Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 12 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 90.00p Lowest price paid per share: 88.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.6142p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,992,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,992,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 89.6142p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1500 88.00 09:32:26 00070257208TRLO0 XLON 3000 88.00 09:32:26 00070257209TRLO0 XLON 1500 88.00 09:32:26 00070257210TRLO0 XLON 4738 88.00 09:32:26 00070257211TRLO0 XLON 6903 89.00 12:17:18 00070261105TRLO0 XLON 17235 89.00 12:28:45 00070261415TRLO0 XLON 741 89.00 13:11:02 00070262141TRLO0 XLON 4495 89.00 13:11:02 00070262142TRLO0 XLON 7023 89.00 13:11:02 00070262143TRLO0 XLON 6759 90.00 15:51:22 00070271158TRLO0 XLON 7654 90.00 15:51:22 00070271159TRLO0 XLON 6212 90.00 15:51:22 00070271160TRLO0 XLON 2341 90.00 15:51:22 00070271161TRLO0 XLON 7661 90.00 15:51:22 00070271162TRLO0 XLON 587 90.00 15:51:22 00070271163TRLO0 XLON 6335 90.00 16:18:56 00070272294TRLO0 XLON 41565 90.00 16:18:56 00070272295TRLO0 XLON 4402 90.00 16:18:56 00070272296TRLO0 XLON 12742 90.00 16:19:21 00070272316TRLO0 XLON 6607 90.00 16:19:31 00070272357TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse