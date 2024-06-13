Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

13 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 13 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 246,516 Highest price paid per share: 90.00p Lowest price paid per share: 82.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.6099p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,745,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,745,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 85.6099p 246,516

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 2200 90.00 08:15:23 00070274548TRLO0 XLON 4847 90.00 08:15:23 00070274549TRLO0 XLON 6502 89.20 08:37:02 00070275015TRLO0 XLON 2067 88.80 08:37:03 00070275016TRLO0 XLON 4134 88.80 08:37:03 00070275017TRLO0 XLON 2726 89.00 08:52:00 00070275220TRLO0 XLON 4300 89.00 08:52:00 00070275221TRLO0 XLON 4284 88.40 09:36:40 00070276147TRLO0 XLON 2041 88.40 09:36:40 00070276148TRLO0 XLON 7246 88.40 09:36:40 00070276149TRLO0 XLON 851 87.40 10:29:45 00070277044TRLO0 XLON 5470 87.40 10:29:45 00070277045TRLO0 XLON 903 87.80 10:49:42 00070277464TRLO0 XLON 700 87.80 11:24:42 00070278419TRLO0 XLON 3959 87.80 11:24:42 00070278420TRLO0 XLON 1636 87.80 11:24:42 00070278421TRLO0 XLON 6866 87.40 11:30:45 00070278535TRLO0 XLON 1329 87.60 11:30:45 00070278536TRLO0 XLON 5787 87.60 11:30:45 00070278538TRLO0 XLON 1672 87.60 11:30:45 00070278537TRLO0 XLON 5552 87.60 11:30:45 00070278539TRLO0 XLON 1114 87.20 11:30:45 00070278540TRLO0 XLON 4100 87.60 11:30:45 00070278541TRLO0 XLON 4100 87.60 11:30:45 00070278542TRLO0 XLON 1248 87.60 11:30:45 00070278543TRLO0 XLON 6743 87.00 11:40:59 00070278691TRLO0 XLON 6750 87.00 11:40:59 00070278690TRLO0 XLON 5901 86.20 11:59:36 00070278961TRLO0 XLON 1227 86.20 11:59:36 00070278962TRLO0 XLON 3940 86.40 12:22:16 00070279583TRLO0 XLON 6575 86.40 12:40:10 00070279836TRLO0 XLON 461 86.20 12:43:22 00070279865TRLO0 XLON 5590 86.20 12:43:22 00070279866TRLO0 XLON 6295 85.20 12:49:31 00070279914TRLO0 XLON 5758 84.00 13:00:10 00070280032TRLO0 XLON 3840 84.80 13:30:26 00070280571TRLO0 XLON 2945 84.80 13:30:26 00070280572TRLO0 XLON 1671 84.80 13:43:42 00070281060TRLO0 XLON 1784 84.80 13:43:42 00070281061TRLO0 XLON 6967 84.20 14:38:00 00070282246TRLO0 XLON 7001 84.20 14:38:00 00070282247TRLO0 XLON 1101 84.20 14:38:00 00070282248TRLO0 XLON 221 84.20 14:38:00 00070282249TRLO0 XLON 2224 84.20 14:38:00 00070282250TRLO0 XLON 2357 84.20 14:38:00 00070282251TRLO0 XLON 44 84.20 14:38:00 00070282252TRLO0 XLON 7181 84.20 14:38:08 00070282256TRLO0 XLON 4000 84.00 14:39:16 00070282306TRLO0 XLON 1092 84.00 14:39:16 00070282307TRLO0 XLON 1359 84.00 14:39:16 00070282308TRLO0 XLON 1462 83.80 14:46:00 00070282516TRLO0 XLON 552 83.60 14:49:00 00070282641TRLO0 XLON 866 83.60 14:49:00 00070282642TRLO0 XLON 674 83.80 14:49:00 00070282643TRLO0 XLON 866 83.80 14:49:00 00070282644TRLO0 XLON 5830 83.80 14:49:00 00070282645TRLO0 XLON 6495 83.00 14:55:37 00070282890TRLO0 XLON 6204 83.00 14:55:37 00070282891TRLO0 XLON 7740 83.00 14:55:37 00070282892TRLO0 XLON 4359 83.00 14:57:50 00070282944TRLO0 XLON 4511 82.40 14:59:56 00070283041TRLO0 XLON 2723 82.40 14:59:56 00070283042TRLO0 XLON 1603 82.00 15:48:52 00070285486TRLO0 XLON 1911 82.00 15:57:05 00070285848TRLO0 XLON 57 82.00 15:57:50 00070285876TRLO0 XLON 1169 82.00 15:58:25 00070285891TRLO0 XLON 761 82.00 15:58:31 00070285895TRLO0 XLON 4516 82.00 15:58:41 00070285905TRLO0 XLON 628 82.00 15:58:41 00070285906TRLO0 XLON 2050 82.00 16:01:09 00070285995TRLO0 XLON 1950 82.00 16:01:09 00070285996TRLO0 XLON 2673 82.80 16:25:34 00070287691TRLO0 XLON 1233 82.80 16:25:45 00070287702TRLO0 XLON 3131 82.80 16:25:45 00070287703TRLO0 XLON 175 82.80 16:25:45 00070287704TRLO0 XLON 780 82.80 16:25:45 00070287705TRLO0 XLON 900 82.80 16:25:51 00070287706TRLO0 XLON 445 82.80 16:27:25 00070287797TRLO0 XLON 803 82.80 16:27:25 00070287798TRLO0 XLON 693 82.80 16:27:31 00070287805TRLO0 XLON 95 82.80 16:28:27 00070287913TRLO0 XLON

