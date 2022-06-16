Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Funding Circle Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCH   GB00BG0TPX62

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:26 2022-06-16 am EDT
59.05 GBX   +1.81%
05:03aFUNDING CIRCLE : appoints new Managing Director to lead FlexiPay expansion
PU
06/09FUNDING CIRCLE : Poll Results of 2022 AGM
PU
06/08FUNDING CIRCLE : appoints new Director of Communications
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funding Circle : appoints new Managing Director to lead FlexiPay expansion

06/16/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FlexiPay is the first short-term finance product offered by Funding Circle in the UK. The product enables businesses to spread any UK invoice or supplier payment over three months, with the initial payment made upfront on their behalf. It gives SMEs greater flexibility to negotiate with suppliers, deal with unexpected payments and cover ad-hoc business costs.

Jerome brings more than 20 years of experience in both the fintech and banking sectors, having worked in product and commercial leadership roles with high-growth scale-up organisations and established large enterprises. Most recently, Jerome built and led Product teams at Remitly and Revolut. Prior to that, he held various commercial leadership roles to scale consumer lending products at Sainsbury's Bank and Citi's global consumer business.

I'm delighted to welcome Jerome to Funding Circle. He brings a wealth of experience in creating credit and finance products that customers love. I'm looking forward to seeing him build FlexiPay into a game-changing product that helps small businesses get the funding and flexibility they need to thrive. We have seen great take-up and feedback from existing customers using FlexiPay, and I'm expecting lots more to come.

Lisa Jacobs

CEO, Funding Circle

It's a really exciting time to join Funding Circle as we set about becoming the small business lending platform where our customers can not only borrow, but pay and spend as well. Initial customer feedback about FlexiPay has been really positive so it's great to be able to build on this and bring the product to more businesses.

Jerome Fernandez

Managing Director, Flexipay, Funding Circle

For more information

press@fundingcircle.com / +44 (0) 203 667 2245

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle is the UK's largest loan platform for SMEs. Founded in 2010, its market-leading and unparalleled instant decision lending technology enables small businesses to apply for finance in an average of six minutes, with lending decisions in as little as nine seconds. A wide range of investors are utilising this technology and distribution platform to lend c. £14 billion to approximately 120,000 businesses globally. This is providing small businesses with the fast and simple access finance they need to grow and power the economy. In 2021, lending through Funding Circle's UK platform is estimated to have contributed £7.2bn to GDP and supported 100,000 jobs.

Disclaimer

Funding Circle Holdings plc published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
05:03aFUNDING CIRCLE : appoints new Managing Director to lead FlexiPay expansion
PU
06/09FUNDING CIRCLE : Poll Results of 2022 AGM
PU
06/08FUNDING CIRCLE : appoints new Director of Communications
PU
05/23Funding Circle Introduces Small Business Loan Program to the BancAlliance Network
BU
04/11FUNDING CIRCLE : Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
03/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Conflicting signals
03/21Berenberg Initiates Funding Circle Coverage With Buy Rating
MT
03/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla, United Naturals...
03/14FUNDING CIRCLE : Small business spotlight - face value
PU
03/10FUNDING CIRCLE : Full Year 2021 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 171 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 -15,0 M -18,1 M -18,1 M
Net cash 2022 230 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,22x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,00 GBX
Average target price 181,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Jacobs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Swati Lay Chief Information Security Officer
Geeta Gopalan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-48.21%250
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-21.39%42 360
ORIX CORPORATION-1.41%20 517
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-34.32%15 280
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED21.59%6 653
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-62.43%5 440