MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Funding Circle Holdings plc    FCH   GB00BG0TPX62

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 04:32:10 am
56.5 GBX   -8.87%
04:31aFUNDING CIRCLE : operating losses rise but sees long-term lending opportunity
RE
03:15aFUNDING CIRCLE : H1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
02:40aFUNDING CIRCLE : Half Year 2020 Results
PU
Funding Circle : operating losses rise but sees long-term lending opportunity

09/24/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Funding Circle reported a first-half operating loss of 113.5 million pounds on Thursday, more than three times its 31.3 million pound loss a year earlier as the pandemic hurt momentum in its peer-to-peer lending business.

The British-based company, which matches borrowers with retail and institutional investors, said however that it would reinstate previous guidance that it will get close to breakeven in the second half of 2020.

Its widened first-half loss was driven largely by a 60 million pound hit to loans held on its books that it planned to securitise and sell on to investors to broaden its funding channels.

"We were very unfortunate with the speed and severity of how COVID hit, we'd ordinarily have been able to sell those positions in a normal recession but the market peak to trough was just a few weeks versus nine months in the 2008 crisis," CEO Samir Desai said.

Despite the loss, Desai said Funding Circle could reinstate its projection of getting close to breakeven this year as it benefits from participation in governments' loan-support schemes for businesses.

Funding Circle has claimed a 20% share in the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme in Britain, as well approving around $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans in the United States.

Funding Circle shares were down 5% at 0801 GMT versus a 0.5% drop in the FTSE 250 index.

By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White

Financials
Sales 2020 149 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 -55,1 M -70,0 M -70,0 M
Net cash 2020 156 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 217 M 276 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 055
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 132,80 GBX
Last Close Price 62,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 410%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samir Desai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Swati Lay Chief Technology Officer
Henry Willem Nelis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-29.06%276
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.85%627 775
NETFLIX, INC.45.44%216 614
PROSUS N.V.19.95%147 755
NASPERS LIMITED32.92%74 196
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.81%60 290
