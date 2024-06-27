Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
27 June 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
27 June 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
250,000
Highest price paid per share:
98.00p
Lowest price paid per share:
94.40p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
97.4089p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,266,488 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (349,266,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
97.4089p
250,000
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
1421
96.60
08:13:08
00070436679TRLO0
XLON
8161
96.60
08:46:08
00070437203TRLO0
XLON
8249
96.60
08:47:08
00070437212TRLO0
XLON
10763
96.60
08:47:10
00070437215TRLO0
XLON
6658
96.60
08:49:10
00070437261TRLO0
XLON
6358
98.00
09:34:52
00070438636TRLO0
XLON
5944
98.00
09:34:52
00070438637TRLO0
XLON
5736
97.80
09:35:20
00070438671TRLO0
XLON
1307
97.20
10:08:30
00070440292TRLO0
XLON
4171
97.20
10:08:30
00070440293TRLO0
XLON
251
97.20
10:08:30
00070440294TRLO0
XLON
13926
97.40
10:08:30
00070440295TRLO0
XLON
436
97.40
10:08:30
00070440296TRLO0
XLON
6293
95.20
11:13:45
00070442099TRLO0
XLON
455
94.40
12:33:16
00070444204TRLO0
XLON
6503
94.40
12:33:16
00070444205TRLO0
XLON
84
97.40
13:32:46
00070446257TRLO0
XLON
6607
98.00
13:35:46
00070446368TRLO0
XLON
11138
98.00
13:35:46
00070446369TRLO0
XLON
4800
97.80
13:36:07
00070446374TRLO0
XLON
1712
97.80
13:36:07
00070446375TRLO0
XLON
252
98.00
14:43:46
00070448814TRLO0
XLON
9772
98.00
14:43:46
00070448815TRLO0
XLON
210
98.00
14:43:46
00070448816TRLO0
XLON
4498
98.00
14:43:46
00070448817TRLO0
XLON
2073
98.00
14:43:46
00070448818TRLO0
XLON
8049
98.00
14:43:46
00070448819TRLO0
XLON
5723
98.00
14:43:46
00070448820TRLO0
XLON
7777
97.40
14:44:41
00070448831TRLO0
XLON
958
98.00
14:51:46
00070449085TRLO0
XLON
5298
98.00
14:51:46
00070449086TRLO0
XLON
1031
97.60
14:53:37
00070449223TRLO0
XLON
1063
97.60
14:54:14
00070449231TRLO0
XLON
1066
97.60
14:54:51
00070449235TRLO0
XLON
1064
97.60
14:55:28
00070449257TRLO0
XLON
1073
97.60
14:56:05
00070449267TRLO0
XLON
1359
97.60
14:56:17
00070449273TRLO0
XLON
915
97.00
14:57:54
00070449325TRLO0
XLON
1071
97.00
14:58:31
00070449383TRLO0
XLON
1082
97.00
14:59:10
00070449446TRLO0
XLON
1046
97.00
14:59:46
00070449485TRLO0
XLON
529
97.00
15:00:22
00070449505TRLO0
XLON
1073
97.00
15:00:59
00070449599TRLO0
XLON
1099
97.00
15:01:36
00070449693TRLO0
XLON
1056
97.00
15:02:13
00070449753TRLO0
XLON
593
97.00
15:02:50
00070449785TRLO0
XLON
32
97.00
15:02:50
00070449786TRLO0
XLON
1078
97.00
15:03:27
00070449827TRLO0
XLON
1078
97.00
15:04:04
00070449842TRLO0
XLON
505
97.00
15:04:41
00070449865TRLO0
XLON
1059
97.00
15:05:17
00070449881TRLO0
XLON
1082
97.00
15:05:54
00070449891TRLO0
XLON
106
97.00
15:08:18
00070449990TRLO0
XLON
1056
97.00
15:08:54
00070450011TRLO0
XLON
1018
97.00
15:09:30
00070450042TRLO0
XLON
930
96.60
15:17:05
00070450249TRLO0
XLON
1069
96.60
15:17:41
00070450351TRLO0
XLON
1070
96.60
15:18:17
00070450365TRLO0
XLON
1071
96.60
15:18:53
00070450372TRLO0
XLON
1072
96.60
15:19:29
00070450399TRLO0
XLON
1074
96.60
15:20:05
00070450415TRLO0
XLON
185
96.60
15:20:41
00070450422TRLO0
XLON
686
96.60
15:24:08
00070450559TRLO0
XLON
29
96.80
15:29:39
00070450737TRLO0
XLON
2115
97.20
15:34:02
00070450957TRLO0
XLON
2114
97.20
15:35:12
00070450994TRLO0
XLON
6325
98.00
15:35:43
00070451037TRLO0
XLON
6110
98.00
15:37:23
00070451154TRLO0
XLON
1047
97.80
15:41:08
00070451334TRLO0
XLON
1062
97.80
15:41:50
00070451382TRLO0
XLON
1076
97.80
15:42:33
00070451405TRLO0
XLON
1080
97.80
15:43:16
00070451429TRLO0
XLON
282
97.80
15:43:59
00070451460TRLO0
XLON
865
97.80
15:44:42
00070451467TRLO0
XLON
1166
97.80
15:45:23
00070451511TRLO0
XLON
25
97.80
15:50:29
00070451706TRLO0
XLON
1064
97.80
15:50:45
00070451713TRLO0
XLON
585
97.80
15:51:32
00070451760TRLO0
XLON
1015
97.80
15:52:17
00070451794TRLO0
XLON
562
98.00
15:52:54
00070451837TRLO0
XLON
1068
98.00
15:53:45
00070451921TRLO0
XLON
456
98.00
15:54:08
00070451957TRLO0
XLON
1070
98.00
15:54:36
00070451966TRLO0
XLON
1057
98.00
15:55:27
00070451971TRLO0
XLON
6070
98.00
15:55:42
00070451976TRLO0
XLON
6657
98.00
15:55:42
00070451980TRLO0
XLON
6136
98.00
15:55:42
00070451981TRLO0
XLON
1030
97.60
16:05:41
00070452297TRLO0
XLON
3177
97.60
16:10:23
00070452547TRLO0
XLON
227
97.60
16:14:13
00070452790TRLO0
XLON
227
97.60
16:17:20
00070453146TRLO0
XLON
227
97.60
16:20:14
00070453391TRLO0
XLON
6635
98.00
16:21:39
00070453520TRLO0
XLON
4567
98.00
16:22:40
00070453564TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
