Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jul-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

207,835

Highest price paid per share:

108.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

106.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

107.8740p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,332,893 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,332,893) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

107.8740p

207,835

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1200

108.50

 09:04:53

00070695054TRLO0

XLON

2157

108.50

 09:04:53

00070695055TRLO0

XLON

1200

108.50

 09:05:05

00070695058TRLO0

XLON

2151

108.50

 09:05:05

00070695059TRLO0

XLON

4018

108.00

 09:18:05

00070695348TRLO0

XLON

607

108.00

 09:18:05

00070695349TRLO0

XLON

1754

108.00

 09:18:05

00070695350TRLO0

XLON

4015

108.00

 09:30:05

00070695730TRLO0

XLON

2342

108.00

 09:30:05

00070695731TRLO0

XLON

3736

108.00

 09:40:05

00070696000TRLO0

XLON

755

108.00

 09:40:05

00070696001TRLO0

XLON

1671

108.00

 09:40:05

00070696002TRLO0

XLON

1200

108.00

 09:44:12

00070696100TRLO0

XLON

10156

108.00

 10:48:12

00070697914TRLO0

XLON

6744

108.00

 10:48:12

00070697915TRLO0

XLON

6805

108.00

 10:48:12

00070697916TRLO0

XLON

7047

108.00

 10:48:12

00070697917TRLO0

XLON

1500

107.00

 10:49:02

00070697926TRLO0

XLON

5734

107.00

 10:49:02

00070697927TRLO0

XLON

660

107.00

 10:49:02

00070697928TRLO0

XLON

341

107.50

 14:52:53

00070702637TRLO0

XLON

138

107.50

 14:54:02

00070702646TRLO0

XLON

760

108.00

 14:57:43

00070702779TRLO0

XLON

62403

108.00

 15:27:06

00070703824TRLO0

XLON

17342

108.00

 15:27:06

00070703825TRLO0

XLON

6788

108.00

 15:27:06

00070703826TRLO0

XLON

34712

108.00

 15:27:06

00070703827TRLO0

XLON

3100

107.00

 15:29:38

00070704013TRLO0

XLON

3350

107.00

 15:29:42

00070704014TRLO0

XLON

2846

107.00

 15:32:46

00070704192TRLO0

XLON

2363

107.00

 15:32:46

00070704193TRLO0

XLON

5215

107.00

 15:32:46

00070704194TRLO0

XLON

1361

106.50

 15:33:14

00070704204TRLO0

XLON

345

106.50

 15:33:55

00070704229TRLO0

XLON

984

106.50

 15:39:25

00070704386TRLO0

XLON

335

106.50

 15:57:17

00070705265TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

