Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

05-Jul-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

5 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

325,649

Highest price paid per share:

103.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

100.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

102.1459p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,581,859 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,581,859) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

102.1459p

325,649

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1

103.00

 09:09:30

00070528093TRLO0

XLON

5776

103.00

 09:50:45

00070529001TRLO0

XLON

5754

103.00

 09:50:45

00070529002TRLO0

XLON

8352

103.00

 09:50:45

00070529003TRLO0

XLON

6390

103.00

 09:50:45

00070529004TRLO0

XLON

93260

102.50

 10:02:42

00070529395TRLO0

XLON

7020

102.50

 10:04:57

00070529451TRLO0

XLON

75000

102.50

 10:07:13

00070529503TRLO0

XLON

847

102.00

 10:04:57

00070529452TRLO0

XLON

5541

102.00

 10:04:57

00070529457TRLO0

XLON

6815

102.00

 10:29:08

00070530158TRLO0

XLON

5754

102.00

 12:04:08

00070532606TRLO0

XLON

6214

102.00

 12:30:08

00070533009TRLO0

XLON

6762

102.00

 12:55:08

00070533606TRLO0

XLON

3000

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542205TRLO0

XLON

3168

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542206TRLO0

XLON

4332

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542207TRLO0

XLON

3000

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542208TRLO0

XLON

643

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542209TRLO0

XLON

3000

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542210TRLO0

XLON

4593

102.00

 15:39:23

00070542211TRLO0

XLON

5716

101.50

 13:02:19

00070533803TRLO0

XLON

38

101.50

 13:02:19

00070533804TRLO0

XLON

6695

101.50

 13:49:19

00070536049TRLO0

XLON

2341

101.50

 14:22:19

00070538312TRLO0

XLON

4682

101.50

 14:22:19

00070538313TRLO0

XLON

3775

101.50

 14:37:19

00070539188TRLO0

XLON

2180

101.50

 14:37:19

00070539189TRLO0

XLON

826

101.50

 15:18:33

00070541517TRLO0

XLON

3090

101.50

 15:18:33

00070541518TRLO0

XLON

2751

101.50

 15:18:33

00070541519TRLO0

XLON

331

101.50

 15:32:33

00070542009TRLO0

XLON

331

101.50

 15:32:33

00070542010TRLO0

XLON

336

101.50

 15:32:33

00070542011TRLO0

XLON

5719

101.50

 15:32:33

00070542012TRLO0

XLON

11

101.50

 15:32:33

00070542013TRLO0

XLON

351

101.50

 15:39:26

00070542213TRLO0

XLON

6829

101.00

 14:43:19

00070539401TRLO0

XLON

5955

101.00

 14:43:19

00070539402TRLO0

XLON

5839

100.50

 15:09:57

00070541091TRLO0

XLON

4700

100.00

 14:51:08

00070540096TRLO0

XLON

399

100.00

 14:51:16

00070540098TRLO0

XLON

831

100.00

 14:51:16

00070540099TRLO0

XLON

6700

100.00

 15:07:28

00070540899TRLO0

XLON

1

100.00

 15:07:28

00070540900TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 332455
EQS News ID: 1940819

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940819&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a