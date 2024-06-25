Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jun-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

25 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

100,000

Highest price paid per share:

89.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

87.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

88.1186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,747,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,747,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

88.1186p

100,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

990

89.00

 14:48:51

00070412656TRLO0

XLON

444

89.00

 14:48:51

00070412657TRLO0

XLON

18157

89.00

 14:48:51

00070412658TRLO0

XLON

6600

88.00

 15:09:35

00070413907TRLO0

XLON

532

88.00

 15:09:35

00070413908TRLO0

XLON

344

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416015TRLO0

XLON

2510

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416016TRLO0

XLON

94

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416017TRLO0

XLON

3538

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416018TRLO0

XLON

15

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416019TRLO0

XLON

10

88.00

 15:46:14

00070416020TRLO0

XLON

6

88.00

 15:46:19

00070416023TRLO0

XLON

3014

88.00

 15:48:19

00070416109TRLO0

XLON

3724

88.00

 15:48:19

00070416110TRLO0

XLON

25453

88.00

 15:48:41

00070416120TRLO0

XLON

7462

88.00

 15:56:37

00070416350TRLO0

XLON

7523

88.00

 16:21:49

00070417785TRLO0

XLON

136

87.80

 16:21:49

00070417783TRLO0

XLON

6395

87.80

 16:21:49

00070417784TRLO0

XLON

4938

87.60

 15:28:46

00070414909TRLO0

XLON

1104

87.60

 15:28:46

00070414910TRLO0

XLON

910

87.60

 15:28:46

00070414911TRLO0

XLON

93

87.60

 15:37:11

00070415504TRLO0

XLON

93

87.40

 16:16:04

00070417398TRLO0

XLON

93

87.40

 16:16:04

00070417399TRLO0

XLON

2837

87.40

 16:18:27

00070417567TRLO0

XLON

2862

87.40

 16:18:27

00070417568TRLO0

XLON

123

87.40

 16:20:10

00070417670TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


