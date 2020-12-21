Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc    FEET   GB00BLSNND18

FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC

(FEET)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/21 06:22:16 am
1340.72751 GBX   -2.14%
06:21aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/18FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/16FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

12/21/2020 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Fundsmith Emerging Equities Tr

Net Asset Value(s)

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 18 Dec 2020, was:
NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,459.14p

Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 		1,459.02p

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
06:21aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/18FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/16FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/14FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/11FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/09FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/07FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/02FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/30FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/27FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Martin Bralsford Chairman
John Strathmore Spencer Director
David Roger William Potter Director
Rachel de Gruchy Non-Executive Director
Julian John Robins Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC24.55%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ