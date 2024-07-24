Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
24 July 2024
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
Date of purchase:
24 July 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
428,220
Highest price paid per share:
109.50p
Lowest price paid per share:
105.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
108.1093p
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 344,407,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure (344,407,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
LSE
108.1093p
428,220
Individual information:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
(GBp share)
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
9999
108.00
08:18:11
00070739537TRLO0
XLON
150000
108.00
08:51:50
00070740444TRLO0
XLON
1200
107.00
09:10:11
00070740932TRLO0
XLON
1444
107.00
09:10:11
00070740933TRLO0
XLON
4003
107.00
09:10:11
00070740934TRLO0
XLON
1300
106.50
09:20:33
00070741218TRLO0
XLON
6051
106.50
09:20:33
00070741219TRLO0
XLON
5778
105.00
09:21:31
00070741253TRLO0
XLON
26
105.00
09:21:32
00070741256TRLO0
XLON
2723
105.00
09:21:34
00070741259TRLO0
XLON
374
105.00
09:21:47
00070741261TRLO0
XLON
911
106.00
09:33:39
00070741554TRLO0
XLON
720
108.00
10:00:20
00070742182TRLO0
XLON
511
108.00
10:00:20
00070742183TRLO0
XLON
12704
108.00
10:00:20
00070742184TRLO0
XLON
511
108.00
10:00:20
00070742185TRLO0
XLON
1979
109.00
10:00:20
00070742186TRLO0
XLON
413
109.00
10:00:20
00070742187TRLO0
XLON
380
109.50
10:00:55
00070742204TRLO0
XLON
507
109.50
10:00:55
00070742205TRLO0
XLON
1040
109.50
10:01:11
00070742212TRLO0
XLON
4919
109.50
10:01:11
00070742213TRLO0
XLON
1019
109.50
10:02:19
00070742232TRLO0
XLON
1500
109.50
10:02:22
00070742233TRLO0
XLON
785
109.50
10:10:31
00070742427TRLO0
XLON
15120
109.50
10:21:28
00070742729TRLO0
XLON
9664
109.00
10:21:29
00070742737TRLO0
XLON
3000
109.00
10:21:29
00070742741TRLO0
XLON
4559
109.00
10:21:29
00070742742TRLO0
XLON
3412
109.00
10:21:29
00070742743TRLO0
XLON
1800
109.00
10:21:29
00070742744TRLO0
XLON
5133
109.00
10:21:29
00070742745TRLO0
XLON
3000
108.50
11:06:29
00070743644TRLO0
XLON
8236
108.50
11:06:29
00070743645TRLO0
XLON
7451
108.50
11:06:29
00070743646TRLO0
XLON
3108
108.50
12:02:30
00070744371TRLO0
XLON
4043
108.50
12:02:30
00070744372TRLO0
XLON
1183
108.50
12:02:30
00070744373TRLO0
XLON
2303
108.50
12:07:10
00070744438TRLO0
XLON
388
108.50
12:07:10
00070744439TRLO0
XLON
3992
108.50
12:07:10
00070744442TRLO0
XLON
3054
108.50
12:07:10
00070744444TRLO0
XLON
4071
108.50
12:07:10
00070744446TRLO0
XLON
3237
108.50
12:13:10
00070744570TRLO0
XLON
390
108.50
12:13:10
00070744571TRLO0
XLON
2893
108.50
12:13:10
00070744572TRLO0
XLON
3236
108.50
12:36:10
00070745004TRLO0
XLON
2776
108.50
12:36:10
00070745005TRLO0
XLON
6117
108.00
14:03:58
00070746719TRLO0
XLON
10
108.00
14:04:10
00070746721TRLO0
XLON
886
108.00
14:04:10
00070746722TRLO0
XLON
5505
108.00
14:04:10
00070746723TRLO0
XLON
383
108.00
14:04:10
00070746724TRLO0
XLON
153
107.50
15:09:09
00070749164TRLO0
XLON
2600
107.50
15:11:02
00070749280TRLO0
XLON
182
108.00
15:47:12
00070750558TRLO0
XLON
979
108.00
15:47:12
00070750559TRLO0
XLON
14221
108.00
16:05:11
00070751395TRLO0
XLON
6020
108.00
16:05:11
00070751396TRLO0
XLON
5816
108.00
16:05:11
00070751397TRLO0
XLON
6716
108.00
16:05:11
00070751398TRLO0
XLON
5889
108.00
16:05:11
00070751399TRLO0
XLON
6984
108.00
16:05:11
00070751400TRLO0
XLON
2912
108.00
16:05:11
00070751401TRLO0
XLON
1625
108.00
16:05:11
00070751402TRLO0
XLON
2359
108.00
16:05:11
00070751412TRLO0
XLON
3000
108.00
16:05:11
00070751417TRLO0
XLON
914
108.00
16:05:11
00070751418TRLO0
XLON
5038
108.00
16:05:11
00070751419TRLO0
XLON
3316
108.00
16:05:11
00070751420TRLO0
XLON
3600
108.00
16:05:11
00070751421TRLO0
XLON
626
108.00
16:20:11
00070752192TRLO0
XLON
781
108.00
16:20:11
00070752193TRLO0
XLON
1169
108.00
16:20:11
00070752195TRLO0
XLON
827
108.00
16:20:11
00070752196TRLO0
XLON
2257
108.00
16:20:11
00070752197TRLO0
XLON
2269
108.00
16:20:11
00070752198TRLO0
XLON
1431
108.00
16:21:06
00070752251TRLO0
XLON
2162
108.00
16:21:06
00070752252TRLO0
XLON
1520
108.00
16:21:06
00070752253TRLO0
XLON
908
108.00
16:21:06
00070752254TRLO0
XLON
5714
108.00
16:21:06
00070752255TRLO0
XLON
3542
108.00
16:21:06
00070752256TRLO0
XLON
6317
108.00
16:21:06
00070752257TRLO0
XLON
3440
108.00
16:21:06
00070752258TRLO0
XLON
2820
108.00
16:21:06
00070752259TRLO0
XLON
366
107.50
16:27:33
00070752571TRLO0
XLON
- ENDS -
