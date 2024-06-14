Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-Jun-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

14 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

14 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

175,000

Highest price paid per share:

84.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

81.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

83.1847p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,570,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,570,6950) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

83.1847p

175,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6026

81.80

 08:56:20

00070290155TRLO0

XLON

780

81.80

 08:56:20

00070290154TRLO0

XLON

3300

81.80

 09:09:51

00070290483TRLO0

XLON

2899

81.80

 09:09:51

00070290484TRLO0

XLON

2800

84.00

 09:53:39

00070291450TRLO0

XLON

760

84.00

 09:53:39

00070291451TRLO0

XLON

1900

84.00

 09:56:25

00070291519TRLO0

XLON

458

84.00

 09:56:25

00070291520TRLO0

XLON

306

84.00

 09:56:25

00070291521TRLO0

XLON

2869

84.00

 09:56:26

00070291522TRLO0

XLON

5933

84.00

 10:06:46

00070291736TRLO0

XLON

6459

84.00

 10:09:40

00070291821TRLO0

XLON

2443

83.60

 10:42:51

00070292852TRLO0

XLON

3515

83.60

 10:42:51

00070292853TRLO0

XLON

963

83.60

 10:42:51

00070292854TRLO0

XLON

1280

83.40

 10:42:51

00070292855TRLO0

XLON

4693

83.40

 10:42:51

00070292856TRLO0

XLON

1106

82.80

 10:44:27

00070292931TRLO0

XLON

2078

82.80

 10:44:27

00070292932TRLO0

XLON

4072

82.80

 10:44:27

00070292933TRLO0

XLON

7112

83.20

 10:55:53

00070293496TRLO0

XLON

827

83.00

 11:01:51

00070293872TRLO0

XLON

5393

83.00

 11:16:11

00070294794TRLO0

XLON

2001

82.80

 11:40:05

00070295576TRLO0

XLON

4002

82.80

 11:40:05

00070295577TRLO0

XLON

2945

82.20

 11:41:38

00070295621TRLO0

XLON

2300

82.20

 12:08:07

00070296310TRLO0

XLON

651

82.20

 12:08:07

00070296311TRLO0

XLON

23469

84.20

 15:01:27

00070301300TRLO0

XLON

6418

84.00

 15:01:43

00070301315TRLO0

XLON

91

83.60

 15:02:42

00070301422TRLO0

XLON

1140

83.60

 15:02:42

00070301423TRLO0

XLON

6041

83.60

 15:02:42

00070301424TRLO0

XLON

1119

83.60

 15:02:42

00070301425TRLO0

XLON

3900

83.60

 15:02:50

00070301448TRLO0

XLON

2160

83.60

 15:02:50

00070301449TRLO0

XLON

7281

83.00

 15:09:50

00070302089TRLO0

XLON

2800

82.60

 15:32:07

00070303337TRLO0

XLON

1530

82.60

 16:04:37

00070305174TRLO0

XLON

1932

82.60

 16:04:37

00070305175TRLO0

XLON

2668

82.60

 16:04:38

00070305176TRLO0

XLON

5000

82.60

 16:10:39

00070305650TRLO0

XLON

1184

82.60

 16:10:39

00070305651TRLO0

XLON

2086

82.60

 16:14:32

00070305871TRLO0

XLON

4172

82.60

 16:14:32

00070305872TRLO0

XLON

4151

82.60

 16:14:35

00070305874TRLO0

XLON

2

82.60

 16:14:35

00070305875TRLO0

XLON

721

82.60

 16:14:35

00070305876TRLO0

XLON

1960

82.60

 16:14:37

00070305880TRLO0

XLON

1160

82.60

 16:16:38

00070306035TRLO0

XLON

1874

82.60

 16:16:38

00070306036TRLO0

XLON

2329

82.60

 16:21:21

00070306360TRLO0

XLON

1417

82.60

 16:21:21

00070306361TRLO0

XLON

2842

82.60

 16:22:33

00070306484TRLO0

XLON

1894

82.60

 16:22:33

00070306485TRLO0

XLON

3788

82.60

 16:22:37

00070306489TRLO0

XLON

 

 

