Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

26-Jun-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

26 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares and update on share repurchase programme

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that, in order to effect the timely completion of the share repurchase programme announced on 7 March 2024, it may purchase up to 50% of the average daily volume with effect from 27 June 2024. The Company will continue to use the average daily volume of ordinary shares of £0.001 each (“Ordinary Shares”) traded in February 2024, being the month preceding the month of the original announcement.

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

26 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

231,022

Highest price paid per share:

95.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

92.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

94.7777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,516,488 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,516,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

94.7777p

231,022

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

150000

95.00

 12:27:19

00070424427TRLO0

XLON

50000

95.00

 12:29:54

00070424506TRLO0

XLON

6537

94.00

 13:10:00

00070426186TRLO0

XLON

2765

93.00

 13:29:50

00070427274TRLO0

XLON

89

93.00

 13:43:22

00070427806TRLO0

XLON

3526

93.00

 13:43:22

00070427807TRLO0

XLON

6981

92.00

 14:09:09

00070429249TRLO0

XLON

437

94.00

 15:29:59

00070432254TRLO0

XLON

89

94.00

 15:29:59

00070432255TRLO0

XLON

10598

94.00

 15:38:35

00070432650TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 330464
EQS News ID: 1934061

 
