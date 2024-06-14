Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
14 June 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
14 June 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
175,000
Highest price paid per share:
84.20p
Lowest price paid per share:
81.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
83.1847p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,570,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (350,570,6950) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
83.1847p
175,000
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
6026
81.80
08:56:20
00070290155TRLO0
XLON
780
81.80
08:56:20
00070290154TRLO0
XLON
3300
81.80
09:09:51
00070290483TRLO0
XLON
2899
81.80
09:09:51
00070290484TRLO0
XLON
2800
84.00
09:53:39
00070291450TRLO0
XLON
760
84.00
09:53:39
00070291451TRLO0
XLON
1900
84.00
09:56:25
00070291519TRLO0
XLON
458
84.00
09:56:25
00070291520TRLO0
XLON
306
84.00
09:56:25
00070291521TRLO0
XLON
2869
84.00
09:56:26
00070291522TRLO0
XLON
5933
84.00
10:06:46
00070291736TRLO0
XLON
6459
84.00
10:09:40
00070291821TRLO0
XLON
2443
83.60
10:42:51
00070292852TRLO0
XLON
3515
83.60
10:42:51
00070292853TRLO0
XLON
963
83.60
10:42:51
00070292854TRLO0
XLON
1280
83.40
10:42:51
00070292855TRLO0
XLON
4693
83.40
10:42:51
00070292856TRLO0
XLON
1106
82.80
10:44:27
00070292931TRLO0
XLON
2078
82.80
10:44:27
00070292932TRLO0
XLON
4072
82.80
10:44:27
00070292933TRLO0
XLON
7112
83.20
10:55:53
00070293496TRLO0
XLON
827
83.00
11:01:51
00070293872TRLO0
XLON
5393
83.00
11:16:11
00070294794TRLO0
XLON
2001
82.80
11:40:05
00070295576TRLO0
XLON
4002
82.80
11:40:05
00070295577TRLO0
XLON
2945
82.20
11:41:38
00070295621TRLO0
XLON
2300
82.20
12:08:07
00070296310TRLO0
XLON
651
82.20
12:08:07
00070296311TRLO0
XLON
23469
84.20
15:01:27
00070301300TRLO0
XLON
6418
84.00
15:01:43
00070301315TRLO0
XLON
91
83.60
15:02:42
00070301422TRLO0
XLON
1140
83.60
15:02:42
00070301423TRLO0
XLON
6041
83.60
15:02:42
00070301424TRLO0
XLON
1119
83.60
15:02:42
00070301425TRLO0
XLON
3900
83.60
15:02:50
00070301448TRLO0
XLON
2160
83.60
15:02:50
00070301449TRLO0
XLON
7281
83.00
15:09:50
00070302089TRLO0
XLON
2800
82.60
15:32:07
00070303337TRLO0
XLON
1530
82.60
16:04:37
00070305174TRLO0
XLON
1932
82.60
16:04:37
00070305175TRLO0
XLON
2668
82.60
16:04:38
00070305176TRLO0
XLON
5000
82.60
16:10:39
00070305650TRLO0
XLON
1184
82.60
16:10:39
00070305651TRLO0
XLON
2086
82.60
16:14:32
00070305871TRLO0
XLON
4172
82.60
16:14:32
00070305872TRLO0
XLON
4151
82.60
16:14:35
00070305874TRLO0
XLON
2
82.60
16:14:35
00070305875TRLO0
XLON
721
82.60
16:14:35
00070305876TRLO0
XLON
1960
82.60
16:14:37
00070305880TRLO0
XLON
1160
82.60
16:16:38
00070306035TRLO0
XLON
1874
82.60
16:16:38
00070306036TRLO0
XLON
2329
82.60
16:21:21
00070306360TRLO0
XLON
1417
82.60
16:21:21
00070306361TRLO0
XLON
2842
82.60
16:22:33
00070306484TRLO0
XLON
1894
82.60
16:22:33
00070306485TRLO0
XLON
3788
82.60
16:22:37
00070306489TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
