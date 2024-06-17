Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-Jun-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

86,899

Highest price paid per share:

83.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

82.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

82.9214p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,483,796 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,483,796) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

82.9214p

86,899

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2581

82.80

 08:26:14

00070308175TRLO0

XLON

10327

82.80

 08:26:14

00070308174TRLO0

XLON

248

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309742TRLO0

XLON

5000

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309741TRLO0

XLON

2737

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309746TRLO0

XLON

2689

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309745TRLO0

XLON

1271

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309744TRLO0

XLON

1443

82.80

 09:36:13

00070309743TRLO0

XLON

3100

82.60

 10:01:34

00070310495TRLO0

XLON

2533

82.60

 10:01:34

00070310494TRLO0

XLON

8767

82.80

 10:01:34

00070310497TRLO0

XLON

479

82.80

 10:01:34

00070310496TRLO0

XLON

5869

83.20

 10:44:54

00070311441TRLO0

XLON

5578

82.80

 10:57:06

00070311651TRLO0

XLON

820

82.80

 10:57:06

00070311650TRLO0

XLON

877

82.60

 11:32:06

00070312341TRLO0

XLON

2592

82.60

 11:32:06

00070312340TRLO0

XLON

3500

82.60

 11:32:06

00070312339TRLO0

XLON

919

83.00

 12:21:03

00070312909TRLO0

XLON

5000

83.00

 12:21:03

00070312908TRLO0

XLON

7000

83.00

 12:44:51

00070313339TRLO0

XLON

7027

83.40

 13:16:32

00070313870TRLO0

XLON

6542

83.40

 13:45:45

00070314626TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


