Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

26 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares and update on share repurchase programme

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that, in order to effect the timely completion of the share repurchase programme announced on 7 March 2024, it may purchase up to 50% of the average daily volume with effect from 27 June 2024. The Company will continue to use the average daily volume of ordinary shares of £0.001 each (“Ordinary Shares”) traded in February 2024, being the month preceding the month of the original announcement.

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 26 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 231,022 Highest price paid per share: 95.00p Lowest price paid per share: 92.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 94.7777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,516,488 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,516,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 94.7777p 231,022

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 150000 95.00 12:27:19 00070424427TRLO0 XLON 50000 95.00 12:29:54 00070424506TRLO0 XLON 6537 94.00 13:10:00 00070426186TRLO0 XLON 2765 93.00 13:29:50 00070427274TRLO0 XLON 89 93.00 13:43:22 00070427806TRLO0 XLON 3526 93.00 13:43:22 00070427807TRLO0 XLON 6981 92.00 14:09:09 00070429249TRLO0 XLON 437 94.00 15:29:59 00070432254TRLO0 XLON 89 94.00 15:29:59 00070432255TRLO0 XLON 10598 94.00 15:38:35 00070432650TRLO0 XLON

