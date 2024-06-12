Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jun-2024 / 16:50 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

90.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

88.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

89.6142p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,992,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,992,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

89.6142p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1500

88.00

 09:32:26

00070257208TRLO0

XLON

3000

88.00

 09:32:26

00070257209TRLO0

XLON

1500

88.00

 09:32:26

00070257210TRLO0

XLON

4738

88.00

 09:32:26

00070257211TRLO0

XLON

6903

89.00

 12:17:18

00070261105TRLO0

XLON

17235

89.00

 12:28:45

00070261415TRLO0

XLON

741

89.00

 13:11:02

00070262141TRLO0

XLON

4495

89.00

 13:11:02

00070262142TRLO0

XLON

7023

89.00

 13:11:02

00070262143TRLO0

XLON

6759

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271158TRLO0

XLON

7654

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271159TRLO0

XLON

6212

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271160TRLO0

XLON

2341

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271161TRLO0

XLON

7661

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271162TRLO0

XLON

587

90.00

 15:51:22

00070271163TRLO0

XLON

6335

90.00

 16:18:56

00070272294TRLO0

XLON

41565

90.00

 16:18:56

00070272295TRLO0

XLON

4402

90.00

 16:18:56

00070272296TRLO0

XLON

12742

90.00

 16:19:21

00070272316TRLO0

XLON

6607

90.00

 16:19:31

00070272357TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


