
XLON
3000
92.00
12:38:37
00070182560TRLO0
XLON
3400
92.00
12:38:37
00070182561TRLO0
XLON
3015
92.00
12:38:37
00070182562TRLO0
XLON
2908
92.00
12:38:37
00070182563TRLO0
XLON
3524
92.00
12:38:37
00070182564TRLO0
XLON
2493
92.00
12:38:37
00070182565TRLO0
XLON
3200
90.60
14:12:21
00070184739TRLO0
XLON
9324
90.60
14:12:21
00070184740TRLO0
XLON
5068
89.80
14:41:45
00070185711TRLO0
XLON
1421
89.80
14:41:45
00070185712TRLO0
XLON
4500
89.60
14:43:05
00070185860TRLO0
XLON
4137
89.60
14:43:05
00070185861TRLO0
XLON
9063
89.60
14:43:05
00070185862TRLO0
XLON
4466
89.60
14:43:05
00070185863TRLO0
XLON
3997
88.80
15:02:08
00070186979TRLO0
XLON
3142
88.60
15:02:09
00070186980TRLO0
XLON
87
88.60
15:02:09
00070186981TRLO0
XLON
2414
88.60
15:02:10
00070186982TRLO0
XLON
5732
88.20
15:08:39
00070187386TRLO0
XLON
2333
88.00
15:08:39
00070187387TRLO0
XLON
3808
88.00
15:11:13
00070187519TRLO0
XLON
1815
88.80
15:14:05
00070187570TRLO0
XLON
9428
88.80
15:14:06
00070187571TRLO0
XLON
5822
88.80
15:14:10
00070187572TRLO0
XLON
4178
88.80
15:15:10
00070187601TRLO0
XLON
74
88.80
15:19:25
00070187705TRLO0
XLON
4330
88.80
15:19:25
00070187706TRLO0
XLON
1084
88.80
15:19:25
00070187707TRLO0
XLON
24
88.80
15:19:25
00070187708TRLO0
XLON
414
88.80
15:19:25
00070187709TRLO0
XLON
392
88.80
15:24:25
00070187980TRLO0
XLON
6088
88.80
15:24:25
00070187981TRLO0
XLON
1035
88.80
15:40:15
00070188882TRLO0
XLON
1452
88.80
15:40:15
00070188883TRLO0
XLON
1252
88.80
15:46:52
00070189292TRLO0
XLON
5415
88.80
15:46:52
00070189293TRLO0
XLON
1554
89.00
16:01:32
00070190441TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse