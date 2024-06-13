Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
13 June 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
13 June 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
246,516
Highest price paid per share:
90.00p
Lowest price paid per share:
82.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
85.6099p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,745,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (350,745,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
85.6099p
246,516
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
2200
90.00
08:15:23
00070274548TRLO0
XLON
4847
90.00
08:15:23
00070274549TRLO0
XLON
6502
89.20
08:37:02
00070275015TRLO0
XLON
2067
88.80
08:37:03
00070275016TRLO0
XLON
4134
88.80
08:37:03
00070275017TRLO0
XLON
2726
89.00
08:52:00
00070275220TRLO0
XLON
4300
89.00
08:52:00
00070275221TRLO0
XLON
4284
88.40
09:36:40
00070276147TRLO0
XLON
2041
88.40
09:36:40
00070276148TRLO0
XLON
7246
88.40
09:36:40
00070276149TRLO0
XLON
851
87.40
10:29:45
00070277044TRLO0
XLON
5470
87.40
10:29:45
00070277045TRLO0
XLON
903
87.80
10:49:42
00070277464TRLO0
XLON
700
87.80
11:24:42
00070278419TRLO0
XLON
3959
87.80
11:24:42
00070278420TRLO0
XLON
1636
87.80
11:24:42
00070278421TRLO0
XLON
6866
87.40
11:30:45
00070278535TRLO0
XLON
1329
87.60
11:30:45
00070278536TRLO0
XLON
5787
87.60
11:30:45
00070278538TRLO0
XLON
1672
87.60
11:30:45
00070278537TRLO0
XLON
5552
87.60
11:30:45
00070278539TRLO0
XLON
1114
87.20
11:30:45
00070278540TRLO0
XLON
4100
87.60
11:30:45
00070278541TRLO0
XLON
4100
87.60
11:30:45
00070278542TRLO0
XLON
1248
87.60
11:30:45
00070278543TRLO0
XLON
6743
87.00
11:40:59
00070278691TRLO0
XLON
6750
87.00
11:40:59
00070278690TRLO0
XLON
5901
86.20
11:59:36
00070278961TRLO0
XLON
1227
86.20
11:59:36
00070278962TRLO0
XLON
3940
86.40
12:22:16
00070279583TRLO0
XLON
6575
86.40
12:40:10
00070279836TRLO0
XLON
461
86.20
12:43:22
00070279865TRLO0
XLON
5590
86.20
12:43:22
00070279866TRLO0
XLON
6295
85.20
12:49:31
00070279914TRLO0
XLON
5758
84.00
13:00:10
00070280032TRLO0
XLON
3840
84.80
13:30:26
00070280571TRLO0
XLON
2945
84.80
13:30:26
00070280572TRLO0
XLON
1671
84.80
13:43:42
00070281060TRLO0
XLON
1784
84.80
13:43:42
00070281061TRLO0
XLON
6967
84.20
14:38:00
00070282246TRLO0
XLON
7001
84.20
14:38:00
00070282247TRLO0
XLON
1101
84.20
14:38:00
00070282248TRLO0
XLON
221
84.20
14:38:00
00070282249TRLO0
XLON
2224
84.20
14:38:00
00070282250TRLO0
XLON
2357
84.20
14:38:00
00070282251TRLO0
XLON
44
84.20
14:38:00
00070282252TRLO0
XLON
7181
84.20
14:38:08
00070282256TRLO0
XLON
4000
84.00
14:39:16
00070282306TRLO0
XLON
1092
84.00
14:39:16
00070282307TRLO0
XLON
1359
84.00
14:39:16
00070282308TRLO0
XLON
1462
83.80
14:46:00
00070282516TRLO0
XLON
552
83.60
14:49:00
00070282641TRLO0
XLON
866
83.60
14:49:00
00070282642TRLO0
XLON
674
83.80
14:49:00
00070282643TRLO0
XLON
866
83.80
14:49:00
00070282644TRLO0
XLON
5830
83.80
14:49:00
00070282645TRLO0
XLON
6495
83.00
14:55:37
00070282890TRLO0
XLON
6204
83.00
14:55:37
00070282891TRLO0
XLON
7740
83.00
14:55:37
00070282892TRLO0
XLON
4359
83.00
14:57:50
00070282944TRLO0
XLON
4511
82.40
14:59:56
00070283041TRLO0
XLON
2723
82.40
14:59:56
00070283042TRLO0
XLON
1603
82.00
15:48:52
00070285486TRLO0
XLON
1911
82.00
15:57:05
00070285848TRLO0
XLON
57
82.00
15:57:50
00070285876TRLO0
XLON
1169
82.00
15:58:25
00070285891TRLO0
XLON
761
82.00
15:58:31
00070285895TRLO0
XLON
4516
82.00
15:58:41
00070285905TRLO0
XLON
628
82.00
15:58:41
00070285906TRLO0
XLON
2050
82.00
16:01:09
00070285995TRLO0
XLON
1950
82.00
16:01:09
00070285996TRLO0
XLON
2673
82.80
16:25:34
00070287691TRLO0
XLON
1233
82.80
16:25:45
00070287702TRLO0
XLON
3131
82.80
16:25:45
00070287703TRLO0
XLON
175
82.80
16:25:45
00070287704TRLO0
XLON
780
82.80
16:25:45
00070287705TRLO0
XLON
900
82.80
16:25:51
00070287706TRLO0
XLON
445
82.80
16:27:25
00070287797TRLO0
XLON
803
82.80
16:27:25
00070287798TRLO0
XLON
693
82.80
16:27:31
00070287805TRLO0
XLON
95
82.80
16:28:27
00070287913TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse