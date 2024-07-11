Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Jul-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

11 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

284,000

Highest price paid per share:

100.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

99.6691p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,433,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,433,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

99.6691p

284,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6320

99.80

 08:16:25

00070599605TRLO0

XLON

6662

99.80

 10:02:25

00070603333TRLO0

XLON

2593

99.40

 11:28:49

00070606024TRLO0

XLON

5185

99.40

 11:28:49

00070606025TRLO0

XLON

15000

99.50

 11:29:07

00070606043TRLO0

XLON

45000

99.40

 11:45:12

00070606538TRLO0

XLON

23807

99.60

 12:08:03

00070607007TRLO0

XLON

6662

99.60

 12:08:03

00070607008TRLO0

XLON

7245

99.60

 12:09:03

00070607021TRLO0

XLON

6422

99.60

 12:10:45

00070607094TRLO0

XLON

11942

100.50

 12:27:19

00070607414TRLO0

XLON

7704

100.50

 12:27:53

00070607418TRLO0

XLON

8969

100.00

 12:32:16

00070607601TRLO0

XLON

19057

100.00

 12:33:43

00070607679TRLO0

XLON

1567

99.60

 13:12:00

00070608618TRLO0

XLON

5609

99.60

 13:19:14

00070608726TRLO0

XLON

1194

99.60

 13:26:14

00070608950TRLO0

XLON

718

99.60

 13:26:14

00070608951TRLO0

XLON

4501

99.60

 13:26:14

00070608952TRLO0

XLON

7331

99.40

 14:00:05

00070611350TRLO0

XLON

24000

99.40

 14:00:31

00070611371TRLO0

XLON

4259

99.60

 14:50:25

00070613519TRLO0

XLON

535

99.60

 14:50:25

00070613520TRLO0

XLON

2164

99.60

 14:59:25

00070613972TRLO0

XLON

2457

99.60

 14:59:25

00070613973TRLO0

XLON

1870

99.60

 14:59:25

00070613974TRLO0

XLON

7848

99.60

 15:24:26

00070615420TRLO0

XLON

6337

99.80

 15:42:35

00070616461TRLO0

XLON

7354

99.60

 15:42:44

00070616464TRLO0

XLON

2601

99.80

 15:56:17

00070616981TRLO0

XLON

9360

99.80

 15:56:17

00070616982TRLO0

XLON

2497

99.80

 15:56:17

00070616983TRLO0

XLON

7658

99.60

 16:02:26

00070617301TRLO0

XLON

26

99.60

 16:08:34

00070617888TRLO0

XLON

7046

99.80

 16:09:43

00070617982TRLO0

XLON

4500

99.80

 16:11:12

00070618238TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


