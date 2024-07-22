Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
22 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

22 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

121,052

Highest price paid per share:

110.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

106.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

108.2737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,211,841 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,211,841) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

108.2737p

121,052

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

776

107.00

 08:51:54

00070709096TRLO0

XLON

10232

107.00

 08:51:54

00070709095TRLO0

XLON

4118

107.00

 08:51:54

00070709097TRLO0

XLON

10487

107.00

 08:52:28

00070709105TRLO0

XLON

6162

106.50

 08:52:37

00070709106TRLO0

XLON

740

106.50

 08:53:37

00070709127TRLO0

XLON

31245

108.25

 10:07:03

00070710979TRLO0

XLON

327

108.50

 11:36:39

00070713076TRLO0

XLON

1479

108.50

 11:36:39

00070713075TRLO0

XLON

119

108.50

 11:38:20

00070713103TRLO0

XLON

1470

108.50

 11:38:20

00070713102TRLO0

XLON

1487

108.50

 11:38:20

00070713104TRLO0

XLON

5843

108.50

 11:56:39

00070713482TRLO0

XLON

1306

108.50

 11:56:39

00070713481TRLO0

XLON

6095

108.50

 11:56:39

00070713480TRLO0

XLON

853

109.00

 12:03:39

00070713580TRLO0

XLON

618

109.00

 12:03:39

00070713579TRLO0

XLON

62

109.00

 12:03:39

00070713578TRLO0

XLON

767

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713583TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713582TRLO0

XLON

956

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713585TRLO0

XLON

1243

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713584TRLO0

XLON

1328

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713587TRLO0

XLON

1243

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713586TRLO0

XLON

976

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713591TRLO0

XLON

1400

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713590TRLO0

XLON

777

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713589TRLO0

XLON

1243

109.00

 12:03:46

00070713588TRLO0

XLON

1960

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713608TRLO0

XLON

164

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713607TRLO0

XLON

1328

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713606TRLO0

XLON

1243

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713605TRLO0

XLON

725

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713611TRLO0

XLON

2002

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713610TRLO0

XLON

1848

109.00

 12:04:46

00070713609TRLO0

XLON

245

109.00

 12:05:46

00070713627TRLO0

XLON

2002

109.00

 12:05:46

00070713626TRLO0

XLON

1848

109.00

 12:05:46

00070713625TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:09:50

00070713670TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:12:50

00070713710TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:15:50

00070713735TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:16:29

00070713795TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:19:13

00070713821TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:19:20

00070713822TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:20:26

00070713853TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:22:01

00070713873TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:22:31

00070713898TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:25:31

00070713951TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:27:01

00070713967TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:28:51

00070713997TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:29:47

00070714019TRLO0

XLON

132

109.00

 12:30:42

00070714050TRLO0

XLON

1563

109.00

 12:52:42

00070714365TRLO0

XLON

72

110.00

 14:25:21

00070716472TRLO0

XLON

72

110.00

 14:25:24

00070716473TRLO0

XLON

1074

110.00

 14:57:24

00070717960TRLO0

XLON

3500

110.00

 14:57:24

00070717959TRLO0

XLON

122

110.50

 15:22:54

00070719091TRLO0

XLON

626

110.50

 15:38:19

00070719663TRLO0

XLON

1211

110.50

 15:38:19

00070719662TRLO0

XLON

122

110.50

 15:38:19

00070719661TRLO0

XLON

1285

110.50

 15:38:19

00070719660TRLO0

XLON

1156

110.50

 15:38:19

00070719659TRLO0

XLON

72

110.00

 15:57:09

00070720363TRLO0

XLON

1480

110.00

 16:22:06

00070722012TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

