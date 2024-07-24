Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24-Jul-2024 / 18:56 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

24 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

428,220

Highest price paid per share:

109.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

105.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

108.1093p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 344,407,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,407,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

108.1093p

428,220

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

9999

108.00

 08:18:11

00070739537TRLO0

XLON

150000

108.00

 08:51:50

00070740444TRLO0

XLON

1200

107.00

 09:10:11

00070740932TRLO0

XLON

1444

107.00

 09:10:11

00070740933TRLO0

XLON

4003

107.00

 09:10:11

00070740934TRLO0

XLON

1300

106.50

 09:20:33

00070741218TRLO0

XLON

6051

106.50

 09:20:33

00070741219TRLO0

XLON

5778

105.00

 09:21:31

00070741253TRLO0

XLON

26

105.00

 09:21:32

00070741256TRLO0

XLON

2723

105.00

 09:21:34

00070741259TRLO0

XLON

374

105.00

 09:21:47

00070741261TRLO0

XLON

911

106.00

 09:33:39

00070741554TRLO0

XLON

720

108.00

 10:00:20

00070742182TRLO0

XLON

511

108.00

 10:00:20

00070742183TRLO0

XLON

12704

108.00

 10:00:20

00070742184TRLO0

XLON

511

108.00

 10:00:20

00070742185TRLO0

XLON

1979

109.00

 10:00:20

00070742186TRLO0

XLON

413

109.00

 10:00:20

00070742187TRLO0

XLON

380

109.50

 10:00:55

00070742204TRLO0

XLON

507

109.50

 10:00:55

00070742205TRLO0

XLON

1040

109.50

 10:01:11

00070742212TRLO0

XLON

4919

109.50

 10:01:11

00070742213TRLO0

XLON

1019

109.50

 10:02:19

00070742232TRLO0

XLON

1500

109.50

 10:02:22

00070742233TRLO0

XLON

785

109.50

 10:10:31

00070742427TRLO0

XLON

15120

109.50

 10:21:28

00070742729TRLO0

XLON

9664

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742737TRLO0

XLON

3000

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742741TRLO0

XLON

4559

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742742TRLO0

XLON

3412

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742743TRLO0

XLON

1800

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742744TRLO0

XLON

5133

109.00

 10:21:29

00070742745TRLO0

XLON

3000

108.50

 11:06:29

00070743644TRLO0

XLON

8236

108.50

 11:06:29

00070743645TRLO0

XLON

7451

108.50

 11:06:29

00070743646TRLO0

XLON

3108

108.50

 12:02:30

00070744371TRLO0

XLON

4043

108.50

 12:02:30

00070744372TRLO0

XLON

1183

108.50

 12:02:30

00070744373TRLO0

XLON

2303

108.50

 12:07:10

00070744438TRLO0

XLON

388

108.50

 12:07:10

00070744439TRLO0

XLON

3992

108.50

 12:07:10

00070744442TRLO0

XLON

3054

108.50

 12:07:10

00070744444TRLO0

XLON

4071

108.50

 12:07:10

00070744446TRLO0

XLON

3237

108.50

 12:13:10

00070744570TRLO0

XLON

390

108.50

 12:13:10

00070744571TRLO0

XLON

2893

108.50

 12:13:10

00070744572TRLO0

XLON

3236

108.50

 12:36:10

00070745004TRLO0

XLON

2776

108.50

 12:36:10

00070745005TRLO0

XLON

6117

108.00

 14:03:58

00070746719TRLO0

XLON

10

108.00

 14:04:10

00070746721TRLO0

XLON

886

108.00

 14:04:10

00070746722TRLO0

XLON

5505

108.00

 14:04:10

00070746723TRLO0

XLON

383

108.00

 14:04:10

00070746724TRLO0

XLON

153

107.50

 15:09:09

00070749164TRLO0

XLON

2600

107.50

 15:11:02

00070749280TRLO0

XLON

182

108.00

 15:47:12

00070750558TRLO0

XLON

979

108.00

 15:47:12

00070750559TRLO0

XLON

14221

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751395TRLO0

XLON

6020

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751396TRLO0

XLON

5816

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751397TRLO0

XLON

6716

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751398TRLO0

XLON

5889

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751399TRLO0

XLON

6984

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751400TRLO0

XLON

2912

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751401TRLO0

XLON

1625

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751402TRLO0

XLON

2359

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751412TRLO0

XLON

3000

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751417TRLO0

XLON

914

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751418TRLO0

XLON

5038

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751419TRLO0

XLON

3316

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751420TRLO0

XLON

3600

108.00

 16:05:11

00070751421TRLO0

XLON

626

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752192TRLO0

XLON

781

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752193TRLO0

XLON

1169

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752195TRLO0

XLON

827

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752196TRLO0

XLON

2257

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752197TRLO0

XLON

2269

108.00

 16:20:11

00070752198TRLO0

XLON

1431

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752251TRLO0

XLON

2162

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752252TRLO0

XLON

1520

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752253TRLO0

XLON

908

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752254TRLO0

XLON

5714

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752255TRLO0

XLON

3542

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752256TRLO0

XLON

6317

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752257TRLO0

XLON

3440

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752258TRLO0

XLON

2820

108.00

 16:21:06

00070752259TRLO0

XLON

366

107.50

 16:27:33

00070752571TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

