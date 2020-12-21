Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Tr
Net Asset Value(s)
|
The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 18 Dec 2020, was:
|
|
NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
|
1,459.14p
|
Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
|
1,459.02p
|
Disclaimer
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:20:03 UTC