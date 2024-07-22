Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
22 July 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
22 July 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
121,052
Highest price paid per share:
110.50p
Lowest price paid per share:
106.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
108.2737p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,211,841 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (345,211,841) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
108.2737p
121,052
