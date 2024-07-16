Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
16 July 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
16 July 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
290,396
Highest price paid per share:
105.00p
Lowest price paid per share:
104.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
104.9304p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,743,513 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (345,743,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
104.9304p
290,396
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
4766
105.00
08:59:27
00070648596TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
08:59:27
00070648595TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
08:59:27
00070648597TRLO0
XLON
9304
105.00
08:59:27
00070648598TRLO0
XLON
1930
105.00
08:59:27
00070648599TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:33:43
00070649325TRLO0
XLON
14268
105.00
09:33:43
00070649326TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:33:43
00070649327TRLO0
XLON
17074
105.00
09:33:43
00070649328TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:33:43
00070649329TRLO0
XLON
3658
105.00
09:33:43
00070649330TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:36:43
00070649371TRLO0
XLON
3732
105.00
09:36:43
00070649372TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:42:43
00070649466TRLO0
XLON
3840
105.00
09:42:43
00070649467TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:51:43
00070649593TRLO0
XLON
284
105.00
09:51:43
00070649594TRLO0
XLON
3907
105.00
09:51:43
00070649595TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
09:54:43
00070649655TRLO0
XLON
3704
105.00
09:54:43
00070649656TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:00:43
00070649870TRLO0
XLON
2120
105.00
10:00:43
00070649871TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:05:43
00070650284TRLO0
XLON
3335
105.00
10:05:43
00070650285TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:12:13
00070650688TRLO0
XLON
4321
105.00
10:12:13
00070650689TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:18:13
00070651178TRLO0
XLON
4491
105.00
10:18:13
00070651179TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:23:13
00070651351TRLO0
XLON
676
105.00
10:23:13
00070651352TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
10:24:40
00070651377TRLO0
XLON
4806
105.00
10:24:40
00070651378TRLO0
XLON
40396
104.50
10:52:33
00070651819TRLO0
XLON
2264
105.00
12:36:03
00070653361TRLO0
XLON
2640
105.00
12:36:03
00070653362TRLO0
XLON
1911
105.00
12:36:03
00070653363TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
12:36:03
00070653364TRLO0
XLON
3880
105.00
12:36:03
00070653365TRLO0
XLON
1389
105.00
12:36:03
00070653366TRLO0
XLON
2023
105.00
13:44:13
00070654383TRLO0
XLON
508
105.00
13:44:13
00070654384TRLO0
XLON
4123
105.00
13:44:13
00070654385TRLO0
XLON
2789
105.00
13:45:13
00070654393TRLO0
XLON
1285
105.00
13:45:13
00070654394TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
13:52:52
00070654605TRLO0
XLON
3941
105.00
13:52:52
00070654606TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
14:00:52
00070654805TRLO0
XLON
3684
105.00
14:00:52
00070654806TRLO0
XLON
1161
105.00
14:22:58
00070655252TRLO0
XLON
172
105.00
14:22:58
00070655253TRLO0
XLON
5249
105.00
14:22:58
00070655254TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
14:26:34
00070655300TRLO0
XLON
4133
105.00
14:26:34
00070655301TRLO0
XLON
1807
105.00
14:39:34
00070655610TRLO0
XLON
5500
105.00
14:39:34
00070655611TRLO0
XLON
1947
105.00
14:44:58
00070655685TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
14:44:58
00070655686TRLO0
XLON
769
105.00
14:44:58
00070655687TRLO0
XLON
1685
105.00
14:44:58
00070655688TRLO0
XLON
2157
105.00
15:30:48
00070657196TRLO0
XLON
503
105.00
15:30:48
00070657197TRLO0
XLON
3400
105.00
15:30:48
00070657198TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:30:48
00070657199TRLO0
XLON
12
105.00
15:30:48
00070657200TRLO0
XLON
3
105.00
15:30:48
00070657201TRLO0
XLON
2056
105.00
15:45:48
00070657574TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:45:48
00070657575TRLO0
XLON
3375
105.00
15:45:48
00070657576TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:53:43
00070657772TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:53:43
00070657773TRLO0
XLON
707
105.00
15:53:43
00070657774TRLO0
XLON
293
105.00
15:53:43
00070657775TRLO0
XLON
80
105.00
15:53:43
00070657776TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:57:43
00070657890TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
15:57:43
00070657891TRLO0
XLON
1287
105.00
15:57:43
00070657892TRLO0
XLON
295
105.00
15:57:43
00070657893TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
16:07:13
00070658208TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
16:07:13
00070658209TRLO0
XLON
486
105.00
16:07:13
00070658210TRLO0
XLON
800
105.00
16:07:13
00070658211TRLO0
XLON
142
105.00
16:07:13
00070658212TRLO0
XLON
743
105.00
16:17:13
00070658629TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
16:17:13
00070658630TRLO0
XLON
3057
105.00
16:17:13
00070658631TRLO0
XLON
68
105.00
16:17:13
00070658632TRLO0
XLON
530
105.00
16:17:13
00070658633TRLO0
XLON
3000
105.00
16:19:13
00070658695TRLO0
XLON
930
105.00
16:19:13
00070658696TRLO0
XLON
