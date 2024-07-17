Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-Jul-2024 / 17:17 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

43,809

Highest price paid per share:

109.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

105.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.8060p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,699,704 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,699,704) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.8060p

43,809

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

130

105.00

 08:58:02

00070661798TRLO0

XLON

22000

105.00

 08:58:02

00070661799TRLO0

XLON

7628

105.50

 09:01:15

00070661902TRLO0

XLON

2039

105.00

 09:01:15

00070661903TRLO0

XLON

5000

106.00

 09:01:56

00070661943TRLO0

XLON

518

106.00

 09:02:01

00070661945TRLO0

XLON

6494

109.00

 12:31:54

00070665287TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 334827
EQS News ID: 1948549

 
